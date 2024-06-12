Is Matt Healy engaged to Gabriette Bechtel, his girlfriend of less than a year?

I will never refer to Matt Healy as “Matty.” He’s a grown man in his 30s, he should have phased out “Matty” years ago. Last year, Healy had a thing with Taylor Swift. No one knows when it began but it ended almost a year ago exactly. Given all of the relationship tea on Taylor’s The Tortured Poets Department, many Swifties believe that her relationship with Healy started months before many of them realized initially. Not only that, Taylor seems to have indicated that she and Healy had a thing a decade ago, then hit pause and she was basically pining away for him for years, and then when they finally got together in 2023, he made a lot of promises but he was just a f-ckboi. Well, after his thing with Taylor ended, Healy quickly moved on with Gabbriette Bechtel, a 26-year-old American model and musician. Apparently, Matt Healy recently proposed to her with a black diamond ring.
Matty Healy’s new girlfriend Gabbriette Bechtel heavily hinted she is ‘marrying’ the 1975 singer on Tuesday – after their whirlwind nine month romance. The singer and model, 26, sparked engagement rumours after she posted a picture on Instagram of her wearing a £10,000 black diamond ring on her wedding finger.
To add to the speculation, Gabbriette tagged Matty’s social media account and wrote: ‘MARRYING THE 1975 IS VERY B*** @trumanblack’
Taylor Swift’s ex-boyfriend Matty, who re-posted the picture on his own account, was first linked to Gabbriette in September 2023. Gabbriette continued to show off her engagement ring as she later shared a mirror selfie, but swapped it to her right hand.
Fans went wild after seeing Gabbriette’s post about their speculated engagement and flooded X, formerly know as Twitter, with comments. Some wrote: ‘i was waiting for this to happen but still got jumpscared by the notification’, ‘this is such a vibe omfg’.
Matty reportedly purchased the engagement ring for $10,800 at a vintage liquidation sale.
Do you think they’re really engaged? Probably. He seems like the type to propose willy-nilly to women, honestly. Some guys are just like that. I sort of like her black diamond ring too, it’s cute and it seems to fit her personality. This is how Healy sees himself too – he wants to be seen as a badass edgelord who can pull a beautiful young model with a punk rock aesthetic. Anyway, the Swifties are in turmoil about this – they hated Healy and they hate that Taylor devoted so much energy to him in TTPD, but they also hate that he’s moved on and is now engaged to the first woman he dated post-Swift.
Much edgelord, so punk 🙄
Good luck to her because he seems terrible. Maybe she is too.
When your partner is that bad of a person it really doesn’t make you look like a good person in comparison, sorry.
😆🤣😆
What, oh to be 14 again and going steady with the middle school bad boy who passes off poor hygiene and grooming as being a bad ass. And isn’t is cool when he sneaks off to the boys room and smokes and the adults can’t catch him at it?!
Wait, what? She’s 26? He’s in his 30’s???!!!!
Is it just my imagination or are people extending their adolescent phase longer into adulthood than before? Or is it just these two wild and crazy kids?
I don’t know her but judging for the pics above they seem like a perfect match.
Taylor doged a bullet with that one.
I went to a punk show recently and was thinking the same thing. I really love the city I live in because no one really cares much about pretenses, but I was struck by how HARD all these old people at the show were trying. Like, I showed up in a tank top and linen shorts and half the crowd was in head to toe leather in 95 degree heat. So silly.
You know, I really thought he has to have something in his music, that’s the only possible explanation for his popularity. But when I gave it a listen, it turns out he looks like a rat and his music is like soft corn music. Sorry not sorry!
Not to be an old, but is “brat” considered a bad word now? Why did that article censor it?
Good for them? She seems to be “edgy” like he wants to be so maybe it’s a good fit. He sounds exhausting and not someone I’m remotely attracted to, but lots of people feel differently. Hope they are happy!
This relationship reminds me of Justin Theroux complaining that Jen Aniston wasn’t “arty” enough for his bassass edgelord self after they divorced. God save us all from egotistical men who think they are edgy bad boys.
Ooh yeah that’s an apt comparison.
BRAT – All I can think of is, “Bananas, Rice, Applesauce, Toast” when you feel nauseous and are recovering from severe intestinal distress. Bahahahaha…
Would hit the “like” button here
Yeah, what? I was sitting here trying to figure out what B*** could possibly mean. And why is her ring photo taken in front of someone else’s ass? This whole thing is baffling and not nearly as cool as they think.
that’s what I want to know, too! what is the deal with the other person’s ass as backdrop?
yeah, don’t care. And with all the back and forth between Matt and Taylor. It will probably take up 3 more albums between the two to be done hearing about it already.
Just looking at the photos, I’m getting a strong whiff of stale cigarette smoke and unwashed bodies from both of them. Good luck, I guess.
Split shank, pave halo, and a piece of coal. Lovely, really, just lovely- said no one.
Cue up the “when is Jason proposing” stories.
Travis?
Agreed–that’s the talk already since like, the beginning of their relationship. So much pressure!
LOL. I can’t believe I made that mistake. Pre-caffeine is my excuse! 🙂
Matt once said in an interview that dating Taylor would be emasculating. Now he can live out his “I’m so edgy” fantasy with someone who makes the smallest man alive feel big.
What a claim to fame for this young lady!
A split shank pavé ring of any kind is not my style but the size and setting of the center stone makes it almost elegant. Healy is still disgusting and I am not surprised that his popularity has grown when he was found to be a dirt bag misogynist racist. After all he his target is/was Black women and we are not valued even though this country was built on our backs and through our wombs.
Whose taut panty-hosed bottom is she using to model the ring on? That’s the real mystery here…
It’s Matty’s flatty
Guessing it’s Charli XCX, since her new album is called “Brat” and she’s also engaged to a member of The 1975 (she and Matty were evidently at her concert)
As a Swiftie, I’m actually feeling “meh” about all of this. Except the ring. Love that ring.
Ah, the traditional engagement shots—bathroom walls, a random other person’s crotch—timeless!
Oops, a butt, not a crotch. I’m getting so judgy in my old age.
No Swiftie is upset about this, they are all very happy this has gotten rid of the crazy Matty fans that want to act like he was some grand love and not a fuckboi jump off like Taylor describes. Not a singles Swiftie cares he is engaged.
This guy is creepy and I hope this girl knows what she is getting into but best of luck to them. It is a very nice ring, I will give the dude that.
She recently posted pics from walking in the Alexander Wang show and people went off in the comments on IG. She really does seem like a narcissistic br*t. It is so irksome that Alexander Wang still has any kind of platform at all.
Seems a logical first marriage for both of them.
Ew…that’s all I’ve got.
taylor swift is probably seething rn