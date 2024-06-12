Is Matt Healy engaged to Gabriette Bechtel, his girlfriend of less than a year?

I will never refer to Matt Healy as “Matty.” He’s a grown man in his 30s, he should have phased out “Matty” years ago. Last year, Healy had a thing with Taylor Swift. No one knows when it began but it ended almost a year ago exactly. Given all of the relationship tea on Taylor’s The Tortured Poets Department, many Swifties believe that her relationship with Healy started months before many of them realized initially. Not only that, Taylor seems to have indicated that she and Healy had a thing a decade ago, then hit pause and she was basically pining away for him for years, and then when they finally got together in 2023, he made a lot of promises but he was just a f-ckboi. Well, after his thing with Taylor ended, Healy quickly moved on with Gabbriette Bechtel, a 26-year-old American model and musician. Apparently, Matt Healy recently proposed to her with a black diamond ring.

Matty Healy’s new girlfriend Gabbriette Bechtel heavily hinted she is ‘marrying’ the 1975 singer on Tuesday – after their whirlwind nine month romance. The singer and model, 26, sparked engagement rumours after she posted a picture on Instagram of her wearing a £10,000 black diamond ring on her wedding finger. To add to the speculation, Gabbriette tagged Matty’s social media account and wrote: ‘MARRYING THE 1975 IS VERY B*** @trumanblack’ Taylor Swift’s ex-boyfriend Matty, who re-posted the picture on his own account, was first linked to Gabbriette in September 2023. Gabbriette continued to show off her engagement ring as she later shared a mirror selfie, but swapped it to her right hand. Fans went wild after seeing Gabbriette’s post about their speculated engagement and flooded X, formerly know as Twitter, with comments. Some wrote: ‘i was waiting for this to happen but still got jumpscared by the notification’, ‘this is such a vibe omfg’. Matty reportedly purchased the engagement ring for $10,800 at a vintage liquidation sale.

Do you think they’re really engaged? Probably. He seems like the type to propose willy-nilly to women, honestly. Some guys are just like that. I sort of like her black diamond ring too, it’s cute and it seems to fit her personality. This is how Healy sees himself too – he wants to be seen as a badass edgelord who can pull a beautiful young model with a punk rock aesthetic. Anyway, the Swifties are in turmoil about this – they hated Healy and they hate that Taylor devoted so much energy to him in TTPD, but they also hate that he’s moved on and is now engaged to the first woman he dated post-Swift.