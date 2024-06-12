Pope Francis used the same Italian homophobic slur again, during Pride Month

Last month, we learned that Pope Francis used a homophobic slur in a closed-door meeting with Italian bishops. The Italian word he used, and I apologize to all of the Italian speakers out there, was “fr0ciaggine.” Think of one of the worst versions of the English f-slur, that’s basically the translation of “fr0ciaggine.” The context of Franny’s original usage was that the super-gay activities in the clergy must be rooted out. Incidentally, around the same time, Franny also told a group of bishops that “gossip is a women’s thing” and that men “wear the trousers.” He said that while wearing a dress, surrounded by men who were also wearing dresses.
We found out about the first homophobic slur because it was first widely gossiped about in the Italian/Vatican City community, then the Vatican spokesperson had to come out and apologize on behalf of Franny. Well, Francis decided to dust off the slur again for Pride Month. My dude, stop talking, oh my god.
The pope has again used a highly disparaging word against gay people for which he had already apologized last month, ANSA news agency said on Tuesday.
Italian media had attributed to the pope the use of a vulgar Italian term roughly translating as “f*****ry,” on May 20 during a closed-door meeting with Italian bishops.
According to ANSA, Francis repeated the term on Tuesday as he met Roman priests, saying “there is an air of f*****ry in the Vatican,” and it was better that young men with a homosexual tendency not be allowed to enter the seminary.
Asked about the latest report, the Vatican’s press office made reference to a statement it had issued regarding Tuesday’s meeting with the priests, in which the pope reiterated the need to welcome gay people into the Church and the need for caution regarding them becoming seminarians.
After the initial report of his use of the word, Corriere della Sera newspaper quoted unnamed bishops who were in the room as suggesting that the pope, as an Argentine, might not have realized the Italian term he used was offensive. Last month, a source close to the pope told CNN the phrase could also be understood as there is a “gay climate” in the seminaries.
The Vatican ruled in 2005 that the church cannot allow the ordination of men who are actively gay or have “deep-seated” homosexual tendencies. In 2016, Francis upheld this ruling.
Even if you could argue that an Argentinian used a vulgar homophobic slur because he isn’t steeped in the nuances of the Italian language, you would think the initial backlash THE FIRST TIME would have convinced him to stop saying the word in any circumstance. I would argue that Francis is absolutely fluent enough in Italian to know exactly what he’s saying and he means all of it. He’s saying it with his whole chest, repeatedly, that he believes there’s an air of “fr0ciaggine” in seminaries AND the Vatican. This is so wild!! During Pride Month, bro.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
This is not trying to justify anything (because slurs are not justifiable), but this makes me wonder if he’s got some dementia, because I would think that a politician (which is what a pope really is) who’s worked hard to craft a particular image for himself of being so open to the marginalized would be more savvy to repeat a slur like that. Like, even if he’s actually homophobic, the political side of him would know better than to let it show. Hence, I wonder if he’s got some dementia.
I was wondering the same thing.
No. I think he’s just a homophobic a__hole who knows there will be no consequences.
I also think it is dementia and he needs to retire. This is new behavior against his whole past pattern of respectful behavior. I disagree with the church’s take on homosexuality as being sinful, but that is a separate issue aside from the kinder tone Francis always displayed when discussing the topic in year’s past.
This is very new, the Pope only recently started talking like this.
Sadly dementia diminishes many of a person’s good qualities. It does not in any way indicate their true self would have said it during health.
I’m guessing he’s always been a homophobe and that he’s now got dementia and is incapable of hiding it anymore.
Who wants to bet he’s undercover?
From my experience with a family member—in the early stages of dementia, she began losing her filters and expressing opinions long held but never, ever vocalized. I recall the first time a bigoted remark was make in my presence, and while I had long suspected this was her opinion, she had never expressed it aloud.
I see parallels between this relative’s behavior and that of Pope Francis.
That may be the case for some, but I can tell you dementia will in fact rob some of their actual nature and personality. Mean can become nice and nice can become mean.
It is so individual as it is a process of brain decline and death that does not move the same way through all individuals.
It can change a person and is not at all like “revealing their true thoughts” in many cases. It just means their brain is dying and we are sadly witnessing the loss in slow motion. It is heartbreaking.
Just came here to say that my mother is beginning to show signs of dementia and that she never had a mean bone in her body. But dementia is completely changing her personality. She is becoming stubborn, argumentative and judgmental and this is just not ever who she was. Dementia doesn’t removes filters- it actually changes people’s brains in a profoundly negative way- it literally alters how you think.
No. He speaks italian. He knows exactly what he said.
He’s argentinian and men of his age (and younger) are homophobic & racist.
He’s always been a meddling POS but his authentic self was whitewashed by the international press the moment he was chosen as Pope.
We argentines HAVE ALWAYS KNOWN.
I wondered the same thing. He’s obviously homophobic and has been hiding it but suddenly his filter seems to not be working. He may have had a stroke which damaged the part of the brain that controls impulses or has some other type of dementia that controls that part of the brain.
Or maybe he’s just tired of hiding his hatred of gay people.
“Or maybe he’s just tired of hiding his hatred of gay people.” Pinnacle of Christianity this man. Sickening hypocrisy.
@Lady D Hard agree.
It will be interesting to see how the Vatican responds. Will they just ignore it and hope it goes away? You can’t really apologize for the same thing twice in a month. Or, as mentioned by Genevieve, will they admit he has health issues impacting his mental capacity?
I was raised Catholic and left. If God’s representative on earth is uttering this isht, then he needs to go. Who cares if he has dementia. He’s not fit for the position. Or even worse, people might now think he is.
Truly disappointed in a Pope I used to actually like compared with the others.. I was raised catholic and have been to see this Pope in Rome. I made sure all my friends and family had rosaries 📿 blessed by him.. now I’m just so disappointed in everything and everyone especially Christians. I’ve joined many others who have now walked away from any and all organized religion.
It is my understanding that all seminarians take a vow of celibacy. Does it matter then, at all, what a person’s tendencies are as long as they don’t act on them? Over the years we have heard of heterosexual priests having affairs, yet they were not denied access to seminary. Different rules for me and thee, it appears.
Correct and that is the church position. I was always taught it is not a sin to be gay but it is a sin to act on it. Just as with premarital sex. All sex that isnt “unitive and procreative” is viewed by the church as sinful.
Too many pedophiles, too many cover ups, and now we’re supposed to believe that consenting adults are the issue?!
Since you responded – i am reiterating I dont agree with it and you dont have to either and most Catholics dont either actually. I am just reporting.
i dont get why anyone is surprised this is the long standing church poairion on sexuality. Arguably much kinder than some other branches of Christianity, not even mentioning the teachings of other Abrahamic faiths.
I DO get why we are surprised at this pope, and that is why i think it is dementia.
I dont think an institution is defined by all its worst moments. There are so many with terrible things and good things alike. I care but can see more beyond the flaws as a nonconforming member. I am just there for the people and the traditions.
I really don’t GAF what the Catholic (or any church for that matter) has to say about anything. This is one of the richest and most corrupt institutions in the world that is also a pedophile ring. It’s disgusting. I am a firm atheist and I believe that all religions are cults and I don’t care what your damn book says (or doesn’t say). This old man can pound sand for all I care.
AM 76,
I WHOLEHEARTEDLY AGREE!!
Yeah same and it irks me to no end that this man has so much power and influence. I generally ignore the Pope entirely as my only means to take back my power. He shouldn’t have a podium outside of the Church, as far as I’m concerned.
Maybe he’s trying to get “on trend” with the rise in rightwing hate speech.
Pope Francis still toes the harshest Catholic lines, make no mistakes. His PR campaign facade to win over those pesky liberal and progressive voices has been all along just a farce. 🤷
YUP! He’s also someone whose ideaologies shift all the time depending on which one will make him look better.
Many priests have been accused of r*p* in Argentina and they’re always taken out of the country and placed elsewhere.
Catholic Church will never address the problem…so cowardly and disgusting the way they protect pedos.
No he hasnt. He toes the church line and used to speak with a kinder more welcoming tone. Tone is different from the teachings. I dont think anybody thought he was single-handedly changing church teaching
Kind of funny to think that any outcry could have a negative consequence for the pope. This is the Catholic Church. This same pope faced a lot of backlash within the church for saying that priests could bless gay couples. As in not conduct weddings but just give a casual blessing as they would for any other human. I should imagine there are celebrations when he expresses homophobic sentiment.
He may be demised mentally because who says that?!?!
I’m lowkey fascinated by the leaking from the Vatican. There’s no way he’s the first Pope to say awful things in private, but I’ve never seen them leaked before. Very curious about who’s going to the press.
It is because there is a strong super conservative faction that does not like francis at all. They see him and other jesuits as too liberal
I don’t think The Pope (or Catholic Church in general) cares that June is Pride Month. So I don’t think saying it now is any more offensive than saying it another time. But yeah, that word is REALLY bad.
I bet all the right wing people and the government are delighted and agree with everything he said. I don’t care if he has dementia or not, this is NOT acceptable.