Billy Ray Cyrus filed for divorce from Firerose after eight months, he wants it annulled

In the fall of 2022, Billy Ray Cyrus announced his engagement to someone named “Firerose.” They eventually married last fall, in a very autumnal wedding scene. Incidentally, while Billy Ray and Firerose announced their engagement months and months before Tish Cyrus got engaged to Dominic Purcell, Tish got remarried before Billy Ray. This whole time, we’ve been giving Tish the sideeye because she got with Dominic after he had a full-on relationship with Noah Cyrus (and now he’s Noah’s stepfather). I sort of forgot about all of the sketchiness around Billy Ray and Firerose. Well, when no one was looking, Billy Ray and Firerose fell apart. It sounds messy as hell.
Billy Ray Cyrus has filed for divorce from Firerose. Less than a year after the pair got married in October 2023, the 62-year-old country star filed for divorce from the singer — whose real name is Johanna Rose Hodges — in Nashville on May 22, according to documents obtained by PEOPLE.
The court documents cite irreconcilable differences and inappropriate marital conduct as the reason for divorce, while Cyrus is also seeking an annulment on the grounds of fraud.
At the time of publication, Cyrus and Firerose, 37, do not follow each other on Instagram.
Reps for Cyrus and Firerose did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.
TMZ was first to report the news.
The two musicians were friends for years before they began writing songs together during the COVID-19 pandemic. They started dating in 2022 and got engaged later that year before tying the knot in October 2023.
As I said, MESSY. It’s one thing to suddenly file for divorce after less than eight months of marriage. It’s quite another to cite “inappropriate marital conduct” in what should have been a no-fault divorce. According to TMZ, Cyrus is asking the court for an annulment rather than a divorce, as in “wipe the slate clean, we were never even married.” I doubt he’ll get that, but I’m sure we’ll get more information on why he’s asking for that specifically. Like, when they first got engaged, I was surprised by how little verifiable information there was on Firerose in the US and Australia, where she’s allegedly from. We couldn’t even get a hard confirmation on her age for several years. She just appeared one day with an oddly empty backstory. It would not surprise me at all if some or all of her persona was a hustle or con.
Photos courtesy of Billy Ray’s Instagram.
No fool like an old one. His poor achey breaky heart. I wonder who she was seeing on the side that he discovered, I assume that’s the unbecoming marital conduct. I don’t remember where I saw the timeline, but in April she was instagramming how amazing 6 months of marriage is, by end of May divorce was filed. That’s like 6 weeks for stuff to go sideways.
Honestly, I catch addiction issue vibes with him rn. When your life is a mess…usually a reason why!
Gawd, his photos are giving me Zoolander Blue Steel vibes!! LOL!
Yes!! He looks so stupid and dirty with his ratty ass hair in his face like that and the duck lips are so dorky on a man his age. 😂
The obvious heavy filtering isn’t helping, either (for either of them). This family is one step away from a trashy reality show.
I would argue they’ve already surpassed that pedestrian level of trashiness.
He’s hiding his face for some reason, behind his hair & in shadow. What a weirdo. You can’t hide that you’re older than your soon-to-be-ex.
Yes, these pictures look so weird. Is he trying to look like Jesus?
did they run out off instagram filters? these pictures are scary
Is Billy wearing a real parrot on his hat in the top pic?
It does look like a bird alighted on his head briefly.
Lol. He’s a famous man in his 60s marrying a non-famous woman in her 30s. Did he honestly think she just really liked his personality?
We know she’s not with him for his hair…
I think they were both hiding secrets. No-one who airbrushes candid engagement photos that much is actually being genuine and authentic.
Marital fraud; having a marriage ceremony for the purpose of fast tracking citizenship. She is Australian, correct? No reason why she couldn’t pursue this through usual channels, so there must be another reason.
No wonder last week, he was trying to reconnect to Miley.
In a post the other day, she called out some young guy she’s working with in the studio~ he must be the ‘other man.’
He’s just big mad she wouldn’t share her haircare products with him. Axle grease isn’t a conditioner, Billy Ray.
She’s older than 37, IMO. Anyway, I’m sure Billy Ray will find another young gal who’s career needs a boost.
I keep seeing different ages for her in different articles! One of them says that these two first met when he was 48 and she was 20, gross.
I usually don’t care, but these two are compellingly grubby. I want to know what happened.
I’m sure we’ll find out soon enough when Noah leaks it.
I bet she doesn’t even talk to them.
“Compellingly grubby.” HAHA. If you see Billy Ray on any video, he flips that hair around like he’s in a 1970’s shampoo commercial. I just really want to ask him, “What the deal is with your current “style” because, DUDE, it ain’t working!” It’s no wonder he married a gal in her 30’s–no grown-up woman would tolerate this hot mess.
Was going to say she looks really young for 37 and thought he’d married someone in their 20s from the top photo…
And then I looked closer and saw the heavy filtering. All the time. Never mind don’t want your secrets.
Once upon a time we’d never know his midlife crises mistakes but even billy ray is living in the age of social media now 🤣
So long, Firehose. She finally filtered her entire self completely into oblivion.
You can wash your wig now, Billy Ray.
Firehose lol
He and his ex- wife are cut from the same cloth, both grimy and selfish.
Is there a financial difference for him for an annulment rather than a divorce?
No doubt!
Yes. In an annulment, a marriage never happened (no financial settlement). In a divorce, a marriage happened and she is entitled to some percentage of “marital” property.
Imagine this mess in your birdwatching years. Wow.
I’m stealing “birdwatching years” it’s amazing
I mis-read her name as Firehose when we first heard about them and now that’s all I read every single time.
As for the filters, good grief, who thinks that’s good????
This is what happens when you marry a woman so much younger than you. Older men never seem to learn from all the examples before and around them.
And I don’t get it. They don’t seem to care she’s not hanging around because she’s so into him. It’s money or status.
This entire situation is just yuk. The optics without words tells the story.
He is the poster child for his motivation and so is she.
It’s amazing what one big music hit can do. Talk about a ripple effect.