Billy Ray Cyrus married Firerose on Tuesday, their wedding was so autumnal

Almost a year ago exactly, Billy Ray Cyrus sort of announced his engagement to Firerose, an Australian musician. No one knew how they met or when any of this started, but they Facetuned the crap out of their engagement photos and everyone wished them well. Well, they got married on the 10th (Tuesday) and they posted some wedding photos on their social media. By the way, no one knows Firerose’s real age. At first, people suggested that she’s in her early 20s (lol), but currently, I think we’re going with “she’s in her mid-30s.” He’s 62 and I would swear she’s well past 40.

I actually kind of like her wedding gown, which was made by Laura Rudovic. Billy Ray’s tuxedo was Versace. Physically, they sort of suit each other, and I can even see a vague resemblance to Tish Cyrus in Firerose. I kind of dig the autumnal-wedding energy too – her bouquet of red, black and orange flowers is really cool and unusual, as is Billy Ray’s orange rose boutonniere. People Mag didn’t have any details about whether any of Billy’s kids came to his wedding. When Tish married Dominic Purcell in August, several of the kids showed up for her, including Miley. Hm.

