King Charles & Queen Camilla will make a four-day trip to Kenya

This week, Buckingham Palace announced that King Charles and Queen Camilla will go on a four-day tour of Kenya. They’ll be in Kenya from Halloween through November 3. This will be Charles’s first visit to a “British Commonwealth” country since he became king. Prince William and Kate still haven’t made any trips to any Commonwealth countries since spring 2022, the Caribbean Flop Tour, which apparently changed everything about how the Windsors view their own colonialist cosplay tours. What’s notable here is that Charles, by historical convention, really should have been traveling to Commonwealth countries throughout this entire year. Instead, Brexit changed the dynamics of British diplomacy and European alliances, and it was seen as much more important for Charles to visit France and Germany before any Commonwealth country. Of course, there’s another reason why Charles has avoided Commonwealth countries: he doesn’t want to be put in the position of going on an Apology Tour, wherein he would need to acknowledge the British crown’s long history of racism, slavery and colonialism. Speaking of:
King Charles will acknowledge the “painful aspects” of Britain’s past actions in Kenya during a state visit later this month. The visit follows an invitation from the country’s president, William Ruto, whose country will celebrate the 60th anniversary of its independence from Britain on 12 December. The two countries have enjoyed a close relationship in recent years despite the violent colonial legacy of an uprising in the early 1950s, which led to a period known as “the emergency”, which ran from 1952 until 1960.
The Mau Mau armed movement was fuelled by the resentment some members of the Kikuyu tribe felt towards their British rulers and European settlers who farmed land in Kenya, as well as at a lack of political representation. White farmers were targeted in violent attacks as were some Kikuyu who were said to have collaborated with the authorities.
The Kenya Human Rights Commission said 90,000 people were executed, tortured or maimed during the British administration’s counterinsurgency operation. The UK government made a historic statement of regret in 2013 over the “torture and other forms of ill-treatment” perpetrated by the colonial administration during the emergency period and paid reparations of £19.9m to about 5,200 people.
Charles and Queen Camilla spend four days in Kenya from 31 October to 3November. It will mark Charles’s first visit to a Commonwealth country as king. His deputy private secretary, Chris Fitzgerald, said: “The king and queen’s programme will celebrate the close links between the British and Kenyan people in areas such as the creative arts, technology, enterprise, education and innovation. The visit will also acknowledge the more painful aspects of the UK and Kenya’s shared history, including the emergency … His Majesty will take time during the visit to deepen his understanding of the wrongs suffered in this period by the people of Kenya.”
[From The Guardian]
Okay, so I actually didn’t know that British people refer to this part of their history as “the emergency.” That perfectly encapsulates the British penchant for understatement, my God. Shocked that they don’t refer to World War II as “the misunderstanding” or “the dust-up.” In any case, Charles is going to stand in some banquet hall or ballroom and say, with his cut-glass accent, that mistakes were made and of course everyone regrets all of it. He will stop just shy of apologizing and there will be zero reparations made. Camilla will then knock back another martini and grimace at the first white person she sees and then they’ll both stagger back to England.
LONDON, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 22: (L-R) King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort during the State Banquet at Buckingham Palace on November 22, 2022 in London, England.
King Charles III And Queen Camilla Visit France – Day One In Versailles King Charles III, VERSAILLES, FRANCE – SEPTEMBER 20 King Charles III, Brigitte Macron and President of France Emmanuel Macron arrive at the Palace of Versailles ahead of the State Dinner held in honor of King Charles III and Queen Camilla in the Hall of Mirrors of the Chateau de Versailles on September 20, 2023 in Versailles, France.
Britain's King Charles III reacts as he travels to Place de la Bourse using Bordeaux's iconic electric tram in Bordeaux, southwestern France, on September 22, 2023.
Did Charles get Peg’s permission to go there?
Charles just kool-aid man ran into William’s KP1 apartment yelling –
“Ohhhh yeah! African is mine, a$$hole!”
Also I was completely unaware of this part of British history dear god.
It sounds like king Leopold in the Congo in the 1800’s. But this was the 1950’s which still feel so damn close what the actual fuck went on.
They admitted to torture readily and then alluded at things that they didn’t WANT to admit to. What the hell did they do.
I read King Leopold’s Ghost which was recommended on here and one of the most chilling parts was the end, where the book was just like “and then things got really bad again during the world wars because Europe needed rubber.” Like it just never ended for the poor victims.
“AFRICA IS MINE!” —William, probably
Oh this ought to be good. I wonder if he will get the welcome he is looking for I imagine he is or he wouldn’t go? Yes Horsilla will be dragged from her favorite stable but for only four days. I’m sure they will pack her favorite oats and gin. Although I give her credit trotting down those stairs from the plane isn’t easy. I’m sure she will be shoed with something comfortable.
With a history as bloody and horrific as what was described in only an 8 year span of time …. It’s hard to believe that Kenya thinks that they have a close and beneficial relationship with the UK.
People’s parents and grandparents – still alive – lived through that. I’m sure many Kenyans have had a front row seat to the horrors perpetrated against their nation’s peoples.
I’m sure that the Britain feels that since they “had to” brutally massacre and maim thousands of people that their relationship with Kenya has been just great! Spare the rod and all that.
Easy enough for them to claim such familial ties when the abuse and genocide of people living in their own nations just wanting to be left the hell alone is such a huge part of their history and cultural DNA.
honestly there’s not enough money in the Royal coffers to pay repatriation for all the crappy stuff they’ve done in the world in history. why are these countries still part of the commonwealth is my question? what’s the benefit?
I really do wonder this. Britain apologized for crimes against humanity they committed in the 1950’s in 2013.
Starting in 1952. These people had seen the horrific crimes committed against marginalized people during WW2 and were supposedly horrified. Yet went on to commit similar crimes – in a much smaller capacity – against members of their own commonwealth.
Am I getting this right? Really. I just found out about this. But the proximity to WW2 is blowing me away.
Britain’s crimes in Kenya began in the late 19th century. So as they were lecturing the world, they were committing crimes against humanity in their colonies.
Agree, @Valar Dohaeris. Their horrific treatment of Kenyans didn’t begin in the 1950s, that’s was their response to the Mau Mau uprising (I know there’s a better term, but I’m blanking). As for the proximity to WWII, this is what happened ’round the world to all the colonizer countries–the colonized had had enough & fought for self-determination. Great Britain, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Italy, Spain–they all began to lose a lot of former territories & got nasty in their fights to keep them.
They need to start apologising at home as well for lining their pockets whilst picking the tax payers ones.
Seriously, there is NO apology big enough for the horrors visited on that country in the name of the “, British monarchy “. They took what they wanted from every country in the commonwealth as it was then, and gave sweet FA back
It’s called “The State of Emergency” which was declared by the colonial governor at the time, in response to the heightened armed rebellion carried out by the Mau Mau. Hundreds of thousands of Kenyans were evicted from their homes and moved into “reserves”; essentially concentration camps, where many many men, women and children died of starvation. There were also large scale massacres and over 1,000 people were hanged. I have first hand knowledge of this from my grandparents, and my dad who spent his childhood in one of these camps. There was also forced labour, torture that included rape of both men and women, and impromptu killings by the colonial forces.
Kenya was seen as an attractive colony because of its temperate climate and because it has some of the most fertile agricultural land on earth. I suggest everyone reads “Imperial Reckoning: The Untold Story of Britain’s Gulag in Kenya” by Caroline Elkins. It will paint a stark, tragic picture of what the British government did to Kenya, and in particular, my people, the Kikuyu.
All this to say I wish this man and his horse would stay home. We have no need for their presence here.
Thank you for posting. I am ashamed I didn’t know any of this. It is absolutely disgusting.
I thank you as well, and will be reading your book rec. I vaguely recall my mother referencing this when I was a kid.
Valar Doharis, the amount of gaslighting on this is gobsmaking. The official number of deaths is 11,000, but it could be as high as 25,000. That’s the UK’s estimates. (BBC) Then there is this:
“The Kenya Human Rights Commission has said 90,000 Kenyans were executed, tortured or maimed during the crackdown, and 160,000 were detained in appalling conditions.” (BBC, same article.)
I believe the Kenya Human Rights Commission. Until the UK starts telling the truth about what they did in Kenya and other countries, I don’t see how it will ever start owning the truth of their history.
Thank you for the book rec, ordering it now. I had heard about this vaguely but not with any sort of details, its something that definitely was not really taught at all in my schools (nothing about colonialism in Africa in general was taught as I remember it.)
Yuck, I wish these folks would stay in their mouldy castles.
Somehow the atrocities the British committed to the Mau Mau reclaiming their land are erased and glossed over. This legacy hasn’t been truly addressed and we need to see the eagerness of modern Kenya to side with Haiti’s and Palestine’s oppressors in light of that specific violence. I am not saying this to excuse any of the harm. Violence cant be magically undone in a few generations. Kenya is nowhere near ready to tell the colonizers where to go like many former French territories have recently done.
I live in a Commonwealth country and I strongly feel that all members of the Royal Family should stay in the UK.
They are an anachronism in this bright shiny 21st century. Soon they will fade and wither as they should. Their time came when the queen passed, they just don’t realize it yet.
And yeah, I don’t want them in my country anymore, either.
Trouble is we don’t want them either… I want them to travel and leave us in peace. Or just go and live at Balmoral and drink whiskey. The fact that Charles is visiting Kenya as his first Commonwealth country makes no sense to me. Surely he should visit the countries where he is legally the HoS first? And thank you for posters on the details of the atrocities … yet again I am ashamed to be British. I had no idea we behaved so terribly. LRB
I can hardly wait for the four day snoozefest & Chuck’s insincerity about “the emergency.”
It’s important to remember that when the Queen became monarch she was in Kenya while the Mau Mau uprising was starting up. It will be interesting to see how Charles is received in Kenya.
Kaiser, this is just perfect, from “cut-glass accent” to “stagger back to England.” Brava.
“Charles is going to stand in some banquet hall or ballroom and say, with his cut-glass accent, that mistakes were made and of course everyone regrets all of it. He will stop just shy of apologizing and there will be zero reparations made. Camilla will then knock back another martini and grimace at the first white person she sees and then they’ll both stagger back to England.”