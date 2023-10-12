It looks like Angelina Jolie is wearing a prosthetic nose to play Maria Callas

Angelina Jolie has been in Paris this week, filming Maria. This is Jolie’s first lead role since Maleficent 2 – since she left Brad Pitt, Angelina has looked for smaller projects which can be filmed quickly, and she hasn’t seemed at all interested in being a movie star. I would assume that Maria has a pretty tight and fast film schedule though, especially because Angelina has so much business to attend to in New York.

Obviously, she’s playing Maria Callas and I’m sort of in love with her Callas costumes from what I’ve seen thus far. They’re using real vintage pieces, pieces Callas either owned or similar period items. Those thick, rimmed glasses are doing so much work. Previously, I claimed that Jolie would not wear a prosthetic nose to play Callas. It looks like that was a lie – I zoomed in for a closer look on some of the set photos, and she’s absolutely wearing a fake nose. *deep sigh* I will not defend it. She should have said no.

In addition to the set photos, Angelina stepped out in her own clothes, and Backgrid says she was headed to a studio, probably to film interiors? She’s been using that same Celine tote for a few months, it’s her new favorite.