It looks like Angelina Jolie is wearing a prosthetic nose to play Maria Callas

Angelina Jolie has been in Paris this week, filming Maria. This is Jolie’s first lead role since Maleficent 2 – since she left Brad Pitt, Angelina has looked for smaller projects which can be filmed quickly, and she hasn’t seemed at all interested in being a movie star. I would assume that Maria has a pretty tight and fast film schedule though, especially because Angelina has so much business to attend to in New York.
Obviously, she’s playing Maria Callas and I’m sort of in love with her Callas costumes from what I’ve seen thus far. They’re using real vintage pieces, pieces Callas either owned or similar period items. Those thick, rimmed glasses are doing so much work. Previously, I claimed that Jolie would not wear a prosthetic nose to play Callas. It looks like that was a lie – I zoomed in for a closer look on some of the set photos, and she’s absolutely wearing a fake nose. *deep sigh* I will not defend it. She should have said no.
In addition to the set photos, Angelina stepped out in her own clothes, and Backgrid says she was headed to a studio, probably to film interiors? She’s been using that same Celine tote for a few months, it’s her new favorite.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
Paris, FRANCE – Angelina Jolie, accompanied by her son Pax, on the set of the biopic “Maria” on the life of Maria Callas on the Alexandre III’s bridge in Paris. The actress plays the singer whose centenary will be celebrated on December 2, 2023.
Pictured: Angelina Jolie, Pax
I don’t understand why we are against prosthetics? I am really looking forward to this movie.
I don’t understand either. Actors change their appearances all of the time to play different characters, real or fictional.
People deserve a cinema with only superhero movies.
lol
Lol sigh indeed but I don’t think it was that obvious when the first 2 photos showed up last week. I didn’t even realize that until someone mentioned it.
At least it is not as giant as Bradley Cooper’s fake nose.
Did Kristen Stewart wear one when she played Diana? I think she did? Seems unnecessary though.
Yeah she wore a subtle prosthetic
Prosthetics are distracting to me. We all know what the actor looks like. No one but a comedian should be doing an “impression”. The performance should be believable without gluing stuff to your face to play a regular person.
Just my preference.
The first picture I would assume she was someone else. Good job. The picture where she is wearing the head scarf looks like Angelina to me. If you have seen her middle school pics I’m reminded of that.
I like these coats. Is it her posture or frame? That makes the coats wear nice. Coats on me do not look sleek. I model coats well but they do nothing for me.
Sorry, this is getting quite ridiculous. Why using a prosthetic nose in a movie about a real person is a problem? If we are going to go the route that acting should be enough, then maybe Scarlett Johansson was right and she has the right to play a tree if she wishes. If we are going the route of denying opportunities to other groups, then a bigger nosed actress should have been chosen for this role, but because we like Ms Jolie this is not a problem here (which would be rather hypocritical).
A nose is a huge element in a face, no pun intended, so of course they’ll try to make it look more the shape the real person had if it’s very different to start with. Is that discriminatory against big nosed people? Why should they feel discriminated though? Would that outcry not be implying that only small noses are beautiful?
Yeah I usually stay in the royal posts but I thought the problem people had with prosthetics is when they are exaggerated like in Cooper’s case. It’s not overly big and I see the similarities in their side profile now. Maybe someone else can explain
Ooohh, are we gonna rip her apart like we did Bradley Cooper? Or is this another example of a double standard?
I don’t think it’s a double standard – my understanding was Bradley Cooper got ripped apart because he wore a prosthetic nose to play a Jewish person, whose nose was smaller than the prosthetic nose Bradley wears in the film to portray him. The criticism was clearly around antisemitic stereotypes.
Looks like they filled out her chin more too. .
I think the fact that it didn’t look like she was wearing prosthetics in the first pics bodes well – obviously these are candid shots, so framing and lighting will affect the way she looks onscreen.
And I think we are smart enough to understand why this is different than Bradley Cooper’s near-fetishized prosthetic Bernstein makeup.
Yes – Cooper wore a huge fake nose to play a jewish person who in real life had a moderately sized nose. That was gross.
I don’t think this is the same.
Maria Callas is one of my childhood heroes…I have no problem with an Actor using a prosthetic as long as it’s a GOOD ONE…The Diva’s nose was ALMOST as famous as her GLORIOUS talent❤️ I am looking forward to both her & Bradley’s renditions of these mid-century icons❣️
I loved seeing her home in Sirmione, Italy (Garda Lake) such a beautiful area. Can’t wait for the movie, I think it’s going to be great.
This is terrible. Together with the thick glasses she is basically Mr. Potatohead
Maria looked not so well before her death becauseof health. That’s why she became reclusive and started dressing like a church lady
Leonard Bernstein’s family didn’t care and Angelina’s nose isn’t a big deal, so I’m looking forward to watching both films and being able to observe the work of both actors.
As a fan of Maria, I was not excited for her casting in the beginning but these set pictures are changing my mind! I can pick out exactly what pictures of Maria they’re using for an inspiration.Tyne Daly didn’t look like Maria really and used protestics too but she was wonderful and captured Maria’s essence perfectly!