King Charles & Camilla announced a two-day tour of the Channel Islands in July

Britain’s general election is still scheduled for the Fourth of July. The Windsors are still trying to say that they’re not doing anything which could be construed as “political” until then. Many of us theorized that the election cycle would give the Windsors the perfect excuse to do f–k all ahead of the election, then skip off to Scotland in July for a three-month summer holiday. While I’m sure a version of that will happen, make no mistake – King Charles still wants to be out and about. Charles and Camilla have just added something new to their schedule next month: a tour of the Channel Islands.
The King and Queen will undertake a summer tour to the Channel Islands, visiting Jersey and Guernsey for the first time during their reign after doctors signed off on travel. The King, who is undergoing treatment for cancer, will fit in a whistlestop two-day trip to the islands, where he is known as the Duke of Normandy.
The visit will feature one significant break with tradition – they will not accept the traditional gift of two dead ducks on arrival, it is understood. When the late Queen Elizabeth II visited Jersey in 2001, she was presented with two mallards on a silver tray – part of an ancient tradition dating back to the Middle Ages when six seigneurs, or lords of the manor, would pay homage to the sovereign as the Duke of Normandy. The King and Queen will not be given the same gift, The Telegraph can confirm.
They will travel to Jersey on July 15 and then to Guernsey the next day for the short trip, the States of Jersey and Guernsey announced. It is the couple’s first visit to the Bailiwicks of Jersey and Guernsey – the two Crown Dependencies off the north-west coast of France – since the King acceded to the throne.
The King’s title of Duke of Normandy dates from when William the Conqueror’s son, Henry I, seized the Duchy of Normandy, including the islands, in 1106.
[From The Telegraph]
So… it’s kind of crazy that the British monarch is still sort of in charge of the Channel Islands? Is there just zero appetite for France to “claim” these islands off their coast? I’m reading the Wiki page and technically, the Channel Islands aren’t even “part” of the UK, nor do they have a commonwealth designation. They have somewhat independent governments but they still “recognize” Charles as “the Duke of Normandy”?? What in the world??? Anyway, it’s interesting that Charles and Cam are making plans to work in July. You know Charles’s heir is going to be in the wind by the end of June.
I missed posting these photos earlier – on June 8th, Camilla attended the Queen’s reading room literary festival at Hampton Court Palace. She wore a zippered jumpsuit and sat with her son, Tom Parker Bowles.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
I like the jumpsuit. That’s all I got.
Love it!!
Id wear it too. Not saying this with a smile
Me too! I would buy that in a heartbeat… well done Camilla
Its a pants version of those frumpy zip up dresses she seems to love. Oh well, at least it looks easy to get out of to go use the bathroom, unlike most jumpsuits.
@MsIam Yes, all of her zip ups look like the house-dresses my grandma used to wear while watching “Days of Our Lives” and chain-smoking.
Interesting, I was thinking how awful it was. Just wear a caftan already! I imagine the zippered outfits is because zippers are easier to manipulate than buttons as you get older.
But she’s got her hands in her pocket!!! Breaking royal protocol!!!! Outrageous!! I expect multiple column inches on this royal faux pas will be published from Sarah Vine, Rachel Johnson and Richard Eden by the end of the day and a half hour segment at least on GBeebies about how she should be sent to the tower for this egregious breach!!!!!
So Camilla’s children will start covering for huevo’s lack of a work ethic? Quite the slimmed down monarchy (at continually higher cost to the taxpayers). I’m sure TPB going to deserve a hereditary title for all his hard work before KC3 passes.
I expect to see tom with her a lot more noe. And he is promoting his book
Charles probably sees a lot more of Camilla grandchildren than his own
I expect tom to get a title soon
As a side note—-1984 was the last time a non royal peerage was created. It was for former PM Harold Macmillan.
So funny that they say the gift is “dead ducks”. They could have described it as dressed ducks or some other way.
Considering how remarkably tone deaf these people are about hunting, I am shocked that they actually read the room and said, “No thank,” to the ducks.
I guess it’s one way Charles is modernizing the monarchy.
Of course in the next breath they demanded cash.
I found it odd, too, because really, it’s dinner!
I see Camilla wasn’t attacked for putting her hands in the pockets of her jumpsuit. Interesting…
She looks very happy to have pockets.
They are handy protection from peasants trying to hold the royal hand.
I’m sure off-screen there’s a gold lamé cigarette case with a lighter inside.
King charles working as much as he can is not a good sign… he can gave anything in the world, but time isn’t something he got. So all these little visits are to at least leave an imprint and not be the invisible king in a short reign
The King working is not a good thing for Kate, but it should be a good example.
He’s still going to be known as King Tampon, holder of royal grudges. Seems like it would be easier to just admit that he was wrong but oh well.
“That guy that was married to Princess Diana, what’s his name… he was only king for a couple years…”
That’s his legacy. Might as well put it on his tomb.
I might feel bad for him except for how terribly he has acted towards his own family. Shrug.
The reception committee: – “Two dead ducks for Two Dead Ducks? Um, maybe not.”
So tom was with her. It was Only a matter of time that he starts appearing witg her
Not a fan of the jump suit its good for at home leisure attire but not for public appearances.
Is that a pink taco on her head? No to the jumpsuit for me also. She just won’t listen to me: I’ve tried to help her. And Camilla, no one wants to see your breasts. If you have to have the housedress zippers, just zip it up.
She is so like Kate grinning at cameras while some one is greeting her.
Hello from Jersey
We are British but not part of the UK. We are a Crown Dependency. It basically means we have the King but no other relationship with the UK government.
We compete as a separate country in the Commonwealth Games.
We are independent from France and have been since 1215. It would be weird if France tried to ‘reclaim’ us.
It’s like Canada or Australia or New Zealand some nearly 100 years ago where they were mostly independent except London witheld diplomacy rights from these dominions until the Statute of Westminster. Though there was one crucial difference, the king originally wore the same hat in these dominions as he wore in London (the Imperial Crown), but the king always has had a different hat for the Channel Islands.
You are also the place where the British Monarch stash their personal cash to avoid taxes?
The monarch and many other rich people all over the globe. Guernsey is integral to the UK dark economy (money laundering and financial engineering that is then washed through The City of London.). That’s what actually keeps the aristocracy and oligarchs in the UK so rich. They could filter some of that money towards the NHS if they wanted but instead they just defund it and give themselves more tax breaks.
It’s no coincidence that this is where Charles is going.
Edit: the citizens of these islands are very comfortable and the UK is not going to let France take the islands. There is no appetite for it and a lot of people could potentially lose a lot of money.
“it’s kind of crazy that the British monarch is still sort of in charge of the Channel Islands? Is there just zero appetite for France to “claim” these islands off their coast”
I am sure they want but it’s not theirs to claim in the first place. First they need to a French king. Then the French king would need to conquer which is one of the three ways of claimant: by inheritance (the most regular), by conquering (the 100-year Wars’ way, or the Russian way), or by purchase (the Louisanna or Alaska way).
Wait you mean it’s okay to change centuries of traditions in order to fit modern sensibilities /s
Right?! You mean centuries old tradition was discarded without a second thought?! Without “scandalizing the western world”?!
Fascinating info about these islands from all you posters. I had to go look at the map and my goodness they are so close to France! I thought I knew where they were as I have seen a group of islands from a plane before flying from France back to the U.S., but it turns out now that those were the Isles of Scilly. I guess today is my day to learn UK geography
The Californian in me saw the headline and thought they were going to the Channel Islands in S. California. I thought, wow, big news happened while I was off line this weekend, but no