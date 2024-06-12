Prince William ‘wasn’t emotionally prepared’ to step up to the plate this year

In the chaos of the Princess of Wales’s health crisis and disappearance, not to mention King Charles’s cancer battle, it’s quickly being forgotten that Prince William’s behavior in the first half of the year was really odd. William’s people have been trying to convince everyone for months that Huevo’s behavior can be explained by his wife and father facing cancer battles, but I don’t see it that way. He’s centered himself at every turn, all while throwing his sick/missing wife under the bus at every inconvenience. He’s looked unprepared, shaky, contemptuous of his role and eager to take credit for doing the barest f–king minimum. I keep thinking back to the tea spilled by Tina Brown back in April, that William and Kate are basically frozen from fear and profoundly unready. Well, one royal expert is at least admitting that William has been unsteady this year.

While Prince William has long been trained to lead the royal family, no one could’ve anticipated he’d need to step in for King Charles III so soon into the monarch’s reign.

“Maybe he wasn’t emotionally prepared for it,” royal historian Gareth Russell exclusively told Us Weekly while discussing William stepping up amid Charles and Princess Kate Middleton’s cancer battles. “[Charles] — yes, is elderly — but his father was famously quite healthy and lives well, eats well, and according to his wife, Queen Camilla, just never stops walking.”

Russell noted that there’s “a lot” on the Prince of Wales’ plate, including the D-Day remembrance.

“I think they were very keen that as senior a royal as possible would go … I think the hope was the king would go,” he said. “Whilst that is — it’s a huge event, it’s a huge commemoration, there’ll be many eyes on him — that is the heir to the throne’s job, and it certainly should be something that he is prepared to do.”

Russell added that “so far” William has shown himself to be “more than competent and capable” in doing so.

“Certainly when it comes to something of the emotional significance of the D-Day commemorations to many people in Britain and in America, you do want someone there who is prepared and capable to fulfill the ceremonial role,” he said.

[From Us Weekly]

I think it’s correct that William wasn’t “emotionally prepared” for whatever has gone down in the past six months. I would argue that he wasn’t prepared at any level – structurally, emotionally, intellectually or physically. The man looked like he crawled out of a bottle for his events for months. His office staff was in flux for months because of his harebrained scheme to appoint a low-ego “keen CEO.” He’s always been coddled and babied by the press and his family, and now that it’s crunch time, he doesn’t know how to behave like a capable 40-something heir to the throne.

48 Responses to “Prince William ‘wasn’t emotionally prepared’ to step up to the plate this year”

  1. kelleybelle says:
    June 12, 2024 at 10:22 am

    When has this literal man-baby ever been prepared to step up to anything in his life? He’s middle-aged, for Christ’s sake. I despair for the Commonwealth, I truly do, with this abomination waiting in line. It’s bad enough already with the unfit adulterers we have now.

    Reply
    • Bad Janet says:
      June 12, 2024 at 11:18 am

      It’s not like he was prepared to step up at any time for literally his entire life.

      Did he expect Charles to reign as long as Elizabeth did? Or even to live as long as her?

      Reply
    • Where'sMyTiara says:
      June 12, 2024 at 2:44 pm

      When you compare him to any other royal prince of Europe in their early 40s – Willem-Alexander, Felipe, Fredrik, Hakkon, even Guillame of Luxembourg – William is not even anywhere *near* their league, nowhere close to their achievements and capabilities.

      William presents as a puerile, helpless mooncalf, an incapable dilettante, wholly unfit for the sphere in which he currently inhabits as well as being grossly unfit for the role marked out for him as the future King of England.

      To put it bluntly, the man’s a feckless eejit.

      If William or his KP courtier yes-men think he can just bully his way through the job, they’re about to all go through some things. It didn’t work out for Kaiser Wilhelm, and it’s not going to work out for Billy the Basher, either. He can’t hide behind his mother’s memory when things go pear shaped, either – not after he publicly repudiated her and disgraced her memory by calling her paranoid.

      When you think in terms of temperament and behaviour, there’s a lot in common between Kaiser Wilhelm and Huevos Rageros.

      Elizabeth was half William’s age when she faced down bearing the burden that lies before him now. She accepted her fate with grace and got on with it.

      Why can’t William?

      Reply
      • Lauren says:
        June 12, 2024 at 6:45 pm

        LOL, I just made the comparison between William and Wilhelm early today while watching a documentary

  2. Rapunzel says:
    June 12, 2024 at 10:24 am

    That pic with the sign!!! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

    Reply
    • MsDarcy says:
      June 12, 2024 at 10:56 am

      RIGHT?!!!!! How have I not seen this before? Its quickly become my all time favorite of the Manly Huevo.

      Reply
  3. TN Democrat says:
    June 12, 2024 at 10:25 am

    He will never be emotionally prepared to be anything other than a petulant, spoiled, arrogant and temperamental bully. He has been telegraphing what he is and what he will be for decades.

    Reply
    • Mila says:
      June 12, 2024 at 10:53 am

      That clip of Kate flinching is all you need to know about him. Oh, and the father or the king, makes me wanna puke.

      Reply
  4. Chaine says:
    June 12, 2024 at 10:30 am

    Ugh, I always cringe at those shoveling pics. The man has never used a shovel in his life, or even seen one used.

    Reply
  5. girl_ninja says:
    June 12, 2024 at 10:31 am

    He is a lazy, selfish man-child who expected to have Harry to fall back on. This is the same man who went on a ‘lads trip’ and missed the commonwealth service.

    Via the DM:
    “Meanwhile, almost every other senior member of the Royal Family was at Westminster Abbey for a Commonwealth Service,”

    But I’m sure Meghan (who know one except for H&M and a few friends knew about) is to blame.

    Reply
  6. Just Jade says:
    June 12, 2024 at 10:35 am

    It’s crazy the amount of excuses they all have been making for that 🥚 laziness year after year. Omg that picture of him speaks volumes.

    Reply
  7. Agnes says:
    June 12, 2024 at 10:39 am

    There’s a marked difference to William’s appearance now compared to the end of March when Thomas Kingston died of a catastrophic head wound and The Future King missed his godfather’s memorial. He’s just as ugly as ever, but he looks more hydrated, more full of himself, and less like he’s wearing an ankle monitor. Whatever happened to WFH William? The world would be a better place if he stuck to Zooming in his “services.”

    Reply
    • Minnieder says:
      June 12, 2024 at 10:48 am

      An ankle monitor 😂😂😂😂

      Reply
    • BlueNailsBetty says:
      June 12, 2024 at 12:42 pm

      I truly believe his earlier ghastliness (and weightloss) was due to drying out from alcohol and his wooziness was from new medication for mental health/neuro issues.

      By now he’s acclimated to both of those and that’s why he looks healthier.

      Reply
  8. Kane says:
    June 12, 2024 at 10:41 am

    I understand never complain or explain but William needs to start talking. But It also allows the press to make up lies.

    Kate may simple want privacy for something.
    I assumed William told her to scram he wants to be a statesman.
    Now, I can see a case being made that somebody did something to Kate. William or Kate did something. It’s been too long. If Kate’s in a hospital she needs to walk to a lobby and drink some tea. She needs a real sighting.

    Would carole play along if Kate was dead? My heart says no but my brain says yes.

    Reply
    • Pinkosaurus says:
      June 12, 2024 at 10:45 am

      @Kane, He definitely looks less sickly and parched than he did earlier this year. I don’t think it would surprise anyone if we eventually find out he was in rehab for a while, especially with the weaving and dropping when he did finally show up in person. Of course, it will all get blamed on H&M and the “stress” they have “caused” him by existing, working and thriving.

      Reply
    • Lady D says:
      June 12, 2024 at 1:00 pm

      With you when it comes to Carole @Kane. She will never be anything but ruthless at getting what she wants.

      Reply
  9. Susan Collins says:
    June 12, 2024 at 10:44 am

    He will never be ready because he is still a man child that was never told no and was allowed to throw incandescent rage tantrums which he continues on with today. He only wants to make his brothers life miserable but is failing at that hard. So no he will never be ready.

    Reply
  10. Hypocrisy says:
    June 12, 2024 at 10:46 am

    He is going to be an absolutely horrible King..

    Reply
  11. Patricia says:
    June 12, 2024 at 10:49 am

    He will never be ready. Thus ends the Windsor Dynasty. You can’t succeed without intelligence, a strong character, empathy, compassion, a definite working knowledge of what is expected of the role that is to be played. He has no knowledge, or ability for these traits. Such a selfish child. Not king material

    Reply
    • Brassy Rebel says:
      June 12, 2024 at 11:13 am

      Please! No one in the Windsor dynasty has ever displayed intelligence, a strong character, empathy, or compassion. They only need to be able to walk upright, not trip over the furniture, and smile on cue. William can’t even cross that low bar.

      Reply
      • B says:
        June 12, 2024 at 12:54 pm

        Exactly! @ BrassyRebel There is a reason that control of the press has always been essential to the monarchy. Historically the monarch and their heirs have been ill informed, mediocre, and obnoxious. The job of the press is to hide that.

        So far Willy has been such a failure as an heir that the press are having a hard time hiding it.

  12. Dee says:
    June 12, 2024 at 10:50 am

    In that “Am I Manly Enough?” photo, he looks so much like his father. How does someone raised for one job end up so woefully unprepared? Is it weaponized incompetence? Entitlement? Laziness? Battling his own demons? All of the above?

    Reply
    • Barbara says:
      June 12, 2024 at 11:05 am

      I can’t believe how much he looks like a penis!

      Reply
      • Interested Gawker says:
        June 12, 2024 at 11:15 am

        🎶Penis with teeth, repeat after me
        Sing
        Na Na Na
        Na Na Na
        Nanana Na
        Nanana Na

        Sing
        Na Na Na
        Na Na Na
        Nana Nana Na
        Nana Nana Na

  13. s808 says:
    June 12, 2024 at 10:54 am

    He’ll never be ready but I’m sure his office and BP are praying he can hold it together enough for them to all fake it till it’s George’s turn.

    Reply
  14. WithTheAmerican says:
    June 12, 2024 at 10:55 am

    Honestly the way they go on for this 40 plus year old man whose only job for his entire life was training to show up to cut a ribbon and give the occasional speech is mind blowing.

    The amount of ink spilled wailing over how he was keen to learn but not ready yet is really appalling.

    If he wasn’t ready in his 20s like the queen was, then he should stop taking the taxpayers money. And for those who will jump in to cry that the inherited money isn’t taxpayer money, they don’t pay tax on it like everyone else does, so yes it is. Plus his castles and houses and vacations and helicopters and drivers and chefs and nannies- with all of that being provided for him by taxpayers, he isn’t ready to show up to cut a ribbon?

    This is so insulting.

    Reply
  15. aquarius64 says:
    June 12, 2024 at 10:57 am

    William had 24 years to get ready for become King and putting this out here shows he’s still not ready for the throne.

    Reply
  16. BeanieBean says:
    June 12, 2024 at 11:06 am

    No sh*t, Sherlock.

    Reply
  17. Interested Gawker says:
    June 12, 2024 at 11:10 am

    Prince William Playlist:

    Mother -Pink Floyd
    Cats In The Cradle -Harry Chapin
    Imperial March -John William
    I Am Henry the Eighth, I Am -Herman’s Hermits
    Anne Boleyn -Rick Wakeman
    You’re So Vain -Carly Simon
    Cherchez la Femme -Dr Buzzard’s original Savannah Band
    John, I’m Only Dancing -David Bowie
    The Rose -Bette Midler
    Papa was a Rollin’ Stone -The Temptations
    Peg -Steely Dan

    Reply
    • Square2 says:
      June 12, 2024 at 1:54 pm

      Are we only going by song titles, not song lyrics, here? Then, may I add:

      Never Gonna Give You Up [The Crown] – Rick “Rolling” Astley

      Nothing Compares 2 U [The Crown] – Sinéad O’Connor

      Livin’ On A Prayer – Bon Jovi

      More Than Words – Extreme

      California Dreamin’ – The Mamas & The Papas

      Reply
  18. Mel says:
    June 12, 2024 at 11:11 am

    He’s 40yrs old, how is he not prepared to sign a few ceremonial papers. Wear fake medals and march around a bit, wave a sword around, cut ribbons and make small talk? This is not hard? I’m rolling my eyes at this nonsense.

    Reply
  19. Becks1 says:
    June 12, 2024 at 11:12 am

    Of course he’s not prepared. What has he done over the last 10, 15, 20 years to show that he is doing anything to prepare himself? He surrounds himself with sycophants, he barely works, he uses his children as shields from bad press, and when he does show up to work he usually makes a bad joke or an inappropriate comment that just shows how bad he is at the job.

    He’s not prepared and he doesn’t care because he’ll be king anyway and the press will continue to protect him. Why does he need to change?

    Reply
  20. Kokiri says:
    June 12, 2024 at 11:13 am

    Ask a Manager:
    I know this guy, he’s been doing his job so haphazard for at least 10 years, but just keeps getting promoted. His annual pay is ridiculous.
    He still makes intern errors, lacks soft skills & cannot lead his team & berates his coworkers, his staff, has high turnover. He still cannot memorize speeches, nor communicate effectively with other companies, nor their staff.
    However, I’m not allowed to fire him because his daddy owns the company.
    Any advice how to mitigate his many flaws?
    We aren’t getting any work done at all.

    Signed,
    A KP Staffer

    Reply
    • Dee(2) says:
      June 12, 2024 at 11:52 am

      Ha!! I love Alison. I love it when my online worlds collide. You know she would want him as an end of year update under worst bosses.

      Reply
    • Pinkosaurus says:
      June 12, 2024 at 11:55 am

      I think this is one of the AAM posts that she responds, “I’m sorry, you are going to have to get a new job. This can’t be fixed. Here’s some job hunting resources.” And that’s a high bar given the crazypants situations that come up.

      I wonder how this has impacted the number and quality of applicants for positions? We know the pay is 💩 but it also can’t be as prestigious as working for QE2 would have been. I’m sure they are only hiring the very bestest ever just like the Trump team.

      Reply
    • Jackie says:
      June 12, 2024 at 12:49 pm

      agree with Dee(2) that it’s great when your daily online content merges. I was so proud when Alison selected my crazy holiday work party cringe as one of the top 20 to post!

      Reply
  21. Kristie says:
    June 12, 2024 at 11:14 am

    The Queen was 26 years old when she became Queen. 26! And the press coddle him like he’s barely of age. Same with Kate, whom I hope is okay but who knows! Most people I know at his age have full time jobs and families and some have to work when illness strikes themselves or loved ones. The monarchy seriously needs to be rethought.

    Reply
  22. Dee(2) says:
    June 12, 2024 at 11:44 am

    I don’t understand why they always frame it as him being in the top spot came out of nowhere. You have a hereditary role. You are in your 40s and your father his 70s, this isn’t coming as a surprise. I know his grandmother lived a long time but his great grandfather did not. Everyone who is in the position to be the heir should do it with the expectations they may be in the hot seat between 25-40. He’s known he was going to be king for 35 years and has been ” preparing” for at least half that. At what age would he be “ready”, 50? 60?

    Reply
  23. Jay says:
    June 12, 2024 at 11:59 am

    I think we can all think of some real-life examples of this exact phenomenon in the business world – a spoiled, entitled child or grandchild who never has to prove themselves or work a day in their lives, but will nonetheless expect to take the helm of a whole company when the founder eventually dies. There is a reason why it rarely works out!

    Whether it’s media enterprises, fashion conglomerates, or tech companies, when “junior” takes over, it usually spells doom. At least Charles prepared by learning and showing he could do meaningful work through the prince’s trust. William is 40 years old and, as far as I can tell, has precious little to show for it.

    Reply
    • HRH Miss Scarlett says:
      June 12, 2024 at 5:26 pm

      Yep! William makes me think of the old adage “ruin a family business in three generations.” He epitomizes this stereotype.

      Reply
  24. B says:
    June 12, 2024 at 12:44 pm

    From the outside looking in the lifestyle of a senior royal is restrictive but the actual job is easy. Its so easy a frail 96yr old could do it until the day before she died. Willy’s issue isn’t that he’s not ready its that he doesn’t want to do it. He wants all the wealth, privilege, and deference without adhering to any of the traditions or doing the established 30 minute daily engagements. He is so resistant he can’t bring himself to work 30minutes a day for 4 days a week.

    This is the source of his discontent, jealousy of his younger brother, and failure to thrive at this time. Add in whatever he’s done to his wife and that toxic stew gets even worse.

    Reply
  25. Lady Digby says:
    June 12, 2024 at 1:42 pm

    The palace elf Dobby should read Will Aesop’s Fable The Ant and the Grasshopper and then explain the meaning of failing to prepare. I am not sure that the tabs are going to continue to cover for him when he becomes King and makes a hash of things. They are wary because of uncertainty over Kate’s illness but he can’t hide behind that forever and certainly not when he is King. Also sm, unlike BM isn’t deferential or cowed by the need for access so I don’t think he is out of the woods yet. 2024 just made it crystal clear that he is intent on pleasing himself by doing as few royal duties as possible whilst his PR hypes him up. The expressions on the faces of professionals who have to tolerate this man foolishnesses is glorious

    Reply
  26. HRH Miss Scarlett says:
    June 12, 2024 at 3:16 pm

    Poor thing, never prepared for any work but always prepared for a holiday or a photo opp with a movie star or anything else fun. He is 42, and this should be so embarrassing for him and for the UK.

    Someone in his position should WANT to step up.

    Reply
  27. JFerber says:
    June 12, 2024 at 4:32 pm

    He’ll never be emotionally prepared to step up to the plate. We all know this. THEY know this in the corridors of power in England, too.

    Reply
    • Where'sMyTiara says:
      June 12, 2024 at 6:48 pm

      The last time they had a Prince of Wales like this (Edward), they put a plan in place to replace him.

      But that was back when the CofE had more power, and the Parliament wasn’t full of quislings with their hands in the pockets of Russian oligarchs.

      Those institutions saved The Crown the last time they had a dangerous candidate as heir.
      However the people in those institutions today lack the will or the moral compass to save it now. This is why the British monarchy is on the precipice of failure. Those in govt today who have a duty to protect The Crown, are incapable of handling the task.

      Reply

