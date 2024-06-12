Prince William ‘wasn’t emotionally prepared’ to step up to the plate this year

In the chaos of the Princess of Wales’s health crisis and disappearance, not to mention King Charles’s cancer battle, it’s quickly being forgotten that Prince William’s behavior in the first half of the year was really odd. William’s people have been trying to convince everyone for months that Huevo’s behavior can be explained by his wife and father facing cancer battles, but I don’t see it that way. He’s centered himself at every turn, all while throwing his sick/missing wife under the bus at every inconvenience. He’s looked unprepared, shaky, contemptuous of his role and eager to take credit for doing the barest f–king minimum. I keep thinking back to the tea spilled by Tina Brown back in April, that William and Kate are basically frozen from fear and profoundly unready. Well, one royal expert is at least admitting that William has been unsteady this year.
While Prince William has long been trained to lead the royal family, no one could’ve anticipated he’d need to step in for King Charles III so soon into the monarch’s reign.
“Maybe he wasn’t emotionally prepared for it,” royal historian Gareth Russell exclusively told Us Weekly while discussing William stepping up amid Charles and Princess Kate Middleton’s cancer battles. “[Charles] — yes, is elderly — but his father was famously quite healthy and lives well, eats well, and according to his wife, Queen Camilla, just never stops walking.”
Russell noted that there’s “a lot” on the Prince of Wales’ plate, including the D-Day remembrance.
“I think they were very keen that as senior a royal as possible would go … I think the hope was the king would go,” he said. “Whilst that is — it’s a huge event, it’s a huge commemoration, there’ll be many eyes on him — that is the heir to the throne’s job, and it certainly should be something that he is prepared to do.”
Russell added that “so far” William has shown himself to be “more than competent and capable” in doing so.
“Certainly when it comes to something of the emotional significance of the D-Day commemorations to many people in Britain and in America, you do want someone there who is prepared and capable to fulfill the ceremonial role,” he said.
[From Us Weekly]
I think it’s correct that William wasn’t “emotionally prepared” for whatever has gone down in the past six months. I would argue that he wasn’t prepared at any level – structurally, emotionally, intellectually or physically. The man looked like he crawled out of a bottle for his events for months. His office staff was in flux for months because of his harebrained scheme to appoint a low-ego “keen CEO.” He’s always been coddled and babied by the press and his family, and now that it’s crunch time, he doesn’t know how to behave like a capable 40-something heir to the throne.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
-
-
The Prince of Wales and Chairman of Wrexham AFC Rob McElhenney share a drink during a visit to The Turf public house at Wrexham AFC in Wrexham, to hear about how it plays a key role as a hub for the local area, and the support it provides to local causes
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales, Rob McElhenney
Where: Wrexham, United Kingdom
When: 01 Mar 2024
Credit: Chris Jackson/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Prince of Wales pours a pint with Chairman of Wrexham AFC Rob McElhenney during a visit to The Turf public house at Wrexham AFC in Wrexham, to hear about how it plays a key role as a hub for the local area, and the support it provides to local causes
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales, Rob McElhenney
Where: Wrexham, United Kingdom
When: 01 Mar 2024
Credit: Chris Jackson/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Prince of Wales during a visit to The Turf public house at Wrexham AFC in Wrexham, to hear about how it plays a key role as a hub for the local area, and the support it provides to local causes
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: Wrexham, United Kingdom
When: 01 Mar 2024
Credit: Chris Jackson/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Prince of Wales speaking with students of the Matrix Project during a visit to St Michael’s Church of England High School in Sandwell, West Midlands, where he is learning about the award-winning student-led initiatives available to pupils to support their mental health and wellbeing
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: Sandwell, United Kingdom
When: 24 Apr 2024
Credit: Oli Scarff/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
His Royal Highness visits Fistral Beach, which is widely regarded as one of the best surfing beaches in Europe. Here, The Duke will meet representatives from local organisations who are working to promote safety in the sea and across the beach area, ahead of the forthcoming summer months
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: Newquay, United Kingdom
When: 09 May 2024
Credit: Cover Images
-
-
The Prince of Wales, known as the Duke of Cornwall when in Cornwall, during a visit to Fistrall Beach in Newquay, to meet local organisations who are working to promote safety in the sea and across the beach area
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: Newquay, United Kingdom
When: 09 May 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Prince of Wales, known as the Duke of Cornwall when in Cornwall, during a visit to St. Mary’s Harbour, the maritime gateway to the Isles of Scilly, to meet representatives from local businesses operating in the area
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: Isles of Scilly, United Kingdom
When: 10 May 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Prince of Wales, known as the Duke of Cornwall when in Cornwall, breaks ground for the new facility during a visit to St. Mary’s Community Hospital, Isles of Scilly, to meet staff and hear about a new integrated health and social care facility which is set to be built on adjacent land owned by the Duchy of Cornwall
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: Isles of Scilly, United Kingdom
When: 10 May 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Prince of Wales, known as the Duke of Cornwall when in Cornwall, breaks ground for the new facility during a visit to St. Mary’s Community Hospital, Isles of Scilly, to meet staff and hear about a new integrated health and social care facility which is set to be built on adjacent land owned by the Duchy of Cornwall
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: Isles of Scilly , United Kingdom
When: 10 May 2024
Credit: POOL/Cover Images
-
-
The Prince of Wales, known as the Duke of Cornwall when in Cornwall, breaks ground for the new facility during a visit to St. Mary’s Community Hospital, Isles of Scilly, to meet staff and hear about a new integrated health and social care facility which is set to be built on adjacent land owned by the Duchy of Cornwall
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: Isles of Scilly , United Kingdom
When: 10 May 2024
Credit: POOL/Cover Images
-
-
The Prince of Wales at the Government of Canada ceremony to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day, at Juno Beach in Courseulles-sur-Mer, Normandy, France
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: Courseulles-sur-Mer, France
When: 06 Jun 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
When has this literal man-baby ever been prepared to step up to anything in his life? He’s middle-aged, for Christ’s sake. I despair for the Commonwealth, I truly do, with this abomination waiting in line. It’s bad enough already with the unfit adulterers we have now.
It’s not like he was prepared to step up at any time for literally his entire life.
Did he expect Charles to reign as long as Elizabeth did? Or even to live as long as her?
When you compare him to any other royal prince of Europe in their early 40s – Willem-Alexander, Felipe, Fredrik, Hakkon, even Guillame of Luxembourg – William is not even anywhere *near* their league, nowhere close to their achievements and capabilities.
William presents as a puerile, helpless mooncalf, an incapable dilettante, wholly unfit for the sphere in which he currently inhabits as well as being grossly unfit for the role marked out for him as the future King of England.
To put it bluntly, the man’s a feckless eejit.
If William or his KP courtier yes-men think he can just bully his way through the job, they’re about to all go through some things. It didn’t work out for Kaiser Wilhelm, and it’s not going to work out for Billy the Basher, either. He can’t hide behind his mother’s memory when things go pear shaped, either – not after he publicly repudiated her and disgraced her memory by calling her paranoid.
When you think in terms of temperament and behaviour, there’s a lot in common between Kaiser Wilhelm and Huevos Rageros.
Elizabeth was half William’s age when she faced down bearing the burden that lies before him now. She accepted her fate with grace and got on with it.
Why can’t William?
LOL, I just made the comparison between William and Wilhelm early today while watching a documentary
That pic with the sign!!! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
RIGHT?!!!!! How have I not seen this before? Its quickly become my all time favorite of the Manly Huevo.
He will never be emotionally prepared to be anything other than a petulant, spoiled, arrogant and temperamental bully. He has been telegraphing what he is and what he will be for decades.
That clip of Kate flinching is all you need to know about him. Oh, and the father or the king, makes me wanna puke.
Ugh, I always cringe at those shoveling pics. The man has never used a shovel in his life, or even seen one used.
He is a lazy, selfish man-child who expected to have Harry to fall back on. This is the same man who went on a ‘lads trip’ and missed the commonwealth service.
Via the DM:
“Meanwhile, almost every other senior member of the Royal Family was at Westminster Abbey for a Commonwealth Service,”
But I’m sure Meghan (who know one except for H&M and a few friends knew about) is to blame.
It’s crazy the amount of excuses they all have been making for that 🥚 laziness year after year. Omg that picture of him speaks volumes.
There’s a marked difference to William’s appearance now compared to the end of March when Thomas Kingston died of a catastrophic head wound and The Future King missed his godfather’s memorial. He’s just as ugly as ever, but he looks more hydrated, more full of himself, and less like he’s wearing an ankle monitor. Whatever happened to WFH William? The world would be a better place if he stuck to Zooming in his “services.”
An ankle monitor 😂😂😂😂
I truly believe his earlier ghastliness (and weightloss) was due to drying out from alcohol and his wooziness was from new medication for mental health/neuro issues.
By now he’s acclimated to both of those and that’s why he looks healthier.
I understand never complain or explain but William needs to start talking. But It also allows the press to make up lies.
Kate may simple want privacy for something.
I assumed William told her to scram he wants to be a statesman.
Now, I can see a case being made that somebody did something to Kate. William or Kate did something. It’s been too long. If Kate’s in a hospital she needs to walk to a lobby and drink some tea. She needs a real sighting.
Would carole play along if Kate was dead? My heart says no but my brain says yes.
@Kane, He definitely looks less sickly and parched than he did earlier this year. I don’t think it would surprise anyone if we eventually find out he was in rehab for a while, especially with the weaving and dropping when he did finally show up in person. Of course, it will all get blamed on H&M and the “stress” they have “caused” him by existing, working and thriving.
With you when it comes to Carole @Kane. She will never be anything but ruthless at getting what she wants.
He will never be ready because he is still a man child that was never told no and was allowed to throw incandescent rage tantrums which he continues on with today. He only wants to make his brothers life miserable but is failing at that hard. So no he will never be ready.
He is going to be an absolutely horrible King..
He will never be ready. Thus ends the Windsor Dynasty. You can’t succeed without intelligence, a strong character, empathy, compassion, a definite working knowledge of what is expected of the role that is to be played. He has no knowledge, or ability for these traits. Such a selfish child. Not king material
Please! No one in the Windsor dynasty has ever displayed intelligence, a strong character, empathy, or compassion. They only need to be able to walk upright, not trip over the furniture, and smile on cue. William can’t even cross that low bar.
Exactly! @ BrassyRebel There is a reason that control of the press has always been essential to the monarchy. Historically the monarch and their heirs have been ill informed, mediocre, and obnoxious. The job of the press is to hide that.
So far Willy has been such a failure as an heir that the press are having a hard time hiding it.
In that “Am I Manly Enough?” photo, he looks so much like his father. How does someone raised for one job end up so woefully unprepared? Is it weaponized incompetence? Entitlement? Laziness? Battling his own demons? All of the above?
I can’t believe how much he looks like a penis!
🎶Penis with teeth, repeat after me
Sing
Na Na Na
Na Na Na
Nanana Na
Nanana Na
Sing
Na Na Na
Na Na Na
Nana Nana Na
Nana Nana Na
He’ll never be ready but I’m sure his office and BP are praying he can hold it together enough for them to all fake it till it’s George’s turn.
Honestly the way they go on for this 40 plus year old man whose only job for his entire life was training to show up to cut a ribbon and give the occasional speech is mind blowing.
The amount of ink spilled wailing over how he was keen to learn but not ready yet is really appalling.
If he wasn’t ready in his 20s like the queen was, then he should stop taking the taxpayers money. And for those who will jump in to cry that the inherited money isn’t taxpayer money, they don’t pay tax on it like everyone else does, so yes it is. Plus his castles and houses and vacations and helicopters and drivers and chefs and nannies- with all of that being provided for him by taxpayers, he isn’t ready to show up to cut a ribbon?
This is so insulting.
William had 24 years to get ready for become King and putting this out here shows he’s still not ready for the throne.
No sh*t, Sherlock.
Yep. That’s the exact phrase that popped in my mind when reading this headline. No sh*t, Sherlock.
Prince William Playlist:
Mother -Pink Floyd
Cats In The Cradle -Harry Chapin
Imperial March -John William
I Am Henry the Eighth, I Am -Herman’s Hermits
Anne Boleyn -Rick Wakeman
You’re So Vain -Carly Simon
Cherchez la Femme -Dr Buzzard’s original Savannah Band
John, I’m Only Dancing -David Bowie
The Rose -Bette Midler
Papa was a Rollin’ Stone -The Temptations
Peg -Steely Dan
Are we only going by song titles, not song lyrics, here? Then, may I add:
Never Gonna Give You Up [The Crown] – Rick “Rolling” Astley
Nothing Compares 2 U [The Crown] – Sinéad O’Connor
Livin’ On A Prayer – Bon Jovi
More Than Words – Extreme
California Dreamin’ – The Mamas & The Papas
👏👏👏@SQUARE2
He’s 40yrs old, how is he not prepared to sign a few ceremonial papers. Wear fake medals and march around a bit, wave a sword around, cut ribbons and make small talk? This is not hard? I’m rolling my eyes at this nonsense.
Of course he’s not prepared. What has he done over the last 10, 15, 20 years to show that he is doing anything to prepare himself? He surrounds himself with sycophants, he barely works, he uses his children as shields from bad press, and when he does show up to work he usually makes a bad joke or an inappropriate comment that just shows how bad he is at the job.
He’s not prepared and he doesn’t care because he’ll be king anyway and the press will continue to protect him. Why does he need to change?
Ask a Manager:
I know this guy, he’s been doing his job so haphazard for at least 10 years, but just keeps getting promoted. His annual pay is ridiculous.
He still makes intern errors, lacks soft skills & cannot lead his team & berates his coworkers, his staff, has high turnover. He still cannot memorize speeches, nor communicate effectively with other companies, nor their staff.
However, I’m not allowed to fire him because his daddy owns the company.
Any advice how to mitigate his many flaws?
We aren’t getting any work done at all.
Signed,
A KP Staffer
Ha!! I love Alison. I love it when my online worlds collide. You know she would want him as an end of year update under worst bosses.
I think this is one of the AAM posts that she responds, “I’m sorry, you are going to have to get a new job. This can’t be fixed. Here’s some job hunting resources.” And that’s a high bar given the crazypants situations that come up.
I wonder how this has impacted the number and quality of applicants for positions? We know the pay is 💩 but it also can’t be as prestigious as working for QE2 would have been. I’m sure they are only hiring the very bestest ever just like the Trump team.
agree with Dee(2) that it’s great when your daily online content merges. I was so proud when Alison selected my crazy holiday work party cringe as one of the top 20 to post!
The Queen was 26 years old when she became Queen. 26! And the press coddle him like he’s barely of age. Same with Kate, whom I hope is okay but who knows! Most people I know at his age have full time jobs and families and some have to work when illness strikes themselves or loved ones. The monarchy seriously needs to be rethought.
I don’t understand why they always frame it as him being in the top spot came out of nowhere. You have a hereditary role. You are in your 40s and your father his 70s, this isn’t coming as a surprise. I know his grandmother lived a long time but his great grandfather did not. Everyone who is in the position to be the heir should do it with the expectations they may be in the hot seat between 25-40. He’s known he was going to be king for 35 years and has been ” preparing” for at least half that. At what age would he be “ready”, 50? 60?
I think we can all think of some real-life examples of this exact phenomenon in the business world – a spoiled, entitled child or grandchild who never has to prove themselves or work a day in their lives, but will nonetheless expect to take the helm of a whole company when the founder eventually dies. There is a reason why it rarely works out!
Whether it’s media enterprises, fashion conglomerates, or tech companies, when “junior” takes over, it usually spells doom. At least Charles prepared by learning and showing he could do meaningful work through the prince’s trust. William is 40 years old and, as far as I can tell, has precious little to show for it.
Yep! William makes me think of the old adage “ruin a family business in three generations.” He epitomizes this stereotype.
From the outside looking in the lifestyle of a senior royal is restrictive but the actual job is easy. Its so easy a frail 96yr old could do it until the day before she died. Willy’s issue isn’t that he’s not ready its that he doesn’t want to do it. He wants all the wealth, privilege, and deference without adhering to any of the traditions or doing the established 30 minute daily engagements. He is so resistant he can’t bring himself to work 30minutes a day for 4 days a week.
This is the source of his discontent, jealousy of his younger brother, and failure to thrive at this time. Add in whatever he’s done to his wife and that toxic stew gets even worse.
The palace elf Dobby should read Will Aesop’s Fable The Ant and the Grasshopper and then explain the meaning of failing to prepare. I am not sure that the tabs are going to continue to cover for him when he becomes King and makes a hash of things. They are wary because of uncertainty over Kate’s illness but he can’t hide behind that forever and certainly not when he is King. Also sm, unlike BM isn’t deferential or cowed by the need for access so I don’t think he is out of the woods yet. 2024 just made it crystal clear that he is intent on pleasing himself by doing as few royal duties as possible whilst his PR hypes him up. The expressions on the faces of professionals who have to tolerate this man foolishnesses is glorious
Poor thing, never prepared for any work but always prepared for a holiday or a photo opp with a movie star or anything else fun. He is 42, and this should be so embarrassing for him and for the UK.
Someone in his position should WANT to step up.
He’ll never be emotionally prepared to step up to the plate. We all know this. THEY know this in the corridors of power in England, too.
The last time they had a Prince of Wales like this (Edward), they put a plan in place to replace him.
But that was back when the CofE had more power, and the Parliament wasn’t full of quislings with their hands in the pockets of Russian oligarchs.
Those institutions saved The Crown the last time they had a dangerous candidate as heir.
However the people in those institutions today lack the will or the moral compass to save it now. This is why the British monarchy is on the precipice of failure. Those in govt today who have a duty to protect The Crown, are incapable of handling the task.