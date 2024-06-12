Quinn: Prince Harry ‘is determined to find his own permanent home in the UK’

Last year, there were several reports – all of them in the British media – about Prince Harry possibly looking for a private piece of real estate in the UK. As in, once King Charles evicted the Sussexes from Frogmore Cottage, Harry was reportedly done with royal properties and he was looking to buy an apartment or a house in the UK. It felt like a typical British fantasy – while Harry still has business in the UK, the security situation around a private piece of real estate would be insane. Besides, we recently learned that Harry changed his residency on business filings for Travalyst – he changed his residency to Montecito, much to the dismay and incredulity of the palace. Reportedly, Harry and Meghan have absolutely no plans to visit the UK again anytime soon, which I believe. Well, none of that has stopped “royal expert” Tom Quinn from suggesting once again that Harry misses the UK and he hopes to buy an apartment or something.

Prince Harry is thought to be focused on securing a home in the UK as he looks to have a ‘permanent’ base in his home country, according to a royal expert. The Duke of Sussex stepped back from royal life and the royal family in 2020 and has been an official resident of the US alongside his wife Meghan Markle since leaving the UK. However, it seems he’s still keen to have a base in the UK, especially as he no longer has a formal royal residence to return to when he visits the UK since being evicted from Frogmore Cottage last year. Royal author and expert Tom Quinn exclusively told the Mirror: “As time goes by, Harry misses some aspects of his old life in the UK. Inevitably, the honeymoon period where everything in the States is new and exciting is coming to an end and Harry is looking back at the past through rose-tinted spectacles.” He added: “He misses his Old Etonian and army friends, many of whom have not visited as they don’t get on with Meghan. Harry is determined to find his own permanent home in the UK, which is partly why he’s continuing his legal action to get the British taxpayer to pay for his security.”

[From The Daily Mirror]

I have one legitimate criticism of Prince Harry on this topic, which is that his years-long security court fight leaves him open to this speculation. People will say “why is he spending millions of dollars on this sisyphean security lawsuit, does he want to spend more time in the UK?” That speculation is fair, even if I believe that Harry’s reasoning is much more complicated. Now, the rest of it? Eh. If his “Old Etonian friends” don’t get along with Meghan, then he doesn’t miss them. Harry figured out who his real friends were and are over the course of the past seven years. He’s made it clear that he considers California his home now, and he’s incredibly happy with Meghan and the kids. This story is British-fantasy-as-royal-analysis: Harry misses us, Harry misses the UK, he’s desperate to come back to us!