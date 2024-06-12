Quinn: Prince Harry ‘is determined to find his own permanent home in the UK’

Last year, there were several reports – all of them in the British media – about Prince Harry possibly looking for a private piece of real estate in the UK. As in, once King Charles evicted the Sussexes from Frogmore Cottage, Harry was reportedly done with royal properties and he was looking to buy an apartment or a house in the UK. It felt like a typical British fantasy – while Harry still has business in the UK, the security situation around a private piece of real estate would be insane. Besides, we recently learned that Harry changed his residency on business filings for Travalyst – he changed his residency to Montecito, much to the dismay and incredulity of the palace. Reportedly, Harry and Meghan have absolutely no plans to visit the UK again anytime soon, which I believe. Well, none of that has stopped “royal expert” Tom Quinn from suggesting once again that Harry misses the UK and he hopes to buy an apartment or something.
Prince Harry is thought to be focused on securing a home in the UK as he looks to have a ‘permanent’ base in his home country, according to a royal expert.
The Duke of Sussex stepped back from royal life and the royal family in 2020 and has been an official resident of the US alongside his wife Meghan Markle since leaving the UK. However, it seems he’s still keen to have a base in the UK, especially as he no longer has a formal royal residence to return to when he visits the UK since being evicted from Frogmore Cottage last year.
Royal author and expert Tom Quinn exclusively told the Mirror: “As time goes by, Harry misses some aspects of his old life in the UK. Inevitably, the honeymoon period where everything in the States is new and exciting is coming to an end and Harry is looking back at the past through rose-tinted spectacles.”
He added: “He misses his Old Etonian and army friends, many of whom have not visited as they don’t get on with Meghan. Harry is determined to find his own permanent home in the UK, which is partly why he’s continuing his legal action to get the British taxpayer to pay for his security.”
I have one legitimate criticism of Prince Harry on this topic, which is that his years-long security court fight leaves him open to this speculation. People will say “why is he spending millions of dollars on this sisyphean security lawsuit, does he want to spend more time in the UK?” That speculation is fair, even if I believe that Harry’s reasoning is much more complicated. Now, the rest of it? Eh. If his “Old Etonian friends” don’t get along with Meghan, then he doesn’t miss them. Harry figured out who his real friends were and are over the course of the past seven years. He’s made it clear that he considers California his home now, and he’s incredibly happy with Meghan and the kids. This story is British-fantasy-as-royal-analysis: Harry misses us, Harry misses the UK, he’s desperate to come back to us!
PH has returned to the UK several times. The security fight is so that Meghan and the children can be safe there. This guy wants to make it sound as if PH wants his own home in the UK where he will be without M, A & L so that his supposed buddies who don’t like M can visit. The whole premise is disgusting and has no basis in anything Harry has done or said. If he were so eager to see these “friends” why didn’t he hang around longer when he has visited and see them?
Agree. The premise is disgusting. Quinn is making up stories. PH has already traveled alone to the uk. The point is he wants to bring Meghan Archie and Lili. Harry is not the prince who wants to avoid his wife and kids. Check the other brother for that.
Don’t @ me, but I believe that Harry wants a permanent home in the UK. No, he’s not pining away for his old racist, misogynist friends from Eton or the Army. But I totally believe he still considers himself basically British and wants his kids to know their British (and royal) roots. He’s said as much in the past.
I agree. He is British from the royal family – however dysfunctional they are. He allowed his children to have titles of Prince and Princess. That is their birthright- however skewed. He’s doing the right thing. We need to respect that and not judge.
Well, it’s not easy to close the door on everything that made you who you are, even the toxic sludge. But Harry is a grown-up who seems to have accepted the hard fact of life that you can’t have it all. It’s strange that the BM accuses him of “whingeing” when he’s the most matter-of-fact person in the RF. Who wouldn’t want to experience the good parts of England, its beauty and beer? But time is short and life is limited.
I agreed. His fight has always been with the “grey men” in the Palace and the media, not the British people. I always got a sense he loved his country. I can imagine he wants to share the good parts of being in the UK with his kids as they grow older. It makes a ton of sense for him to buy his own place. I imagine it just hasn’t been a huge priority given everything else going on in their lives.
Sure, I can believe he’d want a permanent home if it was safe. Essentially what Frogmore was. For him and Meghan and the kids to visit. He’d like to safely visit England.
yeah, I feel like he’s always been clear about that. Going to Canada and then California wasn’t as simple as “harry didn’t want to live in England anymore.” Sussexit wasn’t about Harry and Meghan hating England as a country. They hated the press coverage, they hated the way the Firm treated them, they hated being used as shields for William, etc. For Meghan I think its obviously more complicated but we have seen that she will return AND will bring her children when there are appropriate security measures in place, including a safe place to stay/live.
So it makes total sense that Harry might want a permanent home in England, I mean they planned to keep Frogmore so we know they did want one – but its not to get away from California or to escape Meghan for his Old Etonian friends or whatever.
He knows the the moment his father kicks the bucket, his brother will declare him persona non grata in the UK. so I am a little skeptical that he has any plans to get or keep a home there.
That little fvckr, bully, cant even wipe his own arse so he neither has nor will ever have any authority to declare anyone “persona non grata.” Pfffttt!!!
My thoughts exactly! I feel like William would be petty enough to not even invite or allow Harry to attend his father’s funeral.
Harry has said that he wasn’t leaving the British people, but only doing what’s best for his family’s safety and security. While he may want his children to know their roots and his home country, he would not put them at risk to achieve it. Additionally, except for the Spencers, his birth family has shown that they don’t care about him or his wife and children, so there will be no family gatherings for the kids get to know them. Also, the so called friends that don’t get along with Meghan are not worth his time or efforts.
Otherwise, if he really wants to bring the kids at some point to see the country, there are options other than buying a permanent home. He has friends with secure properties that he could rent for a few weeks even months. Maybe even stay with his aunts.
@Moniquep … But aren’t the Spencers also Harry’s birth family? He was born into the Spencer family as well.
LOL! It would drive the Windsors crazy if Harry managed to find a Sussex home on some well-secured, non-royal Estate in England and then only spent time with his Spencer uncle, aunts, and cousins. I can imagine the stories now … “Petty Prince Harry Snubs King Charles, the Prince of Wales, and his Windsor Family Members!” 🙂
I’m sure he does and I don’t see an issue with that. He’s said before that
he was A&L to know their British roots and he still has work obligations in the UK. I’m sure he knows living there permanently will never happen but wanting a home base there is not irrational. I just don’t know if it’d be worth the headache but that for him and M to determine.
This. I believe this too. He would want to be able to take his kids to the country of his birth (and Archie’s) so they can see what they’re sixth and seventh in the line of succession of. I’m sure the Spencers would put them up if and when they came to the UK but Harry might not want to subject them to the media circus and other nonsense.
He also might just want a place he can furnish so that when he comes to the UK for Invictus or any of his other charities and foundations, he doesn’t have to get a hotel and HOPE that no one leaks his location, etc. to the press.
I would be shocked if this is true – the ongoing security costs for a part-time home would be monumental. Certainly the Mirror has no sources from the Sussex camp but I guess could be reporting speculation from BP.
I would love to see an instagram post from one of H&M’s British friends like Elton John casually showing them hosting the Sussexes at their home one day. Rota heads would explode since they always assume they know when Harry is in the country and still haven’t figured out his overnight stays, but seem to assume he’s staying in hotels.
I agree with you. The expense of maintaining a home that is only used a few times a year seems burdensome. And an apartment would be a tight fit for a family of four so it seems like it would have to be a house or a pretty big apartment. Plus, I think going to the UK would be traumatic for Meghan considering everything she has been through and is still going through. I know that Harry said he wants his kids to know the UK and their heritage and Britain is still his home. But he said that before a lot of things that have occurred, like the car chase in New York, like the Jeremy Clarkson diatribe and on and on. All of these things are tied to his ongoing battle with the British press. Maybe his feelings have changed.
He returns to UK because of his charities. He may want a place where he can stay when he comes for those charities nothing more.
That’s my take too.
I imagine the security costs of having his own place would be astronomical. He’s better off staying at a highly secure home of friends (a la Tyler Perry), or at a posh hotel where he has the ability to sneak in and out without being detected.
This story made me laugh.. it’s the bitter ex who is delusional enough to think, “he will always love me more and miss me greatly”. If the Sussex’s purchase a second property, which I personally believe they already have, I highly doubt it is anywhere in Britain.
The UK is his birthplace where he still has friends and family (the Spencers) that live there. He has mentioned that he would love to take his kids there and show them around. The security fight is mostly so he can be able to take his family to his place of birth without their lives being put in danger. Archie should be able to visit the place he was born without weirdos who are obsessed with his parents trying to put him in danger. I doubt he will buy any property until the security issue is settled. I doubt the rats know anything. We know more than they do because we live in reality they live to create soap operas.
@YeahRight. +1
His and Meghan s kids. She certainly should not have to stay home.
So are they implying the bloom is off the rose, so to speak? In their public appearances together can we clearly see Harry is tired of Meghan? Can we see that in public he never looks at her; doesn’t hold her hand anymore? He kind of stays away from her in public and then takes off on lads trips without her?
Hmm? What’s that? Oh goodness, sorry the rota got the royal couples confused again? Really? You don’t say!
@Schrodinger’sKate Exactly so they can re-trigger the revolving “H&M are divorcing” rumors to distract from the still missing Kate and the obvious marital issues between her and Single Dollar Bill. Not to mention the obligatory article stating that he still hates Harry…
There was a piece in Newsweek yesterday about what could happen with Harry’s security if Labor wins the election (which they predict will happen). They say that, according to the fine print, who gets placed into the “Other VIP” category is determined by the government, specifically the Home Secretary. And the argument for giving H&M security isn’t so much that they’re at risk, but that the government would be at risk if something happened to them. It’s a convoluted and cynical argument, but the writer seems to think a Labor government will be more pro-H&M for this reason.
Yeah I’ve never understood why Harry isn’t just accorded visiting VIP status with protection. Foreign royals get it, high ranking officials get it, I think Malala got it or still gets it. It’s like they say he can’t have it because he’s a British royal and this is for foreigners only. But it’s such a simple solution.
They are not dealing with a petty and vindictive father and brother.
This is just bullshit.
Starmer has made it clear that he is pro Monarchy and hates black people having termed BLM to be ‘just a moment’.
Starmer is a re-packed more palatable Tory given that the Tories are now unelectable.
Starmer would be more likely to refuse H&M security to show that he is firmly on board with Murdoch and his Oligarch paymasters.
Well, the point I found interesting was not that Labor would give a crap about H&M, but that they’d care about their own hide if something happened to H&M. I’m not saying I believe it, but it’s an argument I hadn’t heard before.
They are desperate to get into Harry’s business is what they want to say.
This is just another filler article imo.
He seems this. He seems that. Oh, his honeymoon period with Montecito is over is it? I think he’s binned those rose coloured glasses permanently. Quinn knows nothing.
I don’t know why he’s fighting the security thing so hard, it may be because the three pests he notes in Spare, it may be because his uncle is getting his paid for thereby continuing the hypocrisy. But I back him in the fight. I don’t think it’s because he necessarily wants it as part of a way to have a home base but it is important if he wants to have the kids visit and be safe. I see it too as part of the overall wanting to uncover the lies and machinations that are so infuriating. Maybe he’ll be forced to drop it at some point but he won’t say he stopped trying until then. Stubborn? Yeah but no but yeah.
The last bit of this article irked me, Harry is not asking for taxpayer funded security, he’s asking to be allowed to pay for security when he’s in the UK!! The ineptitude of the British press is mind boggling! Either they are inept or willfully lying, neither is a good look.
It’s not ineptitude, it’s deliberate misinformation.
The UK is in a dark place right now thanks to our propaganda media and that is precisely the point of articles like this, keep feeding the gammons whilst the NHS crashes and burns, rivers are full of literal shit, tap water is undrinkable, wages are unliveable etc etc
Even if Harry is looking for a home in the UK it should not be public knowledge, for security reasons and TQ should know not to make it public, last time they were not on the royal estate they had pap parked on the property.
This is why I think the story is a lie, there’s no way they’d be able to keep a permanent home secure. When they visit now it’s always a guess as to what hotel or whose apartment they use. If the BM found their permanent home, they’d publicize it immediately. That was the benefit of having a safe family home on the Windsor grounds, which is what makes Charles one of the worst grandfathers of all time.
His security was removed and blocked as a punishment for marrying a woman of color and dared to create a family with her. He wants it all on record as to why his security was removed and who is responsible for it and who is blocking him from paying for the security. The Rats and Corp. have been trying to rewrite Harry and Meghan mistreatments the same way they did Diana while simultaneously create a hate campaign against them and incite violence towards his wife and children. They are all going to reap what they sow for what they did and continue to do to Harry & Meghan but mostly Meghan and the kids.
My read of the situation has always been that Chuck evicted Harry & Meghan from Frogmore not only to (1) feed the rabid Royalists (2) find somewhere to shove Prince Andrew that was also symbolically linked to the Sussexes but also to (3) force H&M to take up rooms at BP or the BP apartments like other extended BRF members.
I suspect that one of the arguments against H&M being able to hire their own security is much like the lies and rhetoric that surrounded Diana about her refusing security, when in actual fact Harry is now demonstrating how complex that arrangement actually is.
By accepting direct BRF security H&M effectively place themselves on the chopping board to be fed to the Rota by Chuck and Bill. Chuck & Bill would know where they are at every moment, when their flights come in and leave etc etc. This would make it impossible for H&M to be able to quietly slip in and out of the country.
Years later, we now know that Diana’s crash was due in part to the paparazzi seeming to know where she was at every moment in time.
Also I can’t shake off the feeling that it would be an awfully convenient way of the BRF or other actors engineering a dangerous situation around H&M much like they did in New York. Harry is right to fight on for security and to find a secure location for his family, although if I am honest I think he should avoid the UK entirely.
No any good financial advisor will say H&M buy a house/apartment in the UK is a good idea.
With Frogmore Cottage, they just had to pay for the maintenance & probably some basic security on the house itself. All the surrounding area is secure; noisy-body & RR cannot get near it.
If they buy a home in the UK, the security cost will be high. Nefarious people want to get in, curious people/tourists want to have a look, etc. The camera drones will be all out. I still remembered the disgusted things they did to H&M’s rental in Cotswold.
The behaviors of the BM, BRF, Royalists after H&M stepped away from Royal works all but guarantee the Sussex children will be educated (before college/uniersity) in the USA.
Those people can continue writing fanfictions & lies about the Sussex to make money & feel self-important, the truth is H&M and their true friends will never talk to them, brief them or befriend them.
“He misses his Old Etonian and army friends, many of whom have not visited as they don’t get on with Meghan.”
ORLY Quinn? How do you say you’re a vile racist, misogynistic pig without saying you’re a vile racist, misogynistic pig.
This makes no sense. Harry wouldn’t accept a place from Charles to stay and that was for one day. The idea that he would buy a place that would have the SAME issue of not having armed security is stupid. If Harry wanted a place to go meet friends he could literally RENT and yet he has not. These people know nothing.
Did he tell you that, Tom? Liar! Total horseshit.
I’m in my 40s and have a couple of friends from days gone by whose wives I don’t particularly care for and I know of at least one case where a wife doesn’t particularly care for me. These aren’t deep feuds, we just don’t click and so aren’t as close.
That has not stopped me from seeing them, nor them from seeing me, when we have the opportunity. And we are all adults and perfectly gracious to each other (wives included) when we do. It’s quite literally not a thing on any level.
In life, you won’t always get on as well with your friends’ spouses or spouse’s friends as they do, and that’s fine. To refuse to visit someone or see them because you don’t like their spouse speaks to much deeper issues and specific incidents/problems/behaviors beyond what is even remotely possible or alleged here, it’s not a “they don’t particularly care for her” reaction. They don’t know her like that and barely spent any time in the same orbit for her to have caused such irreparable offense.
Now, I could buy some stay away and/or make a point of doing so to score points within royal circles or the Brit aristo/media set, but those aren’t real friends, those are acquaintances you had fun with once, and I guarantee you Harry and ain’t missing them.
I mean its not criticism its true Harry is spending millions on this lawsuit not necessarily for himself but for his kids. He is a proud Brit and wants his kids to have a connection to his country and be able to visit in a safe manner which is not unreasonable. Meghan does not visit b/c of the tabloid and media onslaught but that doesn’t mean that there weren’t aspects of the UK she did like or ppl that she liked that she’d want her kids to see and get to know.
Yea I don’t think he wants a full time home in the Uk but he does want a part time base. The UK is a massive part of his life from being a prince to a solider to patron of many charities. He would like his kids to know the place that has so much meaning to him. But he won’t put them or his wife in danger for that hope. Their physical safety is worth more.
I also think he is doing cuz he sees it as a noble fight to expose the sketchy practices and thru that help Charlotte Louis and future gens. He’s trying to reduce the control the institution will have over their adult lives and give them some space to be independent from the crown. Security and money are the 2 major tools the family uses to control the spares. He is giving them a template to follow if the family ever tries to punish them for whatever reason.
This person is just speculating. Some of the framing of this is just weird. Old Etonian friends? He just doesn’t come off as that type. Also the royals are trying to define Harry only through his military service, which is why they go after Invictus so hard and make every military event and cosplay about what he must be missing. Harry has a lot more going for him in terms of his work and charities, and while his work with veterans and military families is his passion project, he is defining himself beyond that. As for buying a home, if the security situation is resolved satisfactorily, it would be nice for Harry and Meghan to buy something there if that’s what they want. It will still be a secondary residence however, since their lives are in California.
So old Estonian friends are so important harry wants a place in the UK. Ridiculous spin
E t o n i an. Bad spell check
The constant lying; it just gets so tiring.
Hmmm isn’t it obvious? Harry wants to be KING eventually. If he really didn’t care, he would disengage and walk away from it all..
Unless it’s a gated community there’s nowhere in the UK that Harry and Meghan can safely live. They’re better off renting a place rather than buying one. Until the security issue is resolved Meghan and the children won’t be in the UK.