VF: Prince Harry & Meghan have no plans to go the UK at all this summer

This week, the British media has run dozens, if not hundreds, of stories about “Prince Harry is not attending Hugh Grosvenor’s wedding.” A wedding which is today, by the way. We’ve known since December that Harry would not attend his friend’s wedding. The only “debate” was whether Hugh invited the Sussexes and, if the Sussexes were invited, why they declined. We seriously established this months ago: Hugh invited the Sussexes and Harry declined soon after he received the invitation and he had a friendly phone conversation with Hugh about it. The only one convinced that this is some huge scandal is Prince William, who has spent the past six months making the Duke of Westminster’s wedding all about “egg rage” and “royal drama.” Well, interestingly enough, Katie Nicholl at Vanity Fair got an exclusive. According to Nicholl’s sources, Harry did decline the wedding invite because they didn’t want to overshadow Hugh and Olivia’s day, nor did they want to spend one minute in the same space as an angry egg. Not only that, Nicholl got a tip about the Sussexes’ summer plans.
It may be the society event of the year but Prince Harry will not be attending the wedding of his close friend Hugh Grosvenor, the 7th Duke of Westminster, when he marries his fiancée Olivia Henson at Chester Cathedral on Friday. Despite conflicting reports, Vanity Fair understands that Harry and Meghan Markle were invited to Friday’s ceremony, but politely declined so as not to overshadow the event or risk any awkward encounters with Prince William, who is an usher and will be bringing his son Prince George as his plus-one.
Grosvenor, who is known as Hughie to friends, is Britain’s youngest billionaire and is close to both William and Harry. He is the godson of King Charles, and the godfather to both Prince George and Prince Archie. According to one source, “Hughie did the right thing inviting both brothers while Harry did the diplomatic thing and politely declined saying there were no hard feelings. It would have been terribly awkward if he had said yes because of the situation with William.”
While Prince Harry’s absence will likely set tongues wagging among the congregation, Vanity Fair has been told that Harry has no plans to return to Britain this summer. It was reported Tuesday that Harry and Meghan will not attend next week’s Trooping the Colour ceremony to mark the king’s birthday, but as non-working members of the family, they would not expect to be invited.
King Charles does, however, plan to invite some of his family to Balmoral later this summer, following a tradition set by the late Queen Elizabeth II, but it is unclear whether the invite will extend to the Sussexes. Princess Lilibet celebrated her third birthday earlier this week and Charles is said to be keen to see his California-based grandchildren.
But according to friends of the Sussexes, Harry and Meghan do not plan to come to the U.K. during the summer. “They are very settled and happy in Montecito where they plan to spend most of the summer,” says a source. “It’s the quiet life Harry has always wanted and he is actually very happy.”
About the wedding… William should be completely embarrassed that his juvenile and toxic behavior creates these kinds of situations at weddings and state events. Throughout this whole ordeal, it’s been clear that Hugh and Harry are both forced into these positions where they have to walk on eggshells around William. The same William who has been gleefully briefing lies to his favorite reporters about how Hugh “snubbed” Harry for a wedding invitation and how William is going to be the star of the wedding!
As for the Sussexes’ summer plans… are we getting a hard-launch on American Riviera Orchard or what??? Is Harry going to do another summer polo season in Santa Barbara? Will they go on another foreign tour?? TELL US!
You can tell the rf does nothing… do the rots rats know that people actually do work over the summer ? Yes some will take 1 or 2 weeks here and there but that’s it! People can’t just randomly pop up in a country for nonsense.
Well, they can take most of the summer off so they assume everyone does! They are toxic to the core.
We live in Italy and my wife has five weeks of paid annual leave a year and the right to take 3 of those weeks over the summer. We’re talking about Europe here, where life shuts down in August and taking a big summer break (with family) is a wonderful tradition.
Harry is so hot 🔥🔥🔥 sorry Meghan😍
Why would they go to the UK at all? With no place to stay and no assurance of high level security, they shouldn’t be expected to just pop in any time for no reason. Charles supposedly wants to see his two youngest grandchildren. Yet, he has done everything in his power to prevent them from visiting. H&M are just fine where they are.
Don’t forget yesterday’s foot stomping declarations that Harry isn’t welcome to be buried in the UK. If I were the Sussexes I’d never step foot back there, weddings (and IG) be dammed. I’d take my sparkle and Midas touch to places where I was safe and welcomed.
I also find it curious that it keeps being stated as fact that “Hughie” (gag) is Archie’s godfather. I thought that we never got confirmation on any of his godparents. Isn’t that the case? Not that I expect any of the rota rats to be accurate in their reporting but isn’t that just speculation or did we get confirmation?
William looks small and petty here, no surprise. What an exhausting person he must be. I wonder if, behind his back, the toffs are contemptuous of him (“Ugh, William accepted the invite…better tell him he can be an usher”) or whether his boorishness is sort of baked in.
He’s a sloppy drunk as we know from those old Verbier dance vids. He doesn’t have a sense of humor, he’s self-important and a bully. I doubt he has any real friends, just suck-ups who like to be around inherited position.
So I think Nicholls was wrong about one detail. Im not sure George was his plus one at the wedding.
They probably included that because they’ve been trying to spin how terrible it is that Harry and Meghan won’t bring Archie and Lili over for his own godfather’s wedding and if George who’s right in the country with them doesn’t come not a great look either.and ruins that narrative. ( I would just like to say I personally don’t think any of those kids should have to go anywhere they don’t want to)
It seems like the royal reporters were led to believe or at least expected that George would be there bc BE made sure to tweet today that he was not there as had previously been reported.
That picture of William cracks me up every time!!!
Ok here we go with the is he or is he not going to balmoral this summer. It begins with no one knows if they have been invited. Next up he was invited and said no followed by no he wasn’t invited but desperately wants an invite followed by Chuckles misses his grandchildren and how dare they not come and finally Chuckles is snubbing Harry and doesn’t want to see him.
This statement put a kibosh on speculation about them being invited or attending anything in the UK.
They have plans to stay in California this summer. Full-stop. Whether they are invited to certain events or not is irrelevant. They will not be there as they have previous plans.
The British Media and the royal family was neutralized with one Vanity Fair sentence, not the Sun or US Magazine.
Summer Camp for Archie and Lili, that’s America for you.
The two last times Meghan was in the England, she did not leave the airport, so why would the BM think she would be spending vacation, with a man that said, she wasn’t family.
It’s really mind blowing that they think they can treat her with utter contempt, put her literal life in danger, write articles about wanting to pelt her with shit while she’s paraded – naked – down the street with no royal pushback, exclude her from family gatherings, otherize her and her children, remove her name from her child’s birth certificate, abuse her for YEARS, and treat her like a runaway slave and then be like…you’re so rude, why won’t you come visit us?!
The hubris is beyond belief.
Slightly off topic. That picture of Harry going up the steps to St Pauls with crowds of people behind barriers all wanting a glimpse of him and taking pictures must seriously irk KCIII and his heir. I LOVE IT!
Who believes she has a “source” that has a clue what H&M will be doing this summer?
Katie Nicholls is a consummate liar. Always has been. Vanity Fair or not, she has zero Sussex sources so is making stuff up – cobbled together from various reports and lacing them with suppositions and more lies – to ensure that she keeps a roof over her head and is able to put food into her mouth.
Anyone could have written that “article”. She can kick rocks with her bare feet and hobble for all eternity.