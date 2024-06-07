Page Six: Why did Beyonce disappear after she dropped ‘Cowboy Carter’?

I don’t know about you guys, but Kendrick Lamar’s Drake-diss tracks have been triple-platinum in my house. I’ve been listening to “Not Like Us” and “Euphoria” endlessly, so much so that I pretty much stopped listening to Beyonce’s Cowboy Carter. I really love so many of the songs on Cowboy Carter too and before the Drake-Kendrick beef, I was listening to Bey’s country album almost nonstop. I’m sure it’s different for the Swifties too – they’re probably still absorbing The Tortured Poets Department and all of Tay’s eleventy billion variants. Plus, Billie Eilish released her album, and Sabrina Carpenter has new music and on and on. It’s been a good year for music already. I guess my point is that while people still love Cowboy Carter, a lot of us have gotten distracted by other artists in recent months. Well, Page Six has an incredibly shady piece about how Beyonce has “disappeared” and she’s not reminding people of her great country album.

The music industry is on the verge of putting out a missing-person report for Beyoncé, Page Six hears. With her once-blazing country album, “Cowboy Carter,” already going the way of the tumblin’ tumbleweed, biz vets say the superstar has inexplicably gone AWOL. And insiders are muttering that it might be because she and husband Jay-Z are nervous about showing their faces during Diddy’s vast abuse scandal, lest they draw attention to their longtime friendship with the disgraced hip-hop mogul. “This was supposed to be Beyoncé’s time, with her much-anticipated country album out [just] two months ago. And yet, she is nowhere to be seen. The album is slipping and Jay and B aren’t reveling in the spotlight,” said a shocked source. “About a month before the [March 29] release, Jay-Z got up at the Grammys and whined that Beyoncé had never won Album of the Year. But now what? Does he think she will win . . . for ‘Cowboy Carter’ with no promotion . . . no appearances and no wooing of the academy?” The source added that while the stunning record — which includes tracks with Dolly Parton, Willie Nelson and Miley Cyrus — is far from a flop, “it’s definitely not the juggernaut everyone thought it would be.” They added, “Something is going on. It came out with a bang. No. 1 everywhere. [Now] it and she have disappeared.” There has been scuttlebutt in the biz that the golden couple of music are laying low with their pal Diddy under fire — his homes in LA and Miami were raided in March by the Department of Homeland Security in what appears to be a sex-trafficking investigation.

[From Page Six]

First of all, Beyonce and Jay-Z were never BFFs with Sean Combs. Jay and Puffy viewed each other as colleagues and co-generational moguls. Beyonce isn’t worried about Puffy’s crazy sh-t, I completely reject that. I also reject the idea that Beyonce “disappearing” is something sudden or specific to this year. When Beyonce wants to disappear, she does, and she wants to disappear a lot of the time. She is the master of going underground for months at a time. I would argue that Beyonce disappeared after dropping Cowboy Carter because she believes the work should speak for itself. She’s no longer in the mood to hustle her music or play the Recording Academy’s racist games. She’s not glad-handing at music events like she’s doing an Oscar campaign. Please, she’s BEYONCE. After being snubbed for the biggest Grammy Awards for so long, she’s moved on.

