Page Six: Why did Beyonce disappear after she dropped ‘Cowboy Carter’?

I don’t know about you guys, but Kendrick Lamar’s Drake-diss tracks have been triple-platinum in my house. I’ve been listening to “Not Like Us” and “Euphoria” endlessly, so much so that I pretty much stopped listening to Beyonce’s Cowboy Carter. I really love so many of the songs on Cowboy Carter too and before the Drake-Kendrick beef, I was listening to Bey’s country album almost nonstop. I’m sure it’s different for the Swifties too – they’re probably still absorbing The Tortured Poets Department and all of Tay’s eleventy billion variants. Plus, Billie Eilish released her album, and Sabrina Carpenter has new music and on and on. It’s been a good year for music already. I guess my point is that while people still love Cowboy Carter, a lot of us have gotten distracted by other artists in recent months. Well, Page Six has an incredibly shady piece about how Beyonce has “disappeared” and she’s not reminding people of her great country album.
The music industry is on the verge of putting out a missing-person report for Beyoncé, Page Six hears. With her once-blazing country album, “Cowboy Carter,” already going the way of the tumblin’ tumbleweed, biz vets say the superstar has inexplicably gone AWOL. And insiders are muttering that it might be because she and husband Jay-Z are nervous about showing their faces during Diddy’s vast abuse scandal, lest they draw attention to their longtime friendship with the disgraced hip-hop mogul.
“This was supposed to be Beyoncé’s time, with her much-anticipated country album out [just] two months ago. And yet, she is nowhere to be seen. The album is slipping and Jay and B aren’t reveling in the spotlight,” said a shocked source.
“About a month before the [March 29] release, Jay-Z got up at the Grammys and whined that Beyoncé had never won Album of the Year. But now what? Does he think she will win . . . for ‘Cowboy Carter’ with no promotion . . . no appearances and no wooing of the academy?”
The source added that while the stunning record — which includes tracks with Dolly Parton, Willie Nelson and Miley Cyrus — is far from a flop, “it’s definitely not the juggernaut everyone thought it would be.”
They added, “Something is going on. It came out with a bang. No. 1 everywhere. [Now] it and she have disappeared.”
There has been scuttlebutt in the biz that the golden couple of music are laying low with their pal Diddy under fire — his homes in LA and Miami were raided in March by the Department of Homeland Security in what appears to be a sex-trafficking investigation.
First of all, Beyonce and Jay-Z were never BFFs with Sean Combs. Jay and Puffy viewed each other as colleagues and co-generational moguls. Beyonce isn’t worried about Puffy’s crazy sh-t, I completely reject that. I also reject the idea that Beyonce “disappearing” is something sudden or specific to this year. When Beyonce wants to disappear, she does, and she wants to disappear a lot of the time. She is the master of going underground for months at a time. I would argue that Beyonce disappeared after dropping Cowboy Carter because she believes the work should speak for itself. She’s no longer in the mood to hustle her music or play the Recording Academy’s racist games. She’s not glad-handing at music events like she’s doing an Oscar campaign. Please, she’s BEYONCE. After being snubbed for the biggest Grammy Awards for so long, she’s moved on.
Totally agree with your thesis, but I gonna be honest, I would love a visual album to accompany Cowboy Carter. I did not care about Lemonade, but personally this album hits different for me. I would love to see it. Also, I’m digging Billie Eilish’s album. I have yet to pull the trigger on Kendrick. I feel like I need to be in the gym for that one.
Agree! Beyonce is bigger than the Grammys and she doesn’t need to hustle – the work speaks for itself.
Also, I have been switching up Bey’s album with Shaboozy’s new country hip-hop album this week. They are both amazing.
Translation: “Why won’t Beyoncé shuck and jive for us white people who may or may not vote for her album when the Grammy voting comes up? Why won’t she give us appearances so the white media can dissect her looks and behavior? All we want is to be snotty and mean to her but she’s not letting us do that so instead we’ll write about her “disappearance” and try to link her to a heinous criminal because all black (small b because you know they resent having to use a capital B) know each other and are responsible for each others behavior.”
@BLUENAILSBETTY, masterful translation 🔥
Beautifully done. Couldn’t have put it better. If she wanted the stage, she’d take it.
Bingo!
Thank you for this, keep doing the Lord’s work.
Yup. All of this.
LMAO,.. right
Queen Bey has said so herself that she has nothing to prove. I dont think she makes music videos anymore ,I think music videos in the traditional MTV countdown sense have died,not a lot of artists use that tool to promote singles or albums anymore. I wish she had toured longer though,Taylor is still touring it feels like she cut hers short.
Agreed, on point 👉
I don’t feel like she has disappeared though. Her everyday trips (like the one to Japan) has been on Social Media. Also she did some shots on IG for TRYANT that people ate up. Her hair care line dropped around the time of the album so that was discussed in conjunction with her music. Plus there was all that talk about her showing up to StageCoach (she didn’t). Point is for those active she has been seen and doing things and her true blue fans are still listening to her music. During the beef wars heat-up I was doing a mash-up with Kendrick’s songs with songs from Cowboy Carter. I noticed a lot of people posting on BeyThreads still have breakdowns about the album and reference mashups they’ve done. Have you seen the No Hands/II Hands II Heaven song mashup people are doing on TT? I’ve been listening to Cowboy Carter since it dropped, I only took a break with Kendrick, which was minor. Now I’m listening to Beyonce’s 4 and B’Day. Both albums I haven’t thought about in forever.
OMG I couldn’t have said it better myself. They are writing crap. Bey’s outside all the time since Cowboy Carter dropped…. Doing a million things and for every post, she makes a cute reel with a song from her album. Her fans are so scared when she post cuz they think she may announce a tour or something and get stressed out that they don’t have the money for it yet..LOL
I’ve def seen the convo with fans scared but yet willing to pay for that new tour money.
I agree with you. Someone also pointed out that was the reason she stopped doing the Grammy red carpet and started coming late. They use her name and appearance for promotion but don’t acknowledge when she has the best album.
Because she is BUSY BUSY BUSY working on Act 3 – her Rock and Roll album.
Sometimes it really is THAT simple.
We don’t know for sure if Act 3 is Rock and Roll, right? I hope so because I think she’ll do it justice.
1000% Pray …LOL
Has Beyonce actively prompted an album after it’s dropped? She released Lemonade and wasn’t seen after that. I don’t get this article. This time last year she was doing her World Tour so why is the press demanding that she be seen?
You know how Bey keeps her mystique alive? She does things like this, gives you a little taste and she goes off about her business. You NEVER see her anywhere unless that’s what she wants. For all their fame, the Carters are kind of private. Look Jay-Z may have his own reckoning to contend with ( who knows) but they do not hang hard with messy people. They pulled back from Kanye when he started going off the rails, she NEVER entertained Kim even though Kim tried really hard. Beyonce seems to stick with her Destiny’s Child bandmates ( say what you want, but they show up for each other) and people like Michelle Obama and Gwyneth Paltrow.
all kinds of people are keeping their names in the papers by saying her name. This is just another example.
Agree with all of y’all and I am not a Beyonce fan. But even I know she disappears when she wants and reappears when she wants. Her tour last year was the most visible I’ve seen her in a long time.
hhmm This page six article is BS. How about Beyoncé went to Japan for a Month with her Hubby and has been on Instagram giving us Cowboy Carter Content weekly. And how about she just dropped more content ( promoting her AWESOME ALBUM ) this morning at 1AM. Like do they even follow The QUEEN. Give me a break. And what do you want her and Jay Z to see about Diddy??
P.s and I am still playing the entire Album daily. If not every song that my very favourites. Like as soon as I get home from work. I drop my bags, pour myself a glass of Vino and play II Hands to Heaven ..then Tyrant back to back. Plus my 2 alarm clocks are set to wake up to American Requiem, then my 2nd wake up is to Jolene. On the weekends I wake up to II Hands to Heaven!! LOL
Beyoncé really knows how to manage her time and image. She had a massively successful tour and dropped an album that massively shook up country music. She made her point and did her thing. Loads of celebrities would benefit from learning when to decrease their profile. Do they think she should being doing mall tours and interviews at local radio stations?
Since she dropped her dad as her manager, she stopped the heavy promotion cycle. It has been like this for 3 albums now. She drops the album, does some signing for the fans, then prepares for the album tour. Also, she got small children and she talked about balancing motherhood with her job before. That is how she can handle all of it. I think, her fans understand that too.
I read from her fans that she actually did visuals for the albums, but didn’t like the end result and possibly decided not to release it. I appreciate she doesn’t release anything she isn’t 100% sure as an artist.
PDiddy/PuffDaddy/Puf criminality has far reaching tentacles.
I certainly don’t know any secrets or details, but I do know there are standard blueprint type actions/movements within the music industry that are followed for various reasons.
Now that the Feds are involved, things have been significantly shaken up.
It will either be a magnificent blowup, or a biz as usual when the dust begins to settle.
Every industry has an upper echelon and it then becomes a very small world, especially when investments and millions are at play.
Because she is Queen Bey! She doesn’t need her name on media outlets almost daily like Taylor S.
Because she is Queen Bey! She does what she wants. She wanted to make a country album & reminded people country music’s original connection to Black Music. She achieved that.
I guess Beyonce has a somewhat “philosophical” outlook towards Awards show at this point in her life. She will always be seen as The Queen in music industry.