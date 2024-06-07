Prince Andrew views Royal Lodge as ‘his children’s inheritance,’ he’s not moving out

Last weekend, there was yet another convenient deflection to the situation with Prince Andrew and his lease on Royal Lodge. Royal Lodge is a 30-room mansion on the Royal Windsor estate, and Andrew is only two decades into a 75-year “sweetheart deal” lease on the crown property. For years now, King Charles and Prince William have been publicly badgering Andrew to relinquish his lease so that William and his family can move into Royal Lodge. I don’t even believe that Charles cares that much, but William is on the warpath about it, and Charles mostly just wants Andrew to be less visible. Well, last weekend’s story was that Charles was considering cutting off Andrew’s funding. Charles uses Duchy of Lancaster funds to finance Andrew’s security bills and his general living expenses, at the cost of something like $5 million a year. I wrote about what I think is really going on here – Andrew wants to be bought out of his lease and Charles has balked at his terms. Something to keep in mind as you read these highlights from the Daily Beast’s latest exclusive.
Andrew will not move out, despite Charles’s threats: One friend said: “Andrew has no intention of moving out, and it’s extraordinary that his brother has chosen to reopen this battle via anonymous briefings to the press. It’s like they [the Palace] have learned nothing from the whole Harry and Meghan debacle. Andrew does not have a huge amount in his life any more, the house is one of the few things keeping him going, and the idea that he is going to throw that away along with his children’s inheritance is just absurd. The place is perfectly well maintained and the notion that Andrew is in dire financial straits is not remotely accurate. He still has the support of plenty of friends and has plenty of business interests.”
Royal Lodge is Andrew’s forever home: Another friend said: “He was given the lease on the house on favorable terms by the late queen. He has been living there with his family for the past twenty years. It is his forever home and he won’t be leaving. Charles has more than enough houses to go round, and should drop this distracting argument with his brother. I find it hard to believe many people in the U.K. would give the issue a second thought if Charles’ camp stopped running these cruel eviction plans up the flagpole every few months.”
Sarah Ferguson supports Andrew’s decision to remain at Royal Lodge: “Sarah has never sought to rock the boat. She has said very publicly that she is grateful to have been brought back into the family by the late queen and she is of course very grateful that has carried on under Charles. That’s a different thing to selling out her family,” the friend said, “She is fiercely loyal to Andrew.” Asked if her double cancer diagnosis last year had affected her position, the friend said, “Not really because her position has always been that Royal Lodge is the family home. That hasn’t changed.”
Historian Andrew Lownie’s take on the situation: “It’s very clear that Charles is now completely fed up with him and would very much like him to move to Frogmore Cottage, but it all still comes down to the fact that Andrew has the lease. That means there is not much anyone can do. There is evidence that work is going on there, and sure, some of it should have been started last year, but that is hardly going to be grounds to evict him. He has plenty of money. He sold his Swiss chalet, he continues to go out to the Middle East for work, and he inherited money from his grandmother. Sarah Ferguson bought a £5m ($6.4m) property in Mayfair in 2022. The whole dispute really stems from the fact that that the brothers have never got on, and the households don’t get on either. No-one is coming out of this very well, but if Charles is really serious about getting rid of him, he should stop paying for his security—but the problem there is that Andrew is the one royal who perhaps needs it more than any other.”
This is what I keep saying too: “Charles has more than enough houses to go round.” Charles currently splits his time between seven homes, right? Buckingham Palace, Clarence House, Highgrove, Balmoral, Birkhall, Sandringham, Windsor Castle, and I’m not even counting the royal properties where he only stays for a day or two every year, like Holyrood Palace. Beyond those homes, there is a vast network of crown properties. These people are acting like Royal Lodge and Frogmore Cottage are the only homes up for debate. It’s insane. Like, I’m not even on Andrew’s side or Charles’s side – they’re both despicable people. But I totally understand why Andrew is playing hardball here and why he’s disgusted with Charles and William’s bonkers eviction campaign.
do his children even want it?
If they can sublet, the lease is likely to be worth tens of millions. I don’t know if they can but that would normally be possible on a long lease. They don’t have to want to live there to be OK with inheriting a multi million pound asset.
A sublet might be the only way they can afford to keep Royal Lodge. It must be terribly expensive to maintain, even with costs split between the two girls. By the time Andrew passes, the grandchildren will be grown and away at school. Perhaps one or both girls will be divorced. Royal Lodge may turn out to be an albatross that neither one wants.
Everything within the crown is not subject to normal laws and conventions.
Once Pedo is dead, it doesn’t matter what they know about CHarlie and the rest. They are not getting a thing.
Sarah is still divorced from Andrew. The queen did not bring her back into the family. She did not even get invited to Williams wedding . Charles is going to leave Andrew alone.
If it’s a lease, how can his children inherit it? 🙄
In the UK long leases are the way some properties (like flats) are owned. They can absolutely be inherited.
Its a 75 year lease and can be passed to direct family members so the girls could have it for the majority of their lives as there is 50ish years left on it. Not sure if Bea and Eugenie would want it but the rent is (I believe) $250 a week which is pretty sweet for a mansion. The upkeep costs would be enormous though.
So why does William want it? What are the advantages versus other available properties?
It’s big, it’s private and he and Kate can still pretend to live together.
Look. I’m sure W wants this property, but PA showing up in the Daily Beast, a site with a strong William-sourced writer, screams to me that William is desperate to change the missing Kate narrative.
What work is Andrew doing in the Middle East?
That was my first thought as well. He is working in the Middle East? Interesting! What is his job?
Nothing good I’d imagine. The line about “plenty of friends” and “doing work in the Middle East” made me laugh out loud. I read that as a giant threat from Andrew’s camp that he can still do plenty of embarrassing things for money if he’s forced to.
Oh no need to get into that. We have info on how H&M water their grass, but the royal reporters are not interested in any info on Andrew’s activities.
Maybe he’s Charlie’s money bags smuggler and a few euros or pounds manage to fall out and into Andy’s pockets? Or maybe he’s making milk commercials? At any rate whatever he’s doing probably won’t pass the smell test. Seems like all of the York’s are prone to running off to the Middle East for some reason or another. Interesting.
Maybe he fetches bags of cash for Charles.
Last I read both him and Edward sell military guns and equipment.. small things, like fighter jets and drones etc..
Something charitable, I’m sure.
/s
Harry had a lease for Frogmore Cottage and that didn’t seem to do him much good. How is this any different?
This is what I’m wondering. What mental gymnastics are they doing to make this situation different?
Different sort of lease. H&M had a normal rental contract – Andrew has a long lease. The rules for breaking each are very different.
Harry was not given a “lifetime” lease. That’s the difference. It was a year to year, or perhaps up every 3-5 yrs.
Frankly, I don’t know why Bad Betty didn’t *actually* GIFT him a house, free and clear, as she did Anne (and Willie), or give him the lifetime/80 yr lease, as she did for Pedo and Eddie.
Wow father wants to make sure his children aren’t homeless if anything should happen to him. This type of concern is alien to the king.
“Charles mostly just wants Andrew to be less visible” so he just let him lead public family events ?
Yeah, Charles has no problem with Andrew being visible at family events. Charles just wants Andrew to give up Royal Lodge so he doesn’t have to spend so much money on him.
I actually think this is William passively aggressively trying to bully and corner Andrew, because William wants the whole of the Windsor estate.
This tactic is exactly what he did with Kate for two years about homes and schools while they were negotiating through the press, the terms of their separation / divorce / Kate’s retirement from public life.
And the same tricks he used with Harry when he released a forged statement from Harry saying William never bullied him.
This reeks of William. It’s just more fake WilliLeaks.
Remember, whatever Will wants, Charles will do the opposite – like invite Andrew (and Rosebush!) to public events to show the King supports them and not William.
Eton is near Windsor. Odds are George will attend Eton because his father attended (and Charles wanted to go there). Didn’t Will-not regularly spend time with the Queen at the castle and the Queen Mum at Royal Lodge during his time at Eton? This narrative may be pushed in anticipation of a future narrative with George, even though Adelaide is also on the Windsor grounds. The main purpose of this story is about having some tidbit to feed the rota and it is about linking Harry’s name to someone who actually did bad things in the press. The King/Will-not control hundreds, if not thousands, of properties.
Royal Rota Rat to their insider buddy at KP: I need a story, what’s happening with Kate?
KP: oh, look over here! Did you hear about Charles wanting Andrew out of the Royal Lodge?
RRR changes direction and going running after the red herring
KP: hehe
Also KP: Kate who?
I have no doubt that Andrew sees this house as his inheritance. Everything else went to Charles after the Queen died.
Ooh. Mic drop. These are fighting words. Andrew finds it extraordinary that Charles continues to make anonymous briefings to the press about this. Then asks if he hasn’t learned anything from the Harry and Meghan debacle. Holy moly. Was that Andrew just confirming that Charles was briefing against the Sussexes? Dayum. Did Andrew just confirm harry’s account of being briefed against by family members in Spare? Andrew is ready to rumble.
Yep, this is getting good.
“ if Charles is really serious about getting rid of him, he should stop paying for his security—but the problem there is that Andrew is the one royal who perhaps needs it more than any other.”
Whut? Why?
To keep process servers away, of course!!
I support Andrew in this one, don’t move Andrew 🤣🤣🤣 THE WAR OF THE ROSES!
Oh, the indignity of bargaining with a pedo. This is what the Royal family has come to. Family squabbling. Chuck is picking on the pedo & Peg rages about Harry every other day. Meanwhile, the Brits ignore the royal family while simultaneously funding their lavish lifestyle. What a scam.
Wonder if Andy has picked out HIS burial site.
What a family!
These people deserve each other. It is entertaining watching these folks bite each others butts.
This stuffy hoarder just becomes more grotesque as time marches forward.
One couldn’t write a better evil monarch villain.
Then there’s that flamed haired sidekick of his.
They are both detestable grifters who possess incriminating secrets that is their currency.