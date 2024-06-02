King Charles threatening to cut off Prince Andrew’s $5 million private funding

It seems incredibly convenient that much of the past week has seen a revival of “where is the Princess of Wales,” and then just as suddenly, there’s a big story about Prince Andrew. Andrew is familiar enough with being the family scapegoat, although it wasn’t that long ago when he was the one being protected while the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were the ones being scapegoated. Still, in the Carolean era, Andrew is the family’s designated rat. This time, the “what do you mean ‘where is Kate,’ look over there, at ANDREW!” is blindingly obvious. So what’s the big breaking news about Andrew? This time, King Charles insists that he will cut off Andrew’s private funding if Andrew does not move out of Royal Lodge. The Royal Lodge issue has been percolating for nearly two years now, especially after QEII’s death. My opinion: Charles doesn’t actually want to evict Andrew from Royal Lodge, but Prince William keeps demanding that the lodge would be perfect for HIS family. Anyway, here are some highlights from the Times’ big new story:

Charles won’t fund Andrew’s extravagant lifestyle indefinitely: The King has made clear that he is not willing to continue to fund Andrew’s lifestyle at Royal Lodge, the vast home in Windsor Great Park that was home to the Queen Mother until her death in 2002. Andrew, however, is refusing to budge, much to the frustration of his brother. Many fear the duke is making a point of the matter even though he knows that there can never be a full rehabilitation back into the fold.

Charles really wants Andrew to move into Frogmore Cottage: As one source familiar with the situation says, “The King’s kindness is not without limit and there is a very good option for Andrew to move into Frogmore Cottage, recently vacated by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, which also has the benefit of being within the Windsor Castle security cordon hence reducing the need for alternative round-the-clock security for Royal Lodge. He is taking longer than desirable to recognise the reality of the situation, even though it is clearly the most sensible course of action. If he doesn’t agree to move to a property better suited to his needs, then the King may have to reconsider the levels of support he is willing to provide.”

Andrew isn’t actually taking care of the property: Recent pictures published in national newspapers appear to show some of the outhouses in a state of disrepair, with paint peeling off the walls. Inside, shelves heave with Sarah Ferguson’s collection of novelty teapots, while Andrew is known for his love of teddy bears. A friend and visitor to the Lodge says, “Sarah is a collector and Andrew is just as bad. He likes to surround himself with stuff, which seems to act like some sort of reassurance in life. Beatrice’s husband [who is chief executive of a property and interior design company] has tried to yank it into something much more manageable.”

Andrew sits in the dark, watching TV, most days: Like the surroundings, Andrew cuts an increasingly tragic figure. With no discernible role, he spends his days watching television in a darkened room. Before the change of reign, Andrew was seen out riding out with his younger brother, the Duke of Edinburgh, and the pair have been riding together as Edward prepares to ride in this year’s Trooping the Colour parade. “Often, Andrew has the horse brought to him,” a local says. “You see it coming in a horse box three times a week to the Lodge and he goes riding from there.”

No one is on Andrew’s side: His continued tenure at Royal Lodge has irked those at the very top of the institution. Former aides are not rushing to help the duke. They still remember being on the receiving end of his “hairdryer” treatment, where he would shout at them for various misdemeanours. They know too that Andrew is stubborn. The situation over his lodgings has now reached such a stand-off that it has been dubbed “the siege of Royal Lodge”.

Andrew’s 75-year lease: It does not expire until June 15, 2078. He moved [into Royal Lodge in 2003], paying nearly £7 million to carry out extensive repairs and renovations on the property. If he left during the first 25 years of his tenure, Andrew would be entitled to get some of the initial outlay back on a sliding scale. Rather than a grace and favour residence, Royal Lodge is let under a commercial lease agreement with the Crown Estate. If the duke dies, the lease can only pass to named members of his immediate family. A friend of the duke says, “The facts remain the facts. He’s got a long lease on Royal Lodge, the family has lived there for 20-odd years and still have 50-odd years to run on the lease. It’s in perfectly good repair because they spent the lion’s share of the sale of their previous house [Sunninghill Park] renovating it from top to bottom, thereby saving any draw on the public purse or the private finances of the royal family. Them’s the facts.”

Andrew is patient: Another acquaintance who has visited Royal Lodge says, “It’s really rather sad but if it’s a case of who will blink first then Andrew is going to dig in. He ain’t going anywhere. He has had a stay of execution with Sarah and the King’s illnesses and he will be hoping that Charles won’t want to be seen as vindictive by turfing him out.”

What Charles is spending to keep Andrew safe & watching TV in a mansion: Charles funds Andrew’s £3 million a year security bill — the Home Office removed his police detail once he had stepped down from official duties — providing static security guards (manning the gate) and mobile ones (who travel with him when he goes out). The King grants the duke an additional living allowance, thought to be well in excess of £1 million a year. If Charles were to withdraw these payments, Andrew would have to fund his own security, housekeepers, gardeners and home improvements. While friends of the King say that he is willing to afford his brother a comfortable lifestyle out of his private funds from the Duchy of Lancaster, the level of funding must be appropriate.

Charles is threatening to cut him off at some point: One friend of the King says, “Unfortunately, if Andrew refuses to leave within a reasonable time frame, then the King may be forced to reassess the whole package of support he provides and the duke would be required to fund the lion’s share of his security, accommodation and lifestyle costs all on his own — which, given the sums involved, is highly unlikely to be possible in the long term. Everyone is mindful of his well-being, and has his best interests at heart, but there are limits of patience and tolerance.”

The “turnkey” Frogmore Cottage: A move to Frogmore Cottage for Andrew would make an immediate saving. While friends of Charles say that the King would continue to pay for mobile security, he would not also have to provide static security for the building. Those with knowledge of Frogmore say that it is a “turnkey” property, meaning that it is in good condition thanks to work carried out by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex before their relocation to America.

William wants the Lodge: If Andrew gave up the lease for Royal Lodge — or sold it back to the Crown Estate — it could be let to another private tenant provided they pass security checks. The Prince and Princess of Wales are adamant that they are happy in nearby Adelaide Cottage, although they would be a more natural fit for the Lodge.