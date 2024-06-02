Jennifer Lopez canceled her ‘This Is Me… Live’ tour: ‘I am completely heartsick’

I think multiple things are happening with and around Jennifer Lopez all at once and they’re all connected. She had a big plan to tour this summer to promote her new album, This Is Me… Now. The album flopped and the concerts were not selling well. The poor ticket sales affected the rumors of a Vegas residency, which would have seen J.Lo pocket something like $90 million. The combination of an album flop, a terrible “music film,” a TMI documentary and a flop concert tour have added to the strain on J.Lo and Ben Affleck’s marriage. It was too much all at once, and they’ve reportedly been separated for a few months. Well, Jennifer is pulling the ripcord. But it’s not the ripcord I was expecting – this is not a divorce announcement. Instead, Jennifer is canceling her tour:

Jennifer Lopez’s summer tour is no longer happening. On Friday, May 31, Live Nation announced that the singer’s This Is Me… Live is canceled because she is “taking time off to be with her children, family and close friends.” Lopez released a statement to her fans on her OntheJLo website and explained why it was a tough decision to make. “I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down. Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary,” Lopez, 54, wrote. She continued, “I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again. I love you all so much. Until next time…” The tour was originally set to run from June to August, in support of her latest studio album This Is Me…Now, which dropped in February. Fans who have already purchased tickets through Ticketmaster will automatically be refunded. For those who purchased through third-party resale sites, fans will need to reach out to the point of purchase for more details.

I’ve already seen people joking and laughing about this but honestly? This is a mature decision. She could have barrelled ahead with the tour and thrown herself into work at the expense of everything else. Instead, she’s choosing to work on her personal sh-t at the expense of her career. Does it help that the tour was selling poorly and people weren’t super-interested? For sure. But this is J.Lo, Ms. Workaholic. It sounds like she’s going to spend the summer with her family and working on her marriage too:

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are making sure to prioritize their kids. Despite the recent strain in their marriage, a source tells PEOPLE that the couple “still want to put the kids first,” and adds, “Jennifer and Ben have always been very family-oriented.” The insider notes it was important to the singer-actress, 54, to attend Violet Affleck’s graduation ceremony on Thursday, May 30. “The graduation was a big deal,” says the source. “Jennifer wanted to celebrate it.” Still, the current situation has “been heartbreaking for her,” adds the source.

I’m glad she was still invited to Violet’s graduation and she’s clearly still making an effort with her stepkids. Would it be so bad to stay in LA for the summer and spend time together as a family? I’m not advocating for a Tradwife Life for J.Lo or anyone else, but she’s 54 years old and it’s very possible that she could be headed for her fourth divorce. It’s okay to slow down and prioritize family stuff and marriage stuff.