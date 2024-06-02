Jennifer Lopez canceled her ‘This Is Me… Live’ tour: ‘I am completely heartsick’

I think multiple things are happening with and around Jennifer Lopez all at once and they’re all connected. She had a big plan to tour this summer to promote her new album, This Is Me… Now. The album flopped and the concerts were not selling well. The poor ticket sales affected the rumors of a Vegas residency, which would have seen J.Lo pocket something like $90 million. The combination of an album flop, a terrible “music film,” a TMI documentary and a flop concert tour have added to the strain on J.Lo and Ben Affleck’s marriage. It was too much all at once, and they’ve reportedly been separated for a few months. Well, Jennifer is pulling the ripcord. But it’s not the ripcord I was expecting – this is not a divorce announcement. Instead, Jennifer is canceling her tour:
Jennifer Lopez’s summer tour is no longer happening. On Friday, May 31, Live Nation announced that the singer’s This Is Me… Live is canceled because she is “taking time off to be with her children, family and close friends.” Lopez released a statement to her fans on her OntheJLo website and explained why it was a tough decision to make.
“I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down. Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary,” Lopez, 54, wrote.
She continued, “I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again. I love you all so much. Until next time…”
The tour was originally set to run from June to August, in support of her latest studio album This Is Me…Now, which dropped in February.
Fans who have already purchased tickets through Ticketmaster will automatically be refunded. For those who purchased through third-party resale sites, fans will need to reach out to the point of purchase for more details.
I’ve already seen people joking and laughing about this but honestly? This is a mature decision. She could have barrelled ahead with the tour and thrown herself into work at the expense of everything else. Instead, she’s choosing to work on her personal sh-t at the expense of her career. Does it help that the tour was selling poorly and people weren’t super-interested? For sure. But this is J.Lo, Ms. Workaholic. It sounds like she’s going to spend the summer with her family and working on her marriage too:
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are making sure to prioritize their kids. Despite the recent strain in their marriage, a source tells PEOPLE that the couple “still want to put the kids first,” and adds, “Jennifer and Ben have always been very family-oriented.”
The insider notes it was important to the singer-actress, 54, to attend Violet Affleck’s graduation ceremony on Thursday, May 30.
“The graduation was a big deal,” says the source. “Jennifer wanted to celebrate it.”
Still, the current situation has “been heartbreaking for her,” adds the source.
I’m glad she was still invited to Violet’s graduation and she’s clearly still making an effort with her stepkids. Would it be so bad to stay in LA for the summer and spend time together as a family? I’m not advocating for a Tradwife Life for J.Lo or anyone else, but she’s 54 years old and it’s very possible that she could be headed for her fourth divorce. It’s okay to slow down and prioritize family stuff and marriage stuff.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.
Wonder if Affleck is willing to do the same.
Not sure he needs to? I don’t think Ben affleck is in his workhorse era, he seems to have slowed way down on acting and directing work in the last few years. Jlo is the one putting out album after movie after documentary – she’s a very hard worker and always hustling. In my perspective she didn’t shift her work schedule to focus on their new blended family and it’s admirable for her to pump the breaks and do it now.
So if that’s true about Ben, then he was free to tour with her, help her career & emotional state through this, then quietly separate after.
Ben will always do what he’s always done. Nothing.
His partners will adjust & work around him.
He’s no prize. I don’t get the appeal. He’s unkind.
Ben has two acting movies, one of which he is filming now. He has 10 movies that he is producing in various stages of development and starting a new company. if you know anything starting a new company is very hard and takes a lot of time energy, and money. Just because these projects are based in LA doesn’t mean he’s not gonna be busy.
Ben is in the process of filming a movie, plus he has children that he sees regularly.
Yes, he has a mountain of issues, but expecting him to go on tours to see JLo isn’t practical.
Yes Jacques, that was my point.
I’m actually somewhat surprised people defending Ben lol
I guess he appeals so some. Personally, my standards are way higher.
Ben unkind to whom? Himself or partners or both? His personal life is always a mess, so has been JLo’s personal life. I don’t think the marital issues are caused by anything other than they are two very different people who didn’t learn how to work through what drove them apart initially. Was it really media attention when Ben himself engineers pap walks on his own? Maybe they drive each other nuts living together…who knows, maybe they have different ideas of parenting? It can be anything.
I always surmised that Jen #1 did the heavy lifting in their relationship. Now it looks like Jen #2 is picking up the mantle. So what is Ben willing to do? is the loaded question.
Whatever they do, I hope they keep it private. Garner and Ben aren’t particularly interested in media attention, nor is Marc Antony. JLo keeps a busy schedule of public appearances, from the Met gala, to international red carpets, and movie promos, she’s always on the go. Good luck to the families.
He will do nothing and it will be “ blame the b*tch” game all over gin. Wash, rinse, repeat.
JLo made many mistakes and the first was believing the fairytale that he was her true love. He seems to be incapable of doing anything beyond taking. The only reason he didn’t chew up Jen1 was that she had irrefutable public evidence of her endless support. And yet people will still remind you that she “ trapped him” with a pregnancy.
I don’t agree with JLo doing the documentary or many of her actions but I think she came into this relationship with good intentions. Ben just seems to keep floating looking for someone to “ fix him”.
He’s like Brad Pitt. We keep focusing on the women instead of the guy.
Yeesh. Awful lotta judgment and speculation here, when the fact is they are both VERY different people who are old enough to know what they like and not want to compromise on that. Personally, I would find both their personalities exhausting, but that is because I too am old enough to know what works for me.
I honestly wish them the best and hope they’re able to find an environment that is stable enough for them both. I don’t think either one is a bad person.
The hate JLo gets is… disturbing. It is Amber Heard level. I got sucked into this mess for the same reason I got into the trial – pure misogyny. I really feel bad for her simply cos she didn’t do anything out of the norm.
As for this tour, things happen. Some said poor ticket sale. She can’t say that. Who cares? Some tours flop, some don’t. But, the mess. Jeez. You’d think she killed someone…
JLo is the one who made an album, a documentary, and movie chronicling her love of love and marriage. She’s the one who announced a major tour in support of the album (and love of love). She’s also the one who changed the title of the tour to downplay the relationship angle and now she’s the one who made a statement canceling the tour. That’s why people are more focused on her. The squeaky wheel and all that.
I agree with @Vee…I don’t think people realize the too much J.Lo was doing…and if she was making bank, perhaps the conversation would be different (I still would wonder how her personal life was suffering with so many professional projects).
But she insisted on doing an album, a music film, a documentary involving the person who probably didn’t want their relationship so out there in the first place, a tour, on top of w/e other acting projects she had…it’s a lot. We’re not even talking about the time taken out to negotiate a Las Vegas residency, perfumes, etc.
If you really think about it, Beyonce released the first Renaissance album, no music videos, did a tour, a film about the tour, released a hair care line, and released the second Renaissance album, still no visuals, no confirmation of a tour…and people still feel like she’s doing a lot. Taylor Swift did about the same minus the secondary products.
I feel for J.Lo because she is getting to an age where maybe she feels like “This is it.” But I’m glad she’s doing what she feels is the best action for her family.
Taylor is all about the secondary products! how many different releases of her album do her fans have to purchase just to get one extra track on each? or different colored vonyl?
touring is exhausting and time consuming. almost everyone hatesit on some level, even if they don’t have to sleep in the van.
Im not into jlo’s music and the music film she did, but I hope she knows she’s an accomplished artist. She has done it all and she has nothing to prove to anybody. I watched Atlas and enjoyed it. Kept wondering how she did all of that and planned for the tour. They probably didn’t see each other that much the past 2 years…
Agree with your read on the situation. When I saw the announcement, I was proud for her. Don’t let them see you sweat over the tour, just cut it off now. Stop the career bleed and see what you want or not with Ben for the future.
Give the public time for a comeback to make sense. I’ve seen some pretty vicious and, it seems, accurate throw-downs of what went down with Mariah Carey, so I’m not a fan of J. Lo as a musician/singer. I’d like to see her back in rom coms.
Well.
Good she finally listened to reason, unlike with her 20 million flop, & canceled. How she could sing love songs to Ben at this point in time, well, she couldn’t.
As for prioritizing their kids/family. I hate that line. It’s just boilerplate at this point.
The way Ben treats the mother of his kids doesn’t in any way say “respect”. The fact now there’s articles about Jen1 & his new marriage & he’s still playing games?! No statement to give Jen1 a break & leave her out if it?! Weak, weak man. He’s absent until it suits him, like so many.
I don’t know what kind of mother Jen2 is. I do know she lacks boundaries in her life & that there’s been some statements about Max that are like, respect his privacy please. I don’t know how stable an environment or is to have so many relationships & engagements & blend families only to break up. Doesn’t scream that your kids are a priority.
So. I’m glad the Affleck kids have Jen1 but who do the Jlo kids have? Isn’t Marc messy?
I think Jen needs to prioritize therapy for her and taking care of her before she can take care of herself. She’s having an identity crisis.
It may be a sign of self awareness and trying for personal growth. They probably have top therapists to navigate and challenge them on repeat behaviors. Plus now the impact their kids for the umpteenth time…..
Touring is a huge commitment and extremely time consuming. With school being out for the summer, this is a good time for the families to disappear somewhere. Hopefully, JLo will cancel all further work promos as well and focus on the marriage in private, far away from TMZ.
Live Nation pulled the ripcord —concertgoers will not pay Swift/Beyonce prices to see JLo—and $90M is too rich for a Vegas residency. Vegas is a good option for her at a lower price point, so maybe she will end up with a deal there. But c’mon now, if she had been able to sell enough tickets, she’d be touring, not ‘working on her marriage.’
Agree with you and @Nutella Toast. While this may be beneficial for her marriage (who knows), this is totally because of charging outrageous ticket prices for a tour built around an album that was a flop. This isn’t even something specific to her, quite a few artists have had to scale back or cancel tours in recent years. I don’t know how much control they have over the prices, but you can’t tour off of current albums or tour and not want to perform your greatest hits if you haven’t had a hit in a decade and expect people to pay the same price to see you that they are paying to see artists who either just had a hit record, or are doing retrospective tours like Madonna. I mean she’s being sued for being late but she didn’t cancel any tour dates either. Gotta give the crowd what they want and cheaper prices and more songs from the On the 6, J.Lo era apparently was it
I agree, ELX. Likely this was a business decision after they saw the tour wouldn’t turn a profit. There’s a lot of expense to take sets/crew across the country, and if you are playing large venues it’s more expensive because everything is bigger. That’s why it’s better to do smaller venues and sell them out, than go to an arena and have it half empty.
I think she’s using her personal life to cover her business failure.
Thank you. Just another way for her to play the poor, disillusioned victim after she knowingly entered a relationship with an addict – twice. Spare me the toxic feminism- she’s just codependent.
Maybe she pulled the ripcord…maybe the company underwriting the tour did. Tours cost a crap ton of money and they might have just cut their losses and said, “enough”. I know there were stories that ticket sales had picked up with the divorce drama, but no one was saying venues were sold out. It didn’t have Bey or Tay energy, and it’s probably wise to call it. Edit: @ ELX, we were thinking the same thing. Just saw your comment
A couple of weeks ago (before all the marriage rumours came out) in some tabloid (NY Post? page Six? Not sure) it said Live Nation sat down with jlo and her team about canceling the tour. her management was okay with it but jlo was insisting it go on. That was just her ego, pride. I think just the pressure of everything in her personal life coming out is getting to her physically and probably for health and mental health reasons everyone in her life is saying you need to stop. She spent about six weeks in NY filming and never came home to LA. We know now her problems with affleck but her kids only came for a brief spring break visit. She puts her life on instagram so we know when they’re around. IMO she’s overdue to spend time with her kids. She was packing her work schedule since last year to be gone for months so maybe that was her reaction to her affleck problems.
Ooooh interesting, this opens all kinds of doors to conspiracy theories in my mind. What if they are pretending for a bit (two months or so) to be in trouble so that she has a good and believable reason to cancel the tour? And he does not mind because he is working like crazy and the commute from the rental is a lot shorter. Wishful thinking probably, but would much prefer a scenario like that to them really being over. Am rooting for them
Oh give me a break with this. She’s now some angel sacrificing her tour and Ben Affleck doesn’t have to go on tour with her to keep her together. What kind of sexist nonsense is that? Bottom line, if she was selling , she’d be touring. She’s sparing herself further embarrassment because she GROSSLY overestimated her touring “popularity “. It’s her ego, not her family
My husband’s take on the situation as well and I call him a pragmatist vs my idealist take on everything. Not that he’s into this type of “news” he rolled his eyes as he read the headlines about it this morning.
My husband as well @seraphina. A lover of Britain murder mysteries his response was “did she jump or was she pushed”.
I agree. I think this is all pr. Her tickets weren’t selling. Hey let’s put out “divorce” rumors and use that as an excuse to cancel the tour ! I like J.Lo, I really do, but come on. J.Lo and Ben were just seen holding hands at Violet’s graduation. They are together. This is all one big ploy to save face.
You really believe he would move to another home just to support this tin hat theory?
Come on.
So do you think it’s possible they started the “trouble in paradise” rumors a few weeks ago to set up an excuse for her to cancel the tour and save some face?
This.
Thoughts: If Violet spent time with JLo for her graduation, JLo isn’t being shown the door by her (all if any of her) step kids. No way that Violet would do this against her will, and I am totally certain that Jen G wouldn’t force her child into this.
I have no idea when school ends, but I can’t imagine that JLo and Ben would put more stress on their kids during the end of the school year. If they don’t want to stay together, that’s officially happening during summer vacation.
JLo looks like she’s taking some responsibility to work on her marriage. Where’s Ben? Is he going to take a break from work as well?
I saw some gross articles (not in English) that are blaming JLo’s work ethic for putting Ben’s sobriety at risk. I keep saying that these two are both messy—it’s not just her. Ben, however, is ultimately responsible for his own sobriety. I’m pretty sure that their problems are not only JLo’s fault, but also his.
Ben isn’t packing his schedules to the nigh. He has one film in shooting and running a film company. But they are all in LA. If he has time with his kids which is evident by paparazzi videos and photographs, he isn’t too busy. This is on JLo. Her work commitments are sacrificing her family commitments.
My job is fairly local, whereas my husband’s is often international. Both JLo and Ben have jobs which potentially involve travel and as long as one parent is home, this should be fine. This sounds similar to what Joe Jonas was arguing about Sophie Turner.
Vera, I came back to nuance this, because I am afraid that I sound harsh. What I read (along with comments) is that many of the same commenters that like Brad Pitt and, as mentioned, Joe Jonas, etc, are sticking up for Ben. I think Ben and JLo can be a lot! She’s always been known for being in love with love and clearly she has issues. I don’t want to negate that at all. As a foreigner and someone with other cultures/ religions/ skin colrs in my family, I look at the reporting and cringe, because I feel like she’s bearing the brunt of their issues in the media. If Ben were touring or away at a film, I honestly doubt that we’d report it the same way. I have alcoholics in my family—my mother was placed in foster care. If you saw the Tom Brady roast, it seems like Ben may be struggling. One of the stories here is that she’s messing up his sobriety and that isn’t how sobriety works. I get the feeling that the reporting is not as fair to her and that is what I react to. I do believe that both of them are to blame.
ML, there is international work, and then there is JLo international work. I read in another post that JLo spent 3 months in New York and didn’t come back and then switched to another project immediately. That is neglecting. Then she was also trying to drag her kids to tour with her in the summer who already had said no to her, but she was still pressuring them. That is really selfish.
As I said in another post, it’s odd that JLo singled out that she is going to be spending time with her kids, family, and close friends and not just say family like Kaiser did. I saw the news that Jlo and Leah Remedy reconnected after being on the outs for two years because of Ben. If they announce anything, it will be after Violet graduates they wouldn’t want to take the attention away from her.
The tour was a flop from the over price of tickets to the focus of an album and documentary no one wanted or asked for. It’s best not to let that mess up a Vegas residency or lose any more money on
Seems like a good decision all the way around— especially as the kids get older. Violet’s HS graduation may have been one of multiple factors that highlighted the fact that when it comes to prioritizing the needs of families, you often don’t get opportunities for a re-do. I hope that all of them, especially the kids, enjoy a good summer.
She made the right decision.
I spent way more time thinking about this than I want to count this morning. Lainey has always talked about how JLo doesn’t get dinged for having so many divorces/relationship drama. I think it’s because she has always been with guys that it’s either confusing they were together at all (Caspar) or cheaters (Arod, Marc Anthony). There’s always been a part of the relationship that made sense, but overall, I think public reaction is somewhere around “him?” I’m not blaming her for whatever bs the guys are pulling, I’m saying she has a pattern, and that pattern includes being a victim to a certain extent. I’m sure it’s unconscious, but if you keep putting yourself in the same position, get the therapy.
According to some articles, Ben wants her to revamp her career & move on with entirely new managers, producers. I am thinking Ben’s biggest problems are with Benny Medina & Elaine Goldsmith. I think JL has worked with them for so long & does not want to cut ties.
Also, JL needs to quit lying to her fans, it is just coming back to bite her…everyone can see how her ticket sales were doing. Can’t Ticketmaster & other organizations sue celebrities if they back out of contracts? But they can cancel with low ticket sales.
Ben & Jenn are also allegedly disagreeing on parenting & finances. Ben has been filming most of his movies in LA now & he has cut back his working. She talked publicly about taking time & enjoying family & instead threw herself in multiple work projects! Ben & JG were seen yesterday with Sam at his basketball game ( there are pics) while JL was shopping at Gucci….
CarolNR, You wrote, “Ben & JG were seen yesterday with Sam at his basketball game ( there are pics) while JL was shopping at Gucci….”
Don’t you find that really weird that there are paparazzi at a child’s basketball game?! Why are they hanging around celebrities’ children? Creepy, no? Or did someone tip them off? In that case…image-building?
JLo shopping at Gucci: Is this in any way problematic? I’m pretty sure she has enough money. I’m also pretty sure that lots of women who are having a difficult time engage in “shopping therapy.” Or get a haircut. To me, this is actually really relatable.
It’s a mature move, but she’s not choosing family at the expense of her career. Her career was taking a hit because she was insisting on a failed tour based on a failed album. What would it do to her career and mental state to have a financial flop after months of work and touring? And how would that affect her family and her marriage which is also kind of teetering? This sounds more to me like stepping back for an overall life evaluation. She has the success and fanbase and resources to back her up and I say good for her.
It’s a wise decision. Imo she stretched her hustling too thin or was poorly advised when it came to her tour’s planning. Mid-size venues for a show at least half-based on greatest hits would have turned out as a most reasonable choice.
Ben always had an ego larger than his head, has desperately tried to be regarded as a serious mainstream Hollywood fixture, and even right now he’s within the very narrow segment of working actors still having projects tailored for him.
However; he’s obviously conscious about his sobriety and the need to be present for his children. He’s not a victim of JLo’s narcissism, but most likely he’s not the devil others paint him to be either. Ppl think he left the house to push Jennifer for breaking up and divorce; I’d say it’s quite the opposite: He wants to avoid conflict or highly emotional situations that can trigger his addiction, escalate negatively the further deterioration of his bond to someone whom he loves and respects, or affect his performance in a project that fully revolves around him.
I think a summer to reflect on priorities at this stage of her extremely accomplished and productive life can only do good for JLo.
Well said. I never thought that moving out is likely his way of coping and avoiding triggering. Now it makes sense.
Well of course she wasn’t going to say “I’m cancelling my tour because the tickets aren’t selling”. Do people seriously think anyone would say that? Other artists have cancelled tours in the past and nobody has ever owned up to tickets not selling. So not sure what people were expecting here.
You’re right, she doesn’t have to say it but , people are delusional regarding her motives and too invested in blaming Ben for everything. Two fundamentally different people decided to get married knowing their fundamentally different, it’s on both of them to make it work.
I don’t get people on here jumping on Ben as being a bad husband and unsupportive. The guy appeared in her movie and tried to guide them a little bit so it wasn’t a flop, a film he was against. He helped her with her documentary by agreeing to appear a few minutes here and there and was thoughtful and honest in the doc, and he even went ahead and produced that part of her passion project, again, something he did not agree with in theory, but he still went ahead and tried to support her passions because she was adamant in going forward no matter what. She admitted he wasn’t comfortable with any of it, as even others weren’t, but he did it for HER. I still think sharing the private book of love letters he created for her, with that beautiful title, with her songwriters so they could help create music was beyond boundary-crossing and showed a need to prove to everyone how much Ben loves her. At what cost? That was something beautiful and private.
They are separated. None of us know everything that was going down for months. Some completely blame J-Lo. Others on here dump on Ben and it’s all his fault. I shake my head at how people can distill it down to a side. I don’t believe this separation came quickly and wasn’t thought out after issues between them were building for a long time. She wants a love and a spouse that is by her side all the time and who participates in a public image she wants to project, no matter what is going on behind the scenes. It is J-Lo’s brand. It’s how she operates, and is just a part of her. Is it wrong if Ben realizes he can’t keep feeding that? Is it wrong if J-Lo is who she is and probably doesn’t want to change and if Ben likes where he is now and can’t change any more than he already has?
As far as the public loving to knock her down right now, I think that’s just because of the overloading of Greatest Love Story vomit that was out there that felt neverending with her album promotion, musical movie promotion, documentary promotion, and tour promotion, which all related to her great love story for Ben. J-Lo did so much promotion, and she is always a delight on talk shows, even if it is about how she believes in love and is a romantic. For the public to turn their backs in such a resounding “not interested” way, must have been a real awakening. When I went back and looked at her numbers for the album and streaming, I was stunned at how bad they were. And to have a movie out there that showcased her dancing, which should be good promotion for a tour, and to still have poor tour sales is another shocker. In theory, it should have helped. The public was over it, just like Ben and others had advised.
I’m glad she had the family as an excuse for the cancellation, because it does save face to a certain extent, even if Forbes and others point to the low ticket sales overall. If she and the promoters were going to lose money on the tour, well, it is a business. Pull the plug. Plus, I really do think her children need her this summer. Marc, as she has alluded to, is an uninvolved parent. They didn’t want to tour with her for even a month. She said she was trying to talk them into it. They are teens, which is a tricky time, especially with this upheaval in her marriage. Don’t forget. These kids went through a lot just a few short years ago with the A-Rod breakup.
I think her and Ben are over. The announcement will come later. The tour cancellation will help salvage her Las Vegas residency next year. I have defended J-Lo for her musical movie because the reviews were pretty good overall. My feeling was let her have her passion project. Men do them. Why not J-Lo? I guess it’s just that the Ben love story she pushed in a four-project drop this year was complete overload. Even though I recommended it, I couldn’t find one friend or coworker who wanted to watch it. No one was interested.
J-Lo will bounce back. Ben appears to be reasonably stable and in a good place of balance and family life because he’s able to be based out of L.A. more and oversee his new company and projects from there. If they are a love fit but truly incompatible day to day in all areas, it’s better to end it now if your head tells you the future is more of the same. There are reports they differed on finances also.
I like both of them. I see the baggage that both carry into relationships. I do feel there was a lot of love and support from both sides for quite a while until the clashes became more than the love. I wish them both the best.
Sometimes I wonder if backup dancer (like her first two husbands and Casper) is what she really needs, since she will always have the upper hand in their relationship and they will always tag along.
But then she craves the illusion of power couple, in which case, her other half isn’t going to “yes mam” her all the time. He will have his own identity and his own entour.
She wants two opposite things that aren’t compatible in a nutshell.
Presumably Violet is going away to college in a few months. That last summer before college, before your kid officially leaves the nest, you don’t get that time back. Those saying that Ben should have been ready to tour with Jen2 this summer are being highly impractical.
JLo commodifies everything, including, it now appears, her relationship with Ben. She looks at literally everything with the aim of “how can I use this to get more attention and validation”, and to turn a profit. I think Ben initially went along with it because he loves her, maybe he thought he could gently get her to slow down and just be a working married couple with a blended family as their main focus. Well that backfired spectacularly. Maybe she’s having a “crise de coeur” moment and is weighing losing her marriage vs. having a happy, stable home life and slowing down a bit to smell the roses. It’s not like she needs the money. I think a period of introspection and therapy is what she needs.
My mom and I were talking about whether Ben and JLo would divorce and I just personally think she is a very OTT person, falls hard and fast and wanted to share all of that with the world and Ben just wants to eat Dunkin Donuts. I’m not even a JLo fan but this whole “let me share my loooovvvve for you with the whole world” just seems like who she is AND BEN HAS KNOWN THAT FOREVER. And I will be very upset if she gets all the blame if they do split. I will go hard for JLo in this instance 🤣
Of course, she or no other celebrity would say they cancelled tour dates because of low ticket sales! But it is one of her many lies & fans are now calling her out on them!
I think they are 2 different people who are not compatible except with chemistry
You have to also be compatible in life!
JL got married to Ben thinking he was going to be by her side during all her social events. (Ben clearly is not comfortable.) This is something that is clearly important to JL & she needed to prove to the world ( thru her music video & documentary) that Ben was hers. I think this could be a deal breaker for her! I don’t think she forgave him even though she said she did…
All i Know is Ben Owes her 90mil for not being supportive. he knew she was a workaholic