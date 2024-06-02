Pope Francis to priests: ‘Gossip is a women’s thing… we wear the trousers’

Last week, the Vatican’s spokesperson had to issue a very weird and vague apology on behalf of Pope Francis. You see, Franny was in a closed-door meeting with Italian bishops, and the discussion turned to how Franny wished there was some way to stop homosexuals from joining the priesthood. The pope used the word “frociaggine” to describe gay men. It’s not exactly a straight translation of the f-slur in English, apparently it’s more like an adjective, if you understand. Well, as it turns out, at a different meeting around the same time, Pope Francis was wildly sexist. He told a group of young priests that “gossip is a women’s thing…We wear the trousers, we have to say things.” My dude, you wear a dress and you love to gossip, and you surround yourself with people who love to gossip. Let’s dial all of this down several notches.
The leader of the Catholic church, typically lauded for his modern leanings, allegedly made a sexist remark about women just two days after dropping a homophobic f-slur behind closed doors in Rome, according to the Vatican news outlet Silere Non Possum.
Pope Francis allegedly warned a group of young priests in a different closed-door meeting on Thursday against badmouthing parishioners and others—a reasonable piece of advice, if woefully ironic, as it came so soon after the f-slur reveal. Unfortunately, the pope also reinforced misogynistic stereotypes about women in his choice of words: “Gossip is a women’s thing,” he reportedly told the group of priests. “We wear the trousers, we have to say things.”
Marco Perfetti, the director of Silere Non Possum, claimed to have audio recording of the pontiff making the cringe-worthy remarks and said multiple sources confirmed the pope’s comments. An apology may be forthcoming—on Tuesday, Francis had to apologize for using the Italian slur “frociaggine” during a discussion about possibly allowing gay men in seminaries.
Beyond the fact that it’s the damn POPE saying this sh-t, it always irritates me when men dismiss “gossip” as solely a female purview. Men gossip. Men LOVE gossip. MEN LOVE TO GOSSIP. Within the past month, one of the biggest stories in music/entertainment was Kendrick Lamar and Drake spilling tea about each other in songs and let me tell you, their male fans loved every minute of it and those guys were suddenly all gossip scholars when it came to rap beef history. It’s especially rich for Pope Franny to say this sh-t dismissively – “don’t gossip like those weak-minded women” – when he was literally just gossiping about all of the gay clergy!
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
The dude is on a roll for sure. Of course, another major irony is that he said this to young priests all of whom are male. So he was totally safe otherizing half the human race. Yes, here we are in the 21st century and half the human race is still excluded from serving as spiritual leaders in one of the world’s largest religions. Can’t make this 💩 up.
Men gossip more than women, only they don’t call it gossip but “having a beer” or ‘”shooting the breeze” and then they talk trash for hours about co-workers, mothers-in-law and their wife especially.
Exactly. My husband has said that men are way bigger gossips than any women he’s even come across at the office.
There is nothing wrong with men wearing dresses.
That said – this b*tch was talking shit about gay guys and about women while wearing bespoke red Prada shoes and prancing around in his latest embroidered cassock. “Men wear the pants”???
Tell us more your exaltedness. When exactly was the last time you were seen in public in pants and not a dress? You wear dresses more often than any woman I know.
And yes. I get that it’s not literal but meant to be a “men are better and in charge of women who are all light brained ninnies who should know their child bearing place as well below men because one time a woman ate something and she shouldn’t have so now all woman are cursed”.
Yeah well. Eve ate. And Adam didn’t take any responsibility for eating himself and instead scapegoated his wife. TO GOD. Adam was a little shit.
@Joyful…I wish you had a larger platform so you could send this message directly to pope Franny!!
@joyful
Oooooh, the red Prada shoes…
There is nothing wrong with men in dresses or makeup. But, there is plenty wrong for those preaching against it and doing it, like Trump and makeup vs drag kings and queens.
But, yeah, this one lost the plot. Just when he started making a tiny bit more sense.
Said the man who represents men who wear dresses.
Haha this was my forsy thought as well! What trousers? You All wear ugly dresses!
Also: Colour me surprised. I’ve opted out long time ago and my daughter knows churches mostly as sightseeing point. Spirituality yes, but religions designed to oppress and control? No thanks.
I wonder if he’s suffering from dementia…this and the other week’s commentary seem out of character for this pope. He’s normally much more respectful
Agreed. Add to that the fact that what he said doesn’t even make much sense.
My first thought as well.
I think you are right. I am not Catholic but I have respected many things Pope Francis has said over the years. Of course, maybe he was always like this behind closed doors. But it really feels like there is some mental decline and he is expressing himself in ways that he never would have before.
Yes, I think this too. It’s very unusual behaviour for him.
I was wondering the same. This is not Pope F’s normal messaging.
I wondered this too. Then I reminded myself that I’ve prosecuted priests for sexual abuse and the way some of these guys think when you push them a bit is astounding. Absolute power in an echo chamber and they all reinforce their horrific self-serving beliefs. He may not be able to control what he’s saying as well as he used to because of dementia, but I’ll bet those attitudes were there all along….
Isn’t it catholic priests who hear confession? Literally all they do is gossip.
🎯
Yes!
One of the most sacred oaths for Catholic priests, is never ever to repeat what was told to them during confession… even to the police (unless given permission by the person confessing to them).
However, I have no doubt that they have a million other things to gossip about.
…I’m convinced men are much bigger gossips than women
I think they call it “trash talk.”
Either he suddenly started to act misogynist and homophobic publicly (which could be due to dementia or smth) or some people who are not happy with him are leaking to the press, while maybe in the past they chose to hide it.
Interesting idea. But the Vatican mafia have always been after him.
This is accurate.
This pope is deeply hated by huge segments of the Catholic population. Think the Catholics who would kill Jesus and call it just if given the opportunity because they wouldn’t recognize him or his message.
He talked about feeding the poor, loving your neighbor even if they are gay, and housing the homeless and so many Catholics lost their boomer brainwashed minds.
Capitalism and Catholicism have merged in so many areas of life. Wealth is seen as a sign of gods blessings on you. And why the hell would you help people when god decided to bless you??? He gave YOU this money. He didn’t give it to the poors. The poors therefore are much less worthy of love than you. Because god loves you more. For being so faithful. Or whatever.
Not to mention the way racism, misogyny, and homophobia are very much alive and kicking in the deepest pools of Christianity and esp Catholicism. So many Bible passages used to wholly condemn people who aren’t white as sinful and cursed by god. Who aren’t male. Who are attracted to their own gender. “Abomination” talk is alive and well.
Again. This is like the SUPER Catholics. And there are a ton of the out there. You just don’t see them unless you KNOW. A lot like some magas. Hiding in plain sight.
My family thought that Vatican 2 was too progressive. They are furious that the pope didn’t do what “our lady of Fatima” said to do. They think that the counsel of Nicea might have been a little too lax. They think physical punishment is necessary. They think you cannot be a moral person without religion spilling it out for you very clearly. They don’t want to think – they just want to obey and know that they are better than everyone else. They think that as parents you need to break your child spirit, their will, their essence so that you can then rebuild them into what you think is best because they were sent to you deeply flawed and god put you in charge of fixing them.
They don’t like this liberal pope who talked a bit like Jesus.
That may have been true at the start but I don’t think that’s the case anymore. He’s saying things that would please them for sure so 😂
Per usual, the women of the church are in the trenches, doing the work, while these gossipy little men enjoy their do as I say, not as I do.
And let us not forget how many convents were sold to help pay for some of the Catholic Church’s pedophilia lawsuits and the nuns were sent to “ live among the poor” while the priests kept their lovely mansions.
Never join any religion where you can’t be the top banana because of your sex. You’ll be told all sort of lovely things about how the religion gives you “ rights” but when push comes to shove…see Orthodox Judaism as well.
“Gossip is a women’s thing,” he reportedly told the group of priests. “We wear the trousers, we have to say things.”
— WTH does that even mean? Is gossiping not “saying things”?
And, if I wear trousers, is it not gossip?
Men ABSOLUTELY love to gossip. We never would have found out about what he said to a group of men unless some of the men were gossiping about it, right? In fact, maybe what we need is MORE gossip coming out of religious institutions, businesses, government, etc. The Catholic Church itself has shown time and time again that secrecy is dangerous.
I mean, isn’t going behind the pope’s back to tell what he said in closed door meetings gossip? It’s like they are still in middle school.
Bruce Bibby, P!ss Moron, KuKluxDan Rotten, Maureen Eden, Jobbo the Hutt, Palmolive and Chris “Taliban” Shipwreck beg to differ, for a start.
As does Tom Sykes’ royal Incandescent bullying source, whoever he may be.
Way to help the Catholic church’s self-destruct, and support the long-held truth that the Vatican and its acolytes are a club of misogynistic OWM who spend way much more money on themselves than on helping, educating, supporting their members.
We had a childhood priest friend of Mr. Harper’s over for dinner one time. We were talking about the arbitrary word changes that were made to the mass and he DISSED his fellow priests so bad for doing that. Then he went on to detail all the infighting that went on between the different groups of priests. So yeah, they gossip.
I’m seeing people here making excuses for his behaviour but he’s as conservative as Pope John Paul and Benedict. He’s not suffering from dementia he’s extremely conservative and was secretly taped saying his true beliefs. Anyway in my experience men gossip more than women.
This is also true. For as much as Francis seems very open minded, he’s done nothing to change church doctrine.
It is not making excuses, it is seeing incongruous behavior and making commentary and a plausible explanation for “this one not being like the others”.
I am not surprised he hasn’t changed doctrine. I’m surprised anyone expected that. That will be a looooong game. Vibe changes and tone changes need to happen first. As with all the conservative religions, not just Christian, it will take a long term negotiation to change doctrine.
Literally his entire time as pope has been evidence of his ability to be respectful and change the traditional tone and language around women and gays.
So yes, I really do think this is dementia. It isn’t an “excuse” if it is a plausible explanation for incongruent behavior
It is strange you expect him to upend Catholic doctrine in a single pope’s tenure.
@H: You’re not in any position to diagnose this man. It’s important to remember that Pope Francis came in at a time when there was a lot of upheaval and accusations against the church so it was in his interest to appear to be moderate when a lot of people were turning away from the church. It would have done him and the church well to appear to liberal and to keep his true feelings private. Unfortunately for him somebody for his private thoughts on tape. These are his true beliefs.
It’s not dementia. He may have less of a filter now with age and whatnot but I think he just put up a facade before because people needed a modern pope after Benedict. And he is more modern than him, but in general? Not so much, still as conservative and close-minded.
I’ve personally witnessed how the Catholic Church handled child molestation by its priests and an archbishop in another country and I was appalled. I don’t have any time for the Church or its apologists. I really just don’t. It’s not just historical problems: the church doesn’t respect women, or LGBTQ+ people, or people of color, and it never has.
Uh, what a load of crock! Men tell each other rumors (see, it’s not calling it gossip) all the time. Our (male) neighbors and my husband are into Formula 1. Most of their conversation that I caught was about engines, who might be going where, who is backstabbing, etc. To me, this is exactly what I would call gossip about car celebrities.
Yeah my girlfriends and I hear the neighborhood gossip from our husbands all the time. Also, I am so disappointed with the pope. I remember his remark early on about queer people “who am I to judge?”. He angered a lot of traditionalists but it felt like a step forward from the usual organized bigotry. I am clinging to the idea of dementia as I can’t bear the thought of losing all hope in all religious leaders after the Dalai Lama’s nosedive.
” My Dude…”. Kaiser, Thank you and for that and the photos.
Recovering Catholic here from
a very religious family and I left the church for a myriad of reasons. Hiding molestation and protecting rapists, no women in power but a group of men dictating what “god says” women can do with their bodies, racism, anti-LGBTQA+ policies, excessive Vatican wealth, using a god to control the masses, hypocrisy, shames people about their bodies…the list goes on. Organized religion has caused most of the world’s problems throughout history and the Catholic Church has been one of the largest offenders. And I hate that sometimes I miss it because it was what I was raised in. I questioned whether to stay and try to change it from the inside but the core is so rotten, it’s why so many of us have left.
Oh goodness do men love to gossip! Who is he kidding? And there’s nothing wrong with it. I think bearing false witness against one another is the sin.
Also, here’s another point to be made: it is 2024 so why is it still the case anything thought to be a primary interest of women will be denigrated as “less than.” 🙄 I think we women have done more than enough to prove our worth and value.
And sorry Pope Francis, let’s be real brutally frank: with some of your official hats and frocks, you’re a couple of pleats and a few buttons away from a Pride float. So please miss us with your homophobia and misogyny. Think differently. If you’re going to walk around in 80 pounds of upholstery, embrace your inner Elton John, reach for the joy of and sweetness of Liberace, and be a truly fabulous Pope.
Pope Francis is just showing his true face now, and yeah it’s utterly disappointing.