Ayo Edebiri covers Vanity Fair, talks about Jeremy Allen White’s blue eyes

I doubt I’m alone in this, but I get so much joy from watching Ayo Edebiri’s ascent. She’s not a nepo baby, she worked hard, she’s extremely talented and she’s remained true to who she is at a fundamental level (a very eccentric person). She’s not someone burdened with angst about her fame, although she acknowledges that fame has drawbacks. But she’s enjoying so much of this – the work, the fashion, the awards shows, the friendships. It’s cool to see a positive personal story come out of an “overnight success.” Ayo has already picked up tons of awards for The Bear, and she covers the latest issue of Vanity Fair to talk about her life these days. Some highlights:
Always working: “I was 17 when I went to college [and] I was really poor. I was always working.” Working at a call center asking NYU alums for money; as a babysitter for NYC families; at a student café in the math building. “I barista’d at this random coffee shop for three weeks, and then our boss was skimming money so I left, and then I did some baristing at ABC Kitchen. I loved being a barista because I like order. There’s something kind of satisfying about getting it right.” It wasn’t long before Boston started to feel like small-town USA. “When I went back I was like, ‘What is this? Am I in the sticks? We’re closing businesses at 10 p.m.? I’m embarrassed.’ ”
She grew up Pentecostal: While she enjoyed singing with the youth choir and bonding with other kids, “it was horrible for my anxiety. I was petrified of death. I was petrified of the rapture.” At NYU, she struggled to reconcile the Church’s idea that her gay and Muslim friends wouldn’t make it to heaven. “It was genuinely breaking my brain and giving me so much stress and sadness,” she says. “I was just like, ‘I need a break.’ ” Save for the occasional trip to church with her parents, she’s still on one.
Jeremy Allen White on Ayo: “We really enjoy each other in life, on camera and off camera. I have a tremendous amount of respect for her as a person, but also as an artist. And so I hope that sort of that kind of thing shines through on camera between Carm and Syd. Syd is always able to…I don’t know, to deliver something different to Carmy, and she’s usually right. And I guess I think Ayo is also usually right.”
Ayo on JAW: “Work can be a very intimate thing and a very personal thing and a very emotional thing, and I think when you’re also in industries that are creative or creative adjacent, I think there’s something that also invokes feelings of passion. Also, boy’s got some beautiful blue eyes. You know what I mean? Those are eyes you want to project onto.”
Dealing with the fickleness of audiences: “People could like me today and hate me tomorrow, and then like me two weeks after.”
The beef with J.Lo years after Ayo referred to her as scammer: “That would be like Mr. Bean and Mick Jagger beefing and I’m obviously Mr. Bean. She’s J.Lo!” On SNL, Edebiri poked fun at the ordeal in a sketch, and days later, Lopez told a reporter that the actor had apologized before the show. “She was very chill and nice about it,” Edebiri says.
Politics: Outside of voting, she doesn’t consider herself to be all that politically engaged, “but I think my standard is pretty high. I grew up in a family where my parents were always volunteering at polling places and always making calls and stuff. I have memories of doing my homework at call centers for Elizabeth Warren and Obama.”
There’s a cool story about Ayo hanging out with Will Poulter in London on the day the Emmy nominations came out, and it feels like she was trying to say something about their friendship. Of course, there’s mounting evidence that Ayo and Jeremy Allen White are dating – they were recently spotted looking coupled-up at a baseball game, and JAW clearly adores her (and he’s divorced now). Anyway, she seems cool and like she’s enjoying the ride. I hope she keeps this energy!
A good old-fashioned celebrity profile! Fun.
Love Ayo. She definitely brought a different energy to the awards season. She seems down-to-earth and genuine but canny and quick-thinking. And then she’ll just SERVE while acting goofy. She always looks pretty and usually picks some interesting gowns, but sometimes she is just 100% stunning. It creates an atmosphere of surprise; anything can happen when she’s on the red carpet.
She’s fabulous… but I really have to call out the Internet’s whole obsession with hooking her up with Jeremy Allen White right now. In October we found out he has to undergo daily (daily!) alcohol testing to see his children. Multiple times a day. Weekly therapy and AA meetings. That was October. I wish anyone in recovery well and all the success, but this is clear evidence of a very troubled person. The only reason people are obsessed with getting these two together is wish fulfillment from the show. Sorry, maybe following a few years of his sobriety I could see this as a good thing for her, but not now,
She deserves the best and at the moment it’s not him. I wish him well but he needs to get his act together before being with anyone.
Also, men and women can be friends. They are obviously very close but it doesn’t have to be romantic (same applies to their characters!).
Mia4S, I didn’t remember that: https://people.com/jeremy-allen-white-agrees-daily-alcohol-testing-to-see-kids-custody-filing-shows-8350553
Wishing a better situation for Ayo. He was with Rosalia a few months ago.
Loved her in The Bear but I will forever love her for her reaction to Huevo at the BAFTAs. Truly iconic.
Love her.
The internet has linked her to paul mescal too 😹 She is one of the new “It” girls.
I am showing my age because I don’t understand why a talented and successful young lady needs to be photographed with her robe pulled up. This is the message being sent, that young women need to show some skin to be noticed and relevant. I don’t agree.
You know, I thought the same thing. I am very glad that women get to wear whatever the heck they want, but I have trouble believing that what all celebrity women want is to be perpetually half-naked in public? Was this really her choice, is this how she wanted to be styled, are women even asked that or given options when doing these shoots? Do they get a say in which photo is used, if a variety of looks is shot? I wonder how much of it is still pushed by editors and whoever else is in charge for the benefit of the male gaze?
I believe those are shorts – the jacket is separate, I don’t think it’s a pulled up robe!
I suspect season 3 will have them hooking up and this is pr. Having worked in hospitality all my life, it’s a TERRIBLE idea to date a coworker in a restaurant!!!!
I’m still sussing her out. I am wary of anyone whose first act upon gaining some fame is to attack another successful woman.