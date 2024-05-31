“Oh, now they’re saying Natalie Portman & Paul Mescal are just friends” links
Natalie Portman & Paul Mescal are “just friends” okay?? [Just Jared]
The Bear Season 3 trailer – more kitchen stress! [Socialite Life]
Selena Gomez is having a very good week! [LaineyGossip]
I just think the whole tour/concert model needs to be changed – there are too few medium-sized venues and too many “arena-only” tours. [Pajiba]
Aidan Shaw & Carrie Bradshaw, still dealing with each other in 2024. [Go Fug Yourself]
I am super-old but I love Tate McRae’s voice & music. [OMG Blog]
Will Smith & his whole fam came out for the Bad Boys premiere. [RCFA]
Bradley Whitford was in Adventures in Babysitting! [Seriously OMG]
One of the Duggar sons is courting. [Starcasm]
Taylor Swift gave Blake Lively’s kids a shout-out. [Hollywood Life]
I get why people are mad but I bet Chloe Sevigny & Kim Kardashian’s Actors-on-Actors discussion will be iconic. [Buzzfeed]

20 Responses to ““Oh, now they’re saying Natalie Portman & Paul Mescal are just friends” links”

  1. Ameerah M says:
    May 31, 2024 at 12:37 pm

    It would be weird if Natalie dated the dude her ex directed in a film – but stranger things have happened. Their body language looked familiar but not at all romantic. They weren’t even standing close together.

    Reply
  2. Jes says:
    May 31, 2024 at 12:41 pm

    Agree. Looked like good friends.

    Reply
  3. EM says:
    May 31, 2024 at 12:57 pm

    We should all have young, hot, popular friends. Good for her!

    Reply
  4. MICHAEL L BUCHANAN says:
    May 31, 2024 at 12:58 pm

    To be fair, nothing about those pictures suggested they were anything other than friends.

    Reply
  5. Chaine says:
    May 31, 2024 at 1:05 pm

    The Duggar sons are all uniquely unattractive, like they sprung from the womb with receding hairlines, paunch, and 42-year old faces. They are lucky that they are part of a prominent family in a religion where parents force their daughters to marry them…

    Reply
    • Bumblebee says:
      May 31, 2024 at 4:29 pm

      True, but they all still seem to be under the control of the father, financially and emotionally. Those Duggar parents are insidiously abusive.

      Reply
    • Josephine says:
      May 31, 2024 at 7:47 pm

      in-breeding? those cults don’t get a lot of new dna.

      Reply
  6. Mireille says:
    May 31, 2024 at 1:09 pm

    OK, I’m going to reveal my Gen Xness by saying YES I REMEMBER BRADLEY WHITFORD in Adventures in Babysitting! I loved that film. He played Elisabeth Shue’s jerk boyfriend driving a car with the license plates “Too Cool” while cheating on her. I love that movie and I love Whitford. He can do anything, drama or comedy.

    Reply
  7. Mireille says:
    May 31, 2024 at 1:10 pm

    I get why people are mad but I bet Chloe Sevigny & Kim Kardashian’s Actors-on-Actors discussion will be iconic
    –Yeah, but no. I can’t. I just came here to say I just can’t with this.

    Reply
    • Josephine says:
      May 31, 2024 at 7:45 pm

      I don’t think Kim has ever said anything remotely interesting. Her interviews are notoriously dull. So many worthy actors and they pick Kim for clicks. Disgusting.

      Reply
  8. Barbara says:
    May 31, 2024 at 1:12 pm

    Kim Kardashian is an actor now?

    Reply
  9. Mel says:
    May 31, 2024 at 1:18 pm

    Let Natalie have fun and leave her alone. Her husband was a jerk, she’s free. Have fun Natalie, have fun!

    Reply
    • bettyrose says:
      May 31, 2024 at 3:20 pm

      So much this. I bet they are “just friends” in the sense that they aren’t interested in a committed relationship, but they’re single adults and friendship can take many forms.

      Reply
    • Caliblues says:
      May 31, 2024 at 5:55 pm

      I liked Kim in the last AHS, she’s been growing on me.

      Reply
  10. bettyrose says:
    May 31, 2024 at 1:45 pm

    Word on small-medium sized music venues. We’re blessed to be drowning in venues in the Bay Area, especially in the era of 80s legacy acts, which keep those venues hopping.

    Reply

