Princess Kate & William were seen at a chocolate shop in Norfolk, apparently

As you guys discussed in the comments, there’s apparently been another sighting of the Princess of Wales this week. We’re genuinely supposed to believe that Kate has been popping up in public in February, March and now May on a regular basis and no one thinks to snap photos or take a video? I guess so. Well, it looks like Prince William and Kate were seen in Holt, which is in Norfolk. Their kids have been out of school this week, so the family was reportedly in Norfolk this whole time. And Kate and William managed to go into town and pick up some chocolates without anyone photographing them:
The Prince and Princess of Wales have been spotted shopping at a Norfolk deli as the future Queen continues her cancer treatment. William and Kate paid a visit to the Bakers & Larners food hall in Holt on Tuesday.
An eyewitness who was in the shop at the time said “it was nice to see the couple shopping together” and noted that William had purchased some chocolate.
The food hall sells high-end, artisan products and features a chocolate counter where customers can select from a choice of luxury chocolates.
A spokeswoman from Bakers & Larners said: “We are always honoured to be visited by the Royal Family and Tuesday was no different- we look forward to seeing Their Royal Highnesses in Holt again soon.”
[From The Eastern Daily Press]
The last time we got a blitz of reporting about Kate’s mysterious reappearances, no one believed the stories and then TMZ and The Sun produced that janky video of “Kate” speed-walking out of the Windsor Farm Store. I’m just saying, if we throw enough skepticism at all of this reporting, we might get another janky video out of it, and at least that would be something. We have to give them a reason to do something crazy.
Meanwhile, just like March, the sudden “sightings” of Kate have led to a renewed conversation about whether or not Kate will be seen at Trooping the Colour or any public event. Back in March, the Ministry of Defense tried to announce that Kate would attend the Colonel’s Review of Trooping the Colour. Kensington Palace pushed back in a big way and basically made the MoD delete any reference to Kate, saying that only the palace would be confirming and announcing Kate’s appearances. Well, now MoD has officially confirmed this week that Kate will NOT attend the Colonel’s Review on June 8th. While it’s widely assumed that Kate will not attend Trooping, it’s worth noting that the palace hasn’t confirmed that yet.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images. Covers courtesy of The Sun & The Mail.
-
-
London, UK, 09th March 2022. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will visit the Ukrainian Cultural Centre in London to learn about
the extraordinary efforts being made to support Ukrainians in the UK and across Europe.,Image: 668411550, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGEPLOTTER / Avalon
-
-
London, UK, 09th March 2022. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will visit the Ukrainian Cultural Centre in London to learn about
the extraordinary efforts being made to support Ukrainians in the UK and across Europe.,Image: 668411650, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGEPLOTTER / Avalon
-
-
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit the Ukrainian Cultural Centre in London to learn about the extraordinary efforts being made to support Ukrainians in the UK and across Europe.
Meeting with members of the Ukrainian community and volunteers, Their Royal Highnesses will hear about the services offered at the centre, the incredible amount of donations they have received and the challenges they continue to face to get material aid where it’s most needed. As part of this The Duke and Duchess will be invited to help with some of the sorting and packaging of items donated.The Duchess gave homemade cakes to the workers ,The couple where shown around by Ukraine’s ambassador to the UK, Vadym Prystaiko and his wife Inna Prystaiko.,Image: 668482593, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Ian Vogler / Avalon
-
-
Catherine, Princess of Wales during a visit to the Reading Ukrainian Community Centre to meet displaced Ukrainian families and learn about the support the Centre is providing to those arriving in the UK as a result of the conflict in Ukraine.
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Reading, England, United Kingdom
When: 17 Nov 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
-
-
William, Prince of Wales and Catherine of Wales during their to visit Windsor Foodshare in Windsor, Berkshire, to hear about the support that the organisation provides to individuals and families living in the local area, and helping volunteers to sort food donations and prepare packages for the charity’s clients to collect later that day.
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Windsor, England, United Kingdom
When: 26 Jan 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
-
-
William, Prince of Wales and Catherine of Wales during their to visit Windsor Foodshare in Windsor, Berkshire, to hear about the support that the organisation provides to individuals and families living in the local area, and helping volunteers to sort food donations and prepare packages for the charity’s clients to collect later that day.
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Windsor, England, United Kingdom
When: 26 Jan 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
-
-
William, Prince of Wales and Catherine of Wales during their to visit Windsor Foodshare in Windsor, Berkshire, to hear about the support that the organisation provides to individuals and families living in the local area, and helping volunteers to sort food donations and prepare packages for the charity’s clients to collect later that day.
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Windsor, England, United Kingdom
When: 26 Jan 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
-
-
Two theories
1. This didn’t happen and the Spokesperson was paid to lie
2. This did happen and William and Kate went incognito kind of like how Harry and Meghan go from place to place and manage to not get photographed for months at a time
There is no conspiracy theory about H&M going missing. So, no need for anyone in public to take a photo of them. Kate hasn’t been seen for months by the public and still there are bunch of theories about her. If I was in public seeing with my own eyes that she is healthy and just doing some errands, I would take a pic to tell people that they are all wrong.
The Sussexes are regularly seen and there is no issues that they arent alive and well. Many A list celebrities are capable of living very private lives,it can be done. That’s why I know people like the Kardashians have the paps on speed dial. When real celebs like Angelina Jolie,Jennifer Aniston or Beyonce are not promoting anything t
You will rarely see them,and they still live in California.
National Geographic, NASA, and even The Weather Channel include photos when something is ‘spotted’. And with the thousands of cards and letters Kate has received, was there not one person among the chocolate crowd to offer her well-wishes?
How many smartphones and CCTV cameras are there in the UK and yet not a single image of the poor wee sausage? Nah, not buying it.
Even when Kateatonic Missington would to out before, with or without Huevos Rageros, unannounced, there would be social media posts by people on the street who’d spotted them and snapped a sneaky pic.
This announcement by their spokesperson is absolute, 100 percent horseplop, meant to divert the rising tide of Where Is Kate on social media, given that it’s now 5 months and 11 days since the public has had proof that she’s alive.
This is a sign that the palaces are panicking because the public isn’t buying what they’re selling. Well, they need to start panicking because if what she’s been suffering from all these months isn’t side effects from the big C, then they have a constitutional crisis on their hands, and Sunak the Spineless is ill equipped to guide their nation through that.
Interesting that even though Adelaide Cottage has the whole of Windsor Park at their disposal, they keep coming to Norfolk on holiday? This emphasizes to me yet again that she never left Sandringham after xmas, apart from possibly one ambulance ride convoy into London. I still believe she’s been in isolation on Wood Farm at Sandringham all this time. Per Wikipedia, Wood Farm at Sandringham is “The cottage is also a guest house for visitors who want “complete privacy”. It has five bedrooms, so plenty of room for visits from her “birth family” and the kids.
Maybe we should ask Nat Geo, NASA, and the Weather Channel to try to get photos of these stealth shopping trips.
This story isn’t true! And the more they lie and K goes without even waving at a window, the weirder this gets. Is she really that vain? Or in a coma?
The calls to have her on the balcony at Trooping have been growing on Twitter. If they don’t have her out there at the balcony for a minute or two at the very least, all heck’s gonna break loose.
And if they try to Weekend at Bernie’s her on that balcony, or attempt to use a double again, the monarchy is gonna come down around their heads because the public will see right through that shite in a heartbeat.
Time for the palaces to be honest for once in their g-d lives and take the consequences that come with that.
I don’t believe this at all. They are trying very hard to stop the where is Can’t. If they want it to stop then she needs to be seen. Someone must have had a phone to capture the sighting if those two were out together. Can’t and Peg didn’t live together before her being missing so I really doubt he would be out with her now. Peg has moved on and is busy doing his single sexy global statesman act .
She was spotted was she ? Her husband was with her was he.
Well then it’s official I believe them and therefore you must all believe me when I say that I invented air. That’s right, if they can lie to all our faces with utter fantasies and we are all to swallow it hook, line and sinker, then you should all believe me too . Because why not ?
Unfortunately, @Mss, there’s a third possibility: it did happen but with one of Kate’s double… Kp has shown in the past that they wouldn’t hesitate to use one….I wouldn’t trust anything at this point
‘A spokeswoman from Bakers & Larners said: “We are always honoured to be visited by the Royal Family and Tuesday was no different- we look forward to seeing Their Royal Highnesses in Holt again soon.”’ Is this woman saying they were actually there on Tuesday? Doesn’t sound like it to me.
It’s an odd, defensive, convoluted and insincere sounding statement.
“Tuesday was no different “- their feelings on Tuesday about a royal visit was no different but there probably was no royal visit on that Tuesday.
And it’s also super odd that there were no “Kate looked to be doing well, we’re so happy she can continue healing in Norfolk” comments or anything to that nature. Nothing at all about Kate. This definitely didn’t happen. I wouldn’t be surprised is KP paid the chocolate shop off or they used it as a chance for free advertisement.
But I’m all for a new janky video to embarrass themselves again
Lol, what a twister of a statement. They feel honored every day of the week, if and when the RF shows up. and they look forward to seeing some non-specific Royal Highnesses soon after their last non-specified visit.
Yawn to rinse and repeat “sightings”
Sightings are the new Invitation to Balmoral
The new Keen even.
I see they are poking the best again, I think we are about to see another sighting or perhaps official video.
No name attached to this ‘eyewitness’? I know anonymity is the purview of the contract between the British media and the palaces, with their ‘sources’,…but now it extends to chocolate shoppers in Norfolk. Curious.
Anyone see the improved AI Kate pleading for people to continue asking: ‘Where is Kate?’
Yes! A link was put in yesterday’s post, bless whoever made that video!
“Keep asking questions, something is not right”
Yes, Avonan, I saw that video and thought it really throws doubt onto the BBC video. I hope Kaiser does a post about it here!
@Avonan, unfortunately, the link doesn’t work anymore…coincidence?
I saw it on Reddit Kate Missing Forum yesterday, if that helps? Might be still there?
And what struck me in particular was that it was done by a member of the public. If they can do that, then what could experts with unlimited resources do with technology that’s only available to ultra rich corporations, governments and royalty?
Odd that Kate can go to a bunch of random places but can’t take a quick photo to release to the public. I’m beginning to think she and William like the speculation. They get covered a lot but I think this is the most interest people have had of them in a long time.
As if she eats chocolate.
And if she’s well enough to go buy chocolate, she’s well enough to zoom & earn her keep.
Isn’t that what people always say? If you can do anything at all you can also work. She should be working.
Cancer is devastating, yet people carry on & work. The only reason she isn’t is because no one holds them accountable.
Kokiri, THIS. My friend with a really nasty form of Crohn’s as well as my husband’s cousin do NOT eat chocolate due to the caffeine and effect of the chocolate on their digestive system.
UC can have the same issues with chocolate.
She could have been along for choosing something for someone else, but given the little we know, this sounds odd.
Kokiri – yes, as if she eats chocolate. But also, as if she and Will have EVER been spotted shopping together (except the fake farm shop video). When have we ever seen them running errands or out shopping together? Never.
So suddenly she’s well enough to be spotted several times in a week out running errands – and has also fallen into a time warp where not one single person has a smart phone?! – but she’s also still too sick to stand on a balcony next week? And no one should ask her to go back to work or for a verifiable proof of life photo? Sure, Jan.
This speculation is fake fake fake. And that shop manager is lying. Whoever is running these rumors (I’m assuming KP since Willy is included) is going to get burned eventually.
I wouldn’t put it past them to use a double for Kate….I’m not sure that the manager is lying.
Clever ad for chocolate. Will the owner get a royal warrant or OBE in return for giving William some cover?
If another video or photograph comes out, just keep an eye on Kate’s wonky arms. That’s how you’ll be able to tell if it’s her or not.
I think the look alike at Windsor has a slightly more pointed chin, too one look and said, that’s not Kate.
At this point I absolutely believe that Kate is out of the country receiving cutting edge treatment for a diagnosis with a dire outcome.
Posting second time since the first one somehow disappeared.
I fully believe she is in a treatment facility for the rich somewhere in Switzerland or similar – total middle of nowhere. For what – physical or mental issue? Considering that BRF is not trying to squash current rumors I suspect it is sth opposite and not entirely physical – and this will never be admitted. Perfect middle class family would never “produce” mental illness, right?
She had top notch medical care – unless she is actively avoiding doctors she has access to any screening tests she wishes, it is hard for me to imagine, unless extremely unlucky with aggressive disease, that she has an overlooked advanced stage disease.
There’s an article going around thst Kate is “considering” going to Trooping, “if she feels well enough.” Pressure is being applied.
I bet she’ll be at trooping on the balcony only. And it may be a last minute show up thing to throw off Charles and Camilla and steal some of their thunder.
If she is there the attention will all be on her.
That’s why I think it is not a physical illness. If she was laying in a coma no amount of pressure would help. wouldn’t be surprised if men in grey and BM thought “medicate her enough to show her off on the damn balcony”.
Frankly this is one of the weirdest things I’ve ever seen. This whole situation is sooooo strange kind of like when Charlene was..gone or whatever. Gives me the creeps.
The difference was that people knew exactly what was going on with Charlene and where she was.
I don’t know which I believe less: that Kate went out and wasn’t papped, or that Kate went out, alone, with William.
Or that she bought chocolate?
This is all so weird. These Kate sightings remind of the sightings of Sasquatch or El Chupacabra. Kate and William should plan an outing at some event for the world to see so all conspiracy theories are put to rest. But no, W&K are so mystical that they refuse to act normal.
Or elvis sightings
How are they so incredibly bad at this? They are actively leaning into their own propaganda machine.
Who thinks announcements w sources like this are a good idea? What PR expert (or intern for that matter) would go along with it?
It would be funnier if they were actually trolling. Can’t wait to see what happens next.
Also my theory is she is incapacitated or facially disfigured. No way Kate where’s my light Middleton would be out of the spotlight unless she were forced.
She can’t do a zoom session but allegedly she can buy chocolates with William. And only one of their children has actually been seen. If she worries about her appearance why would she go to a public place. Palace staff can buy the candy
Hmmmm most people living on the dole don’t waste precious funds buying luxury “artisan” chocolate. Assholes (though I don’t believe this was a real sighting).
This whole situation is creepy. Something is being covered up.
Proof of life.
It’s weird how no one is describing how she looks. She’s away from the public due to health issues, and no one says, “She looks great, a bit pale/thin/etc, but that’s to be expected.” If she were out and about and, by all appearances fine, she could be standing on balconies.
I was going to say pics or it didn’t happen but even when we do get pics we’re still not sure if it’s her. However if she’s making all these appearances why can’t she do engagements?
@Amy bee, exactly!! I wouldn’t trust my own eyes … I wouldn’t be sure whether there’s a photo or a video…congratulation KP, great job!!!
With all the professional hackers the tabloids have on speed dial over there and they can’t even get any ring or security footage from surrounding businesses to show proof of life.. seems pretty strange 🤔
WanK are so bland and uninteresting that I absolutely believe that people spotted them and were unmotivated to do anything more than take a glance and move on. Otherwise like Kaiser says: “Pics or it didn’t happen “.
This is fake news because I saw her in downtown Baltimore shopping and sit seeing.
😆 🤣 😂
I saw her in Tibet yesterday when I went for my usual morning stroll on the mountain. She gets around, our Kate, doesn’t she?
So we’re to believe Kate Missington-Midcavige, Schrödinger’s Princess, is too sick for any kind of proof of life photo, or even a message from “her” on social media.
And of course we must respect her privacy and we can’t expect her to do any kind of work, because she’s so, so sick – despite her receiving millions each year from the British taxpayers for her invaluable “work”.
But at the same time we’re to believe Keen is so keen on luxury chocolate that she has to go someplace else, 25 miles away from Anmer, via bumpy country roads, ~ 35 minutes, according to Google. And back. With William, her loving, caring, considerate, chivalrous partner.
Because they don’t have luxury stuff at the Sandringham shop, because they can’t send any of their 60 employees out – and anyway, kids stay home, despite it being their vacations.
Right.
And no one in Holt has a phone with a working camera, not even one of the many tourists in Norfolk. Although apparently Bakers&Larner is a favorite spot for tourists.
“We pay, you pose” But apparently that was only for the melanated duchess.
This shop is a 40 min drive from Amner. It really looks bad if kate can take the time to go get chocolate but she can’t do anything charity related.
It’s a dumb PR move and likely from William.
F-ing palace of lies lying their Azzzzzes off again
My best guest: William and the Kate lookalike came in with dark glasses or whatever would disguise the fact that the lookalike wasn’t Kate.
The shop owners can legitimately say that they saw (who they thought was) Kate, and the BRF doesn’t have to worry about anyone squealing
Please cease posting the picture of her at the food bank with the upside down carton about to burst! Gets to me every time – shock anger then laughter. Who does that?
“We have to give them a reason to do something crazy.” No, we don’t. They do crazy 💩 all the time without any help from us. 😉
“ A spokeswoman from Bakers & Larners said: “We are always honoured to be visited by the Royal Family and Tuesday was no different- we look forward to seeing Their Royal Highnesses in Holt again soon.”
Not one word of this statement confirms Kate was in that shop. It is one of the most round about non-committal statements I’ve ever seen.
“We are always honoured to be visited by the Royal Family and…
Tuesday was no different…
we look forward to seeing Their Royal Highnesses in Holt again soon.”
Zero confirmation of a Kate sighting.