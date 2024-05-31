Princess Kate & William were seen at a chocolate shop in Norfolk, apparently

As you guys discussed in the comments, there’s apparently been another sighting of the Princess of Wales this week. We’re genuinely supposed to believe that Kate has been popping up in public in February, March and now May on a regular basis and no one thinks to snap photos or take a video? I guess so. Well, it looks like Prince William and Kate were seen in Holt, which is in Norfolk. Their kids have been out of school this week, so the family was reportedly in Norfolk this whole time. And Kate and William managed to go into town and pick up some chocolates without anyone photographing them:

The Prince and Princess of Wales have been spotted shopping at a Norfolk deli as the future Queen continues her cancer treatment. William and Kate paid a visit to the Bakers & Larners food hall in Holt on Tuesday. An eyewitness who was in the shop at the time said “it was nice to see the couple shopping together” and noted that William had purchased some chocolate. The food hall sells high-end, artisan products and features a chocolate counter where customers can select from a choice of luxury chocolates. A spokeswoman from Bakers & Larners said: “We are always honoured to be visited by the Royal Family and Tuesday was no different- we look forward to seeing Their Royal Highnesses in Holt again soon.”

[From The Eastern Daily Press]

The last time we got a blitz of reporting about Kate’s mysterious reappearances, no one believed the stories and then TMZ and The Sun produced that janky video of “Kate” speed-walking out of the Windsor Farm Store. I’m just saying, if we throw enough skepticism at all of this reporting, we might get another janky video out of it, and at least that would be something. We have to give them a reason to do something crazy.

Meanwhile, just like March, the sudden “sightings” of Kate have led to a renewed conversation about whether or not Kate will be seen at Trooping the Colour or any public event. Back in March, the Ministry of Defense tried to announce that Kate would attend the Colonel’s Review of Trooping the Colour. Kensington Palace pushed back in a big way and basically made the MoD delete any reference to Kate, saying that only the palace would be confirming and announcing Kate’s appearances. Well, now MoD has officially confirmed this week that Kate will NOT attend the Colonel’s Review on June 8th. While it’s widely assumed that Kate will not attend Trooping, it’s worth noting that the palace hasn’t confirmed that yet.