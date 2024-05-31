Princess Kate is ‘considering’ standing on the balcony for Trooping the Colour

As we discussed, it was confirmed on Thursday that the Princess of Wales would miss a pre-Trooping the Colour event called the Colonel’s Review. The Colonel’s Review was set (and is set) to take place on June 8th, and since Kate is the Colonel In Chief of the Irish Guards, she was supposed to do the “review” in London. Kate took over the Irish Guards patronage from her husband, because as Prince of Wales, he had to take an honorary position with the Welsh Guards. That transfer happened last year. Since Kate has been Colonel In Chief of the Irish Guards, she’s missed the St. Patrick’s Day parade and now she’ll miss this review.

The palace is now confirming Kate’s absence during a week in which the palace is also running around, trying to convince British and American outlets that Kate has been running errands and seen out in public with her family. Royal insiders swear that Kate’s treatment has turned a corner and that she’s out and about with some regularity, despite a complete lack of witnesses, photos or videos. I’m still at a loss to explain wtf is actually happening here or why it feels like a regression to early March of this year, with chaotic clownery around the palace messaging on Kate’s health. Back then, royal sources insisted that Kate was likely to rise like Wiglet Jesus at church on Easter Sunday. We know what happened there. Now royal sources are insisting that Kate is considering making an appearance on the balcony for Trooping the Colour.

The Princess of Wales is considering making an appearance on the Buckingham Palace balcony after the Trooping the Colour ceremony, it was claimed today. Royal officials confirmed yesterday that Kate will not attend the Colonel’s Review on June 8 – which is the traditional rehearsal for Trooping the Colour, held on June 15. But the Daily Mirror reported that the Princess is understood to be considering walking onto the famous balcony in a fortnight’s time if she is feeling well enough. Kate, 42, who is also undergoing cancer treatment, would have been due to take the salute on June 8 in normal circumstances in her role as Colonel of the Irish Guards. But she continues to stay away from public royal duties during her chemotherapy while resting at home, and will only return when doctors give her the all-clear. Lieutenant General James Bucknall, former commander of the Allied Rapid Reaction Corps, will be the inspecting officer on Kate’s behalf for the Colonel’s Review. Buckingham Palace also revealed yesterday that King Charles III will travel in a carriage with Queen Camilla on June 15 and will not be on horseback. MailOnline understands the attendance of other Royal Family members at Trooping the Colour events will be confirmed nearer the time of each one.

[From The Daily Mail]

It would be a huge moment if Kate came out on the balcony just shy of six months since her last verifiable public appearance. Like, beyond the conspiracies and absolute weirdness of the past six months, I genuinely hope that Kate is conscious and able to walk onto a balcony and wave at people. It would be huge international news. That being said… everything around royal comms is shambolic right now and I just don’t believe any of the sh-t they’re saying.