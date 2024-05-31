Princess Kate is ‘considering’ standing on the balcony for Trooping the Colour

As we discussed, it was confirmed on Thursday that the Princess of Wales would miss a pre-Trooping the Colour event called the Colonel’s Review. The Colonel’s Review was set (and is set) to take place on June 8th, and since Kate is the Colonel In Chief of the Irish Guards, she was supposed to do the “review” in London. Kate took over the Irish Guards patronage from her husband, because as Prince of Wales, he had to take an honorary position with the Welsh Guards. That transfer happened last year. Since Kate has been Colonel In Chief of the Irish Guards, she’s missed the St. Patrick’s Day parade and now she’ll miss this review.
The palace is now confirming Kate’s absence during a week in which the palace is also running around, trying to convince British and American outlets that Kate has been running errands and seen out in public with her family. Royal insiders swear that Kate’s treatment has turned a corner and that she’s out and about with some regularity, despite a complete lack of witnesses, photos or videos. I’m still at a loss to explain wtf is actually happening here or why it feels like a regression to early March of this year, with chaotic clownery around the palace messaging on Kate’s health. Back then, royal sources insisted that Kate was likely to rise like Wiglet Jesus at church on Easter Sunday. We know what happened there. Now royal sources are insisting that Kate is considering making an appearance on the balcony for Trooping the Colour.
The Princess of Wales is considering making an appearance on the Buckingham Palace balcony after the Trooping the Colour ceremony, it was claimed today.
Royal officials confirmed yesterday that Kate will not attend the Colonel’s Review on June 8 – which is the traditional rehearsal for Trooping the Colour, held on June 15.
But the Daily Mirror reported that the Princess is understood to be considering walking onto the famous balcony in a fortnight’s time if she is feeling well enough.
Kate, 42, who is also undergoing cancer treatment, would have been due to take the salute on June 8 in normal circumstances in her role as Colonel of the Irish Guards. But she continues to stay away from public royal duties during her chemotherapy while resting at home, and will only return when doctors give her the all-clear.
Lieutenant General James Bucknall, former commander of the Allied Rapid Reaction Corps, will be the inspecting officer on Kate’s behalf for the Colonel’s Review.
Buckingham Palace also revealed yesterday that King Charles III will travel in a carriage with Queen Camilla on June 15 and will not be on horseback.
MailOnline understands the attendance of other Royal Family members at Trooping the Colour events will be confirmed nearer the time of each one.
[From The Daily Mail]
It would be a huge moment if Kate came out on the balcony just shy of six months since her last verifiable public appearance. Like, beyond the conspiracies and absolute weirdness of the past six months, I genuinely hope that Kate is conscious and able to walk onto a balcony and wave at people. It would be huge international news. That being said… everything around royal comms is shambolic right now and I just don’t believe any of the sh-t they’re saying.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Instar.
-
-
North America Rights Only, London, England – 20220602- Day One Of Platinum Jubilee Celebrations
The four days of celebrations will include public events and community activities, as well as national moments of reflection on The Queen’s 70 years of service.
-PICTURED: Camilla Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles, Queen Elizabeth, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince William
-PHOTO by: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
-67245386
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
North America Rights Only, London, England – 20220602- Day One Of Platinum Jubilee Celebrations
The four days of celebrations will include public events and community activities, as well as national moments of reflection on The Queen’s 70 years of service.
-PICTURED: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George, Prince Luois, Princess Charlotte
-PHOTO by: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
-67244070
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE UK – London, UK -20220602-Royal Family On Balcony During Platinum Jubilee Trooping The Colour Parade
-PICTURED: Queen Elizabeth, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince William
-PHOTO by: John Rainford/Cover Images/INSTARimages.com
-INSTAR_i9jXvKMe8.jpg
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
-
-
03/06/2022. London, United Kingdom. Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, leaving a Service of Thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at St.Paul’s Cathedral in London, on day two of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.,Image: 696677297, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Stephen Lock / Avalon
-
-
London, 17th June 2023. The King joins other members of the Royal Family, including the Princess Royal and her husband, Prince William, the Prince of Wales and Catherine, the Princess of Wales, Queen Camilla, Sophie Duchess of Edinburgh and Edward, Duke of Edinburgh,on the palace balcony for a fly-past by the Royal Air Force. Trooping of the Colour has marked the official birthday of the British Sovereign, King Charles III. Over 1400 soldiers, 200 horses and 400 musicians take part in the display.,Image: 783939568, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Imageplotter / Avalon
-
-
The Royal Family receive the crowds and look on at the flypast from the balcony of Buckingham Palace after the Trooping the Colour, the King’s Birthday Parade, London, UK on June 17 2023. Present (L-R) Sir Timothy Laurence, the Princess Royal, (Princess Anne), Prince George, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte, Princess of Wales, HRH Prince of Wales (Prince William), HM King Charles III, HM Queen Camilla, Duke of Edinburgh (Prince Edward), Duchess of Edinburgh (Sophie), Duke of Kent, Duchess of Gloucester, Duke of Gloucester.,Image: 783948927, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Lee Floyd / Avalon
-
-
Catherine, Princess of Wales, at the Remembrance Sunday Service at The Cenotaph in London, UK, 12 November 2023.,Image: 821564149, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Licenced to i-Images Picture Agency. All Rights Reserved. UK copyright law applies to all print & online publications. i-Images space rates apply to all images.
Magazines contact agency for fees before use.
Images Single use only then repro fees apply.
Info@i-images.co
Tel: 07860204379, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Stephen Lock / Avalon
-
-
Image Licensed to i-Images Picture Agency. 12/11/2023. London, United Kingdom. Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales , at the Remembrance Sunday service at The Cenotaph in London.,Image: 821569091, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Licenced to i-Images Picture Agency. All Rights Reserved. UK copyright law applies to all print & online publications. i-Images space rates apply to all images.
Magazines contact agency for fees before use.
Images Single use only then repro fees apply.
Info@i-images.co
Tel: 07860204379, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Stephen Lock / i-Images / Avalon
-
-
NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE UK – London, UK -20220602-Royal Family On Balcony During Platinum Jubilee Trooping The Colour Parade
-PICTURED: Queen Elizabeth, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince William
-PHOTO by: John Rainford/Cover Images/INSTARimages.com
-INSTAR_fhWL73kM7.jpg
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
Trooping is theonarch’s official birthday and I doubt Charles wants Kate to steal the spotlight.
Probably not, but if she is on the balcony where he is he can pretend the crowd and enthusiasm is for him. Like the royals do when they get celebs to appear at their events.
And I’m considering becoming the Queen of the universe but that will never happen and Can’t isn’t considering anything.
This!
Second this, no way Charles would allow that. He couldn’t even handle sharing the garden party spotlight!
Exactly, Aquarius! No way will she be allowed to be the center of attention or take any focus away from Chuckles and his mistress queen.
I’d bet pretty much everything I own that IF we see “a” Kate on the balcony, it will NOT be a closeup; it will be a “Fake Kate” as in the other video. AND she’d be in a window, so as to not get a clear/close up view of her.
This must mean that one of the dupes of Meghan’s Nigerian tour outfits has arrived in Norfolk!
🤣
I agree 1000% Aquarius. My hunch is KP is briefing the press that they are considering she is going to make a Balcony appearance, or at the very least, her in shadow behind a curtain in a window. I think if she is going to make an appearance, its going to be in a window …not on stage so to speak. And even then, an appearance at the window will still pull focus from those on the Balcony… so my guess is that BP isn’t going to let Kate steal the show on “Charles'” Day.
I said in a post yesterday that Kate has to put in a prior appearance before putting one in at Trooping. So I doubt very much she’ll show up there. Even lurking in the background heavily veiled in sunglasses will focus all attention and eyes on her. There’s no way Charles will allow her to overshadow him on his very very special day.
I 100% agree. If Kate plans to make an appearance on the balcony, we’ll see her beforehand in some capacity or another.
Its also possible we’ll see her like we saw Meghan at the jubilee trooping, just inside a window, and if she’s a few feet back in the shadows…..it could be hard to see anything definitive.
If true, proof of life at last.
HA! No she’s not. Period.
I’m not ready for the “she’s so brave” nonstop crap for someone who dares to stand on a balcony.
So the troops will be inspected by someone who has actually served in the military and is qualified for the job. What a novel idea.
My first though as well.
“The Princess of Wales is considering making an appearance on the Buckingham Palace balcony “. I have 2 theories about it: either it’s a completely lie perpetuate by the Rota to generate interest about Trooping ( which is rather bland and boring, thus Eden demanded the presence of other royals) or there would be a very brief and from far away appearance by Kate or her double ( more possible)
First Comment, This makes sense to me.
If it happens and it’s her, I expect distance, lurking inside a door or something like that, sunglasses and a huge hat.. and frankly something similar if they go with a double. Then I expect the “benevolent KC” stories, because he’s going to be forced to give up the spotlight.
More likely, given some of the information out there hints at very serious health issues, this is the RR begging for a huge story. And KC is not usually benevolent about giving away “his” spotlight.
The Rota are champing at the bit. Also, there’s been a surge of social media chat about her “needing to be on the balcony” for Trooping. I suspected the palaces would float this as a trial balloon.
But here’s the thing: IF they commit to this, it has to be HER. Actually her. No Weekend at Bernies schemes, no body doubles. Otherwise they’re about to blow the monarchy apart.
1. They already have a gaping credibility crisis – not just at KP, but BP as well, because they’re seen as having cosigned onto all of the clownery and jackassery from January up till now. People are angry at how the palaces have handled the entire situation, and how they now seem determined to write Kate out of her own story. She’s a grown woman, put down the AI and let her speak for herself.
2. If Kate herself is not clearly seen, on that balcony, as she has in past balcony events, after this trial balloon/pseudo-promise to produce her on Trooping day…they might start seeing protests. It’s been talked of on a couple of social media platforms recently, and not by the extremist crowd either. Some folks are renewing calls for investigations to find out what happened to Kate, why is she being sequestered, and whether Will, Camilla, or Charles is behind any of it.
The palaces have a credibility crisis as deeper than the Grand Canyon right now; they’re about to have a full blown Constitutional crisis if they keep playing these ‘Schroedinger’s Kate’ games with the public. Folks are already pivoting back to “What did William do” and bringing up the Treason Act of 1351 again. The palaces need to finally be upfront and honest if they don’t want it all to crumble around their ears.
On one hand given they forced a 94 year old woman dying of bone cancer to take a helicopter ride and to walk out on the balcony during the Jubilee, forcing Kitty to show up and wave for 5 minutes seems a minor ask. But on the other hand mo way does Chuck have his birthday news dominated Kitty waving,
I don’t believe for a minute that the Queen was forced to do anything. That was all her-showing up as monarch until her dying day.
Please just don’t let it be a brief and far away appearance. One in which you have to squint to see her and then argue for weeks over whether or not it was really her.
Are they planning to hire that Windsor Farm video girl or use a hologram? /S
P.S. Looking at the un-smiling pictures on this post, I think the artist of the Tatler portrait did a good job making she prettier in the drawing.
I don’t care for her.
But that aside. She is a mother to three young children whose lives the palace is going to destroy for their father and for the next heir.
I hope she is able to recover, to work on herself and to fight for her children. To keep them from becoming canon fodder in whatever sort of Royal eat royal family she has married into.
I marvel at how smoothly Kate has morphed from veritable mean girl, to Kate the victim and saintly mommy. Gone are the memories of that day when Kate enlisted her 7-year-old daughter to troll Meghan, after Meghan was seen in the “Harry and Meghan” docu-series talking about wearing muted colors to avoid clashing with more senior female royals. Not only that, on multiple occasions, Kate openly participated, along with William, in parading those babies before cameras, to deflect public criticisms for whatever faux pas they stumbled into — like for example, that time during covid when they happened upon the brilliant idea of a train tour to Scotland. I have a long list. Empathize with her condition, whatever it is, but please do not beatify her. Unlike Meghan and Diana, Kate is no victim here, just stupid.
She signed on to provide cannon fodder to that corrupt organization. She willing gave them children to do with what they will. I doubt she has a suddeen change of heart. She would have to give up way too much to stand up and protect those kids now.
Is Charles going to want Kate making her debut on his day? I’m doubtful. What’s clear that the pressure is on for Kate to make an appearance.
Agreed! I think that’s not going to happen unless she makes an appearance somewhere else first, because there is no way in hell Cluck and Cloppy are going to stand for being upstaged by Wiglet Jesus on that balcony on “the King’s birthday”.
It’s just another round of Schroedinger’s Kate, bait and switch… along with the usual annual nonsense of “The Sussexes are being SNUBBED, do you hear? Snubbed!” Like wtf ever the Sussexes are gonna take their kids to the beach and not give a single thought to the King and his Nag.
New plausible deniability tactic by the BM/KP. K’s thinking about it but later it will be reported that her Drs advised against it. They had to say/invent something after all of the “rare and recent sightings” of the missing princess and W and increased interest on SM.
Yes, absolutely agree. They will lead up to it with carefully placed titbits of “we are hoping she feels well enough”:and then a saccharine statement of how her doctors knew she would have liked to, but they gently would advise that it’s better not to.
Psy ops tactics. Gets it out there that she’s getting better, but not actually committing themselves to her actually being involved in the decision, but being very squirrely with the wording.
After all, they could have just gone into her room, asked her if she wanted to (with her being deeply unconscious) and then walked out muttering that they wouldn’t advise it.
Every statement that has been out there since this started has been very carefully worded. Not one direct statement from her, just a play on words.
How long they can carry on with this is debatable.
(Also wanted to comment on the cosplay military coat outfit that Kaiser posted at the top of this article. I have made dresses, coats etc for many years, and the black coat she is wearing has been tailored very very carefully to hide her extreme thinness. Coats in heavy wool fabrics add pounds to anyone, and this, in my opinion has been interlined at least twice, along with lining, to “bulk out” the coat, whilst at the same time keeping the sleek lines. Very cleverly done, and expertly done. But definitely done to hid the skeletal frame of Kate imo).
Belinda – yes! She was much sicker than anyone knew through the fall, I swear. She wore tons of very structured clothes like this to hide her frame, and it’s when the hair pieces turned into full wigs. Whatever she is going through, it was definitely impacting her since the fall.
Honestly, it’s the same template as the stories they used to write about the Sussexes – will Harry and Meghan fly to the U.K. with their young children during a pandemic? (No) Will the Windsors invite them/ban them/snub them, and if they do, will it bring Harry back? Then several rounds about why Harry needs to beg forgiveness and why William won’t forgive him blah blah blah, rinse and repeat for every major event. They assume that the world is waiting with bated breath to see which of the leftovers appear on the balcony.
I think even the rota has stopped beating that dead horse, but they are desperate for content – it’s hard enough being a professional stenographer for the royals, but even harder when there’s nothing to write about. So, expect lots of speculation and “sightings” of Kate for the next couple of weeks.
The pitch of questions is rising again and no one knows what to do. They’ll get crucified if they release another AI video or look-alike shopping spree or Frankenphoto or back-of-head-in-car pap shot in lieu of verifiable proof of life. So “they” (KP, BP) are just going with that old “say anything” obfuscation propaganda technique. Where is Kate?
I still think she’s recuperating or, more darkly, in a vegetative state at Wood Farm. If she’s in a persistent vegetative state it would explain why they can’t so much as have her sit up for a photo nearly 6 months after a surgery.
There was an article in Vanity Fair (Sept. 17, 2020) about Philip & Elizabeth using Wood Farm as a bolthole in the early days of the pandemic.
This interesting sentence in that article jumped out at me: “So while it’s now where Philip and the queen are choosing to go for a bit of privacy, for more than a century it was also the place the royal family went to hide many things—from illnesses to ex-wives—that they wanted out of public eye.”
Illnesses and ex-wives? You don’t say? Well, we know all about Fergs being relegated there b/c Philip couldn’t stand to have her in the house at Sandringham proper at xmas… but it is also where they stashed Prince John, and where Philip retired to. Apparently when he moved into Wood Farm in 2017, he had the kitchen and the bedrooms overhauled & updated. And they likely moved in durable medical equipment to make him more comfortable in his final days. So it already has everything it needs to look after a Princess that’s been damaged and has to be hidden from the public eye.
Didn’t Mary Pester mention she was at Wood Farm at some point?
I agree it’s more likely she’s vegetative than dead. Otherwise they would have dragged her out by her wig to calm chatter. But I doubt she’s in Britain. My pet theory since first realizing she was MIA is that she’s in lockdown in that Clinic des Alpes in Montreaux, soaking Bald Bill for 40k/week. Because whatever she’s going thru, that asshole drove her right into it. Allegedly.
Whatever has happened to her these articles are just to keep her name out there. This is a woman who hasn’t been seen for almost six months and there is zero public outcry, if it wasn’t for social media and these unconfirmed and unverified sightings would anyone even care? Her entire mystery cancer, surgery and disappearance are more of a morbid curiosity thing for the public, no one is holding their breath to see her that she will be seen anytime soon.
The fact that this story in in the Mirror, a tabloid that has been churning out a lot of click bait nonsense about the royals recently suggests it’s not true. I’d be more inclined to believe it if it was from a pet royal reporter like English, Kay or Nikkah. The Mirror is not a trusted source of information.
Neither is Kay, English, or Nikkah for that matter. They lie just as much as the Mirror. They peddle out whatever lie they are told to say by KP or BP.
She’s very Keen to be seen. Let the keenery begin!
Yeah it won’t happen, highly likely we’ll only see George as well.
And that, I think, would be the opposite of reassuring. In the past, all three of the Wales kids have appeared on the balcony. Even if Kate is absent, there is no reasonable justification for not including all three kids as they usually do. The balcony lineup will be beyond boring, and those who’ve been concerned about Kate’s well-being will be even more concerned about the kids.
A new way to harness that keen energy! Lol, how many years will Kate be keen to be seen.
Keen to be seen 😂😂😂
The only way that happens is if she does another appearance in advance. If this is her first time seen then all of the covers will be on her the next day. Didn’t William give out a photo of him and the kids last year right on Trooping Day so that all of the papers the next day had him on the cover? Yah thats not going to happen for a second year in a row. I hope Kate is able to stand and wave but we’ll need another appearance first. These stories like the running errands story are just out there so that people won’t question why she hasn’t been seen in 5 months.
Yup, no way Trooping is her first appearance, not on the balcony, not from a BP window.
I’d forgotten about that stunt with the photos last year. No way Charles would deliberately allow someone to upstage him, but I’m curious if Will has plans to pull something similar.
Seems like a balcony appearance would be distant enough to fake with a body double. Or maybe they’ve completed the AI figure that walks which I suggested yesterday.
So Madam might consent to grace the peasants with her presence? How pretentious 🙄
All I can say to this is “Sure, Jan.” I will believe it when I see it.
Last week’s Tom Sykes article has them running scared again. It must have been close to the truth and it really blew up on social media. Kate “considering” and Kate “out and about” is their response. But, unlike in March, they are severely limited to words only–no visual trickery. The casual observer/peasant will take in the surface statement and move on.
I hope Keen steps out on that balcony dripping with jewels and wearing her tacky coronation crown. Chuck deserves to be overshadowed on his big day.
They managed to wheel out Elizabeth for the last Trooping and she had bone cancer. No reason why they can’t prop up Kate somewhere on the balcony. Ok, that sounded harsh, but this “Kate in limbo” story can’t go on forever. Nobody’s going to believe these invisible “sightings” to markets and chocolate shops. Just slap a giant hat on her, some shoulder pads, a dozen buttons and send her out for 5 minutes. Then everyone can relax, including her.
I won’t lie, your comment gave me Weekend at Bernie’s vibes, but I didn’t hate it 😛 🙂
Oh, she will be there and too far to have a clear picture of her. Bunch of clowns.
And a veil.. don’t forget the veil.
And Rose’s big black hat which was Kate’s first, or was it?
I doubt she will appear.
It might be they are negotiating some appearances in the separation agreement but I doubt it.
It’s just a carrot so the media lays off for a bit.
She’s gone. Has the kids she can keep (ugh so sad) & that’s why she’s out & about (if she actually is). It’s just her camp getting ready to launch her “new beginning new life” plot lines.
This feels like a desperate attempt by the rota to try to drum up interest for Trooping, dangling Kate as a carrot of sorts. Maybe they could take that birthday portrait from last year where she looked like a Victorian ghost and prop it up at a window somewhere for the cameras. Hey, isn’t that photo in black and white, you ask? Yes, it is, and it may still be more vibrant than the actual Kate.
But as we said yesterday, Charles is intent on making Trooping about himself and whether or not he can ride a horse(?). He will not appreciate Kate trying to steal his thunder!
No she is not. The end.
See. This is why the will continue to make up these “stories.”
It’s getting amusing. KC can’t win either way. His trooping will be about whether or not H&M will be there and whether or not Kate or the younger children will attend. Either way, any of them attending or not attending will overshadow his big day. I love that for him.
A roll of toilet paper in the street could manage to overshadow the King.
I think that the palace has done a terrible job of communicating about Kate’s illness.
At the same time, I think speculation about her condition has become needlessly ghoulish. She has cancer, she’s getting treatment, and all the horse-race “will she or won’t she” coverage about possible appearances is to me the sign of an unhealthy press environment.
@Maida – as much as I agree with you about the mess the Palace(s) have made in communications. However, we were told by Kate in her “official” BBC video that she no longer has cancer and she’s receiving preventative treatment. As much as I dislike the “will she won’t she” stories it doesn’t help when one day we’re told she HAS cancer and must be treated with kid gloves and then the next we’re told she HAD cancer and must be treated with kid gloves.
For the sake of her children I wish the woman a speedy recovery but, it would help stop all this needless speculation if these people would get their stories straight!
At this point, I think the only way she’ll “appear” is as a cardboard cut-out in a window.
Am I the only one getting a “Weekend at Bernie’s” vibe from this so-called news? 🫣
C and C are photographed leaving church every Sunday so “when the moment is right” how about having W and K join them demonstrating how united they all are? It doesn’t have to be as big an occasion as Trooping the Colour, just something ordinary and low key like the Sunday church visit? Reintroduce her in a brief and casual way like they did with KC going to church and show some sensitivity rather than intensify the pressure and yes William if you make any sort of “chop, chop” motion at your wife to encourage her to walk quicker you are going to look awful!
Actually, your comment makes me wonder why Kate (who, unlike Charles, doesn’t HAVE cancer, she only HAD cancer and then “preventative” treatment, is not attending church? Wouldn’t a cancer scare make the family attend together even more than usual?
I am also considering giving up carbs. Guess Kate and I will have to see who makes it first .
This is actually brilliant marketing. I’m sure that was unintentional lol. But how many people who weren’t going to watch will now watch to see the “miraculous resurrection” of Kate? (Bonus points if she wears a papier mache tiara crown or makes her own military ribbons)
I’ve been convinced by other posters that Kate’s disappearance is because she’s getting treatment in another country, and wants to hide her privilege. So it could be she’s not THAT ill, but could not appear or be photographed b/c she’s not physically present (photos could risk metadata giving her location away).
If that’s the case, then she could appear at trooping or Wimbledon. Either one would work because I think she’d like her first appearance to be somewhere the crowds can cheer for her (so, not church or a private event).
Kate is definitely not going to be at Trooping. They need to stop with the clownery.