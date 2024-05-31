Is Donald Trump’s felony conviction the best day since he got Covid?

Yesterday was a good day! Donald Trump was convicted of all 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in connection with his affair with Stormy Daniels and paying her hush money. The internet, especially Twitter, had a field day. Time Magazine and the New Yorker put out special covers, which I’m including in this post. People are so pleased that a group of twelve regular New Yorkers listened to all of the evidence, deliberated for two days and found that terrorist monster guilty. And the jury came back with the verdict in time for a weekend! Good times. Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg deserves a lot of credit too – out of all of Trump’s crimes, indictments and trials, few people put faith in Bragg’s ability to properly prosecute Trump and get a conviction. He proved a lot of people wrong.
Stormy Daniels testified in court against Trump, as did Michael Cohen (Trump’s former lawyer). Cohen and his lawyer were on MSNBC last night for an in-depth interview and reaction to the conviction. Cohen pointed out something interesting (to me), which is that Trump was the one leading his defense, as opposed to “Trump was listening to his lawyers and taking their advice.” Which was probably his undoing. Here’s that interview:
Yeah, I actually forgot that Cohen did go to prison and that he didn’t get some kind of sweetheart deal, like some of Trump’s cronies. Anyway, I’m just floating on air today – it’s almost as great as the day we learned that Trump had Covid.
The greatest city in the world. pic.twitter.com/PTKliDBFIl
— southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) May 30, 2024
This tweet age like a Bordeaux from ‘94. pic.twitter.com/E5wa5EYZua
— Renee (@PettyLupone) May 30, 2024
WHAT IS IT, THE BRAIDS?!? https://t.co/6bN2Es9rQX pic.twitter.com/HbnBjTALph
— AME Youngboy (@MelechThomas) May 30, 2024
Justice!! pic.twitter.com/rZvjVmjIkN
— E. Jean Carroll (@ejeancarroll) May 30, 2024
Photos courtesy of Cover Images. Covers courtesy of Time and The New Yorker.
Yesterday was a good day but I have a bad feeling that we are still probably looking at either our next president or the reason why we may have something even worse than January 6th coming at us. Strange days indeed.
The prosecution of so many Capitol Hillbillies will be a deterrent to more stupid traitorous insurrections. Sadly, most of the Trumpers don’t even really know why they’re so rabidly MAGA. Disinformation is a terrible drug.
I’m really happy he was convicted. Walking on air etc.
And then I slammed back to earth when I remembered that the last time this skid mark didn’t get his way, he tried to incite an insurrection and over throw our government.
The sheer amount of Magas who have been itching to kill some liberals is so high. I don’t want to leave the house for the next couple of days.
I’m not certain, but it sounds as though it may have been less an “affair” and more a business transaction and/or an assault.
Evidence on Susan MacDougal’s ‘catch and kill’ was also covered in the trial and that was a full affair, a very loving affair. I think MacDougal would have been a far better 1st lady than Melania.
I felt sorry for Karen M, she actually loved that creep.
This was a better day.
One way it’s better: no secret service agents were intentionally exposed to a deadly virus by the orange turd or his minions.
It was a good day but the best day will be in November when he doesn’t win the election. So get out there and make that happen. It seems the only way to be rid of him.
I don’t mean to spoil everyone’s fun but it still remains to be seen whether or not Trump will see a day in jail. As mentioned here Cohen went to jail and then he did house arrest. It would be extremely wrong if Trump didn’t do time.
Well, considering his threats to the prosecution and the judge, i think he will get some jail time. Cohen did. Also… We might get DC trial before the elections.
Magas will be upset for like a week, and that will be it. Maybe Marj Greene will visit him… and Don Jr.
I doubt he will go to prison and I also doubt there will be the DC trial, but I also doubt he will win in November.
The cover of the New Yorker is fantastic!!! 💕
The tiny hands🤣
+1
Yesterday was my 50th birthday and this gave me ANOTHER reason to celebrate!
Congratulations 🎁
Damn, and I thought I had a good one when they raided Mar-a-lago on my 30th! Happy birthday, indeed.
I heard it announced live and actually screamed. When I heard there was a verdict I was preparing myself for the worst, I was absolutely stunned that he was finally held accountable. Guilty on EVERY. SINGLE. COUNT.
New Yorker here. I’m happy that my state did the right thing and he was found guilty but I’m not rejoicing just yet. Doubt he will serve any prison time. He still has to face charges in GA and the one, that I’m waiting for, the federal charges. It’s unlikely that he’ll face trial for those before the elections. And I want him convicted sooooo badly on the federal charges. I want an October surprise investigation that reveals who he sold classified documents too. So much is riding this year on the elections. And his base is more emboldened that this is all a conspiracy against him. They’ll be more crazy than before. I hope his conviction does sway the rest of the voters, independents especially. Anyway, don’t want to rain on anyone’s parade. Just being first and foremost wary and, secondly, cautiously optimistic.
Cautious is good, Mireille. I think that the perk of this outcome is that they’ll be able to use it in the GA trial. They can now point to him being a felon when they make their case and I think that will help. The US law works with precedence.
Our go forward is the same though:
Vote, in every race we’re entitled to vote in, supporting Democratic candidates up and down the ballot.
Volunteer, support as we can: Get Out The Vote efforts, voter registration drives and the campaigns of Democratic candidates up and down the ballot. (Third party or protest votes put our democracy at risk; not voting puts our democracy at risk. No candidate is perfect; vote for the one who is most likely to support the Constitution, US Democracy so you can continue voting in future elections vs Trump and GOP fascist minions/Storm Troopers running things into the ground for years)
Volunteer to help out at polling locations where we live, and be loud about any GOP attempts to unlawfully restrict voting access.
This is THE most important election cycle of our lives. Don’t let the bullies, dictator wannabies, Putin’s puppets, the morons, the fascists and the Xtian Nationalists run the table or keep us away from the polls.
As a New Yorker, I’m pleased that we did what we could to hold this baby-handed fascist piece of shit accountable for SOMETHING. I’m under no illusion that it will change the minds of his demented worshipers, but fuck it, we tried. It was a good day, but the federal charges are everything.
Look, I’m glad that the jury found him guilty of all 34 counts. I bow down to Alvin Bragg and NYC for their excellent work. Michael Cohen and Stormy Daniels withstood a lot of hate to testify and I’m grateful they did.
I don’t think that we’re going to wait long for him to appeal this case and who knows what will happen next. I can’t imagine that the judge will smack him with jail time, though I would love to see him at least have to check in regularly during probation (which would interfere with his MAGAt rantings).
I have no evidence of this, but I do believe that this verdict hurts him. He’s being subjected to a lot of painful “paper cuts,” and while he won’t lose diehard fans, some people are going to be turned off by him losing, by his amoral actions or be less enthusiastic about him. Peeling away his support is hugely important.
Not if he’s still allowed to run for President.
Honestly, I don’t know. All of my friends are Democrats, but some of my family isn’t. The Republicans family is sorted into the group that hates Trump with a passion and the group that fervently supports him no matter what. That first group liked Nikki Haley, and I couldn’t get through to them that she’d flip back to being a Trump supporter again—some actually touched base with me about that and they were shocked. So having him there is seriously dangerous, and I am scared of November. However, my experience with Republicans is that they will vote for whoever the Republican candidate is no matter what, and I just don’t see an “undangerous” R candidate. He is motivating a small percentage to vote for Biden or a third party candidate.
Yesterday was great but I’m looking forward to the sentencing. I know he won’t spend a long time in jail but anything is better than nothing. Esp since 45 can’t seem to stop himself from lying about and talking sh*t about the judge (…”he’s the most corrupt and crooked judge…”), the judges’ daughter, DA Bragg, the jury (he claims they’re all Democrats -they’re not), the witnesses, etc despite being under a gag order. The funniest part is that he made his defense put on the last witness, whom most legal experts said they never would have had testify, and who was so terrible, the jury laughed at him and that witness later imploded. Michael Cohen, who was his former lawyer and served almost 4 years in jail, secretly recorded 45, and some of the recordings were admitted into evidence. So one of 45’s own lawyers didn’t trust him at all. Also 45 didn’t dare take the stand (after he and his minions lied and said he would).
He’s the biggest loser! Keep those convictions coming! 👏🤣👏
Hah!
If I were technically skilled, it’d be funny to update DNS, etc to automatically redirect any online searches for The Biggest Loser or Loser to a public announcement of his conviction.
As a New Yorker, I celebrated. But, tbh, I’m also scared. I think this only excites the MAGA and even a mugshot would be great advertising. Im more hopeful of a heart attack taking him out than any convictions. Sigh.
I read that while typically a non-violent first offender (I know) often gets probation and no jail time, this one is different because of the shear number of felony convictions. Jail time for these felonies range from 1 year to 4 years. Cannot wait for sentencing on July 11! Also being considered at sentencing are all of the unhinged threats Trump spewed at the judge, his family, the prosecution, and so on. I almost hope jail time is included as a direct consequence of the threats.