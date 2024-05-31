Is Donald Trump’s felony conviction the best day since he got Covid?

Yesterday was a good day! Donald Trump was convicted of all 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in connection with his affair with Stormy Daniels and paying her hush money. The internet, especially Twitter, had a field day. Time Magazine and the New Yorker put out special covers, which I’m including in this post. People are so pleased that a group of twelve regular New Yorkers listened to all of the evidence, deliberated for two days and found that terrorist monster guilty. And the jury came back with the verdict in time for a weekend! Good times. Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg deserves a lot of credit too – out of all of Trump’s crimes, indictments and trials, few people put faith in Bragg’s ability to properly prosecute Trump and get a conviction. He proved a lot of people wrong.

Stormy Daniels testified in court against Trump, as did Michael Cohen (Trump’s former lawyer). Cohen and his lawyer were on MSNBC last night for an in-depth interview and reaction to the conviction. Cohen pointed out something interesting (to me), which is that Trump was the one leading his defense, as opposed to “Trump was listening to his lawyers and taking their advice.” Which was probably his undoing. Here’s that interview:

Yeah, I actually forgot that Cohen did go to prison and that he didn’t get some kind of sweetheart deal, like some of Trump’s cronies. Anyway, I’m just floating on air today – it’s almost as great as the day we learned that Trump had Covid.

