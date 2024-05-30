Donald Trump convicted of all 34 counts of falsifying business records

It felt too good to be true, every update from Donald Trump’s hush money criminal trial was just bad news for Trump after bad news. It was amazing. Stormy Daniels took the stand and she did well. Michael Cohen was effective. The prosecution had their act together. Meanwhile, Trump was sleeping, farting and sh-tting himself in the courtroom for weeks on end. The jury wasn’t buying Trump’s fart-soaked nonsense. After two days of deliberations, the jury just came back with the verdict: guilty on all 34 counts of falsifying business records.
Donald J. Trump has been convicted of falsifying records to cover up a sex scandal that threatened his ascent to the White House in 2016, part of a scheme that prosecutors described as a fraud on the American people. He is the first American president to be declared a felon, a stain he will carry as he seeks to regain the presidency.
Mr. Trump was convicted on all 34 counts of falsifying business records by a jury of 12 New Yorkers, who deliberated over two days to reach a decision in a case rife with descriptions of secret deals, tabloid scandal and an Oval Office pact with echoes of Watergate. The jury found that Mr. Trump had faked records to conceal the purpose of money given to his onetime fixer, Michael D. Cohen. The false records disguised the payments as ordinary legal expenses when in truth, Mr. Trump was reimbursing Mr. Cohen for a $130,000 hush-money deal the fixer struck with the porn star Stormy Daniels to silence her account of a sexual liaison with Mr. Trump.
[From The NY Times]
Trump was released on his own recognizance pending sentencing. The prosecution wanted Felon Trump’s sentencing to be set for early or mid-July, and the judge scheduled it for July 11th… four days before the Republican convention. Trump “looked defeated” as he left the courtroom, per the NYT. He whined to the cameras, “This was a disgrace. This was a rigged trial by a conflicted judge who was corrupt.” LMAO!!! Today is such a great day.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
New York, NY – Former President Donald Trump speaks again briefly to the media before exiting the courtroom on his fraud charges related to his NY State properties at 60 Centre Street in Manhattan.
New York, NY – Former President Donald Trump stepping out of the courtroom from his testimony in his civil fraud case at the State Supreme Court of New York. He has no statement for the press at this time.
Miami, FL – The presence of high-profile figures including Donald Trump and Jake Paul at the Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6, Miami Grand Prix, Race Day in Miami, Florida, USA, underscores the event's allure as a magnet for celebrities and motorsport enthusiasts alike.
Miami, FL – The presence of high-profile figures including Donald Trump and Jake Paul at the Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6, Miami Grand Prix, Race Day in Miami, Florida, USA, underscores the event's allure as a magnet for celebrities and motorsport enthusiasts alike.
New York, NY – Former US President Donald Trump makes a high-profile return to Trump Tower in New York City following his attendance at the Miami Grand Prix.
New York, NY – Former US President Donald Trump makes a high-profile return to Trump Tower in New York City following his attendance at the Miami Grand Prix.
YES!
Yes he is now a convicted felon who can’t vote or own a gun!!! LOCK HIM UP!!!!!!! Get out and vote in November and finish this conman off!!!
Yes! Get out and vote and make sure this orange con man stays out of DC!!
VOTE VOTE VOTE UP AND DOWN THE BALLOT BLUE! Roe The Vote!
I love that it was yet another woman who took him down.
That’s at least one vote he won’t be getting LOL
I haven’t laughed this much on Twitter since watching Gritty and Elmo dance in the streets when Penna was declared for Biden (except the 4 Seasons Total Landscaping presser of course) Happy Day celebitches!
😂😂 Oh, man–that mess was _classic._ And The Avengers: Endgame revisualization with Trump as Thanos and Biden as Captain America–with Gritty coming in from the Blip….perfection!!!!!
I can’t believe it! 34 FELONIES!!!
Hearing he is unlikely to get jail time but still so excited for the July 11th sentencing.
Sha na na na Sha na na na hey hey goodbye! No, I don’t seriously believe there will be any real consequences here, but no former president has ever been convicted on a criminal charge and this fool has been convicted on 34. It’s something.
I don’t think felons can vote, so there is that.
IIRC, convicted felons can’t vote in Florida…🤣😈
He can’t vote in FL, he can’t own a gun or run for a FL state office
His reputation as Teflon Don has been chunked down. Incrementally to be sure, he still has stores of power, money, and access. The drumbeat of people on the right saying Loser is going to increase.
Losing is the one thing Republicans can’t accept.
Holy crap. I really thought he’d get away with it.
Same. But sooooo happy he did not.
You’re right he skates on soo much. But so far he’s lost to E Jean Carroll, he’s lost to the State of NY (Letitia James) for half a billion dollars in fraud and now he’s lost to Alvin Bragg on the SDNY for election fraud.
It takes so much time and money to prosecute a powerful rich white guy that we’ve only gotten up to the 2016-era violations. Does it sound like I’m counting? Cause I’m totally counting
NY is the gift that just keeps giving. They are fighting the good fight for all of us.
A thing of beauty. 34 things of beauty, actually.
A very good day!
A historic achievement lol
lock him up?
If only. These are 34 felony charges, but sadly not even close to the most egregious criminal acts of his “presidency.” He won’t see prison time on account of these convictions, but they matter a lot for historical precedent and all the restrictions of being a convicted felon (which, lets be honest, most of us are not). He is a traitor to the United States. Even the least patriotic amongst us needs to acknowledge that threatening U.S. democracy is the highest crime in the land. My gawd. He needs to be convicted and sentenced on those charges.
WOO FUCKING HOO!!!!!!!!!
What a day for justice. First Chad Daybell was convicted on all count of murder and now Trump for hush money.
Today is not the day for evil bloated white men.
Hip Hip Hooray!!!
This won’t discourage the people who think he can do no wrong. This is why we need more restrictions on presidential candidacy.
Like no one convicted of 34 felonies?
Yah, set the threshhold at 33! 🙂 😉
As a felon, can he even run for office?
Yes. No constitutional restrictions.
@Deering – apparently, yes, he can – which I think is ridiculous. At least in my opinion, a leader of a nation should be more of a paragon type than convicted felon type. Trump’s trying to spin this as Biden’s political persecution through the courts and the horrid thing is, his overwhelmingly dumb-ass minions will completely believe that.
Bloody hell…🤬 How was this loophole never closed?!?! Thanks, guys!!!
14th amendment says to be president you have to be a natural born citizen, at least 35 yes old, and lived in the US at least 14 yrs. There’s another section that says no one convicted of insurrection can hold a federal office. This was written 200+ years ago. No way could Washington, Hancock, or the other colonials have predicted this.
I can see where someone from a not so good background gets convicted of a felony when they were like 18 and learned their lesson and suceeded in life fighting the bad guys as a good thing to have so I see why it’’s not in there…. Lol but that does not pertain to Trump
Today is a good day.
I’m shocked. Happy, but shocked. I would’ve put money on a hung jury because of fear of MAGA, but they followed the law.
Justice has finally seen her day in court.
I can say as a New Yorker we don’t give a fig about MAGAs
Amen to that!
Robert “Taxi Driver” DeNiro did a great job conveying the mood of NYC towards Trump the other day.
No question about the strength of New Yorkers, it’s just that Trump threatening the jurors, going after the judge’s family, threatening another Jan 6, might have persuaded some to declare a hung jury.
I’m glad they all took a stand for justice today.
I ❤️ New York ~ this is my state and I’m not sure I could live in any other.
💃💃💃💃💃
Bwahahaahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahah!!! It’s _always_ the cover-up that gets ’em. Nice to know that the GOP haven’t learned some things even since the Nixon days…
Like I told my kids when they were little: you may not get in trouble for what you did, but you will ALWAYS get in trouble and punished for lying about it. They were amazed at how I could always find out or know when they were lying….
So happy for the jury to decide on a verdict before most of Central Eirope called it a night.
Donald Trump wanted Stormy Daniels to f*** him.
She f***ed him hard.
Lock him up.
LOL, Nanea!
Is there a voting poll for comment of the week. I vote for @Nanea!
LOL
👏 👏👏🥂🥂🎉🎉. AMEN!
Awesome, Nanea just awesome.
Lock him up!!
sweeter words have never been spoken..
All 34 Counts. 😂🤣😂🤣🤣. The Orange 🤡 is finally a convicted felon.
The rule of law held. Those jurors are true heroes. And Alvin Bragg is a boss man.
I was beyond nervous about the jury makeup. My niece had to text me. Such a great relief. America lives to fight another day–for now. God bless America! 🎉🥳
Incredible!!! I was so sure the entire jury would be Scrooge McDucking about in a pile of rubles!
Thank you, New York! It was the biggest, bestest, smartest, bigliest most beautiful conviction EVER! Vote in December so the orange tangerine disappears (and loses all his money eventually). The house of cards is falling around his broke ass.
Dern skippy. Anyone who grew up in NY/NJ/Connecticut during the late 70s-early 80s dreaded two things in their daily media. The insufferable NY Yankees endlessly bitching at each other…or Donald Trump doing any-damn-thing. 😂
The one blessing of my parents passing in 2012 and 2014 is that they did not see Trump become president. I firmly believe that would have been their cause of death.
You know who hasn’t been convicted of 34 felonies? Hillary Clinton.
Hoping the jurors remain anonymous and safe, and praying for safety for the judge, too.
WOOHOO!!!!!!!
YAY! Oh happy day! Thank you NYC and all who worked on this. Justice was served, I know personally how vile he and his family all are, including the Kushners. So let’s get ready to galvanize this election year, it is time to get out the vote. Not the time for apathy, too much at stake. Thank you Kaiser, and love to you all here as always. And please….Keep Hope, Show Love, and Vote Blue!
👏👏👏👏👏👏
Best day for Merica…. in way too long!
My smile was from ear to ear. But I still think this Orange Buffoon has a good chance of being re-elected. I feel sick about that possibility. But I will live in the moment and relish Trump’s conviction on all 34 counts. It was a beautiful thing to watch the numbers on the screen on CNN as each count was read.
Maybe he can go to Rikers and bunk with Allen Weisselberg. 🤪
Sadly, it won’t matter. His supporters will be even more so now. What a disgrace.
Yep, like if he hasn’t done anything YET that drives those followers away already they will stick with him for the long haul. Those people TERRIFY me
‘King Nothing’ by Metallica has been playing on repeat at my house since this news broke. Huuuzzzzaaaahhhh!
I just listened to the orange troll speak following verdict, and it is terrifying how delusional he seems and how he is setting up the judge, DA, Biden … and many others as targets for his sicko followers. I’m worried for all of them. We saw what his followers did on January 6. Very scary.
Hallelujah. You mean we the people might finally be served by our justice system!! BE STILL MY BEATING HEART!!!
Ahhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh…
YAY!! #HappyDancing…
Now to be a downer….
1) I get so infuriated when the NEWS/Journalists refer to Stormy as a ‘p0rn star’. Why can’t they call her an successful adult film writer/actor/producer. Can we better and lift up other women? What she did was courageous and brave. I hope this brings her closure and she stays safe from the MAGAts.
2) Unfortunately, TFG will still be able to vote according to several legal experts I’ve been listening to. A convicted felon can still vote in NY after release from incarceration and if they don’t get jail time, same for Florida. (google it please, I have sources but sometimes links don’t post)
3) He can still be President as a convicted felon. He can’t be a police person, private investigator, barber or own a gun BUT he can be President. Please make it make sense!!
4) Even if sentenced to jail on July 11th, he will be out on appeals process for one year to 18 months, 4 years if he is re elected.
But hey, state charge, so he can’t pardon himself at least!
Now, back to #HappyDancing
The 14th amendment of the Constitution say anyone can be President if they are a natural born citizen, at least 35 years old, and lived in the US for at least 14 years. There’s another amendment that says anyone convicted of insurrection cannot hold a federal office. That’s it. Nothing can be changed or added to those rules without changing the Constitution. 200+ years ago Washington, Hancock, and the other writers couldn’t have predicted this. To bad we can’t go back in time!
Orange is the new orange, baby.
Congrats to all US Celebitches! Let’s keep hope alive!
CHEERS TO THAT!!!
This is great news. BUT it Is unlikely to cost him any votes if he’s able to run. The people that would vote for him don’t care about any of his corruption. I will only ever celebrate when I’m reading his obituary.
They are the few, and we are the many. Whenever this orange asshole loses at anything, its because something “is rigged against him”. I honestly feel comfortable that he won’t win the election. However, he will still go on claiming that everything is rigged against him till he dies
Wholeheartedly agree. His followers are Many and unhinged. His delusional rants stokes many. It’s terrifying.
I finally sat down and started reading through some of the details, and I realized that I’ve been waiting 8 years for this… something anything to happen to this monster, that would hold him accountable for even one of his thousands of crimes. CHEERS!!!
“If you f*** around, you’re going to find out” – Gritty
some people keep f***ing around so much that Finding Out is pretty big
I’d love to go out and see Hillary Clinton and buy her a glass of champagne tonight. What a lovely day it’s been.
Headline from the Chicago Tribune: “Pussy Grabber Taken Down By Pecker”