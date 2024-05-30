“The cast for the third ‘Knives Out’ movie is going to be amazing” links

The cast for the third Knives Out movie, Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, is coming together and it’s going to be so good! Josh O’Connor, Andrew Scott, Cailee Spaeny and Glenn Close have reportedly been cast to star alongside Daniel Craig. [LaineyGossip]

M. Night Shyamalan’s daughter Ishana is so pretty. [Socialite Life]

Zac Efron & Nicole Kidman are love interests in a new movie?? [Hollywood Life]

I genuinely loved everything about the New York-Dublin portal. [Jezebel]

Molly Ringwald was taken advantage of in her early days. [Pajiba]

Kim Kardashian recorded a phone call with Kourtney Kardashian and Kourtney did not want it put on air, but Kim did it anyway. [Buzzfeed]

The ladies of Feud: Capote vs. The Swans reunited. [JustJared]

Matt Rife had a medical emergency. [Seriously OMG]

Daisy Ridley wore Atsuko Kudo. [RCFA]

The Honest Trailer for X-Men ‘97. [OMG Blog]