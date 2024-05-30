“The cast for the third ‘Knives Out’ movie is going to be amazing” links

The cast for the third Knives Out movie, Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, is coming together and it’s going to be so good! Josh O’Connor, Andrew Scott, Cailee Spaeny and Glenn Close have reportedly been cast to star alongside Daniel Craig. [LaineyGossip]
M. Night Shyamalan’s daughter Ishana is so pretty. [Socialite Life]
Zac Efron & Nicole Kidman are love interests in a new movie?? [Hollywood Life]
I genuinely loved everything about the New York-Dublin portal. [Jezebel]
Molly Ringwald was taken advantage of in her early days. [Pajiba]
Kim Kardashian recorded a phone call with Kourtney Kardashian and Kourtney did not want it put on air, but Kim did it anyway. [Buzzfeed]
The ladies of Feud: Capote vs. The Swans reunited. [JustJared]
Matt Rife had a medical emergency. [Seriously OMG]
Daisy Ridley wore Atsuko Kudo. [RCFA]
The Honest Trailer for X-Men ‘97. [OMG Blog]
Why would Kim do that?
Is it just for ratings?
To tell someone even their kids complain about them?
What’s wrong with those people?!
Because she’s a shady and abusive a-hole.
Well, Kim has plenty of experience being gross and recording people’s phone conversations then releasing them.
Josh O’Connor is so cute!
I don’t know, man.
The other guy in Challengers was so much cuter (and I’m normally not even into blond dudes).
To me just looks like he smells like coffee and cigarettes and really really strong cologne.
I love Glenn’s hair and makeup but not that outfit
TRUMP FOUND GUILTY of all charges **doing a happy dance***
Came here to say the same🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🍾💙
off topic, but Trump was found guilty on all counts!!!
34!!!!
I hope Knives Out 3 gets a script as good as the original and not as meh as the sequel. This is a solid cast. Don’t eff it up.