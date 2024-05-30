Princess Kate is ‘unlikely’ to attend Trooping the Colour, despite her recent ‘outings’

Something I keep coming back to is that in March, just days and hours before the Princess of Wales’s cancer-announcement video, royal insiders were insisting that Kate would absolutely be seen on Easter Sunday, and Kensington Palace courtiers were seemingly planning for Kate’s big “return to work” to happen in April. This was around the same time that The Sun and TMZ ran photos and a video of “Kate” speed-walking out of the Windsor Farm Store, amid palace-authorized reports that Kate had been out and about a lot that month. As I said this week, it feels like the palace has regressed back to that clownery. Suddenly, royal insiders are back to insisting (far and wide) that Kate has been running errands and she’s totally out with her family and absolutely no one got photos. As of yet, there hasn’t even been one independently confirmed sighting of Kate whatsoever.

Add to all of that, KP seems to be sending out trial balloons about “when” Kate might be seen in public. The Mail’s royal sources say that it could be autumn. The Daily Beast’s sources say Kate could be completely absent from public life all year. Vanity Fair said the “missing throughout 2024” isn’t true. What we all know is that Kate definitely won’t be seen at any June events. No D-Day in Normandy, no appearance at the Duke of Westminster’s wedding, no Royal Ascot. And no Trooping the Colour. That “royal expert” Kinsey Schofield claims that Kate is unlikely to attend Trooping and that William and Charles are not “pressuring” her to do so.

Kate Middleton isn’t in a hurry to return to public duties as she prioritizes her health. Kinsey Schofield, host of the “To Di For Daily” podcast, told Fox News Digital the Princess of Wales, who is being treated for cancer, has two important men in her corner backing her decision. “King Charles and Prince William have repeatedly stressed to the Princess of Wales that she should feel no pressure to return to public duty until she is ready,” Schofield told Fox News Digital. “She has been spotted around town, looking upbeat,” said Schofield. “Neighbors and her children’s schoolmates’ families have been protective of her and do what they can to ensure that she is protected from prying eyes. The palace won’t officially give us any indication of a potential Catherine return. It is up to their doctors and ultimately Catherine’s choice.”

This has been largely indicated for months, but it feels like a lot of royalists are only realizing it now: oh, right, Kate won’t be seen until autumn at the earliest. She won’t be seen at any events in June. No Trooping for Kate. Here’s the bigger question though: will the two younger Wales children be seen at Trooping? For the past several Troopings, all three kids have been on the balcony. I don’t think that’s going to happen this year, and I’m curious what the conversation will be.