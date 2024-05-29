VF: It’s ‘inaccurate’ to say that Princess Kate will be out of sight all year

As I’ve noted a few times this week, we’re seeing a new strategy unfold in real time with the mysterious disappearance of the Princess of Wales. Kate has not been credibly seen in public in over five months, although palace sources seem especially keen to run around, claiming that Kate has been out and about and running errands in recent days. The Mail’s Richard Eden got that tip last week, then the Mail’s Becky English got the same information, then People Magazine and Us Weekly ran suspiciously similar stories about “Kate is out of the house, we can report exclusively!” Well, it looks like Katie Nicholl was also on the same email chain, because Nicholl has returned to Vanity Fair with this exclusive:
Following reports that Kate Middleton has been seen out and about with her family in recent days, speculation has turned to when the princess will return to official engagements.
Reports claiming that Princess Kate is unlikely to be back at work until next year are inaccurate, sources tell Vanity Fair, and while the Daily Mail has reported that Kate could be back as soon as this autumn, no official return date has been planned.
VF has been told that Kate is in no hurry to return to work, with her focus being entirely on her recovery. According to one well-placed source, “There is no timeline, and there is certainly no hurry. It will be when Catherine feels ready and when she gets the greenlight from her medical team. But she will 100% be coming back to work, of that there is no question.”
Princess Kate has not participated in an official public engagement since Christmas Day. Her long absence from the spotlight is understood to be one of the reasons that she was keen to deliver the news about her cancer via a video message. According to insiders, Kate wanted people to see that she was doing okay.
Sources close to the princess have told VF that the royal, who is going through a course of preventative chemotherapy, has “turned a corner” with her treatment in recent weeks and is feeling a lot better.
“It has been a great relief that she is tolerating the medication and is actually doing a lot better,” says a family friend. “It has, of course, been a very challenging and worrying time. Everyone has rallied around her—William, her parents, and her sister and brother.”
[From Vanity Fair]
If you ask me, two concurrent events scared the palace: the five-month mark of Kate’s last public sighting and that very strange Daily Beast piece, where sources claimed that Kate probably wouldn’t be seen for all of 2024, and she was being looked after by her “birth family.” I also feel like we’re seeing a Buckingham Palace-versus-Kensington Palace issue. BP took over the messaging on Kate back in March, after KP kept getting caught in lie after lie. I haven’t worked out exactly what is happening, but I’ve seen enough this year to say with confidence that the KP team is not on the same page as the BP team. So… yeah, it’s interesting that “sources” are insisting that Kate won’t be gone all year and that she’s 100% coming back to work.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
-
-
Britain’s Kate, the Princess of Wales, Patron of The Forward Trust, visits HMP High Down in Sutton, England, Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, to learn about how the charity is supporting those in the criminal justice system to manage and recover from their addictions.,Image: 804839346, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: POOL, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Kin Cheung / Avalon
-
-
`Catherine, Princess Of Wales reacts after inflating a lifejacket during her visit to Royal Naval Air Station Yeovilton on September 18, 2023 in Yeovil, England. The Princess of Wales is visiting the airbase following her appoint as Commodore-in-Chief, Fleet Air Arm (FAA),Image: 806232818, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Jules Annan / Avalon
-
-
Sittingbourne, Kent, UK, 27 September 2023: HRH The Princess of Wales joins a family portage session at the Orchards Centre, Multi Agency Service Hub in Sittingbourne, Kent to highlight the importance of supporting children with special educational needs and disabilities and their families. The session is ran by the Kent Portage Team.
***NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS***,Image: 808854076, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: ***NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS***, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Paul Grover / Avalon
-
-
Britain’s Kate, The Princess of Wales tries her hand at wheelchair rugby as she joins a training session facilitated by members of the world-cup winning England Wheelchair Rugby League squad, at Allam Sport Centre in Hull, England, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023. The Princess of Wales, Patron of the Rugby Football League, is visiting Hull to take part in a Rugby League Inclusivity Day hosted by the Rugby Football League, Hull FC and the University of Hull.,Image: 811160428, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WPA SOLO POOL AFP GETTY PA IN and CPNA and IPA, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Scott Heppell / Avalon
-
-
Britain’s Kate, the Princess of Wales, holds a speech after she participated in a series of workshops which focus on emotions, relationships and community action at Factory Works in Birmingham, England, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023. The Prince and Princess host the forum for young people on World Mental Health Day.,Image: 812603974, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Kirsty Wigglesworth / Avalon
-
-
Dereham, UK, 08 November 2023: Britain’s Catherine, Princess of Wales visits The Queen’s Dragoon Guards Regiment for the first time as their Colonel in Chief, in Dereham.,Image: 820716395, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: ***NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS***, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: CHRIS RADBURN / Avalon
-
-
Catherine, Princess of Wales visits the Design Museum where she made a key note speech at the “Shaping Us” National Symposium in London, UK, 15 November 2023,Image: 822201229, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Richard Pohle / Avalon
-
-
HRH King Charles III, Queen Camilla, William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Prince of Wales receive President of South Korea Yoon Suk Yeol during the state visit ceremonial welcome at Horse Guards Parade in London, UK, 21 November 2023,Image: 823428310, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock / Avalon
-
-
HRH King Charles III, Queen Camilla, William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Prince of Wales receive President of South Korea Yoon Suk Yeol during the state visit ceremonial welcome at Horse Guards Parade in London, UK, 21 November 2023,Image: 823430587, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Richard Pohle / Avalon
The only source I trust now: concha calleja .
I agree. Photographic evidence from the palaces are not valid. We need to see her physically interacting with other legitimate humans.
💯 this
Absolutely agree.
Yeah no. I don’t trust any of these sources. Respect that she puts her name on record to what she’s saying. But at the end of the day, who knows if she has it right either. I’m just not putting all my allegiance into what one person is saying
I now wonder too at what “unimpeachable” source she’s getting her info from. You just can’t trust anyone anymore.
Listen, Camilla Tominey went on the record that she had an unimpeachable source when she wrote the Meghan made Kate cry story. And we know how that turned out. It may come out in time that concha has been right about everything. Or that she’s right about some of it or right about none of it. Who the f knows?
@Jais exactly. I was trying to make that point yesterday. Everyone is now taking Concha as gospel but…..why? nothing she has reported has been verified or turned out to be true as far as I know.
It doesn’t mean what she’s saying ISN’T true, but I don’t really have any more reason to think she’s 100% accurate in her reporting than other reporters. We’re just accepting it because it lines up with what many of us thought anyway.
At the end of the day, some of these stories are going to be wrong and some are going to be right, and I think it will take a while before we know which are which, if we ever do.
I know people keep saying the truth will eventually out and I sure hope it does. But it’s also likely we’ll never know exactly what has gone down. I wish we could know! But at this point, what’s going to happen? A journalist is going to blow everything wide open with definitive evidence? Yes please, fingers crossed. Kate is going to turn up again at some point and everything will continue on as if nothing ever happened? In some ways that would possibly be the best case scenario for her and her kids. Otherwise the palace will eventually go on record to say something, she’s worse, she’s retiring from public life, there’s a divorce. Something will be said officially, likely in the fall. Won’t mean it’s true bc they’re proven liars who lie. Till then it’s watching them scramble with more lies on top of lies.
@Jais I agree – we may never know. Honestly at this point its just as likely she shows up for Trooping as it is that we don’t see her again for months. (I doubt she’ll be at Trooping but I mean….its not impossible.) And she may show up in a new Diana cosplay outfit and that will be that and we’ll never talk of these 5 months again.
It’s not probable, but its possible.
Like you said we will eventually hear something official about her, but that won’t mean its the truth.
The press doesn’t seem invested in holding the royal family accountable really at all so this may be all that ends up being said.
Perhaps there are three different camps briefing? BP, KP, and Carole?
With the Rose shenanigans, Camilla makes a fourth player here, in addition to whatever role she plays in the messaging from KP.
Good point! What an absolute mess this all is.
I think ots time to ignore Kate. These stories are in response to the successful tour of Nigeria for Invicyus. If people don’t engage they’ll either ramp up AI Kate, or go back into hibernation. Either way they’re keen to keep her in the public eye & control the narrative.
‘Ignoring Kate’ when her husband and in laws hold so much control over the media is not an option. Ignoring her absence when she had been the most front facing member of the family up to this point is unwise.
@Wesley Isolating victims is Step 1 for domestic abusers. So no, we should not forget about Kate.
While we don’t have established evidence William hurt Kate the sudden disappearance along with the bizarre behavior/lies from William/KP suggest Kate is not in complete control of her well being at the moment.
All of this bizarre behavior has been in service of protecting William which would not be necessary if Kate simply had medical issues.
So no, we should not let Kate’s sudden disappearance fade away.
So. I was digging.
Carole go into a serious car accident in March. She was taken and was admitted to hospital.
That was reported on in the media.
There has been absolute silence ever since. We don’t know when or if she left, etc. Nothing. On the mother of the next queen.
do you have a link? I just googled and all I found were a few articles that didn’t seem to be that well sourced, that said she was hit at an intersection and treated for minor injuries. didn’t seem like a big deal at all.
generally speaking though, I don’t think we need more information on Carole’s health. She’s not funded by the taxpayers (not officially anyway), she does not have any public role, and she’s not in the line of succession.
https://birminghamgist.com/2024/03/02/heartbreak-for-middleton-family-carole-middletons-tragic-car-accident/
@Liz I found that one and one other one, but nothing in the tabloids etc. but i can’t access that link on my computer.
It doesn’t seem like its some huge massive conspiracy coverup though.
@Liz. This is indeed interesting. I wonder if this was true and the British press held off on printing this. And what are the odds she ends up in a serious car crash and air lifted… in relation to this family of course.
the Birminghamist article references a Middleton spokesperson and a Daily Express story but says nothing about Kate’s cancer. It was posted on March 2, 2024 and Kate and her mother were papped on March 4. the only other article I could find about it said Carole had whiplash, nothing about being airlifted or in critical condition.
If anything it seems the story about her being in critical condition is completely made up and someone just ran with it after seeing a fender bender in Bucklebury.
I got a “dangerous webpage blocked” message when I clicked on the link. This is clearly more manufactured nonsense from an untrustworthy website that is either phishing for information or depositing a nasty little virus in your computer. Better run a spyware/malware check.
These pushback articles seem very reactive. Did Concha Calleja’s interview hit a nerve?
Ding ding ding. Yup.
In my opinion they are releasing these contradictory talking points specifically to get people talking about her. She loves the attention and the idea of being “missed”.
I believe this too. But if that’s the case, why weren’t they briefing to to tabs this entire time? It’s been radio silence for months.
That combined with the DB article about her birth family supporting her.
“Everyone has rallied around her—William, her parents, and her sister and brother.”
That ‘everyone’ is quite thin, no?
I also think that palace courtiers are noticing that the social media questions are getting louder.
I’d say they are now entering their obfuscation era. The palace is throwing so many different stories out there about Kate that the casual observer takes in the loudest narrative and then gives up. Rebecca English said Kate was out and about in an article last week about a different topic—maybe the garden party–and her comment pretty much went unnoticed.
But now, after the Daily Beast and Concha Calleja paint much different pictures, there is a concerted amplification of the out and about narrative. If they had planned to really amplify that fact wouldn’t they have fed it to the Sunday papers? But they did not. However, now it’s being trumpeted all over because the weekend was full of bad news about Kate. We should prepare ourselves for a fake Kate photo incoming.
Becks and Julianna – the article and it not being reported elsewhere is just more of the strangeness surrounding this whole drama. Possibly it’s totally made up.
What a load of horse sh*t. She won’t be back she will be back. She hasn’t been seen now she has been seen but with no evidence. They will keep this crap going as long as they can. I don’t for a minute believe that she will be back with Peg going to events ever.
More repetitive stories. I doubt William lives in the same residence. Maybe more fake pictures will appear
We really are stuck in a circle with that story : people start questionning why Kate is simply gone, we get no informations, the spanish press starts talking, the palace starts panicking. Given that the last circle ended with Kate revealing that she has cancer I wonder what will come at the end of that current circle. Whatever it is, it won’t be good.
There are so many royal reporters, that I get confused over which of them have the best sources with which royal. English is usually KP. Nichols and Eden?? Because it seems like BP and KP are not on the same page, this is something I would like to know.
I think Katie Nicholls used to be in Kate’s camp, not sure where she falls these days.
Any bottomfeeder knows you stay where the power resides. William for the long game.
RE is just a go-to for both KP and BP. She reliably repeats without question. Eden just likes to stir shit up regardless of where it comes from. Nicholls knows next to nothing imo except for whatever she gets from some press WhatsApp group. But that’s just me guessing. I think everything is up in the air after the weirdness of this past year
The earliest is early autumn but January 2025 is not a possibility? Come the f*ck on. Early autumn will become late autumn, and then they’ll be off for the children’s school holidays.
But that’s just how the reportage will go. Reality? She’s never coming back as a working royal.
I agree. I think her time in the public eye is up, but a part of me is still expecting her to waltz into Wimbledon without a care in the world. On the contrary, the Spanish tabloids are making much more sense with their reporting. Not to say it’s completely accurate, but it fits. Something big has happened and this delayed return to public life is going to get longer and longer. They can’t hide the stinking egg forever.
I’m keeping my fingers crossed that Karma will eventually kick all these sycophants in their asses, and the 🐀🐀🐀 will rue the day they decided to hand in their last remaining bits of critical thinking.
I also hope that this blatant ignoring of the most basic journalistic standards will be the end of royal reporting as we know it when all facts will finally come out.
And they will. Even if the facts and the truth will have to take a detour via Spain and/or other countries.
Lol. I see they are clearly trying to walk back the Daily Beast article from last week. Where they made it sound like she was on deaths door..
I think the Spanish report hit a nerve. They are reacting to that moreso because they know people are paying attention.
“ VF has been told that Kate is in no hurry to return to work” <—- this is not breaking news.
The queen knew Kate was workshy, the tabloids knew it, everyone knew it. She was never in a hurry to work, and neither was William. They avoided work for years, claiming they couldn’t work like every other senior royal did, because they were having children. Never mind they have a staff of 60 including several nannies, chef, maids, etc.
Who else had children? The Queen. The actual Queen. QEii.
There’s always special circumstances for Kate to avoid working. She thanked the public for letting her have time off to raise kids, etc. so of course she won’t rush back to work now, whatever “work” is.
That line made me laugh. Okay, tell us something we don’t know.
When the propaganda induces laughter, they’ve jumped the shark.
This is definitely competing messaging but from whom? If we consider we have William/KP, Kate/Middletons, and Charles/BP – who would want it out there that Kate is doing well and might be back by the autumn? Is Charles trying to force her return and is nixing the idea of Kate taking a full year off? Is team Kate trying to put it out there that she’ll be back soon? Does William want people thinking Kate is just fine so when the divorce drops in 6 months its not as dire?
I honestly dont know. And at this point, I don’t think its as easy as saying “English is KP’s mouthpiece” – English is the head of the rota, which means she has plenty of contacts at BP as well. And its easy to dismiss Eden as being the Middletons mouthpiece since he likes his free dog food but he could have KP’s messaging here. There’s a fair amount of different people with various narratives so it does feel like BP and KP are both trying to get to as many RRs as possible.
But why? what’s the endgame here?
All hands on deck to prevent Where’s Kate gate 2.0, with Carole against KP, BP, and Camilla. Horsilla is her own separate force as well as sometimes part of BP. I wonder if William sometimes goes off solo in ways distinguishable from when he delegates leaks through a KP mouthpiece.
Yeah I tend to think of Camilla as some sort of chaos demon just sewing discord everywhere she goes and sometimes she aligns with BP by accident.
I think Camilla protects herself first, then her family, then Charles. And she’ll destroy whoever she has to in order to make that happen. so yeah, chaos demon is probably right.
There’s only so many articles kibble can buy.
I think Charles wants Kate back as soon as possible. William isn’t taking up any of the slack and even when he does appear, nobody pays any attention. I think William wants Kate to be just sick enough for long enough so he can blame his lack of work on her and also blame her for an eventual divorce. And I think Kate, like any normal human being, wants to get well.
If I had to go breakdown who’s who based on the shenanigans from the beginning of the year till now I’d say this:
1. Times(Roya)/Dailybeast (Sykes)= William and his lackeys
2. (English)\most Uk tabloids = Camilla and Charles
3.Us weekly/ Dailybeast (usually when it’s Sykes plus one other person)= Kate and Carole
4.Nicholl’s, Eden, Bower= whatever there contributing editor tells them to say!
While this breakdown doesn’t perfectly line up, and occasionally you might see some teams working together(mainly to take aim at the Sussex’s) and/or just trying to protect the institution from itself (i.e the sun with the farmshop video).
I agree that there are multiple royal spoons stirring this chaotic AF pot, and IMHO this is yet another instance of one of those factions within the firm ignoring every single other factor in their comms narrative other than competing with Meghan.
We were told American Riviera Orchard would be launching sometime in May, and that clock is quickly winding down, so I’m sure the entire firm is on red-alert frantically bracing for Meghan’s next superstar turn in the press. The royals can’t actually parade Kate around to compete, but they’re precisely craven enough to parade her through amenable tabloids instead, regardless of her current health status (or consciousness, for that matter).
My guess is that reports she’ll return this year are coming from Buckingham palace. Charles seems to push the Waleses to do more work.
The press threw it in KC’s face how the slim down monarchy plan is a failure. Apparently, KC and Cam want to prove them wrong. I think BP is trying to course correct after KP soft launched that Keen would not be seen this year.
They’re still not being up front about what’s going on. If she’s been receiving adjuvant chemotherapy for months, it indicates that her medical situation is very serious.
God, I wish the late, great Christopher Hitchens was with us still. He used to write a column for Vanity Fair many years ago, and they were pure gold with regards to the 2000 election in the USA. It was why I then subscribed to VF (internet in its infancy!) and also his article when he underwent waterboarding to expose what the Bush administration was allowing. Truly horrific, and Christopher Hitchens was an amazing journalist.
If it was still 1990s/2000s then I would trust Vanity Fair implicitly with this information about Kate.
Does anyone know if Vanity Fair is still at the top of the journalistic integrity tree?
I used to have a subscription to Vanity Fair and couldn’t wait for it to come in the mail.
I loved Christopher Hitchens and thought late 90’s /early aughts as when VF was at its height.
I never read it anymore .
It’s one step up from a tabloid now. Christopher Hitchens took on Mother Teresa. He feared no one. I fantasize about what he could do to the royals.
@Belinda, I absolutely loved The Hitch and yes, he would have eviscerated the lot of them. I also recently read Inside Story by the now late Martin Amis. Retells their great bromance. Gave up my VF subscription years ago.
Thanks AMTC, Brassy Rebel and Elise for your replies! So sad VF has fallen so far down. Agree that Chris Hitchens and Dominic Dunne would have solved this mystery quickly and told us all with integrity, truth and their indomitable way of writing!
AMCT, thanks for the recommend about Inside Story, will def read it! Hitch 22 was amazing and Martin Amis and Chris Hitchens were such good friends!
Brassy Rebel, The Missionary Position!!! Exposed that horrible old woman so well!
Elise, completely agree, the 90sand early naughtiest were when I subscribed, and sad to know it’s gone so downhill.
I liked CH too. His brother Peter still writes articles in the Daily Mail.
Which are about the only thing worth reading in it.
UK MEDIA doesn’t want to tell the truth and admidt Kate won’t be seen ALL of 2024 because they do not want the public to walk away. They know Kate, of the left behind Royals, is the only one of them anyone possibly worth watching. The want to string everyone along. Other than Kate it will be 100 percent Sussex’s.
I won’t believe anything that comes from that family until there is actual verified proof of life.
Someone posted a very informed timeline on here yesterday, I believe (sorry, can’t remember the name). It was: she had bowel surgery and was fitted with a temporary bag; she healed enough from that surgery to start the adjuvant chemo programme necessary to cater for the cancer found; the bag will be removed after the chemo, when she is strong enough to face the next step, ie a final surgery to complete the resection. This would account for months out this year. I think this is a reasonable assessment. Thanks to that person!
I agree @Sparrow. And this ties in with Concha Calleja’s article about how Kate is actually sicker than many of us believe and that she will have further surgery in August. As you posit, the likeliest explanation is surgery to reverse a colostomy post-chemo.
Hi Jaded. Yes, until someone explained it out like this I was beginning to think, it’s cancer but something’s gone wrong, such as the stroke theory. But when yest’s poster put together a proper timeline, it made sense. It would seem she’s continually recovering from one step to the next. Hope you’re doing well, Sparrow.
Back to “work” or not, Kate will continue to have no impact on anyone’s life, no one’s life/suffering will be eased, no tangible benefit will be felt, just the same old, same old.
But what does Concha say? Because she’s the only I believe lol.
There’s so much focus on what illness Kate has and how if she does have X, it explains her 5 month complete absence.
Fact is, There’s no legit reason why she isn’t seen going to an appointment or a photo of her opening cards.
These are basic things done for every public person in any kind of democratic system. Except Kate.
Exactly @WITHTHEAMERICAN
That’s what KP wants – people squabbling over stomas, reversals, colectomy, hysterectomy, or whether she is terminal, etc. It reverts attention away from the fact that she hasn’t been credibly seen in over 5 months. And none of those excuses are even remotely valid for what we have witnessed so far with this clown farce.
If she is actually running errands and spotted around town then she can do brief engagements. They are playing with fire pretending that she can run about town but somehow she can’t do anything remotely related to work.
this is exactly the mistake they made in March. She’s doing so well, she’s at school events etc except wait, no she isn’t.
At the time it seemed very clear to me that William was pushing the narrative of she’s doing so well and then Kate and her mother pushed back with the cancer video. We’ve heard several times that William did not want her to do that and that he wasn’t even there.
I dont know what’s going on here but its weird.
Look… these are just more lies. This is KP talking here.
They originally said Kate would be back after Easter and when people started questioning all the weird behavior and contradictory reporting they turned around and backtracked by lying some more. They then said Kate would come back with a “bang” on Easter. But cmon. Did Kate come back at Easter? No, they dropped an AI cancer video announcement instead.
This is the same thing. This is KP lying. People started questioning what in the actual hell is really going on if she won’t be back until the end of the year so now they are doing the same thing they did previously. Lying some more and backtracking her appearance to Autumn (notably when Concha said another supposed surgery). And I am still on the fence about Concha but it’s still notable they said “Autumn”.
You know this is really irritating me on a whole other level now. As someone who has been off work for medical reasons 3 times in 26 years, I too would’ve liked to have “just been able to focus on my recovery” and be “in no rush” to return to work. Instead I had documentation up the yin yang, people expressing concern about my files (I’m a prosecutor – and one of the times I was off with PTSD/burnout from the horrors I see) and the knowledge that some victims of crime wouldn’t see justice if it didn’t come back. It was awful. And I’m one of the luckier ones in the sense I have mandatory paid sick leave for a certain period of time etc. When Mr ExPat had cancer surgery i slept in a chair next to his bed and went to work the next day as I had a witness testifying from jail on an attempted murder that the court was refusing to delay unless I shared his diagnosis with them which he didn’t want (we work in the same field).
Sorry for the rant – and as I said I know I am still luckier than most – and in an ideal world EVERYONE would have time to rest, recover and heal without worry – but that’s not reality and so if I hear one more “poor Kate – she can’t do anything else for months and months and months” I am going to scream.
Rant over.
The logical response would be Keen & Chuck riding together in the same car, on their way to a dr’s appointment. That would put most of the speculation to rest and the Brit’s can focus on their election.
You raise a good point. If the royals really care about not distracting from the election, they’d tell the truth about Kate. Mysteries draw more interest and speculation than boring reality.
Unless the reality is disturbing.
I get the resentment toward all the special treatment (as someone who worked from home the day after I had a week stay in the hospital from major surgery including an error that put me in the ICU for a few days).
That being said, I tend to think that there is something bigger going on than multi-phased surgery, just based the fact that the easy normal appropriate things, a pic of Kate reading get well cards, is not happening. The royal family is squandering good will and that is very off brand. Is it due to a stroke or mental health treatment ? No idea, but the weirdness continues.
I think there’s a health issue and an underlying mental health issue. I think the cancer was discovered during treatment for something else. Not discounting that the something else could be ED related.
I honestly think this all could be stemming from an ED which wreaks havoc on the system and originally caused by a MH condition. That’s just my conspiracy thought for the day.
I’d be surprised if she comes back this year.
@Agreed Amy Bee. Will looked very smug at last week’s football match because “everything is coming up roses for him!” KC is back being his workaholic self so FK can continue to coast. Kate is being cared for by the Midds and will be retired on ill health grounds eventually. In addition to being jealous of Harry and Meg, Will resents sharing the limelight with Kate. This turkey probably has the gall to imagined that Kate is dragging him down when they are both equally inept at pretending to be interested in other people. Maybe he wants another shot at being part of a power couple? Is there, gulp, another Camilla out there willing to take on FK and get him to the next level?
Ah yes, the Middletons had to correct the narrative
‘Its hard to say when’ (after the ‘new’ negotiations are finished)
No one should pay any attention to what Nicholl said or wrote. She was one of the “reporters” who used phone hacking/blagging materials to write her articles years ago. (There was concret prove of her wrongdoing.)