Mail: The Sussexes & their children should attend Hugh Grosvenor’s wedding

It took months for the British media to acknowledge it, but here we are: they are all in agreement that Hugh Grosvenor, the Duke of Westminster, did invite the Sussexes to his June wedding. Alongside that acknowledgement, that fact, surely the British media would like to admit that Kensington Palace blatantly lied last December, when they claimed that Grosvenor “chose” to invite Prince William but not Harry, that Hugh’s wedding is all about William? Of course not. These people have just effortlessly segued to “why is Harry snubbing Hugh” and “Harry is so jealous that William will be a wedding usher!” And don’t forget this Daily Mail column, written by Liz Jones: “​Why Britain’s poshest wedding is the perfect time for William to make amends with Harry.” How absolutely embarrassing. Some highlights:

An acknowledgement that the Sussexes were invited to the wedding: The only sad note is that Prince Harry, one of Hugh’s oldest friends, won’t be there grinning, hugging and blowing kisses. Harry and Meghan were sent a ‘save the date’ but have since declined. Not a decision they’d make lightly. Hugh, after all, is Prince Archie’s godfather. Whatever the Duke of Westminster made of it in private, it seems he’s not insisted that his mate, the prince, attend.

Sadness over the wedding: As a friend of Harry told The Times: ‘It’s incredibly sad it has come to this. Hugh is one of the very few close friends of William and Harry who has maintained strong bonds… with both. He wishes they could put their heads together and patch things up but realises it’s unlikely to happen before the wedding. He wanted to avoid anything overshadowing the day, especially for Olivia, and doesn’t want any awkwardness.’

Weddings should be about family, including the Sussex children: Weddings are when family and friends should put aside any differences, any squabbles, and turn up with a smile on their faces (wedding gifts are, understandably, banned on this occasion). It is not about YOU, it is about the happy couple. I, for one, would love to see little Archie and sister Lili all dressed up and would happily spend hours dissecting Meghan’s outfit. I can only imagine she’s gagging to attend: who wouldn’t want to see inside Eaton Hall?

Hugh was worried about the Sussexes’ star power? Perhaps the Duke of Westminster is worried the star power of Harry and Meghan will cause a distraction, a media circus. He has always protected his privacy. But I doubt a young man with several hundred years of inherited wealth and privilege in his back pocket possesses such a fragile ego. It’s such a shame, a lost opportunity. Front page photographs of William and Harry suited and booted, slapping each other on the back would have brought about a national sigh of relief after so many difficult years. Forget the Euros, Wimbledon, the Olympic Games in Paris: that would have been the spirit-lifting image of the summer. If even they can bury the hatchet, then so can we heal the rifts in our own lives. But no.

Would William throw a hissy fit if Harry attended? Weddings and funerals are when you grow up and show up. Would William really throw a hissy fit if Harry came along? I doubt it, he’s much stronger than that. Any serious illness lends perspective. You hug everyone closer. William knows he has bigger worries in his personal life right now.