Jennifer Lopez’s $90 million Vegas residency might be in danger of being canceled?

Here are some photos of Jennifer Lopez on Tuesday, May 28. She grabbed lunch at the Maybourne Hotel, then went to her Beverly Hills office. Ben was not with her. While Ben and Jen did a few things together last week for their kids/stepkids, Ben also went solo to his daughter Violet’s high school graduation party. I remember hearing, several years ago, that Violet isn’t crazy about J.Lo, but it might have just been a rumor. Backgrid, the photo agency, also claims that J.Lo’s lunch date yesterday was none other than Violet Affleck, so maybe Jennifer took her stepdaughter out to lunch for a graduation treat and an apology for missing Violet’s graduation. Anyway, the vibe around Bennifer is still “up in the air.” Whatever is happening between them, they’re still talking and spending time with each other, but Ben is maintaining a separate home in Brentwood.
Meanwhile, Jennifer’s career these days is a mixed bag. She has yet another streaming hit with Atlas, her poorly-reviewed Netflix movie. The numbers are great though, and clearly, people love that J.Lo makes Prime and Netflix movies that they can watch from the comfort of home. Unfortunately, people do not want to leave the house to support her musical career though. Not only were her concert ticket sales severely underwhelming, but it looks like her reported $90 million Las Vegas residency is in jeopardy too:
Jennifer Lopez was recently in talks for a $90 million Las Vegas residency — but the blockbuster deal now looks shaky at best as her new album and upcoming concert tour are flopping badly, The Post has learned. The embattled pop diva — whose headline-grabbing marriage to Ben Affleck is reportedly crumbling — recently had been in talks with MGM Grand on a guaranteed $1 million a show for 90 dates starting next year, a source close to the situation told The Post.
But casino executives have lately grown skittish over abysmal ticket sales for her first tour in five years following the release of her “This is Me … Now” album in February — with poor demand having forced the cancellation of seven shows this summer, the source said. No Vegas deal has yet to be announced. That’s despite a report from The Mirror on Feb. 2 that MGM had teamed up with Live Nation to offer more than $800,000 a show. Rival casino Resorts World upped the bidding to $875,000 per show in partnership with Anschutz Entertainment Group (AEG) soon after, sources said.
MGM and Live Nation then swooped in with the $1 million-a-show offer for the “Let’s Get Loud” singer — but buyer’s remorse has lately set in, the first source said.
“MGM is watching her not doing well on the road. They are very nervous,” the person said. “It’s pretty rare you have a poor tour and then go to Vegas.”
Now, the Bronx-born star could be looking at a significant haircut to the $90 million windfall. A Lopez residency should fetch just $600,000 to $650,000 and be for fewer shows, the source said. Another source with knowledge of the MGM talks said no deal was ever signed, but discussions have continued.
Here’s the thing – I don’t think it necessarily follows that “if you can’t sell out a tour for an unpopular album, then your Vegas residency will be unpopular too.” People will actually want to see J.Lo in Vegas, for the spectacle of it, for the dancing and for her greatest hits. Like, This Is Me… Now is not a good album and even hardcore J.Lo fans were not supporting that mess. But those fans will come back for a “greatest hits” residency. Waiting for Tonight! Jenny From the Block! I’m Real! Love Don’t Cost A Thing! Let’s Get Loud!
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
She’s looking fabulous. But I kinda agree that a residency would have been better. This whole ott production did not serve her well.
Yep. She should have gone straight to Vegas instead of attempting a tour.
Agreed – she looks great. Not sure what’s going on in her personal life, but she looks beautiful.
The tour was her and her team’s mistake not knowing her base or being in denial about what people feel about her new music. Ouch. Vegas with greatest hits is 100 her & her generation.
The dress is gorgeous
I love it. I’m kind of torn on the Lucite platforms. I guess I’m amused because they’re so obviously “I want to look taller.”
I agree, she looks fabulous.
I watched Atlas, just because, my god it was AWFUL! You just can’t take her seriously, the acting and the voice, nails on a chalkboard.
This. She is in 99% of the scenes, often doing a lot of “emoting”. I fast forwarded through lots of it.
Yes, along with watching in your pj’s, fast forward is one of the joys of Netflix. You can’t fast forward in a theater or live concert – even if you walk out, you still paid money and got dressed and now you have to make your way home.
getting Angelina Jolie vibes from that photo. Maybe its the chignon and she’s lost weight
We saw the trailer for it while looking for something to watch. My husband said “Is this a real movie or a SNL skit?” LOL!
I only made it through about 15 seconds of the trailer. Terrible!
I watched her dumb OTT documentary (while working) and it was sooooo cringe. Everyone telling her no, bad idea, her but I HAVE to share my journey, her fake crying and making random speeches to people involved, talking about her trauma (which seemed to be her having nonstop relationships), etc etc. I could not have watched it without doing something productive at the same time!!! 😬
Did not/will not watch. But can’t believe she went from “Hustlers” to THIS in a few short years…hubris, man…
All the acting was bad.
Simu was terrible & he was hardly in it.
We watched it through, but laughed a lot. She’s just so bad.
The worst part was her hair. They used it to show how “independent” she was, & then when she gets with the program, she’s got this slicked back ponytail. I cannot roll my eyes hard enough.
And The GLASSES! “Oh look how smart and anti social I am because i have glasses”! Her acting was so so terrible, that one facial expression baring all her teeth drove me crazy. Two hours of my life I won’t get back
I hate to hear that. Simu Liu and Sterling Brown are the only reasons I would watch that mess.
Unfortunately neither man is in it much.
There wasn’t much to work with, it’s just a jlo vanity movie.
And yes the glasses! Ridiculous.
It’s something I would never have watched, but after reading these comments, I have to in order to laugh at it. And, I will engage FF if needed.
I liked it, bad acting and all farts. I mean, I went into it with low expectations and got what I expected. Simu Liu and Mark Strong were also bad so I don’t understand criticising just her.
Her face shows her age though, so whatever work she had done was quite good.
I think this is a good point.
The movie is bad, but she is the only one being criticised.
I played it to fall asleep as planned. I want it to be watched, to anger Ben’s fangirls. I am petty Betty.
She looks expensive. Love it.
The outfit (dress, bag) are gorgeous. The shoes, with the lucite bottoms, are not a match for that elegant dress.
That’s what’s wrong with the shoes. I didn’t see the lucite bottoms, and I couldn’t figure out why the proportions of the heels were off.
Why would Ben Affleck accompany her to her office where she’s probably working like he’s some kept lap dog with nothing else to do? Only her die hard fans would travel to and pay to go to her residency. She’ is not the best singer, her catalog is kind of weak and not that interesting. She should stick to acting instead of trying to delude herself that she’s on the same level as Beyoncé and Taylor Swift( I’m not even a fan). These are the two people she’s trying to stand next to and it’s failing, dismally.
But it’s fun to watch her dance and sing. Would work well in Vegas..
I agree with you, not too many people will actually travel to Vegas to see Jennifer, but if they’re already there and want to see a “show” I’m sure her production team will have a spectacular. So, I think her overall ticket sales for a stay in place Vegas show will probably be pretty good. I think of Jennifer as an “entertainer”, – not a master songstress by any means. She’s more the song/dance performer of old times like Debbie Reynolds – dancer, actress, singer . She’s engaging.
They can’t rely on the locals to sustain a residency, they rely on people wanting to SEE these people in a fairly intimate setting and paying for the experience.
I read that the ticket prices were also high like Beyonce level. If they were a lot lower, people would get one just to have a night out. When you keep them high, people are gonna choose between whose concert is worth the money since they can’t afford to go to a few concerts a year. But, I don’t know how much influence the artist has on tickets. Even a lot of small artists are cancelling tours due to high ticket prices leading to low attendance.
Exactly, do you think it’s worth the cost? A flight to Vegas, a hotel, then the show? Nope, not her. I think she’s always been deluded about her status she came along at the right time when there was a space that she could step into. It was not sustained and she was becoming more famous for her romantic shenanigans than any actual art.
Only $600,000 a show… I’m not crying for her, that means even for one show she will make more than most normal Americans are able to save up for retirement across an entire lifetime.
No way I would pay to see her by herself on tour or at a Vegas residency—she should have gotten in on some kind of legends tour. I saw Pitbull in concert, and he has to use a video of J Lo to do his collabs with her in his show, but I know a few times over the years she has showed up as a surprise guest when he is performing. How fun would it be if she went on tour with him and they did all of those songs live together?!
I would imagine it’s for the whole production, not just her, so that pays all the dancers, back up singers, musicians, stage crew, and whoever did the actual singing on her back vocal tracks. 🙂
It’s still crazy money though, and I don’t see people flocking to see her unless the tickets are reasonable, and for her tour they were not, and it showed in the poor sales.
I am not sure about Vegas.
Sorry but she is no Britney, and why she keeps on with the music stuff is like when Madonna wants to act.
Occasionally is good.
I think she just really underestimated the interest in her new music. i think she was looking at Beyonce and Taylor Swift and thought “I can do that too.” But Taylor Swift – part of the appeal of her Eras tour (as I understand it) is that it is kind of a greatest hits, with Taylor going through all her albums/eras. and Beyonce in general has more hits and is more of a cultural powerhouse than JLo (thats not a dig at JLo, very few people are on Beyonce’s level, you know?)
I think if she had started with the idea of a nostalgia tour it might have done better. And if the ticket prices weren’t as obscene.
Also, Beyonce is still creating good albums. If JLo’s new album was received well, she wouldn’t have trouble with selling tickets. When you tour one album, that is the risk.
THIS! Renaissance was FIRE!
I remember a long time ago she had an awful concert in Puerto Rico that aired on TV. It was full of lip-synching and wind machines. I would not pay to see that. There is a reason she doesn’t tour.
I might be in the minority but I don’t think her music career should be her focus at all, she’s a much better actor than she is a singer. She should stick to that
This
I agree, if I were here, I would focus more on acting and her other business ventures, and then release the occasional pop song, but not try to tour like that.
And it’s not saying too much about her acting chop either.
I would think a Vegas residency would be a better option for JLo than going on tour.
She went into negotiations in February for a residency before her music album ticket sales made a nosedive in popularity. So that figure was inflated and I’m thinking 90 Vegas shows? Doesn’t sound like she’ was interested in saving a marriage to me. Filming in NYC then a tour then a residency. And am I the only one shocked by her appearance? She’s rail thin after being famous for her curves. Of course Angie Jo’s appearance always concerned me and I know that’s an unpopular take here. They both look just unhealthy to me not beautiful.
I completely agree. She looks like she lost weight and it’s kind of a frail appearance. I’m used to that with Angelina, but not J Lo!
Considering the cost of concert tickets these days I would not pay to see her in Vegas or on tour. Save my money for artists with actual talent
I would love to know the tea of what is going on between Jennifer Lopez and Sterling K. Brown. The vibe between them in interviews is so strange.
I am really shocked she didn’t do just the residency. It seems like such a good fit for her and her glitzy glammy world. And we know how much Ben loves Vegas.
Me, too. If it’s shade from SKB, I’m all for it!!
I saw her Vegas show a few years ago, I think it’s at Planet Hollywood? It was actually really, really good!
Jennifer looks amazing in that photo. I’m getting an Angelina Jolie vibe with a J-Lo twist on shoewear. LOL
And I agree with others. Atlas was bad. I thought she was miscast in how she played the character and overacting. She looked great. It got better towards the end. Clunky lines. They underused Sterling. “Smith” was the best character in the movie. LOL I thought it was budget CGI, and then I found out it’s estimated Netflix spent $100 million making it. That can’t be true. It felt budget.
anyone has the ID for the grey dress, pleaaaaase?
I just checked the tickets for her Boston show and the nosebleed seats are $90 and they’re all resale tickets. That makes me think there’s buyer’s remorse going on big time. The nicer seats are almost $200. Compare to Janet Jackson, who is playing on the same venue. Her cheapest are $50 and the nice seats are around $100. That doesn’t include Ticketmaster fees, but still. I don’t think J. Lo’s show is worth that much.