Jennifer Lopez’s $90 million Vegas residency might be in danger of being canceled?

Here are some photos of Jennifer Lopez on Tuesday, May 28. She grabbed lunch at the Maybourne Hotel, then went to her Beverly Hills office. Ben was not with her. While Ben and Jen did a few things together last week for their kids/stepkids, Ben also went solo to his daughter Violet’s high school graduation party. I remember hearing, several years ago, that Violet isn’t crazy about J.Lo, but it might have just been a rumor. Backgrid, the photo agency, also claims that J.Lo’s lunch date yesterday was none other than Violet Affleck, so maybe Jennifer took her stepdaughter out to lunch for a graduation treat and an apology for missing Violet’s graduation. Anyway, the vibe around Bennifer is still “up in the air.” Whatever is happening between them, they’re still talking and spending time with each other, but Ben is maintaining a separate home in Brentwood.

Meanwhile, Jennifer’s career these days is a mixed bag. She has yet another streaming hit with Atlas, her poorly-reviewed Netflix movie. The numbers are great though, and clearly, people love that J.Lo makes Prime and Netflix movies that they can watch from the comfort of home. Unfortunately, people do not want to leave the house to support her musical career though. Not only were her concert ticket sales severely underwhelming, but it looks like her reported $90 million Las Vegas residency is in jeopardy too:

Jennifer Lopez was recently in talks for a $90 million Las Vegas residency — but the blockbuster deal now looks shaky at best as her new album and upcoming concert tour are flopping badly, The Post has learned. The embattled pop diva — whose headline-grabbing marriage to Ben Affleck is reportedly crumbling — recently had been in talks with MGM Grand on a guaranteed $1 million a show for 90 dates starting next year, a source close to the situation told The Post. But casino executives have lately grown skittish over abysmal ticket sales for her first tour in five years following the release of her “This is Me … Now” album in February — with poor demand having forced the cancellation of seven shows this summer, the source said. No Vegas deal has yet to be announced. That’s despite a report from The Mirror on Feb. 2 that MGM had teamed up with Live Nation to offer more than $800,000 a show. Rival casino Resorts World upped the bidding to $875,000 per show in partnership with Anschutz Entertainment Group (AEG) soon after, sources said. MGM and Live Nation then swooped in with the $1 million-a-show offer for the “Let’s Get Loud” singer — but buyer’s remorse has lately set in, the first source said. “MGM is watching her not doing well on the road. They are very nervous,” the person said. “It’s pretty rare you have a poor tour and then go to Vegas.” Now, the Bronx-born star could be looking at a significant haircut to the $90 million windfall. A Lopez residency should fetch just $600,000 to $650,000 and be for fewer shows, the source said. Another source with knowledge of the MGM talks said no deal was ever signed, but discussions have continued.

[From The NY Post]

Here’s the thing – I don’t think it necessarily follows that “if you can’t sell out a tour for an unpopular album, then your Vegas residency will be unpopular too.” People will actually want to see J.Lo in Vegas, for the spectacle of it, for the dancing and for her greatest hits. Like, This Is Me… Now is not a good album and even hardcore J.Lo fans were not supporting that mess. But those fans will come back for a “greatest hits” residency. Waiting for Tonight! Jenny From the Block! I’m Real! Love Don’t Cost A Thing! Let’s Get Loud!