People & Us Weekly’s sources swear that Princess Kate has been out with her family

May 25th was the five-month mark for the last time the Princess of Wales attended a public event and/or was credibly seen by anyone other than “unnamed sources” or a BBC Studios crew who gave no details about filming Kate’s cancer video. Five months is a long time for one of the most famous and photographed women in the world to go missing from the public sphere. The five-month mark also seemed to change the monarchy’s calculations about what they could or should say about Kate and her medical issues. We’ve been wondering how long they could kick the can down the road and push back the timeline for when Kate might be seen by the public. Well, it looks like the palace has decided to go back to an old strategy which did not work at all. Buckingham Palace or Kensington Palace – I’m not sure which one – has now run around, telling American outlets that Kate has been SEEN out and about. The palace clearly said the same thing to Becky English at the Mail, and now the palace clowns have given special “exclusives” to People Magazine and Us Weekly saying the same thing:

Kate Middleton is stepping out amid her cancer treatment. The Princess of Wales, 42, has remained out of the public eye since publicly announcing her cancer diagnosis in March as she undergoes chemotherapy. However, Kate has recently been spotted out with her family and solo running errands, sources tell PEOPLE.

[From People]

And this from Us Weekly:

Princess Kate Middleton may not be returning to work anytime soon — but she has been spending time with her little ones . The recuperating royal recently has been spotted in public with her children, a source told Us Weekly exclusively. Kate, 42, shares three kids — Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6 — with husband Prince William.

[From Us Weekly]

I genuinely believe that American outlets are going to regret cosigning the palace’s lies in the long-term. There’s absolutely no reason for Us Weekly or People Magazine to put their “credibility” on the line just to parrot whatever lie they got straight from a palace briefing. This whole thing is suspicious as hell too and it feels like we’re back in early March, with all of these random-ass “sightings” and yet no one has any photos, and then when someone does get photos… the person looks nothing like Kate. Now, in early March, Kensington Palace didn’t bother to leak anything to the American outlets. So maybe this is some kind of plan being executed by Buckingham Palace. That’s the only way I could see People Mag agreeing to run with this – if they had what they believed was a solid BP source.

