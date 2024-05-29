“Wait, did Dakota Johnson & Chris Martin break up this year?” links

Oh, did Chris Martin & Dakota Johnson split? Chris Martin apparently told a woman/fan that he is single right now. [LaineyGossip]
That moment when Chris Martin @Coldplay saw me struggling to walk, had his car stop and gave me a lift. Blooming amazing. Can't believe this happened.
What a decent bloke ❤️
We had a nice chat too. He is single and likes #Luton 😉
Thx again @BBCR1.#BigWeekend#SeeMyLuton pic.twitter.com/Fb9itT43LY
— Saundra Glenn 💙 (@OfficialSaundra) May 26, 2024
Methinks they did break up.
He probably told the truth knowing this would be on SM soon.
Saundra seems delightful and excellent at getting the tea. Good on him for taking such great care of a fan.
Such a nice gesture on his part and I love that Auntie Sandra got the info for us!
Chris Martin is single? Form an orderly line ladies. What am I saying? If you’re lining up to date Chris Martin, no one needs to instruct you on being bland.
I thought you were serious there. Who’s lusting after Chris Martin? I would never commit or condone violence, but I just want to punch the wall every time I see his face or hear Clocks one more time. I’d rather watch Madame Web a 100 times than go out for drinks with Martin. At least you’d get a good laugh out of the movie.
Can you imagine? I don’t care if he’s rich. It’d be like dating Prince Valium from Spaceballs.
I like some of their earlier songs, but I realized I can only listen, I can’t watch him sing any of them, it weirds me out. I have no idea why.
Also I wonder if he said “I’m single!” or if she asked if he was married and he said no.
Single like single? Or “single” like not married? Like on your tax forms?
“Four Hour Video Essay”
Not commenting on the rest of the article ’cause I haven’t read it fully and idc about Disney drama tbh, but WHAT? FOUR HOURS?
It’s not an age thing. I’m a zillenial and I don’t understand what’s up with these absurdly long videos that are longer than most movies and documentaries. I’m sorry, but I doubt those videos can’t be trimmed. This is why I don’t watch YT video essays that are over 60 mins. I got better things to do with my time and even if I didn’t lol it’s still too much.
There seems to be a community of people who use YouTube videos as background noise while they clean or sleep. I’m sure this is one of those.
I watched it and it’s fantastic.
To be fair, I watched while in bed with Covid, but if I wasn’t sick I would have just watched it over a number of days (inc listening to it while walking the dog)..
It now has over 6 million views, so I’m not alone. Truly, it’s extremely well made and engaging.
I hope Tiffany doesn’t waste any more of her time trying to earn daddy’s love. Not going to happen. She’s not “hot enough” for him. Slob.
This is great! I am checking if it’s something that works for me
Chris Martin and his women puzzles me a bit?
By all reports he is a genuinely sweet and giving man who consistently treats people with respect. As a BTS fan, the way he approaches, treats, respects, writes songs for, understands, admires, boosts (running around with JIn’s astronaut plushy throughout the tour!) the members and their art is an absolute gold standard without the subtle bigotry, contempt-for-boy-bands, and actively-pursued misunderstanding of the group you see in 95% of the western entertainment industry(and most non-fan westerns, to be honest, it’s so depressing). He seems to be a man who sees the world with a lot of nuance and flexibility.
THAT BEING SAID his love of (admittedly utterly gorgeous) Uber-Hollywood-Nepo Women with a refusal to recognize that fact and a willingness to be high level wellness and lifestyle grifters with awful friends like Tracy Anderson (that one’s on Goop) baffles me. It’s probably no more complex than they’re just his type and he ignores these um quirks as many men are capable of doing, but I wish I had more data to get where in his soul it comes from.
People are strange.