“Wait, did Dakota Johnson & Chris Martin break up this year?” links

Oh, did Chris Martin & Dakota Johnson split? Chris Martin apparently told a woman/fan that he is single right now. [LaineyGossip]

Howard Stern & Kathie Lee Gifford ended their feud. [Socialite Life]

Disney versus YouTuber Jenny Nicholson. [Pajiba]

Regina King went to the Louis Vuitton Cruise show! [Go Fug Yourself]

Donald Trump blanked on his daughter Tiffany. [OMG Blog]

Ben Affleck looks weird without his beard, imo. [Just Jared]

Who was the best-dressed at Cannes? [RCFA]

Tom Selleck auditioned for Mae West?! [Seriously OMG]

Imagine being arrested for stealing a tip jar. [Starcasm]

I’m going to announce that I’m “clapping back on body-shamers” every time I eat a regular meal, just like Cardi B. [Hollywood Life]

Cool photos, some of them are optical illusions. [Buzzfeed]

That moment when Chris Martin @Coldplay saw me struggling to walk, had his car stop and gave me a lift. Blooming amazing. Can't believe this happened.

What a decent bloke ❤️

We had a nice chat too. He is single and likes #Luton 😉

Thx again @BBCR1.#BigWeekend#SeeMyLuton pic.twitter.com/Fb9itT43LY

— Saundra Glenn 💙 (@OfficialSaundra) May 26, 2024