Lady Gaga says she’s in the studio every day working on her album

Mother Monster gave us a lot last weekend, all within a 48-hour period. On May 23, two days before the Chromatica Ball concert film’s release on HBO Max, Lady Gaga attended its premiere at Nya Studios in Los Angeles. She walked the red charcoal gray carpet in a white one-shouldered, grommeted dress adorned with literal car parts, and a black-haired wig embodying the very definition of bangs trauma. The car part piece was giving me vibes of, “meat dress, but with less clean up.” Inside the venue, Gaga’s Chromatica Ball costumes were on display, and later she changed into an all black ensemble (complete with face mask!) for an on stage Q&A. Both at this premiere, and in the now infamous blink-and-you’ll-miss-it flashing card at the end of the concert film, Gaga made one thing very clear: her seventh studio album is coming soon.

Lady Gaga has confirmed her long-anticipated seventh studio album is on the way. The 38-year-old references ‘LG7’ at the end of her new recently-released Chromatica Ball concert movie. The tour, delayed until 2022 due to Covid-19, took place in support of Lady Gaga’s sixth studio album, 2020’s Chromatica. A title card displayed at the closing segment of Chromatica Ball, released on HBO Max on 25 May, states: ‘LG7. Gaga returns.’ The announcement follows the ‘Rain On Me’ singer hinting in March that the hotly-anticipated LP will arrive sometime in 2024. “I’ve been writing pop songs since I was a little girl. I can’t believe I still get to do what I love,” she told fans on instagram at the time. “This year will be an important and meaningful year for us, I know. Music changes people’s lives […] I’m so honored I get to be a part of that in this life.” She subsequently told Entertainment Tonight: “I have been working on my new music all the time and I truly live and breathe it. I just can’t wait to give it to the fans.” The Chromatica Ball took place from July 17 2022 to September 17 2022 and totalled just 20 shows.

[From Attitude]

Yes, LG7 watch was already in full swing this year, of course instigated by the bleaching of the eyebrows (which she’s still sporting, by the way). But having an actual title card at the end of the film say, “LG7. Gaga returns,” well, it was just the kind of official stamp that will carry Little Monsters through the final months of waiting. She’s noted before that she’s working as fast as she can, and Gaga reiterated that message at the premiere to E! News, saying she’s close but the process can’t be rushed, “It’s either right or it’s not.” Hang in there, Little Monsters!

Until we get more concrete LG7 updates, I’ll share a few thoughts on the Chromatica Ball in no particular order: I loved that she was always in shoes she could dance in, no crazy high heels. My mother and I agreed that her makeup was stunning (though my mother thought the extra heavy liner added for the final set was unnecessary). I stand by my previous claim that Gaga is most Gaga when at the piano, and I enjoyed seeing Joanne’s “Angel Down” get some love and attention. But above all, I cannot thank the Lady enough for singing “Shallow” while wearing an insect/alien, face-covering headpiece, for no discernible reason, and for that song only. Then upon the song’s conclusion, she mimes feeling out the headpiece in order to remove it because it’s blocking her vision, as if she didn’t just play a whole ass song on the keyboard. Please, Mother Monster, DO NOT EVER explain this moment.

