Buckingham Palace staff are ‘touched’ by the cards sent to Princess Kate

Just after Kensington Palace released the Princess of Wales’s cancer-announcement video in March, the British commentators were making a big deal about how someone (probably one of them) left a bouquet of flowers and a note outside of Windsor Castle. The monarchists noted that the flowers seemed to be a “message” that the public supports Kate and that the public was apologizing for caring about her well-being as Kensington Palace completely bungled the communications and messaging around her illness. I thought, at the time, that it was weird and notable that there weren’t more flowers left outside Windsor Castle and Kensington Palace in the wake of her announcement. I still find it odd. Well, the palace’s crack team has been following those conversations and wouldn’t you know, Becky English at the Daily Mail has a story about how Buckingham Palace has received “tens of thousands” of cards and gifts for Kate this year.
Buckingham Palace has been inundated with ‘tens of thousands’ of get-well-soon cards and gifts for the Princess of Wales. It is understood that the correspondence team has been ‘so touched’ by the love and affection shown to Kate, 42, who recorded an emotional video message in March revealing she had started preventative chemotherapy for cancer.
The princess has withdrawn from public life to concentrate on her recovery, as well as protecting her young family. But the outpouring of support continues. The volume of correspondence has at times been difficult for the team to cope with. But staff do aim to reply to all the writers.
All letters to members of the Royal Family are dealt with by the Court Post Office. In a normal week the Palace can expect up to 1,000 letters, but what they have experienced since March has significantly surpassed that.
The Mail understands the princess has been out and about more with her family in recent weeks, which will be taken as a positive sign by many. But Kensington Palace has stressed that she still needs time and space to recover.
[From The Daily Mail]
A few things – it’s extremely odd that the cards and gifts are being sent to Buckingham Palace and not Kensington Palace or Windsor Castle. I would assume there’s a security reason for this, and perhaps all letters, cards and packages addressed to ANY royal go through the Court Post Office. Still, it’s strange that this story is coming from Buckingham Palace and not Kensington Palace. It’s just further evidence, to my mind, that BP took over KP’s messaging about Kate in March. It also feels like Kensington Palace has been hesitant to publicize any private or public sympathy for Kate – there’s been nothing in the way of “Kate appreciates all of the well-wishes, she’s reading some of the get-well cards.” And notice that BP isn’t saying that either – “the correspondence team has been ‘so touched’ by the love and affection shown to Kate.” Have the messages been passed on to Kate?
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
-
-
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit the Ukrainian Cultural Centre in London to learn about the extraordinary efforts being made to support Ukrainians in the UK and across Europe.
Meeting with members of the Ukrainian community and volunteers, Their Royal Highnesses will hear about the services offered at the centre, the incredible amount of donations they have received and the challenges they continue to face to get material aid where it’s most needed. As part of this The Duke and Duchess will be invited to help with some of the sorting and packaging of items donated.The Duchess gave homemade cakes to the workers ,The couple where shown around by Ukraine’s ambassador to the UK, Vadym Prystaiko and his wife Inna Prystaiko.,Image: 668482593, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Ian Vogler / Avalon
-
-
Catherine, Princess of Wales smiles as she arrives for her visit to Vsi Razom Community Hub, in the Lexicon Shopping Centre, on October 04, 2023 in Bracknell, England. The Princess was there to hear about the work the organisation has been doing to support those who have arrived in the local area from Ukraine as a result of the ongoing conflict.
NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS,Image: 810846042, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
-
-
Catherine, Princess of Wales smiles as she arrives for her visit to Vsi Razom Community Hub, in the Lexicon Shopping Centre, on October 04, 2023 in Bracknell, England. The Princess was there to hear about the work the organisation has been doing to support those who have arrived in the local area from Ukraine as a result of the ongoing conflict.
NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS,Image: 810848482, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
-
-
Catherine, Princess of Wales holds a bouquet of flowers and wears a Ukrainian ribbon during her visit to Vsi Razom Community Hub, in the Lexicon Shopping Centre, on October 04, 2023 in Bracknell, England. The Princess was there to hear about the work the organisation has been doing to support those who have arrived in the local area from Ukraine as a result of the ongoing conflict.
NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS,Image: 810848734, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
-
-
Catherine, Princess of Wales holds a bouquet of flowers and wears a Ukrainian ribbon during her visit to Vsi Razom Community Hub, in the Lexicon Shopping Centre, on October 04, 2023 in Bracknell, England. The Princess was there to hear about the work the organisation has been doing to support those who have arrived in the local area from Ukraine as a result of the ongoing conflict.
NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS,Image: 810848748, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
-
-
Catherine, Princess of Wales smiles as she learns to tie a “Ukrainian ribbon” during her visit to Vsi Razom Community Hub, in the Lexicon Shopping Centre, on October 04, 2023 in Bracknell, England. The Princess was there to hear about the work the organisation has been doing to support those who have arrived in the local area from Ukraine as a result of the ongoing conflict.
NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS,Image: 810859451, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
-
-
Catherine, Princess of Wales writes a message of support on a box after helping to pack donations of essential items during her visit to Vsi Razom Community Hub, in the Lexicon Shopping Centre, on October 04, 2023 in Bracknell, England. The Princess was there to hear about the work the organisation has been doing to support those who have arrived in the local area from Ukraine as a result of the ongoing conflict.
NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS,Image: 810859519, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
-
-
The message of support on a box written by Catherine, Princess of Wales, after helping to pack donations of essential items during her visit to Vsi Razom Community Hub, in the Lexicon Shopping Centre, on October 04, 2023 in Bracknell, England. The Princess was there to hear about the work the organisation has been doing to support those who have arrived in the local area from Ukraine as a result of the ongoing conflict.
NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS,Image: 810859531, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
-
-
Catherine, Princess of Wales smiles and waves as she holds a bouquet of flowers during her visit to Vsi Razom Community Hub, in the Lexicon Shopping Centre, on October 04, 2023 in Bracknell, England. The Princess was there to hear about the work the organisation has been doing to support those who have arrived in the local area from Ukraine as a result of the ongoing conflict.
NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS,Image: 810859575, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
Just where was she out and about. Are the children with her. They are trying to make her appear as popular as Diana. Doesn’t work.
Reading some of the theories on Celebitchy really opened my eyes — she is not in England! THAT’s why there are no recent photos of her, why she and William do not appear together (even in her cancer video), why none of the kids are seen with her, why there are no leaks from British staff, etc. Supposedly she was in a car so William could drop her at an appointment, and we joked about Kate taking an Uber home — but if she was dropped at the airport, there was no need for a trip home. And of course she can’t admit to having special stem cell or other treatment in Switzerland or Thailand or wherever she is, that the average person can’t get. It all makes sense, and I wouldn’t have though of it myself. Thanks celebitchy.
“matta_of_fact” on tiktok also commented that she believes Kate is getting treatment abroad and the palace don’t want the public to know that especially with NHS going under. It seemed plausible to me, too.
I saw Matta_of_fact”‘s TikTok and was uncomfortable with the “conspiracy shaming “. I think there is enough to question the cancer messaging – whether in part or in full. If Kate were out of the country – which is also a possibility – she’s been gone since January. The Spanish media is reporting she needs another surgery, which is lining up with anyone who thought she might be uncomfortable being in public with a stoma.
@EasternViolet, I like “matta_of_fact” because she behaves more like a journalist than actual ones. I believe, the derangers tried to get her fired from her job because she wasn’t talking sh*t about Meghan when that was all the media and social media were doing at the time. Yes, we don’t trust the palace and their messaging, but it is good that the people with huge followers show restraint while talking about real people. She did that with Meghan, I don’t mind she is also doing it with Kate.
I agree – she is reporting more fair and balanced, but she could have framed the kate theory “what I think is going on is XYZ” instead of shaming people for having alternative theories. That’s my only bone to pick with that particular post. Otherwise, I enjoy her content.
@Mrs Krabapple, I don’t think she was even in that car with William…if she was, why didn’t we see her face, just her back?I believe it was one of her double…don’t forget, a few days after, we had the video at the farm…with her double….KP struggled those days to find a way to “show” Kate….remember the plant when she was “allegedly ” released from the hospital in her assistant’s car?…she is somewhere else from the beginning…that’s why only the staff is surprised with those supposed “get well ” cards….there are crumbs everywhere..in every article : birth family, yesterday, the staff, and not Kate, are overwhelmed…etc…
I seriously doubt she gets that many cards. If she does get cards then why hasn’t she made a video of herself opening the cards and reading them like Chuckles did? Guess it’s because she has been hidden away so Peg can play I’m a bachelor now
That first photo is a classic with the keens together
X publication (in this case The Mail) ‘understands that’ = X publication has absolutely no verification of whatever comes after this phrase but we’ve column inches to fill and Palace PR people to keep onside.
In other news, I’m delighted to tell you all that The Hench understands that animals of a porcine nature may have been spotted airborne in the skies above Windsor.
https://www.college-of-arms.gov.uk/resources/arms-of-her-majesty-queen-camilla
Animals of a porcine nature above Windsor like those depicted on Camzilla’s coat of arms?
“animals of a porcine nature”
Made me think of a record cover, before there were CDs, with said animal floating above Battersea Power Station.
And I agree, The Fail totally came up with this story on their own, to show Schrödinger’s princess Keen Missington is neither gone nor forgotten, and at least more relevant than Meghan, if not *a lot* more, because she will be Kween, if she ever comes back.
“It also feels like Kensington Palace has been hesitant to publicize any private or public sympathy for Kate – there’s been nothing in the way of “Kate appreciates all of the well-wishes, she’s reading some of the get-well cards.” And notice that BP isn’t saying that either – “the correspondence team has been ‘so touched’ by the love and affection shown to Kate.”
^^ This is typically what happens during a separation. They’re holding off saying anything about her publicly until she has signed the documents.
If the split is what’s really keeping her away for this long (which I do find plausible), they’ve f–ked up their messaging way, WAY beyond anything I thought possible, and Kate has already “won” the divorce. William dumping his wife while she’s possibly battling cancer would result in the kind of vitriol that was previously reserved for Meghan (karma!). I can’t even imagine a way he could wiggle out of it. Outing her for lying about her illness(es)? Then he’d still look like the POS he is for playing along.
So many husbands leave their wives when they get cancer that this is going to be hard for many, many women to accept this blindly. Surely people will be asking for more information about the illness and divorce timeline. Can someone in England let me know if there’s still too much of a “stiff upper lip” culture, or is there also a pretty loud contingent of women willing to be angry publicly about divorce?
“Still, it’s strange that this story is coming from Buckingham Palace and not Kensington Palace. It’s just further evidence, to my mind, that BP took over KP’s messaging about Kate in March.”
It’s not the same but it kinda reminds of H&M moved under BP to get away from W&K/KP’s terrorism. I wonder how alike the circumstances are.
Good question.
Heuvo’s going to be big mad about BP people about Kate.
I saw this headline yesterday and my first thought was “Why now?”
There has been an increased attention on Kate’s disappearance on social media for a few weeks now, especially after the articles stating that she won’t be seen until next year. I think, they are trying to calm down the people who are worrying about her.
People are worried, she hasn’t been seen since last Christmas, AI doesn’t count. I dreamt about her last night, she was bone thin in her royal blue coat and couldn’t talk. But she did wave! Really, what is going on, how can people continue to get away with disappearing whole grown women?
Agreed… the social media discussion is gaining momentum by the day.
I am in a sub on Reddit. The group mod was threatened recently.
@CICI, if you’re up to it, can you share which sub it is? I’m on the r/royalgossip, but I haven’t seen much drama there. I’ve been enjoying the drama on the r/travisandtaylor snark sub, where the mod has also been threatened.
@Agnes – that’s spooky to me because that is how I dream of the recently dead that I know. They always appear, silent and unable to talk.
Because they just released the news that Kate won’t be seen ‘until at least the autumn’ with a side helping of ‘possibly not until 2025’.
And that does NOT tally with Becky English claiming she was being seen ‘out and about’ more which was in an article a few days before.
Both things cannot be true. If she is capable of being seen ‘out and about’ then she does not need the rest of the year off.
Once again the messaging is all over the place so SM will kick off again and then, no doubt, be shamed for speculation…
It “needs” to go through Buckingham Palace. BP, KC and QCC have been far more supportive and understanding than KP and W. Egg said she was healthy, he and KP blamed her for the Frankenphoto, there were some suspicious things like that Windsor farm store video, etc,… whereas KC and QCC have shown more concern. BP is more believable and someone there (as opposed to KP’s Instagram) realizes that it’s a good idea to thank the public for their well wishes, especially before Trooping.
William is taking his revenge for the deferred divorce by throwing all his trash into Kate’s yard. Despicable. Kate ain’t great; this is more of a commentary on Heuvo.
They only put out stories like this when they notice people don’t really care anymore, aside rabid royalists ( most even stopped talking about Kate months ago and have turned to their favorite subjects Harry and Meghan) most of the public discourse about Kate is morbid curiosity and not at all any form of sympathy.
So ONE bouquet outside the palace gates? Diana still receives far more than that.
Rebecca English should be getting bags of money from the RF with the way she dutifully reports whatever storyline they want the public to know.
‘Touched’ as in, ‘Awww! It’s touching that the plebs still think she’s alive? Or…
so I think the mail going through BP is standard (maybe for security reasons?) but what’s weird is that we’re hearing the response essentially from BP as well. Like Kaiser points out, this isn’t KP or Kate using a surrogate to talk to the DM. This is BP. And this is the kind of story we expected to see months ago – about well wishes, receiving cards, etc. BP knows that this story is expected (remember the video of Charles looking at his get well cards) so here we finally have it.
The BP comms dude used to work for the DF, so this story has been okayed by KC and/ or QCC. Whatever is going on, they (and NOT seemingly W and/ or KP) is looking out for K. A little while ago, Camzilla was sure to be photographed with Rose Hanbury—I am now doubly sure that she sent a message to Huevo (and not K) by that action. I can’t see C&C sticking up for K if they didn’t want to.
Issue verified Photos or it didn’t happen.. be it the cards or the mysterious sightings. Her popularity was shown to the world with that lonely bouquet of flowers resting on the fence, I will believe that over any tabloid or you.gov poll.
I asked about a lack of flowers for Kate at KP months ago on Twitter and got piled on because apparently, you only do that for dead people in the U.K. BP’s message I think is addressing what the courtiers see is going on – more and more people wondering where is Kate, and zero PR management from KP because they are completely unable to do anything sensible with Huevo at the helm.
Further down in the article Becky also says that K “unexpectedly” went to the hospital for surgery earlier this year. Hmmm, that seems like a strange way to put it when KP/BM screamed at us that it was planned.
Pics or it didn’t happen. The Palace has always been eager to show the popularity of royals in the past and had no hesitation in showing the mail they’ve received. I think the Palace has realised that Kate is not as popular as they thought.
The staff is touched by well wishes for Kate? So Kate isn’t even involved enough to be touched by her own get well cards and messages. She really is being marginalized in her own melodrama.
Or perhaps, she can’t?
Hey tabloids, I thought y’all were supposed to be hush-hush about Kate from now on. Is phasing her out for Huevo not suiting your bottom line?
– Indefinite absence from public life
– Will/KP/BP express zero sympathy for Kate
– Will/KP seem offended by public sympathy
– KP promise that Kate would be seen at Easter
– farm shop video, KP messaging that Kate is in good health
– zero embiggening articles re Kate’s brave struggle
– no family visits when she was in hospital
All suggest to me that whether or not she’s had surgery/cancer, she’s in some kind of mental health crisis, and Will and the BRF are ashamed of her for it.
I definitely think there’s some mental health aspect to this. I really think Kate was asked for a divorce the moment Christmas optics were done, and she spiralled. Whether it was the cause of a medical emergency or just made it harder to recover, I have no real idea. But knowing that you’ve given yourself an ED (and possibly a substance dependence), failed as a show-pony on a global stage, married an absent husband and absent father, and given your kids to Rumpelstiltskin—all for nothing—I’d have a breakdown too.
Curiouser & curiouser.
So that’s why some KP statements were signed from only Willy. Kate is no longer represented by KP.
That’s why the messaging got better, BP didn’t take over because KP screwed up: it’s because they are no longer together & part of the negotiations were Willy not wanting Kate attached to KP.
The slow drip drip of what’s happening is interesting to say the least. We’re seeing their separation agreement bit by bit.
Meanwhile, the headline I saw on the most National Enquirer at the grocery checkout stand is “Kate’s Cancer Chemo Crisis!” Right above that headline in smaller lettering is “What are the royals hiding?” I didn’t have time to read the article, but the cover teased info like “Hair falling out in clumps!” and “Battling Nausea & Exhaustion!” and “William fears she’s going to Die!” Too over the top? Maybe. Does the Enquirer know anything? Maybe. It has been right sometimes in the past about other (non-royal) public figures, so the Enquirer could actually have some good info. It has, at least in the past, practiced “checkbook journalism,” otherwise known as paying sources for info, something more “legitimate” newspapers, like the New York Times and its ilk, would allegedly never do. If the price was right, perhaps the Enquirer could get someone who really does know what’s going on to talk to them. (Side note: The Enquirer, I think, is generally icky, not least because its publisher was in the tank for Trump.)