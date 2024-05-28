Buckingham Palace staff are ‘touched’ by the cards sent to Princess Kate

Just after Kensington Palace released the Princess of Wales’s cancer-announcement video in March, the British commentators were making a big deal about how someone (probably one of them) left a bouquet of flowers and a note outside of Windsor Castle. The monarchists noted that the flowers seemed to be a “message” that the public supports Kate and that the public was apologizing for caring about her well-being as Kensington Palace completely bungled the communications and messaging around her illness. I thought, at the time, that it was weird and notable that there weren’t more flowers left outside Windsor Castle and Kensington Palace in the wake of her announcement. I still find it odd. Well, the palace’s crack team has been following those conversations and wouldn’t you know, Becky English at the Daily Mail has a story about how Buckingham Palace has received “tens of thousands” of cards and gifts for Kate this year.

Buckingham Palace has been inundated with ‘tens of thousands’ of get-well-soon cards and gifts for the Princess of Wales. It is understood that the correspondence team has been ‘so touched’ by the love and affection shown to Kate, 42, who recorded an emotional video message in March revealing she had started preventative chemotherapy for cancer. The princess has withdrawn from public life to concentrate on her recovery, as well as protecting her young family. But the outpouring of support continues. The volume of correspondence has at times been difficult for the team to cope with. But staff do aim to reply to all the writers. All letters to members of the Royal Family are dealt with by the Court Post Office. In a normal week the Palace can expect up to 1,000 letters, but what they have experienced since March has significantly surpassed that. The Mail understands the princess has been out and about more with her family in recent weeks, which will be taken as a positive sign by many. But Kensington Palace has stressed that she still needs time and space to recover.

[From The Daily Mail]

A few things – it’s extremely odd that the cards and gifts are being sent to Buckingham Palace and not Kensington Palace or Windsor Castle. I would assume there’s a security reason for this, and perhaps all letters, cards and packages addressed to ANY royal go through the Court Post Office. Still, it’s strange that this story is coming from Buckingham Palace and not Kensington Palace. It’s just further evidence, to my mind, that BP took over KP’s messaging about Kate in March. It also feels like Kensington Palace has been hesitant to publicize any private or public sympathy for Kate – there’s been nothing in the way of “Kate appreciates all of the well-wishes, she’s reading some of the get-well cards.” And notice that BP isn’t saying that either – “the correspondence team has been ‘so touched’ by the love and affection shown to Kate.” Have the messages been passed on to Kate?