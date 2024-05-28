Oh, Hugh Grosvenor is a lot closer to Prince Harry than Prince William?

Hugh Grosvenor, the Duke of Westminster, will marry Olivia Henson on June 7th. The wedding should be one of the biggest social events of the year, and I imagine loads of posh people and many titled aristocrats will be in attendance. The wedding should have been all about Hugh and Olivia. But Kensington Palace is doing the most to make the wedding all about Prince William and how William and Harry are fighting. To recap: originally, royal sources insisted that Hugh snubbed the Sussexes for a wedding invitation, then we learned that Hugh actually did invite the Sussexes but Harry turned it down politely, and he spoke to Hugh personally. Then KP’s message changed: Harry only turned down the wedding invitation because he’s jealous that William will be the “star” of the wedding, because Hugh asked William to be… an usher. Please allow Tom Quinn to expand on that even further:

Speaking exclusively to The Mirror, Tom Quinn said: “Harry’s decision not to attend his old friend the Hugh Grosvenor’s wedding was probably inevitable once he realised his brother would be there.’ A friend of Harry’s said: ‘Harry definitely had second thoughts about turning down the invitation to Hugh’s wedding but he can’t bear the idea of being in the same building as his brother let alone the same room’.” Tom also said Harry “felt he should have been usher” at the wedding. He explained: “Harry hates the idea of completely losing touch with his old Etonian and army friends and he was close to Hugh Grosvenor, but attending a wedding at which his brother will be an usher is just history repeating itself in the most painful way.” He added: “Harry felt he should have been invited to be an usher, but once again his brother takes precedence.” Tom’s comments come after a source claimed Harry was “triggered” to decline the invitation when he found out William was being made an usher.

[From The Daily Mirror]

I cannot even imagine a nearly 42-year-old man projecting his own childishness on his brother IN PRINT. Incidentally, Quinn’s timeline makes zero sense – the invitations went out in December, and Harry and Hugh spoke immediately and that’s when Harry turned it down. Then, months later, Hugh asked William to be an usher. Meanwhile, royalists have now twisted the story from “hahaha, Hugh Grosvenor snubbed Harry” to “why would Harry snub one of his oldest friends?!?!”

Prince Harry not attending the Duke of Westminster’s wedding will come as a huge “shock” to the Royal Family and the groom himself, a source has claimed. The wedding of the season is set for June 7, but despite being close friends with the groom for years, Prince Harry will reportedly not be in attendance. The source told the Express that the pair “were very close” making the whole situation “so sad”. Hugh Grosvenor, the Duke of Westminster, was at Prince Harry’s 21st birthday, and the two even went travelling together in Africa. Although speculation still remains rife as to why Prince Harry would not attend his close friend’s wedding, the source explained that it may have something to do with Prince William. Despite being older than and not as close with the groom, Prince William is reportedly set to be an usher at his wedding to Olivia Henson at Chester Cathedral. The source said: “He’s also a lot closer in age to Harry whereas William is eight or nine years older. When they were growing up Harry and Hugh were much closer. Hugh was a young boy when William was in his late teens and early twenties. That’s why this has all come as such a shock.”

[From The Daily Express]

So Harry turned down a wedding invitation from a man he considers a dear friend, and Harry’s brother spends months spreading rumors about how Harry wasn’t invited, how Harry is jealous, and how Harry is snubbing his good friend. Like… everything that’s happened around this wedding makes me really grateful that Harry made zero move to attend. William’s tackiness knows no bounds and William’s tantrum would have been so much bigger if Harry was planning to attend.

