Oh, Hugh Grosvenor is a lot closer to Prince Harry than Prince William?

Hugh Grosvenor, the Duke of Westminster, will marry Olivia Henson on June 7th. The wedding should be one of the biggest social events of the year, and I imagine loads of posh people and many titled aristocrats will be in attendance. The wedding should have been all about Hugh and Olivia. But Kensington Palace is doing the most to make the wedding all about Prince William and how William and Harry are fighting. To recap: originally, royal sources insisted that Hugh snubbed the Sussexes for a wedding invitation, then we learned that Hugh actually did invite the Sussexes but Harry turned it down politely, and he spoke to Hugh personally. Then KP’s message changed: Harry only turned down the wedding invitation because he’s jealous that William will be the “star” of the wedding, because Hugh asked William to be… an usher. Please allow Tom Quinn to expand on that even further:
Speaking exclusively to The Mirror, Tom Quinn said: “Harry’s decision not to attend his old friend the Hugh Grosvenor’s wedding was probably inevitable once he realised his brother would be there.’
A friend of Harry’s said: ‘Harry definitely had second thoughts about turning down the invitation to Hugh’s wedding but he can’t bear the idea of being in the same building as his brother let alone the same room’.”
Tom also said Harry “felt he should have been usher” at the wedding. He explained: “Harry hates the idea of completely losing touch with his old Etonian and army friends and he was close to Hugh Grosvenor, but attending a wedding at which his brother will be an usher is just history repeating itself in the most painful way.”
He added: “Harry felt he should have been invited to be an usher, but once again his brother takes precedence.” Tom’s comments come after a source claimed Harry was “triggered” to decline the invitation when he found out William was being made an usher.
I cannot even imagine a nearly 42-year-old man projecting his own childishness on his brother IN PRINT. Incidentally, Quinn’s timeline makes zero sense – the invitations went out in December, and Harry and Hugh spoke immediately and that’s when Harry turned it down. Then, months later, Hugh asked William to be an usher. Meanwhile, royalists have now twisted the story from “hahaha, Hugh Grosvenor snubbed Harry” to “why would Harry snub one of his oldest friends?!?!”
Prince Harry not attending the Duke of Westminster’s wedding will come as a huge “shock” to the Royal Family and the groom himself, a source has claimed. The wedding of the season is set for June 7, but despite being close friends with the groom for years, Prince Harry will reportedly not be in attendance. The source told the Express that the pair “were very close” making the whole situation “so sad”.
Hugh Grosvenor, the Duke of Westminster, was at Prince Harry’s 21st birthday, and the two even went travelling together in Africa. Although speculation still remains rife as to why Prince Harry would not attend his close friend’s wedding, the source explained that it may have something to do with Prince William. Despite being older than and not as close with the groom, Prince William is reportedly set to be an usher at his wedding to Olivia Henson at Chester Cathedral.
The source said: “He’s also a lot closer in age to Harry whereas William is eight or nine years older. When they were growing up Harry and Hugh were much closer. Hugh was a young boy when William was in his late teens and early twenties. That’s why this has all come as such a shock.”
So Harry turned down a wedding invitation from a man he considers a dear friend, and Harry’s brother spends months spreading rumors about how Harry wasn’t invited, how Harry is jealous, and how Harry is snubbing his good friend. Like… everything that’s happened around this wedding makes me really grateful that Harry made zero move to attend. William’s tackiness knows no bounds and William’s tantrum would have been so much bigger if Harry was planning to attend.
Photos courtesy of Getty, Avalon Red.
Hugh is a really cute billionaire, I hope he and his bride have a happy day and just lol and eyeroll at all the BS Baldy is spewing to his new favorite mouthpiece.
This is just more of Peg hates Harry and Peg is putting it out there to make himself feel better. Unfortunately for Peg it just shows he is a jealous man child nothing more and he is interfering with Hugh’s and his bride to be big day. What an absolute Putz.
What I am reading between the lines is that Harry decided not to come because he didnt want it to become about him, Meghan or the sh1tshow that is KP and the firm.
Absolutely, at which point William decided IT’S MY TIME TO SHINE.
Lol Sarah, your comment hit me just right!
Did you too have the image of an egg in diapers, smeared face with food proclaiming victory in an x stance on top of diapers, broken crockery, pillows and stolen crown gems?
You don’t need to read between the lines, it was what was being written at the time that Harry turned down the ‘keep the date open’ The story was changed later, obviously rather embarrassing for the press if the truth was known. Reading the Excess today looks as if Harry might have come anyway, they are still making it about Harry not about Huge and the soon to be Mrs. Hugh.
For all we know he may be there in a wig 😛
Bingo! And Huevo who can’t read any room whatsoever bossed in to not only attend but probably pitched a fit about needing a role just to try to hurt Harry. Once again, a grown man doing this crap. It’s funny that they gave him the role of usher though. Such a throwaway role for such an important person. Lol
OMG! OliviaOne, you and I had the same image, cuz I posted just that below without having seen your comment.
The centerpiece of a wedding is the bride and groom. I’m sure Harry didn’t want to be there for any drama his idiot brother may cause. Stirring pots into a rolling boil is not a think that Harry wants to do. Good for him.
PW is giving Karen from Outnumbered – https://youtu.be/kME_p8VwdfA?si=5dBq8pj44vJG7i62&t=42
Yes. This kind of nonsense is one of the reasons the old Aristos look upon the Windsors as snotty, German parvenues who don’t know how to behave. Seriously – petty backstabbing, petulant rows over who gets most media coverage, cash for access and titles, ruining other people’s weddings, ANDREW. They may be the Royal family but they have very little class.
I doubt that PH has lost touch with those who were true friends, including army buddies and friends from Eton. Everybody loses touch with some people over the years.
If harry accepted the invite the headlines would be about William and Charles snubbing harry and where harry is staying etc
I do believe that Harry is closer to Hugh, but 14 year old Hugh attended Harry’s 21st birthday party??? Also, Hugh neither attended Eton nor was in the military. This, as always, is total garbage. Huevo is Hector Projector-ing all over the place.
This was going to be my comment. Hugh didn’t even go to Eton. I have no doubt that Hugh and the Windsor’s mix together on social occasions, but he’s never struck me as one of their close friends. If nothing else, the ages are wrong.
This.
Yes, I was just counting out the timeline on my fingers. I love how these articles will include random facts that completely negate what they’re trying to say.
How bizarre he wasn’t shipped off to Eton.
Perhaps it’s the press that’s making Harry closer to Grosvenor than is reality. I don’t believe he’s one of Harry’s close friends. I think the connection is really that their fathers were friends.
Good lord this makes Peggy look absolutely pathetic. I bet that Duke regrets the invite, I certainly wouldn’t be issuing him anymore invites.. also being petty Peg and his egghead🥚 standing next to the full head of hair Duke will be entertaining.
@SarahCS
Poor Willy never manages to shine though – especially when the spotlight IS on him 😂.
Its opposite day again. Harry has shown time and time again that he is not a coward and would not shy away just because his miserable family is present. The funerals,coronation were virtually walking into the Lions den but he still went held his head high and DGAF. Charles and William are the wimps that always have excuses not to be around Harry.
This is stupid, Harry’s absence at Hugh Grosvenor’s wedding definitely isn’t shocking because him not going was stated nearly a year ago. Harry and William are only two years apart, so Harry’s not much closer in age to Hugh, William is 9 years older than Hugh while Harry is 7 years older.
Everyone is doing a lot over this wedding. How did we get here and why is it such a big deal that H chose not to go? It’s not the first he’s turned down. Why is this one so significant?
I think mainly it’s because there is literally nothing interesting going on with the BRF that the press is prepared to actually talk about. We’re getting silly stories about some 40 yr old guy being the “star” of a friend’s wedding because he’s going to be an usher when we really should be getting stories about Kate and what’s going on with her health and her marriage. We all know if this had been Meghan out of sight for months like this the press would be going insane with endless stories and speculation.
Only bc the narrative of continuing to pit Diana’s boys against each other – in every context- makes them lots of $$$$$. That’s it.
Honestly, I think it’s bc this guy is so rich. There’s no royal weddings or princess of wales pictures so this super rich person wedding is being used as a surrogate for royal gossip. And William is dutifully providing the papers with stories by acting like a trashy guest making it all about himself and his psychodrama jealousy over his brother. The rota is bored and this wedding is giving them royal adjacent stories to write about.
He Is very royal adjacent as he is the one lending his helicopter/s to William when he wants to lie low from the public. I think He is the closest to. “Younger brother” in the RF in terms of wealth and connections, hence the reporting craziness
It’s inevitably going to be the main thing “reported” on whether he goes or not, but by not going it lends to speculation from afar. By going it turns into the William and Harry show which is much worse. While I am sure he wanted to go to see his friend get married, he also likely didn’t want to go for many very valid reasons. At the end of the day, he made the very thoughtful decision to not go so as to not make the wedding all about him.
I read last year that Harry declined the ‘keep the day open’ because he knew that if he and Meghan attended all the attention of the press would be on them rather than the bride and groom, that sounds more like the Harry we know than anything dreamt up by Quinn and his ilk.
Are bachelor parties a thing in the UK? Because I am so hoping Harry flies in for that and leaves without saying a word and we just get some photos of Harry and Hugh hanging out, having a good time celebrating the upcoming wedding… sans William.
They are definitely a thing, usually called stag do’s.
@Hollz…Ditto.
I’ll guarantee bottom dollar that NO ONE associated with Harry is speaking to any trash azz British tabloid, let alone the Mirror, a rag that Harry is driving into the ground with his lawsuit. William is so desperately pathetic, what a complete and utter zero this guy is. It’s clear to anyone who’s paying the slightest attention that Harry and Meghan would go out of their way to avoid making someone else’s wedding all about themselves. And if they had gone, it would have been because Harry wanted to celebrate his friend on his friend’s special day, and not because he wanted to be a friggin usher. What kind of grown up normal person goes around bragging about being a sorry AZZ USHER???? This guy William is a whole azz future King walking around in dirty diapers. For you Brits, its nappies!
If I were Hugh and Olivia, I’d be disinviting William. Very publicly. Not leaving any room for him to pull some “you can’t fire me, I quit” nonsense. Tell him it’s a child-free wedding and his tantrum-prone ass can’t be trusted.
Tell William it’s a child-free wedding so his tantrum-ass can’t come?🤭 Since they made the man-child an usher they’re stuck with him. I’d be regretting that choice if it was my wedding but rich people are different. Having the future king be an usher/servant at a wedding might be considered a serve or something. William thinks it’s an honor but maybe it’s a subtle diss and William’s head is just too big to see it. Charles isn’t even going. Or maybe it really is an honor to be the usher at the wedding of someone richer than he is.
A multi-billionaire duke is going to disinvite the future king? I don’t think so – they’re all part of the same set.
This. Plus I really don’t think they’re going to want to invite more drama into their wedding.
The only thing Tom Quinn knows for sure is that Harry was invited, will not be attending, and W hates his brother. He used a heckuva lotta supposition to write his ensuing article.
Don’t think Hugh will forget how unbelievably petty and tacky William is behaving leading up to his wedding, centering himself around everything. The bride and groom will not appreciate this shit. He’s embarrassing himself in these aristo circles and continues to ruin whatever goodwill he thinks he has. Such an asshole.
I suspect this isn’t the first time Willy has embarrassed himself with the aristos, but given his position (future king…) they put up with him. If anything, they know what they’re getting– because that’s all that they’ve ever gotten–and how to deal with it.
Still, I hope Harry just shows up at the church for the service and disappears without a word.
Harry’s not going to the wedding. If he was it would have been leaked already.
Maybe it’s different in England but since when is being an usher a badge of honor? It would be funny if Hugh and his wife spent their honeymoon in California.
I’ll just say that Tom Quinn is the male version of Angela Levin. Harry had to spend most of his life in the same room with Camilla and was around William after the Queen died, he can handle being in the same room with William for this effing wedding. I’m more inclined to believe the timing wasn’t right. He’s just returned from the UK and Nigeria and Lili’s birthday is June 4.
I recall reading years ago, before WandK were elevated to sainthood, that the then Cambridge’s used to borrow Hugh’s private jet frequently to fly off on their private holidays. The press was quite salty about it at the time but wow, how times have changed.