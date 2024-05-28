The Spectator published a despicable article bodyshaming Nicola Coughlan

In Bridgerton’s Season 3, Nicola Coughlan’s Penelope Featherington has the main “love story,” with Luke Newton’s Colin Bridgerton. Netflix has already released the first four episodes and they’re great. So far, these season is doing better with balancing all of the B-plots, because I’m still mad about how Eloise Bridgerton’s stupidity sucked up too much time and space in Season 2. I’m fine with the “Polin” love story because I love A) friends-to-lovers stories and B) stories about the quiet wallflower getting the guy. If anything, I think Nicola is killing it this season, while Luke Newton could… try harder at this acting thing. But I digress. Notice how none of my Bridgerton conversation is focused on Nicola’s size. That’s because I don’t give a sh-t – Nicola is gorgeous, she has a round face which makes her ageless, and she’s curvy-thicc with a nice rack. I find it entirely plausible that a guy would kiss her once and lose his mind and want to marry her immediately. Well, The Spectator’s Zoe Strimpel disagrees. Strimpel devoted an essay to bodyshaming Nicola and claiming that Nicola is “not hot.” Here’s the relevant portion:
…Not all vectors of marginalisation are created equal – at least where sexy scripts and trash romance television are concerned. The fact is, if you’re a casting director, you can fill your stage or screen with people of any sexuality, gender identity, age (within reason), ethnic background, religion, health status, psychological disorder (‘neurodiversity’) or even disability such as partial sight or hearing – and they can still look like perfect tens and thus plausible romantic leads.
And so the unspoken final frontier of oppression is also the most debilitating: not being hot. As the sociologist Catherine Hakim has written, ‘erotic capital’ is a key part of an individual’s ability to progress, impress and make money. It is certainly important if you want to have a lead romantic role in big American productions like Bridgerton. Attractive people, noted Hakim, have easier, more prosperous lives. Love and sex as well as money often come to them more easily than to the plain, old or chubby.
The only physical attribute that works against universal erotic capital in almost any context is fat. I should know, it takes one to know one. I blame my baby. But into that thorny bramble marches this season of Bridgerton, with podgy Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) as the star, finally attracting the tender gaze of perfect ten Colin Bridgerton, whom she has long loved and supported from a friendly yearning distance. Penelope’s frame is not generally named in Bridgerton’s world, but her bookish sexual marginality and apparent destiny to be unloved by Colin forever is clearly its result. Her life on a plump periphery of the svelte and beautiful is also the fuel behind her (spoiler alert) secret identity as the all-powerful gossip scribe Lady Whistledown.
Nicola Coughlan, one of the raunchy comic stars of Channel 4’s smash hit Derry Girls, is a lovely person to watch. She has an expressive face, and I always enjoy her trundling about shrubberies and across richly furnished rooms towards the nearest quill, or looking morosely on from the sidelines at grand balls.
But reader, she is not hot, and there is no escaping it, as I was reminded recently when she graced Harper’s Bazaar’s cover in a fabulous outfit that still did not change her not-hotness. Coughlan is an actress of great value, and might be adored, but she is simply not plausible as the friend who would catch the handsome rich aristocrat Colin Bridgerton’s eye in that way. She’s not shapely – which can work as sexy even in Hollywood; she’s fat. There’s nothing wrong with fat – it’s hardly a moral shortcoming – but a zest for equality and diversity (and in this case good acting) just isn’t enough to make a fat girl who wins the prince remotely plausible. In the cruel visual semantics of the screen, poor plump Penelope may be set up to win her man, but will she win her audience? The jury, dear reader, is out.
This is disgusting. I can’t imagine being so hateful and vile as to write any of this down and wanting it be published. Of course it’s a woman writing this sh-t as well – she’s probably terribly offended that anyone would “believe” that a thicc girl gets action, or that BBW is desirable and even DESIRED in any context, even in a fictional world. This a–hole would be shocked by how many men love curvier women, or love a short woman with a pretty face and a great rack. Getting back to me criticism of Bridgerton… Nicola is the one bringing all the heat this season. Luke has always played Colin as priggish and oblivious. When I see them together, I’m always like… no, Penelope could do so much better!
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images, Avalon Red and Netflix.
Deliberately vile, I’m guessing: I think they published it for clicks/publicity. Mission accomplished, I guess – seen this story all over.
Doesn’t make it any more palatable, of course
This article is disgusting, Nicola Coughlan is a BEAUTIFUL woman and this writer can eat glass!
What a horrible bitch. Nicola is probably at most an American size 14 (and more likely a 10), meaning she’s 100% a normal size. She’s not in any way, shape or form, FAT or “chubby.”
Penelope could definitely do better than Colin.
Nicola is also not very tall. She is probably a very average weight woman, unlike the 00 size, painfully thin models and actors. I love Nicola and her character.
She’s more mid-size than plus size. She short and curvy with a round face. And, yes, she’s beautiful and her press tour fashion has been on point.
This is so awful that I can’t even come up with anything to say 😡
Nicola is agelessly adorable. And the woman who wrote this hates herself.
Yeah, she obliquely references her own heavier weight once in the piece so I wonder if her vitriol is some kind of internalized fat phobia.
And blames her own child, who will one day be old enough to read that garbage.
My mother always used to tell me that what a person says about another person tells you more about them than anything else.
My reading of this is that this journalist has been rejected many times and she has blamed/hidden behind her weight as the reason – ergo her belief that you have to be thin to be attractive. If she faces the truth that Nicola/Penelope is found by most of the world to be smoking hot then she has to face the truth that her rejections are down to ‘her’ not her weight.
i don’t know who the writer is. Googled and discovered she’s a “British journalist” so right there she’s ….. unbelievable.
I saw a number of pictures of her of which I could certainly and easily call out her physical appearance. But I won’t, cause I’m a classy dame. She, obviously, is not.
She has made my blood boil and it’s not even 5:00 a.m.
I am reminding myself she’s listed herself as a British journalist and am comforted, cause there’s really no such thing anymore.
My mouth is hanging open in astonishment. This was approved to be published in a long-standing news magazine? This isn’t some personal blog? Of course Nicola is Irish, so they are more likely to see her as less-than on top of her not being stick thin. I just can’t believe this.
Another nobody (this journalist/hater) trying to make a name for herself on someone else’s hard work (in this case Nicola Coughlan’s).
She writes for the Telegraph. That should tell you all you need to know.
This is pretty nasty but I knew it was coming. People like the person who wrote this article can’t get around their own socialization, to realize that you not finding someone personally attractive does not make them unattractive. I don’t watch Bridgeton, but I also don’t find it hard to believe that someone would find this actress attractive. It’s not like she’s been living in a tower in reality. Also, the underlying thing not being said in a lot of articles like this is that the other person is too attractive in their opinion to be with the subject of the article. I’m sure this writer has told herself that she totally supports Nicola, and is so progressive, but in her mind Nicola can only be happy and it’s only realistic if she’s with someone on her “level”. You unfortunately see this often with actors, athlete’s, musicians. Literal stories saying ” you won’t believe how xyz’s spouse looks!”. I guarantee you if the actor playing the Bridgeton male role was heavier himself, there would be absolutely no discussion about believability.
Have they SEEN Nicola at the BAFTAs in that hot pink dress? Hello! She could get it!
Oh wait, some randos at the Mail (of course) said she was badly dressed then, too. I hate people. But her response then was epic.
I believe this season broke the last season’s ratings. So, obviously she is just talking sh*t. It might be she is a misogynistic ass, but I think that was a personal attack. Nicola has been wearing “ceasefire pin” while promoting the show. If you look at Zoe’s tweets, she has been vocally against that. That’s why I think, she wanted to hit her as below the belt as possible. Just a hunch.
I didn’t know ceasefire pins were a thing. So, after looking it up, I have a question. What is the watermelon reference regarding ceasefire, can some one help me? When I looked up, all I saw in relation to watermelon was references to Black people, so that was awful. Please can someone help? What does watermelon have to do w/the war on Gaza?
I dug into my pin collection and shall wear my “Arms are for Hugging” pin till the ceasefire.
the watermelon has become a symbol of Palestine bc their flag (white green red black) was illegal to display for many years. also there’s a lot of censorship across social media wrt anything related to the genocide generally (even my posts about my friend’s podcast about her family from Iran get taken down on fb) so symboilsm is where it’s at.
When the palestinian flag has been censored or surpressed in algorithms a watermelon has been used as a symbol because of the colors sort of being the same as the flag with red green black and white.
Gale, the watermelon has been a long symbol for Palestinian resistance against Israel’s policies. It has the Palestinian flag’s colors, and was used at a time when the Palestinian flag was banned from being publicly displayed.
Ah. That certainly explains some of the venom. She has also written multiple articles on the subject.
This seems very much like client journalism to me. The uk tabloids are rife with hit pieces like this. I can’t guess who ordered it but I don’t think that it’s gonna have the effect they want.
Sounds like the writer of this article is heavy (the whole takes one to know one comment) and has likely been treated unfairly or ignored etc because of her weight. And that sucks! But this is such an unnecessarily cruel article and reeks of jealousy of a fictional character played by a very successful individual, who happens to have a different body type than most actresses playing the love interest in a story line that takes place at a time when wealthy women were notably heavier than less wealthy individuals. It was a sign of prosperity and wealth. This article, however, is a sign of deep insecurity and bitterness.
“Love and sex as well as money often come to them more easily than to the plain, old or chubby.” Does this sociologist confine her work to certain careers and areas? Plain, old, chubby, and other people fall in love, have sex, and are successful in life all over the place. The “expert” cited and the writer sound stupid. And I’d rather be plain, old or chubby than stupid and rude about someone else’s appearance.
I cannot believe this was published in TWENTYTWENTYFOUR. What in the early-aughts body shaming am I reading?? Unbelievable.
Nicola is beautiful. I think she’s the better looking of the couple honestly. This is an awful article and I’m mad that a woman chose to write it, and mad that a media company chose to publish it. I hope Nicola does not see it.
I agree about their hotness levels.
My dude is definitely the one marrying up, looks-wise, in that relationship. He looks like every other marginally attractive, mediocre white man compared to the unique smokeshow Penelope/Nicola is.
Catherine Hakim (the academic quoted in the article) is pretty bad. I saw an interview with her ages ago and she was suggesting that sexual harassment was a part of the job. Ugh. Just ugh.
Isn’t the readership of The Spectator conservative, Brexit-loving, Europe-bashing, elderly fox hunters? Is it surprising that someone writing for this publication might not understand that the basic premise of sexy is self confidence and personality? Did this woman A. Get chosen to write this isht because the editors felt that a woman criticizing a woman was safer than a man spewing hatred? And B. Her idea of sexy seems kind of like a trophy wife meets lady who lunches.
Did no one pay attention to Nicola’s character eating a cupcake in front of Luke or watch her in the carriage with him?
Zoe and her publication are seriously using a nasty stereotype to attack Nicola, and not only is their behavior wrong, so is their conclusion.
Exactly, and Nicola has the gall to be Irish. She’s also outspoken about current affairs which would go against British conservative/brexiteers stance.
From my point of view, I cannot take my eyes off of Nicola when she is on screen, Bridgerton or Derry Girls. I think that is what every casting person looks for, no? Someone has body shamed this writer, I suspect, and she cannot see that Nicola is truly beautiful. I’m confident more people agree with us who see her beauty and wonderful acting than agree with this writer or Nicola wouldn’t have her wonderful career.
Yeah, no, Nicola is gorgeous. There is something wrong with this writer as if she’s personally offended by Nicola or something. The writer should work on herself.
Sadly the mean girls from middle school grow up and never seem to change. Penelope has been the most interesting character in the series (imo), I love her, and this storyline. Even if she chooses Colin. I dislike all the Bridgerton men in the Netflix series which surprised me because I don’t remember disliking them so much when I read the books. Nicola is the sole reason I’m watching Bridgerton
Ugh!
This was retched bigotry. The way that writer deemed themselves the arbiter of universal attractiveness standards was SO narrow minded.
Newsflash A-hole: people come in many varities, all shapes, sizes, colors, gender expressions and styles AND people are turned on by a variety of those things and sometimes many of them.
Not only does this person have a view of reality and attractiveness more narrow and dried up than a Slim Jim, she’s just as salty. Nastiness and body snobbery is NOT acceptable or attractive; this writer’s disgust and dismissiveness and disdain, blasted proudly, towards any one outside her narrow views of acceptable is horrendous.
Anything to get clicks. It does not matter if it is good or bad. They know this will provoke reactions and that was the intention. I wish these people h*ll on earth.
The arch tone of this piece is insufferable, and this kind of ragebait is so exhausting and lazy.
The British author has a huge problem with any Irish person or politician who has sympathy for the innocent Palestinian’s who are being bombarded by the Israeli government (Not People)
Nicola has been wearing a ceasefire pin and talking about it in interviews when asked.
I doubt that “woman” gives a fiddlers about Nicola’s Fabulous body and excellent acting.
I suspect it’s more her kind heart that bothers that nasty piece of work!!!
Thank you for writing this! I was about to chime in. This is a politically based attempt at career homicide that shamefully uses fatphobia as a tool. Sorry, “journalist,” Nicola will be just fine.
And she could GET IT with nearly anyone, including my straight, married-woman self.
I know nothing of the author’s personal biases but it doesn’t surprise me at all if she has issues with Coughlan’s Irishness or political stances because I also thought it might be something like that due to the blatantly outrageous nature of her piece.
I knew she was pretty outspoken in her support of Palestinians so it did cross my mind that it was more than just her appearance driving this.
She is, with 100% certainty, attacking Nicola for supporting Palestine. The author’s nasty attack against people who aren’t sample sizes is just the disgusting tool she’s used. The fact that the journalist assumes that using her body type will WORK as an attack is also nasty in itself.
Years ago, I worked on a project that involved traveling from Boston to England, to meet up with a guy from Cork Ireland and do training sessions together. He always had his guard up when we were together off duty, like he was preparing for a slight, a diss, some mistreatment. It baffled me … until I saw how some English people treated him, weird petty things and sometimes blatant aggressions. Bigotry runs deep sometimes and some people embrace the “other”ing of other humans too easily.
Damn. Thanks for that insight. How transparently vindictive.
There’s some kind of mean girl personal jealousy thing happening here, because a discussion of “hotness” does not have to lead to an outright attack on a particular person. And I don’t know what kind of romances this woman has been reading, but the genre is chock full of stories about how the unconventional girl gets the guy. Nicola is a beautiful, talented woman – I don’t know how she became the target of Strimpel’s poison.
I’ve avoided the body shaming articles about Nicola until now and I am shocked by this! THIS is what people are saying about her?? I love Bridgerton and Nicola/Penelope. I’ve really enjoyed this season since she is finally the focus! I truly hope she can ignore garbage like this and continue with her head held high. I can’t believe someone would say or print this.
This is a vile article and the writer deserves all the backlash she will get. Nicola is beautiful and healthy. She seems happy in her own skin and thats all that matters.
Body shaming is wrong – why can’t people understand that.
It’s the Spectator so I’m not surprised that they’re bodyshaming Nicola. She’s a beautiful woman.
Well, Catherine, the audience have voted and this season has the highest ratings of all 3. Maybe you need to have a look at yourself and do some work on the self hatred you are obviously displaying. Whilst the glorious, beautiful and downright hot as f*uck Ms Coughlan scoops up all the acting awards.
What planet does this lady live on? She’s gorgeous. I have a chronic illness and fight for weight. I’d love her body! She looks full of vitality and yes many people find her sexy and attractive. I actually hate that word —HOT in some respects. I once had a man I dated tell me in my 20’s I was not hot or sexy. I just didn’t have it. He harped on it. He said you are just pretty. I tried to hard to become sexy by seeking out different clothes, but in the end what is really sexy/hot is being yourself and having confidence in your authenticity. I’m hopeful some men are at least less likely now to openly make comments like that. He buy the way had weight issues himself (up and down like a yo-yo) and had a strange receding hairline. I never thought to tell him his flaws b/c I’m kind. I learned a lot by letting him w in the patriarchy tell me I’m not ok within ridiculous standards for ladies. Never put up w it again.
I agree with you in everything. Penelope ROCKS, and she is sooooo much better than Colin!
Outside of body politics and fat phobia this author clearly has internalized, she is just categorically wrong.
First, not that this really matters because being “hot” I truly think is so individual for everyone, I personally, as a bi woman, find Nicola Coughlin hot AF.
Second, if you want to get technical, back in the 1800s, Nicola Coughlin’s body type would not only not be body shamed, but it was absolutely sought after and considered hot as hell.
Overall, this article is disgusting and only progressing the stupidity that is diet culture, fat phobia and basing “hotness” of a woman on whatever the cis men of the day have been conditioned to believe they should or should not “gaze” upon.
But just to “argue the opposite ” for the sake of holding what she is trying to say, she is actually just completely incorrect. Nicola Coughlin is hot AF now and Penelope would have been considered hot AF in the 1800s British aristocracy.
Not only is this article offensive, it’s stupid and should just be shredded.
Nicola in the white gown is smoking hot. In a phrase “she is brining sexy back!”
On the other hand, why is he wearing his mother’s Chanel by TJ Max jacket???? Such a mismatch.
Yeah the article is very obviously trashy and offensive but it’s also like, very very wrong??? We know that there are men who love a little cushion, gorgeous face or not. And it’s weird to pretend that personality is not a factor at all.
Honestly, the article reads like this woman has a really low opinion of men. Maybe her husband is a superficial dbag who shames her for her baby weight. Or maybe she really is just a terrible person IDK…
I love how even her “compliments” come across as so condescending and backwards. Yuck.
It’s especially ironic because in Bridgerton time (I don’t watch the show, but judging by the costumes) Nicola’s body was the NORM for sexy and desired.
It’s a disgusting article, but they succeded – everybody’s clicking, that’s what matters to them.
And I don’t think it feels nice for Nicola to see how everybody is saying “you would be shocked how many men love a thicck woman”, she doesn’t need defending at all. She is beautiful, the writer is mean. The end.