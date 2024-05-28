Spanish reporter Concha Calleja claims Princess Kate’s condition is still quite dire

In January, the Spanish journalist Concha Calleja was one the first people to raise an alarm about the lies being told about the Princess of Wales’s medical condition. Calleja revealed that her sources were telling her that Kate’s condition, back in January, was extremely dire, to the point where Kate had been in a medically-induced coma at one point. Calleja also claimed that Kensington Palace lied about a lot of different things back in the first weeks of the mysterious abdominal-surgery story. One week later, “palace sources” finally pushed back on Calleja’s reporting, saying that of course Kate wasn’t in a coma. Calleja came back out and said she stands by her story and she doubled-down on the idea that Kate’s condition was quite dire. Well, in the past week, royal sources have been doing the most to push back the timeline on when anyone will see Kate, with some saying Kate won’t be seen until autumn, and others saying she won’t be seen for all of 2024. Calleja came back and revealed what her sources are saying now (this is via Google Translate, with some minor edits).

When it seemed that the evolution in the cancer treatment of King Charles III ‘s daughter-in-law was on the right track, collaborator Concha Calleja announced on Telecinco’s ‘Fiesta’ that, according to her sources, Kate Middleton still has a long way to go in her recovery and reveals new and alarming data about her health. As Concha Calleja revealed in ‘Fiesta’, Kate Middleton still has a long recovery and a few months of cancer treatment left. “About Kate Middleton specifically, I have been told ‘I would like to tell you that the worst is over but it’s not true’. The worst is not over” and she offered new information about her cancer treatment. “The treatment does not finish until the month of August and she will have to undergo another surgical intervention before the end of the year,” said Concha Calleja and assured that the new operation is not for a new ailment but is part of the same process. “Let’s hope that with the end of the treatment and another surgical intervention, something more will be known. I hope that before that they will say something. I think that, for the moment, we are not going to see her, at least not until she is sufficiently more recovered ,” added Concha Calleja in ‘Fiesta’ about the possible date on which Kate Middleton could make her first public appearance after announcing that she was suffering from cancer.

So, Calleja’s sources are saying that Kate’s treatment schedule extends through August and Kate will likely need a second surgery. I’ll be honest, this reporting seems more reasonable than a lot of weird stuff from the British outlets. If Calleja has gotten even half of this correct, questions need to be asked about why Kensington Palace has refused to give simple, concise and regular updates on Kate’s health this whole time. Once again, I’m not saying that Kate must be brought out or that we need this or that from Kate herself. But why isn’t KP issuing regular statements like “Kate is genuinely not doing well, her treatments will go on for three more months, she needs another surgery and that is why no one should expect to see her for a while.”

Additionally, Spanish outlet El National had a story which was making the rounds on social media. Their sources say that Kate and the children are basically being taken care of by staff and the Middleton family, all while William galivants with friends. Their sources say that William “apparently shows little interest in his wife’s health, delegating all medical responsibilities to staff available 24 hours a day. Meanwhile, he continues to enjoy an active social life, attending parties and nights out with friends and ‘special friends.’” They’re saying the Wales marriage is almost completely broken down and William and Kate pretty much live separately.