Spanish reporter Concha Calleja claims Princess Kate’s condition is still quite dire

In January, the Spanish journalist Concha Calleja was one the first people to raise an alarm about the lies being told about the Princess of Wales’s medical condition. Calleja revealed that her sources were telling her that Kate’s condition, back in January, was extremely dire, to the point where Kate had been in a medically-induced coma at one point. Calleja also claimed that Kensington Palace lied about a lot of different things back in the first weeks of the mysterious abdominal-surgery story. One week later, “palace sources” finally pushed back on Calleja’s reporting, saying that of course Kate wasn’t in a coma. Calleja came back out and said she stands by her story and she doubled-down on the idea that Kate’s condition was quite dire. Well, in the past week, royal sources have been doing the most to push back the timeline on when anyone will see Kate, with some saying Kate won’t be seen until autumn, and others saying she won’t be seen for all of 2024. Calleja came back and revealed what her sources are saying now (this is via Google Translate, with some minor edits).
When it seemed that the evolution in the cancer treatment of King Charles III ‘s daughter-in-law was on the right track, collaborator Concha Calleja announced on Telecinco’s ‘Fiesta’ that, according to her sources, Kate Middleton still has a long way to go in her recovery and reveals new and alarming data about her health.
As Concha Calleja revealed in ‘Fiesta’, Kate Middleton still has a long recovery and a few months of cancer treatment left. “About Kate Middleton specifically, I have been told ‘I would like to tell you that the worst is over but it’s not true’. The worst is not over” and she offered new information about her cancer treatment. “The treatment does not finish until the month of August and she will have to undergo another surgical intervention before the end of the year,” said Concha Calleja and assured that the new operation is not for a new ailment but is part of the same process.
“Let’s hope that with the end of the treatment and another surgical intervention, something more will be known. I hope that before that they will say something. I think that, for the moment, we are not going to see her, at least not until she is sufficiently more recovered ,” added Concha Calleja in ‘Fiesta’ about the possible date on which Kate Middleton could make her first public appearance after announcing that she was suffering from cancer.
So, Calleja’s sources are saying that Kate’s treatment schedule extends through August and Kate will likely need a second surgery. I’ll be honest, this reporting seems more reasonable than a lot of weird stuff from the British outlets. If Calleja has gotten even half of this correct, questions need to be asked about why Kensington Palace has refused to give simple, concise and regular updates on Kate’s health this whole time. Once again, I’m not saying that Kate must be brought out or that we need this or that from Kate herself. But why isn’t KP issuing regular statements like “Kate is genuinely not doing well, her treatments will go on for three more months, she needs another surgery and that is why no one should expect to see her for a while.”
Additionally, Spanish outlet El National had a story which was making the rounds on social media. Their sources say that Kate and the children are basically being taken care of by staff and the Middleton family, all while William galivants with friends. Their sources say that William “apparently shows little interest in his wife’s health, delegating all medical responsibilities to staff available 24 hours a day. Meanwhile, he continues to enjoy an active social life, attending parties and nights out with friends and ‘special friends.’” They’re saying the Wales marriage is almost completely broken down and William and Kate pretty much live separately.
William better get it in his egghead he can’t control all the press. The Spanish outlet is keeping the speculation of the marriage and Kate’s health going.
Sometimes doctors will put people in a medically induced comatose state who attempted to make an exit themselves. They do this so the body can heal itself without the emotional baggage getting in the way of full recovery.
Tracks 💯
But why were her sublings going on holidays if their sister tried to unalive herself, as some suggest? Like, wouldn’t that be extremely weird??
@Cee – Actually, that tracks with the narrative of business as usual, Kate is shopping at the farm store right now. Nothing to see here. I can see KP urging the siblings to “act normal.”
@Cee
Theres no way to tell if those photos of kittykat’s relatives galivanting on beaches and other holiday spots earlier this year were actually taken this year.
As H&M hv told us and as we hv seen with our own eyes, the shitmedia hold on to photos of M and then use them when the leftovers are out, wanting the spotlight, then they post the previously held-back photos of M & say she is stealing the spotlight from them.
They use this M-O to advance their own narratives. Like……they wanted folks to say, see, kittykat’s health condition cant be that serious bcos her relatives are unconcerned, so all’s well.
FYI thats the message KP (as well as BP) wanted out there.
I also wonder how much Kate’s family knows. Maybe they were only told what everyone else was told — that Kate had surgery and was recovering, we should see her at Easter. I have no doubt the royal family could and would shutter the Middletons when they want to hide something.
That is what I have been thinking. Was told divorce and already suffering emotional stress and from eating disorder, it pushed her beyond the edge. There is a lot of shame involved. Coming to terms with that and healing from everything, I can understand being in hiding. That would track with shielding the children from that news.
As a fellow Aquarius, I really don’t care about WillyBoy. Kate, flawless and all, she is a mom, a sister, this is all so weird and scary. Women are so disposable…
So much for preventative cancer treatment, now she’s going in for another round and is not out of the woods. The spanish news release info about kate whenever the UK do a story that the Spanish royals dont like. If we would cover more of the spanish royals, we’d see that is probably in reaction of stories about letizia living separately form the king last week. Im trusting more the spanish story about kate.
The fake story was that kate reads reports on her early years from ber bed and the counter story this week is that BP is touched by the letters sent to Kate. This just means she aint doing nothing and not seeing anything
I feel the same way. I don’t expect to see her out in public or generate proof of life videos to sate the curious or empathetic. But the palace silence creates a dread that some 1950s era statement will be pinned to the palace gates soon “wishing to inform us that the Princess of Wales has died peacefully in her sleep.” It doesn’t track in these times, unless, as has been widely suggested here and elsewhere, that she is a devalued commodity.
The old “stiff upper lip” trope is as dead as the garden party. And as for William, the optics are terrible without a frame of reference. It’s very true that this odd royal machine is operating in a place that ended decades ago. Weird. Just weird.
And now I’m back to thinking this is a bowel problem.
Commenters here have believed for years that she had an ED due to her frailty – but bowel rates issues like Chrons, uncontrolled Celiac, and other autoimmune diseases can also cause significant weight loss and hair loss. They also increase the risk of a bowel resection, and cancer.
It’s also brutal to go through a bow resection, both physically and emotionally. And I cannot imagine Kate being comfortable being out in public wearing a ostomy bag.
No thanks to Kensington Palace, I’m inclined to believe this reporting, and could easily see this schema fitting.
I have no issue believing either of these stories. I almost commenting on the ‘cards for Kate’ story that one simple explanation is that William has decreed that she will not be mentioned (likely due to their split/memories of Diana’s popularity) and is too dense to realise that while a lot of people absolutely DNGAF about her, the chatter isn’t going away because the whole thing is so weird. Don’t underestimate incompetence and stubbornness with a healthy dose of entitlement.
This makes a ton of sense. It fits with William’s character.
I also get the sense that William might have turned off the access to tabs for the Middleton’s Kate PR machine. We only saw the brother and sister in the papers, where are the Carole stories about how Kate is everything. They really dried up. We went from Kate lynchpin, Kate the Great, to Kate Who.
The Middletons would also want access to their grandchildren. William could have them completely cut off if he chose to do it and the press would side with him. They are pretty powerless.
@Jane very good point. I roll my eyes every time someone starts suggesting Middletons are negotiating hard and withholding Kate and the kids from William. The Middletons have no power and neither does Kate.
Sadly for them, their daughter serves at the whim of a cruel heir who has not been interested in her for years.
The only time I have sympathy for Kate is in this scenario, where she might be on the other end of the power stick she’s wielded against others for so long. But then I remember the glee she’s taken in it, her nastiness to an unborn baby, and the fact that she probably hasn’t put it together yet, being as incurious and dull of mind as she has always been and I have to shrug.
Aligning with a powerful man in a system where you have no power and you bring nothing of your own with no contacts outside of that system is not a safe life plan. Harry and Meghan are only okay because of Meghan’s U.S. contacts.
WithTheAmerican, thank you for echoing what I’ve been screaming from the roof tops — all those ridiculous stories about Kate fighting for George to attend a school of her choice, puhleeze! Kate is so stupid, the idea that she has some power is highly delusional. Diana came into that family a noble woman, a “Lady” and was more popular than Charles by a thousand miles, and even she was pushed aside. Kate is negotiating from an even weaker position than Di. Kate has no connections, no ties in the media; she willingly served her self up in total to the Firm as the anti-Di and the anti-Meghan.
The only thing I may say for her sake is that, the world can say definitively that if this woman, Kate, who was put up as the prototype royal wife, the woman who was said to “put no foot wrong” cannot survive in that family, no woman can ever marry the heir, ever again. Why would they?
I agree that the Middletons have little power, which is why I roll my eyes when people insist that Kate and her parents have Charlotte and Louis and are preventing William from seeing them. There is just no way that’s what’s going on.
I can believe that Kate is at her parents (or her parents are with her wherever she is) and that William isn’t anywhere near her, but that is all happening with William’s approval/permission.
the only power Kate has in that marriage is if she ever goes public with what William is actually like, and I highly doubt that will ever, EVER happen.
@ProudMary exactly! The anti Diana has way less power than Diana, and they did it to Diana, and her aristocratic family knows what they did. Those stories about her fighting about the school only made sense if they came from Carole who knew Kates power comes from being mother to the heir.
@becks1 Yes! agree completely. I see her potentially with her parents, but that is only happening if William wants it to. Those fantasies that Kate and Middletons took the kids and are barring William from them are just so far off the mark, that’s exactly what I’m referencing. The future king isn’t being stopped from seeing his kids, ever. By anyone.
The power that the palace has to erase married ins and their truth is exactly the point of the concerns being raised because Kate isn’t being seen at all. The way they’ve tried to change history about Diana says it all.
People seem to be projecting their own stories or ones they’ve heard onto Kate, but Kate is in a much more perilous position than the average sick woman getting a divorce (if that’s what’s happening). There is no court or arbitration process that will side with her against the future king.
I wonder if Charles is on charge of any potential separation/divorce agreement? Did the Queen arrange Charles and Diana’s?
Kate Who. Now I can’t get the image of Kate dressed as the Tom Baker Doctor out of my head.
@Jane – Just to clarify, you mean Wills could cut out the Mids if Kate were no longer around? Even as the heir or King he can’t take full custody away from a mother, could he, not if the mother still resides in Britain?
In the U.S., judges are also likely to grant visitation rights to grandparents if a parent is deceased and there’s no risk to the children in doing so, but I guess maybe custody court isn’t really a thing for monarchs. Whatever the deal, the Mids do seem to have been reigned in.
The Middletons could have what Prince Andrew has. Information about the “working” royals that they wouldn’t want published.
Don’t forget Charles. I’m sure he doesn’t want to share sympathy/admiration/spotlight with anyone, much less a married-in.
It feels a bit like the royals are using the old PR adage of never let a good crisis go to waste. By starving the press of any truthful (even if vague) information, they get to deploy her illness as they see fit. Consistency or accuracy was never the point. It’s how can this be used to damage our enemies or bolster our most embarrassing members?
Omg, William’s “special friends.” This actually makes the most sense, considering what we know about the personalities and capabilities of all involved. As long as the story is “Kate’s not well, but doing better,” then William’s behavior won’t seem too heartless.
Right? “Special friend” is how Philip’s Penny was referred to in the press (as well as “longtime companion”). Now this is some proper tea!
I wonder if the Spanish press is having a ball (and cashing in) at royalty’s expense? First Denmark, now the UK and wasn’t there ish recently published about the Spanish King and Queen’s marital problems (living separately etc)?
Yes – exactly. The fact that they didn’t just write ‘special friends’ but ‘friends and special friends’ – there is absolutely no doubt that what they are saying here is that William is sleeping with other women.
Yep. From the article:
> Mientras tanto, él continúa disfrutando de una activa vida social, frecuentando fiestas y salidas nocturnas con amigos y “amigas especiales”.
“Special friends,” feminine.
ohhhhhhhh interesting catch!!
And PLURAL!
One thing about KateGate is that a lot of folks who bought the fairy-tale marriage between Willy and Kate are now thinking otherwise. Even those who are still white-knuckling their grip on the fantasy can’t feign complete and total surprise when official word seeps out that it’s over.
@Harper yep. I think that’s a big reason the derangers hate Meghan so much: Harry’s love for her just underlines William’s coldness to Kate. Harry’s every word and action shows how a real man behaves when he adores his wife and thinks he’s won the jackpot by landing her. Harry’s love for Meghan shows that the white princess–who they claim to think is far superior to a Black commoner like Meghan–is getting none of that.
I bet that’s why they cherish their “Harry has a crush on Kate” fanfic, too.
Preventative treatment? Pfft I don’t believe it
My theory is more plausible by the day. Her original surgery included the creation of an ostomy. We all know Keen can’t wear her “look how thin I am” tight outfits with an ostomy bag. So the second surgery is to reverse the ostomy (one of my favorite medical words…anastomosis).
I think I agree with you. All those times she seemed “pregnant” might be bloat due to IBS ( ulcerative colitis) and she might have had a resection of some parts of her large intestines due to cancer or something.
Minor edit: you mean IBD, not IBS.
My first thought as well when they talked about a second op. She would need that even if she hasn’t got cancer now, as she said.
Yeah! That was my first thought when I read second surgery. Back in the days when I worked in a ostomy organization, UC sufferers had greater risks of developing cancer. It’s not as common today with modern treatements, but who knows how early Keen has gotten help if that’s what she’s suffering from. Crohns is also a possibility.
That was my first thought: it does track with the ostomy theory. I hadn’t necessarily backed your theory up before, but now I see it’s very plausible. And the divorce theory would explain why they wouldn’t go with telling the truth when the truth would garner so much sympathy. They don’t want sympathy for someone on the outs.
Seems like it. There is a lot going on: I suspect along with the medical problems, which apparently did include bowel resection, cancer treatment, and perhaps according to Calleja earlier, complications which led to an induced coma. Induced comas are usually not good news and imply a neural injury. I suspect that stroke or brain damage is also a part of this, along with a long dead relationship which seems to have hit bottom in the time around Christms,, divorce may not be far off. So: the answer is, yes and…
If there was neural injury/stroke/brain damage, then the BBC Kate cancer video is fake as well. No way Willie pulled that off on his own. The whole Firm must be involved in the charade. Layers upon layers of lies. What a mess!
Agree closure of ostomy.
I always knew he wasn’t going to be by his sick wife’s side or take care of the children. He just brings George out once in a while for photo ops to make himself look like a good father which he is not. Yes he is out there playing and being a new bachelor.
Like his pa, William is fundamentally self centered, selfish and mean.
The queen was far from perfect, but she knew how to be consistent, show up, sacrifice on her personal life for the job. She resented her sisters popularity but instead of bashing her to the press, she complained at home.
Now we have these two giant toddlers whining and crying about attention constantly while they ditch/ed their wives and bash Harry and Meghan relentlessly, daily like the man babies they are.
Exactly!!!
Withtheamerican, Elizabeth mother was also in the picture. Just like Philip was in the picture for Anne and Edward. With William and Harry it’s just Charles. There is no one to reign anything in. If they did harm Diana it was extremely short-sighted. They needed a strong person to help them. Someone to make william go outside.
It’s almost like men aren’t fit for leadership. Too emotional.
So here’s the thing. We’ve all thought that Kate and William have been pretty much separated and living separate lives for the past two years. Kate may be sick but William isn’t all of the sudden going to start spending time with her. For all we know he calls once a week to see how she is and knows nothing more.
Oh that’s an interesting possibility. What if self-centered and incurious William is the only real point of contact between the Middletons and the RF and that’s why there’s such a lack of info and confused communication? We’ve speculated about how Charles and Camilla might not actually know much about what’s going on with her.
I believe this is why he behaved as he did in February/March. When she had complications, he panicked and thought (or was told) he’d have to stay with her. Add to that his dad’s unexpected illness and he was spinning out. He’s calmed down now because it seems some agreement was reached.
None of this would surprise me. At this point, I doubt we’ll see Sausage as a “royal” ever again.
Two things that incline me to believe the Spanish media.
First – Concha was saying this stuff early and not backing down and time has proven her version of events more and more believable as Kate went from surgery/back at Easter to ‘it’s cancer and possibly she won’t be back until 2025’ in the UK, royal friendly media stories.
Second – again, royal friendly media have just reported on the fact that Kate is seeing only her family to support her.
So even the sycophantic RRs are in fact reporting entirely consistently with the Spanish.
I think you explained this better, Hench, and I completely agree with you.
Yep, I am all the way with you.
Well, if you believe YouTuber Murad Murali, Kate had a subtotal colectomy. Which, if true, means she probably has a colostomy bag. And it lines up with needing a second surgery to close it up after months of healing.
And Concha could still be right about her being put in a medically induced coma after the surgery.
Seeing as how vain Kate has always been. I could see her hiding away and being fucked up in the head about it. Especially since William has left her alone to deal with it.
William is probably using this opportunity to phase her out then ultimately divorce her.
Medically induced comas are serious business and imply some sort of Neural injury, a lack of oxygen during surgery, or a cardiac infarct during surgery or other complications. The abdominal surgery was for Crohn’s of long standing, was complicated and will require a reversal, apparently. But complications occurred, which led to the induced coma, according to Calleja’s earlier reports. It may be she has sequalae from that: effects of a stroke or brain damage as well. I can better understand why she hasn’t been seen at all, if that is true.
Anesthesiologist here! Not always neuro injury! If the patient had a lot of fluid shifts during surgery (including massive blood loss leading to transfusion), or the procedure was more complicated/longer than planned, we will keep the patient sedated and transfer to the ICU for them to wake later. Depending on patient status and postop course, this can be anywhere from hours to weeks. Not saying that there wasn’t neuro or cardiac injury (who knows!), but keeping a critically ill patient intubated after surgery is not uncommon. All that being said, when I heard the initial Spanish reports, I thought it tracked with complicated bowel surgery, ostomy, etc. But all speculation of course!
All of this makes more sense than what bs the Palace ha been saying.
The timeline, the fact that Kate conditions are serious and that they live separate lives.
Also Will is an a-hole who cosplays the father only with his heir, and I bet he doesn’t want to support Kate during whatever she is going through, you don’t need to be in love, just being a decent person.
I’m leaning towards believing that neither of them have cancer. Must be why she minced her words by saying “cancer had been detected.” The truth will out. Not everyone in the world has an invisible contract with the royal family.
The Spanish reporting is distinctly different from the British, and the problem the the British media have is that the Spanish communication has been far superior. They’ve stated something that fits what we can observe, the story fits the timeline and it’s remained consistent. The British media have been all over the place and contradictory. So it’s much easier to believe the Spanish.
You and @TheHench nailed it. This is exactly why people are theorizing nonstop, because the stories we have been told do not fit what is happening, they even contradict their own talking points, and of course KP has put out an entirely fake photo and tried to pass it off as having happened days before as proof of life.
Honestly, I would not be here, if it were only still about kate’s buttons. The mystery draws people. They could have prevented people from being interested by releasing judicious statements, not herky jerky ones that led people to believe the worst.
@Underhill well said, there are so many people who weren’t royal watchers who suddenly got invested.
It’s not about Kate Middleton, but about the power of this institution to erase someone for whatever reason when they choose.
This exactly which is why I tend to believe this is pretty close to the mark of what happened. The UK media is throwing everything at a wall trying to see what sticks and they keep contradicting themselves. And none of their stories make any sense to normal people who have all experienced illness themselves or witnessed friends and family members experience illness.
I believe it. I’ve always found it odd that she hasn’t talked more or been seen just to give other people with cancer hope. She could be a source of inspiration for people not to mention the world wide sympathy. So yes I believe the marriage is long over and something happened. I’m really surprised that the Middleton family hasn’t said more.
The Middletons are probably going to be paid off, and William could be involved in whatever happened to her. That’s the only reason I can think of that Carole’s not talking, and that KP put out Frankenphoto and that amateur-hour farm store fake instead of actual facts. There are many serious abdominal surgeries that don’t necessarily involve ostomies, so resectioning might not be the “second surgery.”
Yeah, there has to be a big reason why KP is completely passing on a course of action that would elicit an enormous amount of sympathy and support. Heuvo is dumping all that goodwill so he can get a divorce.
Could be that Billious is holding the children over their heads as well, at least the two younger ones.
Perhaps looking good is more important than helping others.
ya think?!
that’s their MO and always has been.
This lends credibility to the fact that she might have had some colorectal issues and has a colostomy bag, if this is the case she can’t absolutely be seen in public because she would have to wear outfits to disguise the bag and that would raise more questions, the reversal should be in August then and a couple months for recovery. I think we would see her by the end of the year or early next year.
I just don’t get the need for all the secrets, If this is her condition then the general public would benefit from her coming out to lend support against the stigma people with ostomy bags face
That press story mentioning she did engagements close to her home last year looks like the press caught wind of her health concerns then, in retrospect.
William’s been wanting to divorce Kate since at least Sussexit maybe he pushed forward only to be confronted with Kate’s health issue. Now he knows he’ll look callous leaving her during a health crisis so he pretends to the public “she’s well” and shuts MaMidds down from explaining anything more.
Still weird that she wouldn’t take a photo by a reputable trustworthy photog and they could photoshop it (which is not what KP got called out for) to make her look as she wished.
But it could make sense other than that, and as @InterestedGawker wrote, it could explain her need to be near home for engagements ( I have a close friend who has UC and she always needs to be near a bathroom)
This is why the colostomy theory doesn’t make total sense to me because in that case, why was KP so secretive about showing Kate? Think of the car pic, with William driving Kate to “an appointment.” If that was actually Kate why not show her face? If the coma story is true then it makes sense for why we did not see her leave the hospital (she probably looked…..well, very sick) but if all *this* (waves arms at KP’s mess over the last few months) is because of a colostomy bag……like, show her in a zoom from the neck up?
IDK.
I am inclined to believe Calleja about all of it. She says here that it was a bowel resection, which we have heard from many other sources, and says it will need further surgery (re-anastomosis, I believe) and treatment for the cancer they found. She also said there were complications, and an induced coma. To me induced coma implies a neural injury: lack of oxygen, or myocardial infarct or etc. that could lead to a stroke or brain damage. I suspect she has also had some brain injury, and that is why she isn’t being seen in public.
Well, if she had post surgery complications that caused brain damage or a stroke, they wouldn’t want to show that. It’s possible she can’t speak properly and needs extensive rehab.
@Becks1 Yes, exactly, if it was a colostomy, she could have been photographed in a car or zoom, just her face. If/because she did the bench video, then why can’t she do a simple photo in a car?
The coma story better fits what we are seeing. But then what about the bench video. Maybe she was recovered from the coma by then?
One weird observation is that I noticed her legs in the coma video and the Frankenphoto fake Mother’s Day image were the same, in that they didn’t look like Kates legs before all of this. They were so empty. They reminded me of my friend’s legs who is a wheelchair and can’t use her legs (not suggesting that is Kates state). Kate always had such pretty, muscular legs. So that could make sense with a coma recovery, as she’d have lost a lot of muscle mass.
Yet, we now know the fake photo was a hodgepodge of photos pasted together. My god they’ve made a mess of this. If I were Carole Middleton, I would be so angry.
@underhill that makes sense except for the cancer bench video, right? Like how did she do that if she is recovering from a brain injury? If she was recovered by then, why not a photo later?
@Snuffles, true. I tend to agree. But as I wrote above, then what about the bench video?
I don’t have a position, I’m just trying to make sense of the conflicting evidence and narratives. I can more buy the coma complication than a lot of other stories, but then why and how the bench video, and why did KP confirm the farm video?! These people are out of their minds with entitlement.
@withtheamerican
RE: The bench video. Any believe it was AI or partially modified with AI. Like, maybe they could sit her up but faked the rest with her talking.
EM: we don’t know her well enough to be informed that she has intestines, let alone that she needed a colostomy. And she’s in favor of stigmatizing stomas apparently.
Karma is a harsh mistress.
Having intestines is almost as terribly personal as having hormones!
The secrecy is because Will wants his freedom. If reports of a stroke (which can lead to speech problems, facial paralysis, etc), ostomy bags, serious cancer are circulating, it makes him look bad. They want her just sick enough to not be seen but still ‘fine.’
@Blueberry
That’s plausible if Willy wants to divorce her. He’d look like an absolute dick if he dumped his invalid wife.
well… he IS an absolute dick. so there’s that.
it’s clearly in his interest to attempt to present Kate as “fine.”
she’s clearly not. and tbh I think it’s at least partly his fault.
I’ve been saying that whatever’s going on, she’s in bad shape. to the point where they really can’t bring her out, or else they would have by now.
my own personal tinfoil tiara theory is that she has had a stoke or something like that, and that her husband at least partially caused it.
@CatMum, I have an identical tinfoil tiara theory
@Snuffles William would look like a Medieval Prince. lol
Reading other people’s theory (not mine, originally), I am starting to get on the “she’s out of the country” train. If she’s getting stem cell cancer treatment in Switzerland or Thailand, or somewhere the regular public doesn’t have access to, it explains a lot of what’s happened. They can’t say where she is, or risk public backlash over elitist privileges. She cannot appear in public (obviously), but she also cannot release “real” photos or video because of risk of location/time metadata in the images. The younger kids aren’t seen in public because they might be with her in that other country, and Ma Middleton too. I was firmly in the “she had a stroke and cannot appear until sufficient speech/physical therapy makes her sound/look normal” camp. But now I’m wondering if it really is cancer, and it’s just her foreign treatment location that is being covered up?
I’ve known people who’ve gone to Thailand for elective surgery over financial considerations, but is that something the very wealthy do for critical procedures? Switzerland I get with its very long history of discreet services for the mega wealthy, and I imagine it equals or exceeds British medical offerings.
If the Spanish reporting on William is accurate (ie, he’s not involved with caring for his wife and children and he’s galavanting about), I would love to see more reporting on this! Considering how William’s whole reason for not working has been him caring for his wife and children and running to and from their school (cough, cough), that is 180 degrees opposite to what the Spanish are saying. Given his own health and raison d’etre, he should not be allowed to lie.
This sounds 100% believable. It was obvious to me that KP”s lies and half truths were meant to obscure a possibly terminal or terminal diagnosis. Like there is no way in hell that both KC and Kate were hospitalized and both received a *surprise* cancer diagnosis. It sounds like they knew she had cancer prior to her her admission to the LC – they then did an operation remove the tumour(s), found it had spread and are doing a course of chemo before additional surgery. It sounds absolutely terrifying.
In regards to her “marriage” – Kate married a narcissist. William is an absolute monster and the evolution of Kate into a cold, bitter woman who destroyed herself to please a man who never loved her and his racist family, is a cautionary tale to say the very least. Be careful what you wish for.
Welp. That explains why the Director of Side Pieces, Inc , the Rottweiler Queen was helping to soft launch Williams side piece they don’t expect Kate to survive. Now that is cold
Side Pieces, Inc
😂😂😂
Imagine what Camilla would have “accomplished” in the 1200s-1500s!
Exactly! Her son would be the heir to the throne. Chuck’s cancer will have been terminal (aka poisoned) and she’ll rule the kingdom thru her son.
I think you need to register the trademark “Side Pieces, Inc.”! Genius!
What a horrid thing to happen. Imagine chasing after this loser your whole life and then he dumps you when you have cancer. For her sake and the sake of her children, I wish her a speedy recovery. I can’t even imagine. And yes, I have friends who have had cancer and my mother has cancer and none of them had the special treatment she is getting nor the priveledge to walk away from “work”. She is fortunate to have such luxury while she is ill….It is just so sad for the kids. No matter what she does she is still their mom.
I wonder if he basically dumped her before the cancer though. Her move to Adelaide was possibly to wait out the legal separation time so he could divorce her. Still, she is the mother of his children so supporting her would be the decent thing to do.
I agree @equality. He likely tried to end their marriage before this…or at the very least they were separated. He is just such a narc he can’t even be arsed to show sympathy for his kid’s mom. That is disgusting. The best thing Charles could do would be to work with Parliment to end the monarchy as his last act. Charles could go down in history for this and William would be benched. It won’t happen but a girl can dream….
He totally dumped her before her surgery. I think those two were probably over when H&M left. It’s been downhill from there. The abdominal surgery basically put everything on the back burner. It’s why William was desperately trying to portray her as healthy, with the Frankenphoto and the farm shop video. It’s why he didn’t want her to do the cancer announcement.
I mean yeh I think they were separated before the health issues.
@ROYAL DOWNFALL WATCHER
That would be the perfect plot twist ending!!!
“The best thing Charles could do would be to work with Parliment to end the monarchy as his last act.”
That would make the recent red portrait that much more tremendous, CIII would really be ‘The Last Monarch’.
William visited her, what, once(?) in the hospital? That marriage is over even if it’s not over, if you know what I mean.
@interested gawker, I agree. And being the last monarch is about the ONLY thing Charles can do at this point if he wants to be remembered by history at all.
To me, by this reporting, the cancer was much worse than they have led everyone to believe. Wasn’t the chemo just “preventative”? Why a second surgery? Has the cancer spread? So many questions and no answers.
Her surgery was gastrointestinal, but I have heard a couple of different times that she has ovarian cancer. Which, if it is true, is rather devastating.
All we actually know about the surgery is that it was abdominal (so it could have been related to an OB issue). Everything else is just a guess.
A hysterectomy with bilateral oopherectomy (with ovaries) is a pelvic surgery, I believe.
This sort of thing is the kind of reporting that KP wrings their hands about and whines about “bullying Kate”, and “conspiracy theories” when they don’t lift a finger to have Kate speak on the record and wallow about trying to police SM like whack a mole instead of being professional.
KP not only brought this speculation on themselves they refuse to course correct. They expend all their energy nattering that people should “leave Kate alone“.
If, after all these months, KP can’t produce the POW in a traditional press event then what is actually wrong with her? Is she still in England? “BBC Studios Kate” looked perfect able to bear the scrutiny of a brief live press conference and she’s been said to be “out and about” more often these days so there should be no reason to allow foreign press claims to stand, they should LEAD. KP should provide proof of life if they want to halt speculation about her condition and whereabouts.
I think the KP lack of messaging at least partly a case of “when the cat’s away, the mice will play.” With Kate incapacitated, William is MIA, and the staffers can be as lazy as they want to be. They’re getting paid for nothing; it’s a holiday!
Yep I can actually really see that.
Sad to say this sounds very likely. This is a rough time for those kids.
I really hope for their sake Kate is okay. Willie would be an absolutely horrible single parent. He only cares about himself and how they would make him look.
The fruit doesn’t fall far from the tree. Takes after his dad.
This makes total sense and is completely plausible. She’s sicker than they’re telling us and the reason they keep pushing back her return to public life is because she still has significant medical issues going on.
I also completely believe that William is nowhere around her.
It is plausible but doesn’t this also contradict the bench video and talk of preventative chemo?
In my mind, no. I think she is sick because of cancer so the video still fits. And the way KP seemed like they were downplaying it also fits if either William wants a divorce or Kate’s condition is terminal.
I also have always thought the coma story fits too, especially if Kate had some issues talking afterwards and the cancer video had to be heavily edited as a result.
The video really downplays the cancer though. She said something was found in a test after it was removed. She says nothing of ongoing IG issues and would she be getting preventative chemotherapy as she is recovering from a significant surgery that needs a stoma?
Following what Calleja has said: there was some reason for that induced coma. I suspect she had some neural injury (stroke, or brain damage) as a complication that they were trying to minimize by putting her in a coma. So, many things are true: the bowel surgery, the cancer (some said, ovarian, which is awful) and a neural insult, perhaps a stroke. All that taken together explains why she hasn’t been seen, to me. We already knew they were separated, and that he was a real monster.
@Nic well we don’t know that she needs a stoma. That’s just various people speculating on youtube and X etc.
I think the video downplayed the cancer because that’s the KP party line. I also thought Kate looked scared in the video, which fits with her being very sick (and not knowing if she will survive.)
And to add – everyone is putting a lot of weight on Concha Calleja and taking what she is saying at gospel, but we obviously have no idea if she’s right about any of it.
@nic919 I get stuck on that video, too. Because assuming it was real, then why no photo in the months after?
@becks1 yeah we literally don’t know at this point, because these narratives do not work with one another. We know KP lie, but we also have no reason to believe CC, as we do not know who her source is.
That doesn’t mean I’m not taking her reporting in and finding it makes more sense than other reporting, it’s just that I’m skeptical of something when I can’t see the source and it has not been corroborated by other media. Normally this kind of scoop would be repeated in a different outlet eventually, and it hasn’t. I wonder how far Williams human rights privacy legal threat goes.
Concha could be wrong, but I think I’m saying that the original speculation of the surgery and need for a stoma, with this new article suggesting she will have another surgery doesn’t work with what KP / bench video Kate said about cancer and preventative chemo.
But KP has lied with the Franken photo and the farm video, so it is hard to trust any source.
William sees no need to pretend anymore. Either 1) Kate will emerge from her life crisis as a ” changed woman” whose priorities ” shifted” and will ” free William from his burden” since she can no longer perform duties and she will retire to a quiet life with her parents or 2) she will never recover and they will announce she went for another surgery and then, she is gone,
Whatever outcome, William got it covered, so he sees no need to play dutiful husband . I will honestly be surprised if the marriage survives as a marriage in any form.
I believe the Spanish version before anything put out by the rota. Especially the reports of Peggy’s abandonment of the entire family.
I do as well… and if that is the case, the best source of information is from Kate or her people to Calleja. If there is a separation going on you’d think she would be leaking more stories about William abandoning her and her 2 other children.
I’d really like to know if William is “borrowing” George from Kate’s household from time to time or if George is being kept with William.
Me too. I suspect the latter.
@Dilettante, and if so, it’s chilling. Siblings often cling to one another in rough circumstances. George wouldn’t benefit from isolation.
Yes, it would be very negative for George.
If the part about William is true then JFC I hope she divorces him as soon as she’s well enough to go through with it, because that’s downright sociopathic. Even if their marriage is over he could still be there for her as a friend.
This! They have been together for over 20 years. The LEAST he could do is support this woman as she struggles with an illness. Even if he doesn’t spend the night. Then again, maybe she doesn’t want his sorry ass around her. I honestly wouldn’t blame her.
Sadly this part oft he story fits how William has always treated Kate. Leaving her to carry the heavy bags, not offering her an umbrella, letting her get papped doing the walk of shame carrying a bag from his place day after day carrying her overnight bag (why wouldn’t he just let her keep her things there).
Aside, I’ve never understood why Diana had to be a virgin but it was fine that Kate, who lived with William and his male friends at university, had reportedly slept with a lot of Williams friends and him.
such a strange family with ever moving goal posts about standards for the women who marry in, but zero standards for themselves. Hi, Andrew!
The not keeping her things there was likely because he had other women in and didn’t want them to think the thing with Kate was serious. As far as not offering her an umbrella, yes, that is rude, but she was a healthy young woman who could carry her own umbrella or, at least, have a staff member carry one for her. After the first time of not sharing, shouldn’t she have had the sense to learn to bring her own?
There has never been any public confirmation of the ‘William’s friends’ story and most people in the UK haven’t heard it and wouldn’t believe it if they did.
It’s never been *said* William was Kate’s first and only but certainly that’s the implication and the impression given (or at least only one previous serious boyfriend).
Basically, sex before marriage is fine so long as it was with William – and the public story is exactly that.
I’m old enough to remember the 1980s, and ime virginity was still a bfd. People still talked about whether someone could wear white at a wedding if she wasn’t a virgin. People still gossiped, at my high school anyway, about whether girls were virgins or not. I think the 80s were the last gasp of purity culture in the nonreligious mainstream.
I can see how the BRF at the time felt virginity was an absolute requirement in the mother of future kings, and also how it was hard to find an aristocratic adult who fit the bill. Hence Charles marrying a teenager.
I can remember when I was young a woman was supposed to be a virgin when she married and a man was supposed to be experienced, although where he was supposed to get that experience from wasn’t spoken off, ideas changed rapidly when the pill first became available, if you could find a doctor who would prescribe it to a single woman.
@equality of course she could have brought her own, but I’m just talking about how William has treated her. He didn’t even offer to share his umbrella. He’s just always been the guy walking ahead of her, much like Trump did to Melania.
Seems like in a job built entirely on image of happy family man, he’d have tried in public to be solicitous.
@Talia the mattress moniker was used among the press back then, and you can see it referenced in royal forums going way back to 2010, so people do know about it.
@ohComeon yeah I remember my mom talking about that too! And while today it’s a different world, the late 2000s (until me too in 2017) were still brutal for women.
@rosa seems like the Republicans want to take the U.S. back to that now.
@equality – This is a family that bans women from opening their car doors! Did you see that picture from the French magazine showing Harry pointing at Kate and looking angrily at William, who’s prancing off with a giant umbrella alone? Harry, another royal, expected William to shelter her.
Kate literally was posed with Williams friend in a white bra and he without a shirt in a sexual pose. And no, I don’t want to hear it was a “modeling” pic because those same implications do not apply to Meghan.
The “Virginity” thing was historically the only way to guarantee that the “heir” was actually your child. Otherwise your title, castle, manor, wealth, estate could all be left to the child of an interloper
If he is as abusive as it seems, as emotionally, mentally and physically abusive as we have heard (they weren’t throwing “pillows”) then she and her parents should wish for him to take his royal arse elsewhere. A divorce would have to be papered over with non disclosure agreements. I am sure Billous can afford it, if that time comes.
I mean the move to the much smaller Adelaide Cottage can only be logically explained by a separation. The rest of it, I don’t know what to think. Hopefully, Kate will be able to tell us what’s going on with her at some point.
Same. He’s mentally moved on from being her husband in private so right now he’s only mildly concerned about her health in so far as it affects his public persona. But in private they’ve been done for a while and it’s not his fault or his problem that she’s sick and he’s not going to curtail his fun times with the toffs. Likewise, she doesn’t want him anywhere near her as he’ll take whatever info he gets and use it to either make himself look good or paint a public picture of Kate that she wants kept private. I still think there was some bad interaction between the two of them, as I haven’t discounted Mary Pester’s tea from behind the scenes.
I don’t think he even cares about managing his public persona. He expects the papers to take care of it for him as he does exactly what he wants and no more.
@Shawna you are right; he has Rebecca English spouting tall tales with a straight face and People magazine devoting covers to his struggles.
Harper, I think about Mary Pester’s tea, too. I’ve been watching avidly to see what she wanted us to see when she said things would start happening. I think we’ve seen some. The big public appearances in June will be informative.
Bone Idle wanted the prize–well, I can’t say that I’ve seen that she’s happy with the prize for sometime. My hope is that someone is getting the kids some counselling. There’s a lot going on and someone needs to make sure that the kids will be okay regardless of what’s going on.
Just a reminder that if divorce is not on consent then it takes two years of living apart to apply for it in the Uk. The move to Adelaide cottage was August 2022.
And the push to “need “ to move started in 2021, not long after we noticed the change in zoom room from Anmer to Sandringham.
Hmmm… The Oprah special premiered on March 7, 2021. Very interesting.
I wonder if there is some credence to Kate being abroad getting treatment, and Calleja has an insider giving her updates wherever Kate is staying. Perhaps Charlotte, Louis (+Nannies) and Carole are with her? I also think its 100% possible that she can receive chemo at Wood Farm. (It probably had medical equipment to support Prince Philip in his later years). This story makes Kate’s condition sound much worse than originally reported (the Stage Zero and Preventive treatment)
I find it hard to believe they’d send her abroad and risk leaks where the family doesn’t control the Press.
I do believe Kate is not out of the woods and that she’s either confined in Sandrigham or in some fancy clinic overseas.
The only reason why I wouldn’t believe William is out there partying and having fun is the same one why I don’t believe Kate spent more than a day in London Clinic: They’d be pics by now.
In his case, resurged gossiping on his alleged affair with Rose would make such images worth a lot of $. It”s difficult that no service staff, patron, acquaintance, passer by, etc hasn’t been able to get at least another daddy dancing blurry snap. Imo the seemingly impendong possibility of him becoming king earlier than planned bc of his father illness makes him spend most of his time in London. Imo he’s in a sorry mental state for whatever reason, but not very often in social mode.
Another thing: James, Pippa and uncle Gary are continuing living their lives. If ‘family’ is taking care of Kate and/or the kids, that would be Carole and her husband.
Callejas seems like the most reliable source so far.
If the partying is on private estates, not likely that snaps would get out. The dad dancing one was likely royal approved to leak by BP because it shamed him for skipping Commonwealth services. Things have been covered up for PW for years that got leaked on PH.
Another “Club H” situation. Pathetic for a grown man and father.
William is not like the peasants. He and his friends frolic at their massive estates and can bring in whatever sort of entertainment they want. He isn’t going to Pizza Express. I absolutely believe that he is going to dinner parties etc with his equally revolting set of toff friends.
Not going to Pizza Express, lol. When they were all younger they went to night clubs, but now they do the time honored thing, and hang out on those massive private estates. Very private. The aristocracy has been a world unto itself for a long long time, and that hasn’t changed.
But if he did, it would be in Woking, and he’s remember it because it would be so unusual.
@SamuelWhiskers (I think) was saying over the weekend how much gossip is self-contained to the aristo set and how little ever leaks out, even (especially?) about the royals. If William is hanging out with his aristo buddies and having affairs, none of them are going to leak it.
I mean i’m of the theory that Rose herself outed the affair in 2019 – or someone close to her did – it didn’t come from a staffer or random gardener who saw something etc. So unless someone in that set wants to share something, its not going to get shared.
The British press has so many credibility issues. Any sane person who’s even only followed part way would believe the Spanish reports over the British reports. I go on Reddit and Threads and even the most passive of royal watchers knows that the British press is a joke and propaganda machine for the BRF. Kate sounds seriously ill. I really wonder what type of cancer she has that requires a second surgery like this. All I can think of is some kind of uterine cancer and she now needs a full hysterectomy.
All those sickly sweet articles about William caring for his wife and kids do not fool anyone. We all know William doesn’t give a damn. I honestly don’t believe he cares about the kids all that much except to use them as human shields. As far as he’s concerned, he’s done his duty and his “family” is only meant to be a human shield to hide how vile he is.
So I have always believed she’s in treatment elsewhere. And I wonder if they just won’t admit that because it would the NHS look bad if she’s being treated abroad?
Let me erase what I was going to say and hold my tongue, finger, and wait till the end, when it is finally revealed that so many of us on these streets were onto the truth all along. ‘Nuff said on that subject. On another subject, I mean, dude claims he can’t work because he has to care for his wife, and Charles claims she’s the daughter he never had, but she’s only surrounded by her “birth family.” Right. She’s served her purpose, they’re done with her, and she’s therefore been turned over to her family.
On a different subject, are her parents divorced?
I think @Liz stated that they have been quietly seperated for awhile now but I don’t think divorced. There was a rumor they were both visiting a lawyers office but I’m not sure if it was for a divorce attorney or not.
Right there with you, Proud Mary. As my Kentucky grandmother used to say, “It’ll all come clean in the wash.”
I believe this. Cancer treatment takes months and even more months to recover. The second surgery could be anything from a port removal to a reverse ostomy. Speaking from experience, her being MIA for the rest of the year tracks with digestive cancer. It is hell, so painful, and takes so much time to learn how to deal with it with diet and everything else. I don’t particularly like her but I hope she can heal without Wills drama and nonsense.
Sounds like she had a colostomy and they will reverse it in August. Not a fan but that’s rough. I still don’t see why they have to lie about it. I think talking about it would be helpful to others who are also going through it. She could earn her brave, beautiful and strong brownie points, but what do I know.
The medical timeframe makes sense—adjuvant chemo (which they are foolishly calling ‘preventative’ for some reason) is usually a 3-6 month course (and depending on the type of cancer, the chemo very likely won’t result in hair loss).
They don’t tend to do surgeries while on chemo, since it’d interfere with healing.
If she had bowel surgery, and is using a colostomy/ileostomy bag for a bit, they’d do the chemo, let her heal a bit, then do a reconnection surgery.
It’s a very tough road, but definitely can lead to an almost complete recovery—some folks find they feel better than before the surgery, in spite of all the treatments. I’m glad she’s got her family (ahem, birth family) with her, of course.
As for William—SO many relationships break up with a cancer diagnosis, I’d be unsurprised if that was going on here. Of course it’d be completely unacceptable for William to divorce his ill wife, so any separation, if that’s what’s happening/happened now has to wait until Kate is fully recovered. So Kate has all the incentive to stay quiet and ‘in recovery’, while William has all the incentive to say she’s ‘doing well’ .
TBH, I’m not sure it’d be publicly acceptable for them to divorce at all (even without Kates diagnosis), but I never thought Cammy would be accepted, so what do I know?)
I’m curious if Kate has any money of her own. If she is completely dependent on Charles and William, that sucks and ties her hands on what she can and cannot do and can and cannot say.
For sure, if she was able to be more open about her condition, her rise in public esteem would be meteoric. That, in turn, would give her a lot of power and make her position vastly more secure. I’m sure that Carol, at a minimum, understands this. She must also know that there is no way Charles or William would allow it. The story has to be that Charles is the cancer ‘star’ (weird, I know), and William is the doting husband. From their selfish and myopic perch, no other narrative can be allowed.
It is too bad she chose to bond with her husband over being cruel to Meghan and Harry. She would have had amazing (and caring) allies in them. As it is, she is allegedly shockingly isolated from broad support systems during the most terrifying time of her life.
How would she have money of her own? She has never worked, her parents money was smoke and mirrors. She never bothered to create a network of powerful and influential friends. She is completely dependent on the royals. They control everything about her, even her kids. She’s the ultimate personification of the vulnerability of a woman who places all of her financial dependence on a man. She has zero recourse other than to follow the dictates of her husband. If she hadn’t been such a mean girl, she could have learned some important things from Meghan. No one knows, or ultimately cares about her as anything other than a symbol. So much for the pedestal she’s been placed on. If she’s conscious at all, and I’m still not sure she is, I wonder how she feels about all this, how quickly she was thrown under the bus with the Frankenphoto, and how quickly she’s been cast aside. The royals are 0/4 on married in royal main line women. Only Meghan had a husband who loved her enough to take her out of that toxic institution.
Well and she saw up close what happens to people who don’t play along with the BRF’s storyline. Sure she had a hand in it at the time, but you know what they say about working with face-eating tigers. Anyone who is surprised that we haven’t gotten more info from her side, isn’t considering this. She knows they can drag her in the press, revoke security, evict. Her power is extremely limited in this scenario.
Sadly, I can very well believe that William is completely cold and uncaring towards Kate, even though her health situation sounds dire (as per the Spanish press).
Never underestimate the sheer spitefulness, coldness and arrogance of a narcissist, as I believe he is.
They can take your breath away with their supreme selfishness, lack of compassion and downright vindictiveness when their victim is mentally and physically down.
I’ve had personal experience of the way the narcissist acts when someone close to becomes ill, or weak in some way. No matter what their victim has done for them, even running down their own health to try and meet an impossible goal of pleasing the narcissist, the narcissist will instantaneously turn around and blame the victim. It’s horrifying. They are psychologically incapable of any empathy whatsoever, and actually revel in their anger in blaming the victim for becoming ill, as it impacts on them.
I hope that Kate will survive this, and run (not walk) away from William. I don’t like her as a person, but in this instance, I really hope she starts a new life away from him, and completely moves on, with the only link being the children.
The unfortunate thing is that I believe that won’t happen. She spent too long chasing the crown, it’s all she knows.
And we’ve seen play out through Diana and the Sussexes that if you move on from the royal family establishment and are happy, that is not allowed and all resources will be used to stop that happiness nonsense.
Sadly, I don’t think it likely either, HeatherC.
The only way I think it would happen would be if her mother actually changed from social climbing snobbery and aristo title worshipping, and really, really saw what was best for Kate.
All I can say, from personal experience, is that when you cut off a narcissist, (and even family members that support their horrendous behaviour), then you will be free, and happier than you ever were. I so hope Kate can realise this, if she is ever well enough to do so.
I don’t trust Concha’s reporting, I think she’s being fed false information. Even if Keen has a poop bag or a bald head, the BM would be going crazy writing about her brave struggle & how she’s a keen battler of illnesses. We have nothing.
Meghan hasn’t been to Salt Isle in years, except for an airport layover.
Harry & Meghan were evicted & had security pulled, insuring they can no longer visit safely.
Harry, Meghan, & Keen are more popular than the current king, who hates to be overshadowed.
IDK, it’s all very suss.
I don’t trust the reporting either and I’m trying to gather my thoughts altogether to say why. Something is off about it.
Same. It doesn’t explain why Huevo has been persona non grata with KC since Xmas.
So yeah. My thing is I don’t know. I don’t know that concha has correct information. Maybe she does. Maybe she doesn’t. Maybe someone is purpsosely feeding her wrong info. I don’t know this concha person so I’m not sure why I should believe she knows anything. She may be 100% correct and the truth will out. Who the f knows?
@MsLove – it’s kinda insulting to use the terms poop bag and bald head. For everyone (including myself) who have been through this please use the terms ostomy pouch and loss of hair. We have enough traumatizing stuff to deal with post-surgery without someone making light of it.
My apologies, how crass of me. I’m sending you my best wishes for a speedy recovery.
If William wasn’t the heir would Kate be with him? if you look at it from that point of view him carrying on with his life doesn’t seem that heartless.
In general she shows him no deference. She stages pictures without his constant. Lied that she’s a hard worker. Lied about her families finances. Last straw was probably lying on -Meghan and the crying.
that’s really interesting about how Kate doesn’t show deference to William. I think she’s like Camilla on that she appeases his ego but then does her own thing behind his back, like her mom running the PR campaign that definitely didn’t align with KP PR.
It’s a strange thing in someone who plays subservient and anti Diana, but is still Ma Machiavellian plotting behind William’s back for Kates own PR.
I do think there’s an element of betrayal that William felt after the Oprah interview, but over what I’m not sure. And I’m not justifying his feelings, just saying I see in him the personality that would see being deceived as a betrayal he couldn’t get over.
She bought Meghan flowers to apologise for making her cry, fine, normal and with all the stress they were under not surprising that someone cried. The story that it was the other way round, was either later made up by the press or briefed by someone in the RF. If the lie hadn’t been told the whole business would have been forgotten years ago. Kate of course should have refuted the lie in the press.
I am going to have to start eating better and staying more fit. I want to be around when Charlotte comes of age and writes her Spare. 🍿
That may be the only way we find out what really happened.
I wonder if K and/or Carole have already written a book about her experiences and are holding it in reserve somewhere safe in the event of a disagreement about financial support.
Will looked on top of the world with his heir at the FA cup match, so whatever is going on with his wife, he is not feeling the strain. He was literally swaying at The Investiture back in Feb and continued to look terrible into March. Now he is looking content; Kingy is back kinging, Kate is benched and GE until 4 July means no hard work and then 2 lovely months off for the Summer holidays. Interpretation ; Will gets away with doing as little as possible as KC leaps back to work very long hours. KC ‘s recovery enables Will to continue to enjoy total freedom and Kate is “safely under wraps” for others to care for. Blow the school run it is party o’clock for Will for the rest of 2024!
I completely agree. William looked like he visibly lost weight, was gaunt and swaying at the investiture at the height of #whereiskate. As soon as that (AI) cancer video dropped he was gallavanting around looking completely carefree. There is no other word to describe his facial expression while he sat there with George at that football match other than SMUG.
Concha Calleja announced on Telecinco’s “Fiesta” that “That Woman” is still undergoing treatment. Did Calleja say “cancer” treatment? I don’t think so. (People who has access to watch “Fiesta” might have better understanding.)
Was Calleja’s sources reliable? Who care? I don’t. KP lies about everything under the sun & most Brits do not seem to care, so why should I? There are more unfortunate children in the world, h3ck, even in the UK, deserve our attention & sympathy than those Royals.
This does not excuse William at all, but a quick Google search confirmed something I thought was true: According to Science Daily, “A woman is six times more likely to be separated or divorced soon after a diagnosis of cancer or multiple sclerosis than if a man in the relationship is the patient, according to a study that examined the role gender played in so-called ‘partner abandonment.'”
Sure, #notallmen but some men — William being the prime example — are a**holes.
So, appallingly, his reputation might not even take much of a hit when it’s revealed that the marriage is over.
As for the reporting, I’m Team Spain. The rota are useless. I think Kate is seriously ill and the ostomy theory seems realistic.
Surely if this is from the Nanny she’d be fired?
I thought she had been
Concha isn’t some random Spanish lady. She wrote a book about Diana so it’s plausible she would have rota and palace sources.
I did believe the Spanish reporting the first go around but I am starting to have doubts now.
It seems her reporting is so vague but detailed all at once. If she has this much information why are the reports so bland. I’m not saying she needs to divulge her medical diagnosis but they just seem off to me and I can’t really describe completely why.
Maybe it’s because I distrust the media so much altogether now regarding anything royally related especially after KP released so many fraudulent photos and videos and all the LIES and incongruent tabloid messaging…. maybe that’s why.
Nonetheless, I did learn that KP likes to use outside outlets to confuse, decieve and trick people. I think they purposely released the picture of “Kate” and her mom to TMZ intentionally to make it look like it wasn’t an intentional pap shot. I also believe they purposely made it known that the British media weren’t allowed to use the picture on purpose to make it look like they had nothing to do with that picture released. They also used TMZ for the fraudulent Farm Shop video.
They are policing social media and even reddit forums. A moderator for a sub on Kate Middleton was threatened. Their social media BOTS all stick to the same talking points and i also believe they have accounts spreading different theories intentionally.
Im not saying that KP is leaking this information to specifically Concha but I do believe it cant be ruled out at this point. Kp goal is to cause confusion and have everyone discussing and arguing on what kind of surgery Kate had, will have and/or if she is terminal instead of focusing on WHY we haven’t credibly SEEN Kate in almost 6 MONTHS.
It’s all distraction at this point. Colostomy surgery, colostomy bags, anastomosis surgery or cancer does not explain why she hasn’t been seen. NONE of that explains the weird and contradictory reporting from KP. None of that explains why they can’t give simple updates through their OWN communications team instead of inconsistent briefings to tabloids. None of that explains why the Middletons have been literally cut off from the British Press. None of that explains why they released multiple fraudulent photos/videos. None of that explains why the rota are being briefed to say that Kate is “out and about”. I could go on… and on…
With that said, is it possible Carol is leaking to Concha. I suppose so. But if that is true then why has she only leaked to Concha? And in the end, I do believe the Spanish Press over the British but I just don’t put anything past KP at this point.
Julianna – I agree with every word you’ve written.
The control they have over forums, comment sections, and social media is truly frightening. I’ve often commented that when you google any known negative story about Kate and William, it no longer comes up. They have controlled the narrative using bots, shaming people, and calling anyone with a working brain who isn’t a royal bootlicker “q anon.”
I’m not surprised the Reddit mod was threatened. I used to mod for a huge forum, and was threatened so often I eventually quit. It taught me so much about mistrusting what you see online, though. The foreign entities that deploy fake accounts to divide the west and for propaganda for conservatives was also wild, posting under established commenters accounts (I learned this is a thing!) people would be a lot more skeptical if they knew what mods who have backend access know.
Withtheamerican – I agree with every word you’ve written! I’ve been a mod on a Reddit sub too
@Liz, right? The stuff you see as a mod is eye opening. I wasn’t a mod on Reddit, so I don’t know how that works but I imagine you’ve seen some crazy things lol.
I’ll never forget the super sickly sweet “Christian” poster who threatened me after I wrote her up for an infraction, she popped up all over the internet having been banned for threats.
Eye opening is right!
With the royals now I think they’ve veered into Eyes Wide Shut territory.
I watched that movie the other night (starring Tom Cruise, Wills buddy) and there was even a character named Windsor 🥺
I’ve always believed Concha was more correct than not in her reporting. The idea Kate had a stroke or some other type of complication fits with the fact we have not seen her. There’s really no other plausible explanation for all the manipulated photos and video. Whether or not she has cancer or how serious that is really isn’t what’s behind this because KP was acting oddly from January.
This is the timeline I’m inclined to believe: K & W have been separated for at least a year with negotiations ongoing behind the scenes. She has the surgery in January and experiences complications. These unexpected complications cause KP and Will to panic. They issue the statement about her being at the London Clinic, etc. (Perhaps she was never there or already gone at that point, who knows.) Because of the separation, the left hand didn’t know what the right was doing so we got confusing information that didn’t follow what we’d normally expect PR-wise. The recovery from a stroke is highly variable and they literally had no idea what to say so they said nothing. This is the same time period that we saw Will seemingly under the influence, not answering questions about Kate, releasing frankenphotos, cancelling events. With his father also ill, Will is panicked about being stuck with an “invalid” wife. We also saw the (likely Middleton-arranged) TMZ photo of Kate with her mom, which sent the message that Kate wasn’t fine. At some point in March, Will seemed to get his act together, which leads me to think that an arrangement was reached–> BP takes over messaging, Kate/her family agrees to hide out, Will gets to play “Sympathetic Husband Bravely Taking His Kid to Football Matches,” and Charles doesn’t have to share the recovery-from-cancer spotlight. Kate will be out of sight the rest of the year if not indefinitely depending on how her recovery goes. Will wants his freedom and they can’t have sad Kate photos in the press. I don’t think they are lying about her having cancer detected just because the damage of being caught in that lie would be pretty bad. But we really have no idea how serious it is.
I think that William and Kate are separated and have been for quite some time. I think that they have been coparenting by having the children alternate between them. That is why there were so many times they would arrive separately to events when the kids were present at engagements. I think that is still happening but Kate is now staying with her parents who live near Windsor. That is why there have different photos of Kate that KP doesn’t credit and some they do, all of the ones that include William. I think the farmers market photo was William with a Kate double, which KP hasn’t condemned. The Frankenphoto which KP was happy to pass of blame to Kate when there was backlash. The planned photo of William with the back of the head of someone who was supposed to be Kate. All okayed by KP. I’m not a conspiracy theorist but I think that the cancer video was a Kate and Carole move and that is why it wasn’t at Adelaide but a nearby church. William wasn’t there because it didn’t involve him. BBC studio was involved because manipulation was needed following her being in a coma and not being able to speak properly. The things that stood out about the photo were mainly her double row of teeth and how well she spoke. I think the manipulation could have been adding proper speech to the video and having to adjust her mouth movement. That is why no names of the people involved in the cancer video have been released. That’s why there are signs of manipulation. It was manipulated.
Double row of teeth?! Now, I will have to rewatch that video!
Unfortunately, it’s extremely common for men to abandon a chronically or seriously ill spouse. Here is study that demonstrates this…also ask me how I know.
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/19645027/
Ok my 2 cents worth… as many of you know I underwent bowel resectioning surgery a couple of months ago and now have a urinary diversion conduit and stoma. It’s grueling, long surgery with a lot of blood loss. I required a couple of blood transfusions. But I was a healthy weight and fit. Maybe what Concha is alluding to is that Kate lost a lot of blood during surgery and had some serious complications as a result. Just sayin from my own experience .
Jaded, I hope you’re doing as well as you can be at this point. I’m sending prayers and positive energy your way.
I didn’t realize that there was such a blood loss for that surgery. Hmmmm, maybe a medically induced coma isn’t a leap.
The media landscape has totally changed and a couple billionaires control wide swatches of the media. Random paparazzi shots are no longer common for certain members of the family (hence no sightings of Keen, Charlotte or Louis). This has enabled Windsors to lockdown their images and avoid criticism while directing staged criticism towards Harry and his family. The coverage has changed so much since the War of the Wales in the 1990s. The dangerous/stalking behavior of the paparazzi needed to be stopped, but bold headlines need to proclaim the exact amount the royal family extracts from the taxpayers compared to what they actually contribute. Will-not is a perpetual petulant toddler who doesn’t have to do anything and has been allowed to stage manage his public image. The struggling taxpayers funding his life of luxury need to a functioning NHS more than the Windsors.
I’ve been wondering if Huevo has George because George is the heir but the arrangement allows Can’t or her family to have Charlotte and Louis. Maybe that’s why we haven’t seen the younger ones. Looking at that still from the video – if that was her, something happened to the left side of her face. She looks like she aged 20 years as well. None of this scrutiny would be happening by the way if they had just told the truth. My feeling is that this is Huevo trying to save face. He doesn’t want anyone to know about the separation or his invalid wife. At first I thought maybe all of this medical stuff triggered his trauma but then with him stirring up the Hugh wedding that seems less likely. He’s still the same manchild he’s always been.
The Middletons are probably being bought off and maybe their debts are being paid by the RF, so they won’t talk. I would think if they weren’t in a position of debt they would talk to the media. It’s very shady as to what’s going on here.
Kane, hard disagree with your take. Yes, William is heartless and eff him if Kate needed to show “deference” for him to show a modicum of sympathy and support. What a horrible man.