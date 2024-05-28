“Millie Bobby Brown & Jake Bongiovi got married last week” links

Millie Bobby Brown, 20, and Jake Bongiovi, 22, got married in an intimate ceremony last week. I love that they didn’t turn it into an extravaganza. [JustJared]
Jesse Plemons won Best Actor at Cannes. [LaineyGossip]
The Dark Tower is difficult to adapt, but I would say the same about half of Stephen King’s books, to be honest. [Jezebel]
I appreciate the fact that no one is saying that The Phantom Menace needs to be revisited, because that film does not hold up at all. [Pajiba]
Do you have a “butterfly effect” moment in your life? [Buzzfeed]
Eva Green looked amazing in Del Core. [RCFA]
Recreating Met Gala looks for dogs. [Socialite Life]
Memorial Day throwback photos! [Hollywood Life]
God, I haven’t seen Sling Blade in so long. [Seriously OMG]
Maru, king of internet kitties, turned 17 years old. [OMG Blog]
I know it might be outdated, but my sister married at 22. Some people are meant to be. Best of luck, I know more about him than her as BJ fan.
My main issue with young marriages is that I tend to think you need to kiss a lot frogs/learn to overcome personal obstacles before you know yourself well enough to commit long term. That’s especially true if one party is much older/more experienced than the other. But honestly these two crazy kids might be right for each other. Do I think this will last forever? Eh, few do, but it might last as long as they both want it to last and become lifelong friendship (a la Angie & Johnny).
Millie has classic stage parents. Although they are so young to get married, I think it can give her a little space and protection away from her parents. I am also so glad they are age appropriate. Genuinely, good luck to them.
That’s my thoughts too. She seems very close with his family, which can be a good thing.
Jake seems stable. I haven’t heard horrible gossip about Jon or the other bon jovis.
Yes I think so too! In a way I’m not surprised she married early, not only does it get her away from her parents, but also from predators like Drake. Plus, despite his early rock star shenanigans, the Bongiovi family seems like a pretty loving and supporting family unit, so it will be good for her as well.
Edit: posted at the same time as Kokiri, totally agree!
Yeah for a time I was scared it could be Drake lol. I’m rooting for these two.
Right? There’s no power imbalance here, and like I said above, whatever the future holds for them, they may always feel this was the right thing at the right time for them.
I was just coming here to say that Drake must be heartbroken.
Congrats to the newlyweds – he’s a dead ringer for his father.
Part of me things that MBB getting married this young is a means to break free from her family, esp her father.
That’s my thought as well. Hopefully they really do love each other and make it work, and this wasn’t just an escape route for her. I can’t imagine the pressure she has faced from her family from such a young age.
Oh, gurl, dead ringer? I can’t be objective about this but I just no. JBJ still makes me weak.
I LOVE Eva Green’s whole look. She is beautiful
I remember Henry Cavill talking about her wanting to have these ‘adult’ conversations. And he had to swat her down since she was only about 15 or 16 at the time. For the first Enola Holmes movie. But since she has worked since a kid, she is a bit wise beyond her years.
She has had more work and life experience than most people at her age.
I wish them all the love and happiness and hope for the best.
From what I remember, Millie talked about that, not Henry Cavill. She didn’t understand why Cavill was putting these boundaries probably because she was “friends” with Drake at a young age. She said before, Drake was giving her advise about boys. So, a grown man telling her, it isn’t appropriate for them to talk about personal lives was weird for her at the time. She didn’t even understand why people were worried about her friendship with Drake, because she was so young.
yes, that’s what it was it was her interview not his. Brain farted.
I don’t usually find Jesse Plemons attractive but those Cannes pics are really working for me. Yum.
Also, I’m so freaking happy to see him getting the acting recognition he deserves. It’s about time. I fully support Jesse’s potential Oscar campaign.
He’s such a talented actor, I’m happy for his success as well.
He may not be conventional movie star handsome, but I think there is something very attractive about talent, and just being a decent, interesting, low key guy.
Also a lot of the guys who are the movie star types usually are kind of a-holes because they’ve been treated like kings their whole life. Someone mentioned Suri in the Vivienne Jolie post a few days ago, I was thinking how both Cruise and Pitt turned out to be awful people whose actions have led to them to be absent fathers.
It’s so weird because I remember watching Friday Night Lights a LONG ass time ago and thinking (rather meanly) “this actor is so awkward-looking and not very talented. why was he cast?” and holy shit I have never been more wrong lol. He might end up being one of the best character actors of our time. And yeah, an almost uncanny ability to play really difficult/evil/unlikable characters is actually really attractive.
Landry forever😂
Congrats to Millie and Jake!
I wish them the absolute best. My Grinch heart is very touched by them.
I haven’t heard of this Millie Brown. Young lady but wishing them the best. He looks a lot like his dad.
Aww I’m rooting for Millie and Jake. I’m glad they had a private ceremony though I would’ve loved to have seen her dress. I’m still swooning over Naomi Biden’s dress, though I’m sure Millie’s would’ve been more youthful. Congrats to them!
Don’t think the phantom menace ever held up
I loved Sling Blade. And John Ritter was so amazing in it.
Stage parents/siblings can be remarkably tenacious. Poor Joan Crawford had to take care of her mother and brother for their entire lives. The mother even changed her name to Crawford when Lucille LeSeur’s name was changed to Joan Crawford by the studios. I hope Bobby Milly Brown’s parents will ride off into the sunset without her. They’ve lived off her long enough.