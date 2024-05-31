Shiloh Jolie filed paperwork to drop ‘Pitt’ from her surname on her 18th b-day

On Monday, we discussed Vivienne Jolie-Pitt dropping the “Pitt” from her surname in the playbill for The Outsiders. Vivienne worked as her mother’s assistant on the Broadway production, and Jolie stepped in as a producer as the musical moved to Broadway from an LA theater. Vivienne will soon turn 16 years old and “dropping ‘Pitt’ in a playbill credit” is not some huge legal issue. That being said, I was surprised by how many old-school Brad Pitt defenders came out of the woodwork to claim that this shows that Angelina Jolie “alienated” her children from Brad Pitt. Keep in mind, all six children were witnesses to and victims of Brad Pitt’s terror and abuse on the plane in 2016. As Jolie’s statements to the FBI indicated, Brad wasn’t just assaulting her, he pushed and punched one child and strangled another. None of those kids have wanted anything to do with Brad since then. They’re terrified of the man who abused them and hurt their mom. Speaking of, Shiloh just turned 18 years old. She celebrated by petitioning the court to drop “Pitt” from her name as well.
Brad Pitt’s daughter, Shiloh, apparently wants nothing to do with him — or at the very least, nothing to do with his last name … ’cause she’s dropping his surname officially.
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt — who just turned 18 a few days ago on May 27 — filed paperwork requesting a legal name change … specifically, dropping the “Pitt” from her last name and making her new name simply “Shiloh Jolie.”
Mind you … this doc was literally filed on Monday, which was on Memorial Day … and also happens to be her 18th birthday. So, it seems this was one of the first things she wanted to do as an adult.
Of course, it’s incredibly telling … it’s no secret Brad has had a strained relationship with some of his kids since he and Angelina filed for divorce in 2016 — an ugly split that has dragged on in court, even to this day.
Shiloh’s request for the name change has yet to be granted — but it’s only a matter of time before it becomes official. As you know, Shiloh is one of Brad and Angie’s three biological children … they have 3 other adopted children, including 19-year-old Zahara Jolie … who also doesn’t use Pitt in her name these days.
[From TMZ]
Last year, Zahara joined a sorority (Alpha Kappa Alpha) and she introduced herself as Zahara Marley Jolie. I said at the time that I didn’t know if Zahara had legally changed her name. Given this Shiloh story, I think if Zahara dropped “Pitt” legally, we would have heard about it, right?? As for Shiloh Jolie… I’m happy for her. All of those kids have been given the space and time to do what they feel is right for themselves. Shiloh, Zahara, Pax and Maddox have all made it abundantly clear that they want nothing to do with Brad. Vivi doesn’t want his name either. Knox is a mystery!
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid.
-
-
Angelina Jolie with son Shiloh Pitt and daughter Zahara Pitt during the European Premiere of film ‘Maleficent : Mistress of evil’, Rome, ITALY-07-10-2019,Image: 538966799, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Maria Laura Antonelli / AGF Foto / Avalon
-
-
Angelina Jolie with daughters Knox Jolie-Pitt and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt during the Red Carpet of movie ‘Eternals’ at the 16th Rome Film Festival, Rome, ITALY-24-10-2021,Image: 639688256, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Maria Laura Antonelli / AGF Foto / Avalon
-
-
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA – NOVEMBER 18: Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, street artist JR, actress Angelina Jolie and Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt arrive at the Los Angeles Premiere Of MSNBC Films’ ‘Paper & Glue: A JR Project’ held at the Museum Of Tolerance on November 18, 2021 in Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 643887963, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Rudy Torres / Image Press Agency / Avalon
-
-
Los Angeles, CA – Angelina Jolie buys a new pet at Petco with Shiloh. Shiloh looks casual for the outing as Angelina dons her usual all black attire.
Pictured: Angelina Jolie, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt
BACKGRID USA 26 JANUARY 2019
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Rome, ITALY – Angelina Jolie’s daughter Shiloh, 15, continues to turn her back on her ‘dude’ style in a trendy dress and neon shoes as she joins her mum and sister Zahara, 16, at Eternals Rome premiere.
Pictured: Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt
BACKGRID USA 24 OCTOBER 2021
BYLINE MUST READ: Andrea Staccioli Insidefoto / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
London, UNITED KINGDOM – Angelina Jolie with her 5 kids at the “Eternals” UK gala screening, BFI Imax Waterloo, Charlie Chaplin Walk in London, England, UK.
Pictured: Angelina Jolie, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt, Maddox Jolie Pitt, Knox Jolie-Pit
BACKGRID USA 27 OCTOBER 2021
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Rome, ITALY – Angelina Jolie and her daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt enjoy ‘mommy-daughter time’ at the Maneskin concert for the world premiere of the “Loud Kids Tour” at the “Circo Massimo” in Rome, Italy.
Pictured: Angelina Jolie – Shiloh Jolie-Pitt
BACKGRID USA 9 JULY 2022
BYLINE MUST READ: Cobra Team / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Rome, ITALY – Angelina Jolie and her daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt attend the Maneskin’s concert for the world premiere of the “Loud Kids Tour” at the “Circo Massimo” in Rome, Italy.
Pictured: Angelina Jolie, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt
BACKGRID USA 10 JULY 2022
BYLINE MUST READ: Cobra Team / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
The “old-school Brad Pitt defenders” might be bots.
Unfortunately not all of them are bots. If you wanna lose faith in humanity read page six comment section about this.
Hmm Brad’s team was just saying since Shiloh is turning 18 soon, she is gonna have a relationship with her father. Apparently, according to his team, she wanted to see Brad, but Angelina didn’t allow her. It might be, the paps were following her moves closely in case she reaches out to Brad. It is all bullsh*t obviously. But, Brad needs to turn Angelina into the bad guy, so the public wouldn’t question why none of the kids wants him in their lives.
Last we heard she wanted to move in with him. I bet what happened was, she had a typical teen tiff with her mom, asked her dad if she could come stay, he IMMEDIATELY ran to the press saying she was moving in with him, Shilo was horrified he did this and it opened her eyes to how terrible he actually is.
Oh please she never wanted to move in with him. That was his PR, always singling her out and making it seem they have a special bond.
Her eyes were opened 8 years ago or maybe even before when he abused her or her siblings.
I doubt any of the kids talked to him for years. Why would she want to stay with a man who abused them and was an alcoholic since they know him (which he admitted in interviews)? All the children seem to adore their mom. Young children, teenagers can’t fake that in public (remembering Ted Cruz’s daughters hating on him in public..). Also, Angelina can’t prevent the children from seeing him after 14-15 since they would have a say legally if they want a relationship with their father.
why are People still believing tabloids (or his PR) in 2024? this was clearly fake. none of these kids want anything to do with him, they witnessed him trying to k*** their sibling on a flight and abuse their mother for years.
In any case there were a few articles recently about BP having contact with Shiloh. And no this seems to contradict that story.
Believe kids when they speak out.
Have any of the kids even seen him in years? Good for Shiloh for dropping his name, he’s not her “dad” anyway.
I haven’t seen a single photo of him with any of the children since Angie dumped him. If he’s such a devoted dad, you’d think he would want to advertise the fact.
Yeah, to me, this seems probably maybe not as important as Brad’s violence, but still relevant to this decision. It really seems like Brad has done zero work in repairing and rebuilding a relationship with his kids. Of course, I don’t know the details or how the visitation is organized, but if your kids don’t want to see you during visitation time and have the choice not to go, seems like a parent who cared would take that seriously and do everything necessary to make it better. Pitt really seems to have done nothing but whine about his kids not seeing him and lying (?) about his relationship with them. I also wonder if there is not just as much protectiveness and anger about Brad’s DGAF attitude to her older (adopted) siblings, particularly the boys, that is impacting Shiloh. I can totally see him thinking Shiloh, as his “bio” kid, would come back to him and writing off Pax and Maddox thinking she also wouldn’t hold that against him.
Not seen one. If the children were concerned about defending dad’s image they would be seen with him. Enough said.
It’s not merely about him seeing the children (well, being seen WITH them, more like). As far as we know, the agreement that mandated any visits to Brad with the minor children be “court-supervised” still stands. He had to prove that he was sober and be accompanied by a court-appointed therapist at all times, which would be subject to the therapist’s evaluation.
I don’t know if that precluded being seen with the kids in public, or if Brad didn’t want the optics of it, or if, indeed, he just hasn’t tried to see them under those conditions. But I feel like his team would have shouted from the rooftops if he had graduated to non-supervised visits, don’t you?
Good for them. Well done!
They can’t control who the man is or how he behaves.
But they can control their own names and keep living their lives.
18?!?!?!?
OMG, I am old.
Good for her!
I wish all these kids peace. I can’t imagine what it would be like to go through all of this, and then to have it be so public as well.
They all know what happened. That’s why they are choosing to remove him from their lives.
Sorry, Brad’s fansgirls, pr gurus and bots, but kids know him, and they are going to tell their story one day.
I don’t think he has many fan’girls’ left.
I saw a post by a magazine about a year ago, which was pro-Pitt and hundreds or even thousands of responses were all sneering at the magazine and taking Angelina’s side.
Most of them were female.
Holy cow, that child hit the genetic lottery. She is absolutely beautiful. She looks like both her parents. She has Brad’s eyes and Angie’s mouth.
There was a fake report — possibly put out by Brad’s camp — that Shiloh planned to move in with him and his girlfriend as soon as she turned 18. I wonder how they are going to spin this.
This coming from TMZ, the post appears rather neutral in tone. Huh. Most of the time they like to trash Angelina and serve as Golden Boy’s mouthpiece. Well, well, well. Trump’s convicted and Shiloh celebrated both her bday and Memorial Day by dropping Pitt from her name, possibly life. Shiloh Jolie has a nice ring to it too. I’m envisioning Brad enraged and calling his PR bitches as I write. Get him some good press!!! Go after the kids now!!!
Happy Birthday Ms. Shiloh Jolie!!!! Wishing you and your lovely family many more years of happy birthdays.
I can imagine that if Zahara dropped “Pitt” in her name it wouldn’t have been seen as a big deal because the focus seems to be on how his “real” read: “biological (white)” kids feel about him vs what Pax shared and how the rest of the kids have presented themselves post-Brangelina split.
This is exactly what I was going to say – the press isn’t as interested in Angelina’s non-bio children so I can imagine they’d not even bother keeping tabs on whether Zahara legally changed her name.
I thought all the kids had to see him due to court mandated visitation as well as seeing a therapist? People can believe that she ” alienated” them but they had the opportunity to still see and interact with him for the past eight years. If none of them want to after they were no longer legally required there’s a reason. I mean he didn’t even know Z was going to Spelman and looked shocked when he was asked on the red carpet about Shiloh’s dancing, so I don’t get the feeling he’s that involved with the older ones anyway.
I think the “required” visitation in many (all?) situations cuts off after a certain age. The kids can choose whether they want to participate at that point.
You’re correct and I believe that’s why Maddox hasn’t seen him. He was already 16 or 17 when the plane incident occurred and chose not to. You see Angie with those kids everywhere so I don’t think it’s an issue with them not wanting to be photographed, it’s odd that I really can’t recall seeing him with his kids at all, any of them in the past 5 years.
Angie bought a house close to his so that the kids and their father can have easy access to each other. Even after everything he put them through, she still wanted to heal the rift between the kids and their father. What does he do? A couple of years after the divorce, he decides to sell his compound and move farther away. He’s had ample opportunity to reach out and rebuild those relationships. He chose instead to focus on his own interests, including revenge tactics against their mother. I doubt he spent any quality time with the kids over the years. His PR team is just blowing smoke up the media’s ass.
Good for her. Shiloh looks just like her mother.
She witnessed her father attacking her mother and her siblings on that plane but he didn’t stop there and kept harrassing her mother in the press and sued her. How people can be shocked those children want nothing to do with Pitt ?
Good for Shiloh and for the Jolie kids in general. Brad had years to apologize, seek help, make amends, and rebuild a relationship with his children after the horrific way he treated them and their mother. Instead, from all that we’ve seen, he has continued to drag out legal proceedings and hurt their mother at every opportunity and act like none of this happened.
I hope Shiloh and her siblings continue to thrive.
I can’t ever find any reason to celebrate a child not wanting to see a parent. This is a broken relationship and as anyone who’s ever been in this situation will tell you, the long term affects can be devastating. I wish the entire brood the best but for the moment, all I feel is sadness.