Shiloh Jolie filed paperwork to drop ‘Pitt’ from her surname on her 18th b-day

On Monday, we discussed Vivienne Jolie-Pitt dropping the “Pitt” from her surname in the playbill for The Outsiders. Vivienne worked as her mother’s assistant on the Broadway production, and Jolie stepped in as a producer as the musical moved to Broadway from an LA theater. Vivienne will soon turn 16 years old and “dropping ‘Pitt’ in a playbill credit” is not some huge legal issue. That being said, I was surprised by how many old-school Brad Pitt defenders came out of the woodwork to claim that this shows that Angelina Jolie “alienated” her children from Brad Pitt. Keep in mind, all six children were witnesses to and victims of Brad Pitt’s terror and abuse on the plane in 2016. As Jolie’s statements to the FBI indicated, Brad wasn’t just assaulting her, he pushed and punched one child and strangled another. None of those kids have wanted anything to do with Brad since then. They’re terrified of the man who abused them and hurt their mom. Speaking of, Shiloh just turned 18 years old. She celebrated by petitioning the court to drop “Pitt” from her name as well.

Brad Pitt’s daughter, Shiloh, apparently wants nothing to do with him — or at the very least, nothing to do with his last name … ’cause she’s dropping his surname officially. Shiloh Jolie-Pitt — who just turned 18 a few days ago on May 27 — filed paperwork requesting a legal name change … specifically, dropping the “Pitt” from her last name and making her new name simply “Shiloh Jolie.” Mind you … this doc was literally filed on Monday, which was on Memorial Day … and also happens to be her 18th birthday. So, it seems this was one of the first things she wanted to do as an adult. Of course, it’s incredibly telling … it’s no secret Brad has had a strained relationship with some of his kids since he and Angelina filed for divorce in 2016 — an ugly split that has dragged on in court, even to this day. Shiloh’s request for the name change has yet to be granted — but it’s only a matter of time before it becomes official. As you know, Shiloh is one of Brad and Angie’s three biological children … they have 3 other adopted children, including 19-year-old Zahara Jolie … who also doesn’t use Pitt in her name these days.

[From TMZ]

Last year, Zahara joined a sorority (Alpha Kappa Alpha) and she introduced herself as Zahara Marley Jolie. I said at the time that I didn’t know if Zahara had legally changed her name. Given this Shiloh story, I think if Zahara dropped “Pitt” legally, we would have heard about it, right?? As for Shiloh Jolie… I’m happy for her. All of those kids have been given the space and time to do what they feel is right for themselves. Shiloh, Zahara, Pax and Maddox have all made it abundantly clear that they want nothing to do with Brad. Vivi doesn’t want his name either. Knox is a mystery!