Angelina Jolie’s daughter Vivienne dropped ‘Pitt’ from her surname in a playbill

Last year, Angelina Jolie’s daughter Vivienne convinced her mom to step in as a producer on a musical stage adaptation of The Outsiders. The adaptation was already on stage in LA, and Vivienne was a huge fan of the show, as she’s apparently a huge musical-theater geek. Vivienne dragged her mom to the production and Angelina enjoyed it too, so she offered to step in a producer as the show transferred to Broadway. Angelina also hired Vivienne to be her “producer’s assistant,” which is basically an internship. Vivienne and Angelina attended the big opening night event in April, and Vivienne was included in the interviews and in many of the photos. All good, right? Right. Well, Vivienne is listed in The Outsiders playbill. And it looks like Vivienne has dropped “Pitt” from her last name, so she’s just going by Vivienne Jolie.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s daughter Vivienne appears to have dropped the “Pitt” from her last name. In the Playbill for the new musical The Outsiders, which Vivienne helped mom Jolie, 48, produce, the 15-year-old is listed as “Vivienne Jolie” instead of “Vivienne Jolie-Pitt,” PEOPLE can confirm. It is not immediately clear if Vivienne has legally changed her name. Representatives for both Jolie and Pitt could not be reached for comment. Vivienne Jolie-Pitt Is All Grown Up! Meet Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s Youngest Daughter

Vivienne is not the first of Jolie and Pitt’s six children to go by a changed name in recent years. While joining the Mu Pi chapter of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority at her university, Spelman College, last November, the former couple’s eldest daughter Zahara introduced herself as “Zahara Marley Jolie,” a video shared by Essence showed.

[From People]

Yeah, it would not surprise me if all of the kids ended up dropping Pitt from their names. Zahara is already 19, she probably changed her name legally or she will soon. We’ve heard that Pax and Maddox have absolutely nothing to do with Brad and I wouldn’t be surprised if they’ve already legally dropped “Pitt” too. Vivienne and Knox turn 16 years old this summer – it might be a few years before they can change their legal names, but there’s nothing stopping them from choosing their names for stuff like playbills and school activities. In case you’re wondering about the backstory on Angelina’s name – her birth name was Angelina Jolie Voight. She dropped Voight professionally early on, and then in her 20s, she legally changed her name to Angelina Jolie. So that IS her surname now.