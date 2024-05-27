Donald Trump was mercilessly booed & heckled at the Libertarian convention

I have no idea if this month’s polling numbers genuinely reflect the mood of the country, but I genuinely believe two things with all my heart: one, that a lot of stupid people conveniently forget just how evil Donald Trump is and the media should be doing more to remind them; and two, that there a huge swath of American voters who are underrepresented in current polling methodology and that swath of voters f–king hates Donald Trump. Call it a “silent majority” of Americans who despise all things Trump. They are rarely shown in media coverage because Trump and his people carefully stage his rallies and his events so that he’s always kept in a bubble with his unhinged supporters. Bad things happen when he leaves that bubble. Speaking of…

On Saturday, Trump appeared at the Libertarian National Convention and those libertarians were not having any part of his bullsh-t. They greeted him with extreme hostility, and they spent a huge chunk of his speech booing him and heckling him. I was reading Reuters’ coverage and it turns out that libertarians will never support him because they blame HIM for the public health restrictions during the pandemic and for rushing the creation of the Covid vaccine. Which is kind of funny, considering that man was literally telling Americans to inject bleach into their veins to kill the virus. Anyway, this was funny as hell.

  1. Lolo86lf says:
    May 27, 2024 at 7:57 am

    Donald Trump is going to lose in November. He lost in 2020 and he is going to lose this election cycle as well.

    • BW says:
      May 27, 2024 at 8:33 am

      Don’t underestimate the stupidity of people. I’m scared that people don’t like Biden enough to even vote. Please encourage everyone you know to vote for Biden even if they don’t like him. We need to squash Drumpf.

  2. Giddy says:
    May 27, 2024 at 8:21 am

    His makeup, or fake tan line, is especially apparent in that top picture. Without it he must be incredibly pale, and without his makeup and pompadour he must be unrecognizable. And the MAGA cultists think he represents a strong image? Fools.

  3. Proud Mary says:
    May 27, 2024 at 8:22 am

    I live in a world in which a man who looks like that spends copious amounts of his time belittle others for their appearance. And his supports love it. And he’s running for president. There is no god.

  4. Milas says:
    May 27, 2024 at 8:26 am

    Lock him up! Enough!

  5. Bumblebee says:
    May 27, 2024 at 8:29 am

    The Libertarians want some awful black market drug dealer who got life in prison released. Right before this convention desperate Don promised to pardon him. Kinda funny it didn’t work. Everyone is on the bad side here.

