Donald Trump was mercilessly booed & heckled at the Libertarian convention

I have no idea if this month’s polling numbers genuinely reflect the mood of the country, but I genuinely believe two things with all my heart: one, that a lot of stupid people conveniently forget just how evil Donald Trump is and the media should be doing more to remind them; and two, that there a huge swath of American voters who are underrepresented in current polling methodology and that swath of voters f–king hates Donald Trump. Call it a “silent majority” of Americans who despise all things Trump. They are rarely shown in media coverage because Trump and his people carefully stage his rallies and his events so that he’s always kept in a bubble with his unhinged supporters. Bad things happen when he leaves that bubble. Speaking of…

On Saturday, Trump appeared at the Libertarian National Convention and those libertarians were not having any part of his bullsh-t. They greeted him with extreme hostility, and they spent a huge chunk of his speech booing him and heckling him. I was reading Reuters’ coverage and it turns out that libertarians will never support him because they blame HIM for the public health restrictions during the pandemic and for rushing the creation of the Covid vaccine. Which is kind of funny, considering that man was literally telling Americans to inject bleach into their veins to kill the virus. Anyway, this was funny as hell.

Trump’s lies get drowned out with boos at the Libertarian convention pic.twitter.com/Jiy5a0Z3gn — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) May 26, 2024

After getting booed for 20 minutes Trump finally gets pissed and snaps on them. pic.twitter.com/OuB20ksmip — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) May 26, 2024

No, Donnie, we saw and heard you getting booed BIGLY, and we fucking LOVED it! “The enthusiasm of the crowd” my ass! And saying Kennedy “destroys everything he touches”? That’s YOUR tag! #RickWilson even wrote a book, “Everything Trump Touches Dies”! LOSER! pic.twitter.com/SlSL5w0z2Q — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) May 27, 2024