Cannes security also hassled Dominican actress Massiel Taveras & Yoona

This year’s Cannes Film Festival had a weird vibe. I’m saying that from the outside looking in – there was a distinct lack of glamour on the red carpet and a distinct lack of buzz around Cannes. Cannes used to be Harvey Weinstein’s favorite hunting ground, and the film festival organizers have done very little to change the festival’s reputation away from “the festival for predators and abusers.” Things turned especially sour last week when Kelly Rowland was basically shoved off the red carpet by festival security. Several security guards buzzed around her, ruining her photos and refusing to allow her to pose on the steps. Kelly told one of the security guards off, and Kelly later said that she felt like there was racism involved. There was.

Days later, Dominican actress Massiel Taveras was also involved in an incident in Cannes. Just like the Kelly Rowland incident. Massiel was not allowed to simply pose for photographers and unveil her long train. Security once again buzzed around her, blocking photos and attempting to hustle her up the steps. The very same security woman who got told off by Kelly Rowland was there. That security woman put her hands on Massiel and Massiel threw hands right back:

The very same security people were also involved with hustling South Korean star Yoona off the carpet and ruining her photos too.

So… what the hell was going on? Why did festival organizers fire these a–holes? Was there a specific mandate to ruin the red carpet for women of color? Why did Cannes organizers not apologize to Kelly, Yoona and Massiel? This is insane. Massiel posted a statement on her social media and she gave a lot of love to Kelly as well.

Photos courtesy of Massiel’s Instagram.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

16 Responses to “Cannes security also hassled Dominican actress Massiel Taveras & Yoona”

  1. StillDouchesOfCambridge says:
    May 27, 2024 at 7:31 am

    What the f is wrong with these people. I am fuming watching this bs: it’s just ra red carpet on stairs b*tches for a PHOTO. Let them omg. They were stolen a beautiful moment.

    Reply
  2. Debbie says:
    May 27, 2024 at 7:34 am

    “Coincidence.” Isn’t that the usual expression?

    Reply
  3. Smart&Messy says:
    May 27, 2024 at 7:35 am

    WHO is that security woman? Why does she get away with this? I felt awful watching what happened to Kelly, and with Masiel it was even worse. I felt so bad for her and so angry with that disgusting woman, that I could barely watch it. She pushed Masiel with her arm!!! I’m so angry.

    Reply
  4. Genevieve says:
    May 27, 2024 at 7:39 am

    It’s wild to me that the guard wasn’t let go after the Kelly Rowland incident, or even warned not to do sh!t like that. And that organizers aren’t falling over themselves to apologize or attempt to explain it away. Bizarre.

    Reply
  5. Amy Bee says:
    May 27, 2024 at 7:41 am

    It’s not a coincidence that the women blocked were women of colour.

    Reply
  6. sevenblue says:
    May 27, 2024 at 7:42 am

    I said on the first post about this, I have never ever seen such aggressive security people on red carpet. Everyone is there to promote stuff and create a buzz through fashion. There were some disgusting comments about how Kelly is nobody, etc. That isn’t even the point. Even people with little fame are there for work, this is their work. People are trying to come up with all the reasons for how these WOC broke some rule and apparently all the white women knew the rules. It is just sad honestly. Fashion and red carpet should be moments we can watch to get away all the sh*t in the world and that awful woman brought it right back. I hope, SNL makes a good skit out of it.

    Reply
  7. Davis says:
    May 27, 2024 at 7:43 am

    Anyone surprised?? Because most American have this view Europe is not racist. European are covert racist and many expats will say this is the problem. France is very racist to other races.

    Reply
    • Rakely says:
      May 27, 2024 at 7:56 am

      It’s a lot to hope for, but I wish the biggest stars would boycott Cannes next year.

      Reply
    • Dizzy says:
      May 27, 2024 at 8:35 am

      Agree! I lived in France for a number of years and I observed it to be very racist. I had a client who was a woman of colour. She was born in France, when her wallet and ID were stolen, she had to get proof from her former primary school teachers that she was born and raised in France.

      Reply
  8. Annalise says:
    May 27, 2024 at 7:56 am

    I wish one of the women would shove this security guard’s flat, power-tripping ass down the stairs. Let’s see if she’s laughing then.

    she was probably rejected by the police academy, and had to settle for security guard.

    Reply
  9. Kokiri says:
    May 27, 2024 at 8:00 am

    Well well. Not at all surprising.

    Shameful. Also shameful: all the people saying “there’s no excuse to put your finger in someone’s face!” & completely missing the blatant racism from the security guard.

    Reply
  10. Bumblebee says:
    May 27, 2024 at 8:20 am

    YoonA is from Girls Generation, one of the OG K-Pop girl groups. And she’s had a years long successful solo career after that. The look of disgust she gave that security, was the same as an arm shove or a pointed finger. Her fans have been all over social media, demanding an apology and defending all three of these ladies. Cannes woke up the K-pop stans, now there’s no where to hide.

    Reply
    • Ruby says:
      May 27, 2024 at 8:30 am

      She’s also an award-winning actress who has starred in many films and K-dramas.

      Reply
    • Hypocrisy says:
      May 27, 2024 at 8:38 am

      What a disgusting display of racism for the French/France to show the world. This is how they treat guests. It is very unsettling to watch, I can’t imagine how these women feel.. I’m shaking in anger for them.🤬💔

      Reply
  11. Pomski says:
    May 27, 2024 at 8:29 am

    The reason why Beyoncé and the Kardashians always get the photo is that they travel with an entourage that keeps event security at bay. Massiel Taveras needed an assistant to help unfurl her dress and block the aggression of security. Why that guard felt it necessary to follow Kelly, Massiel and Yoona all the way up the stairs is the real issue. The answer explains her excessive and completely inappropriate behavior.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment