Cannes security also hassled Dominican actress Massiel Taveras & Yoona

This year’s Cannes Film Festival had a weird vibe. I’m saying that from the outside looking in – there was a distinct lack of glamour on the red carpet and a distinct lack of buzz around Cannes. Cannes used to be Harvey Weinstein’s favorite hunting ground, and the film festival organizers have done very little to change the festival’s reputation away from “the festival for predators and abusers.” Things turned especially sour last week when Kelly Rowland was basically shoved off the red carpet by festival security. Several security guards buzzed around her, ruining her photos and refusing to allow her to pose on the steps. Kelly told one of the security guards off, and Kelly later said that she felt like there was racism involved. There was.

Days later, Dominican actress Massiel Taveras was also involved in an incident in Cannes. Just like the Kelly Rowland incident. Massiel was not allowed to simply pose for photographers and unveil her long train. Security once again buzzed around her, blocking photos and attempting to hustle her up the steps. The very same security woman who got told off by Kelly Rowland was there. That security woman put her hands on Massiel and Massiel threw hands right back:

Actress Massiel Taveras had a portrait of Jesus Christ on her dress at the red carpet. The security guards immediately rushed her out. pic.twitter.com/YFE4pbIU0R — MatrixUnraveled (@MatrixMysteries) May 26, 2024

The very same security people were also involved with hustling South Korean star Yoona off the carpet and ruining her photos too.

Security guard rushed YoonA out of the carpet at the Cannes Film Festival. The same security guard was involved in incidents with Kelly Rowland and Massiel Taveras. https://t.co/BW71PS71yN — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 26, 2024

So… what the hell was going on? Why did festival organizers fire these a–holes? Was there a specific mandate to ruin the red carpet for women of color? Why did Cannes organizers not apologize to Kelly, Yoona and Massiel? This is insane. Massiel posted a statement on her social media and she gave a lot of love to Kelly as well.