Cannes security also hassled Dominican actress Massiel Taveras & Yoona

This year’s Cannes Film Festival had a weird vibe. I’m saying that from the outside looking in – there was a distinct lack of glamour on the red carpet and a distinct lack of buzz around Cannes. Cannes used to be Harvey Weinstein’s favorite hunting ground, and the film festival organizers have done very little to change the festival’s reputation away from “the festival for predators and abusers.” Things turned especially sour last week when Kelly Rowland was basically shoved off the red carpet by festival security. Several security guards buzzed around her, ruining her photos and refusing to allow her to pose on the steps. Kelly told one of the security guards off, and Kelly later said that she felt like there was racism involved. There was.
Days later, Dominican actress Massiel Taveras was also involved in an incident in Cannes. Just like the Kelly Rowland incident. Massiel was not allowed to simply pose for photographers and unveil her long train. Security once again buzzed around her, blocking photos and attempting to hustle her up the steps. The very same security woman who got told off by Kelly Rowland was there. That security woman put her hands on Massiel and Massiel threw hands right back:
Actress Massiel Taveras had a portrait of Jesus Christ on her dress at the red carpet.
The very same security people were also involved with hustling South Korean star Yoona off the carpet and ruining her photos too.
Security guard rushed YoonA out of the carpet at the Cannes Film Festival.
So… what the hell was going on? Why did festival organizers fire these a–holes? Was there a specific mandate to ruin the red carpet for women of color? Why did Cannes organizers not apologize to Kelly, Yoona and Massiel? This is insane. Massiel posted a statement on her social media and she gave a lot of love to Kelly as well.
What the f is wrong with these people. I am fuming watching this bs: it’s just ra red carpet on stairs b*tches for a PHOTO. Let them omg. They were stolen a beautiful moment.
“Coincidence.” Isn’t that the usual expression?
WHO is that security woman? Why does she get away with this? I felt awful watching what happened to Kelly, and with Masiel it was even worse. I felt so bad for her and so angry with that disgusting woman, that I could barely watch it. She pushed Masiel with her arm!!! I’m so angry.
It’s wild to me that the guard wasn’t let go after the Kelly Rowland incident, or even warned not to do sh!t like that. And that organizers aren’t falling over themselves to apologize or attempt to explain it away. Bizarre.
It’s not a coincidence that the women blocked were women of colour.
To be fair; she threw out a model from Ukraine. So, she must be a fan of women…
I said on the first post about this, I have never ever seen such aggressive security people on red carpet. Everyone is there to promote stuff and create a buzz through fashion. There were some disgusting comments about how Kelly is nobody, etc. That isn’t even the point. Even people with little fame are there for work, this is their work. People are trying to come up with all the reasons for how these WOC broke some rule and apparently all the white women knew the rules. It is just sad honestly. Fashion and red carpet should be moments we can watch to get away all the sh*t in the world and that awful woman brought it right back. I hope, SNL makes a good skit out of it.
Anyone surprised?? Because most American have this view Europe is not racist. European are covert racist and many expats will say this is the problem. France is very racist to other races.
It’s a lot to hope for, but I wish the biggest stars would boycott Cannes next year.
Agree! I lived in France for a number of years and I observed it to be very racist. I had a client who was a woman of colour. She was born in France, when her wallet and ID were stolen, she had to get proof from her former primary school teachers that she was born and raised in France.
I wish one of the women would shove this security guard’s flat, power-tripping ass down the stairs. Let’s see if she’s laughing then.
she was probably rejected by the police academy, and had to settle for security guard.
Well well. Not at all surprising.
Shameful. Also shameful: all the people saying “there’s no excuse to put your finger in someone’s face!” & completely missing the blatant racism from the security guard.
YoonA is from Girls Generation, one of the OG K-Pop girl groups. And she’s had a years long successful solo career after that. The look of disgust she gave that security, was the same as an arm shove or a pointed finger. Her fans have been all over social media, demanding an apology and defending all three of these ladies. Cannes woke up the K-pop stans, now there’s no where to hide.
She’s also an award-winning actress who has starred in many films and K-dramas.
What a disgusting display of racism for the French/France to show the world. This is how they treat guests. It is very unsettling to watch, I can’t imagine how these women feel.. I’m shaking in anger for them.🤬💔
The reason why Beyoncé and the Kardashians always get the photo is that they travel with an entourage that keeps event security at bay. Massiel Taveras needed an assistant to help unfurl her dress and block the aggression of security. Why that guard felt it necessary to follow Kelly, Massiel and Yoona all the way up the stairs is the real issue. The answer explains her excessive and completely inappropriate behavior.