Angelina Jolie & Vivienne Jolie-Pitt attended the Broadway opening of ‘The Outsiders’

A few years ago, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt spent months dragging her mother to regional performances of Dear Evan Hansen. I’m pretty sure Angelina Jolie saw that musical more than a dozen times. That’s when we knew – Vivienne is a musical theater girlie. She’s a theater nerd. This was confirmed by Angelina last summer, when she announced that she would step in as a producer on a Broadway-bound musical adaptation of The Outsiders. Vivienne had seen the musical first and she dragged her mother to it and convinced Angelina to invest and produce. Angelina also announced that Vivienne would step in as her assistant as the musical transferred to Broadway. All of which means that Vivienne and Angelina both walked the carpet last night for the opening night of The Outsiders.

Angelina looked amazing – so healthy, so happy, so proud to be there with those theater people, so proud of Vivienne too. Vivienne happily posed with the cast and they all seem to get along really well. I would not have chosen these colors for Angelina, but she looked gorgeous in her satin (?) gown and cape. I haven’t seen any IDs for Angelina’s look, but I would guess that these are pieces designed by Atelier Jolie, the fashion collective she founded last year. The earrings are especially bonkers! Angelina spoke to People Magazine exclusively about the Broadway opening:

The Outsiders on Broadway is a family affair for Angelina Jolie and daughter Vivienne. “Viv is a young artist who focuses her efforts on her support of others,” the actress, 48, tells PEOPLE ahead of the April 11 opening of Broadway’s adaption of The Outsiders, which she co-produced. Her daughter worked on the production as a volunteer assistant. Jolie described how Vivienne, 15, got her into the musical, “She saw an early workshop a few times and then invited me to it.” PEOPLE previously reported that the pair also met with the book’s author S. E. Hinton, who famously wrote The Outsiders as a high-school student in the 1960s. Of Vivienne, Jolie adds, “She has been there to assist in any way she can and has learned so much from [score and co-book writer] Justin Levine and the whole creative team.” Jolie tells PEOPLE that “it’s been a privilege to be a part of the process” of bringing The Outsiders to the Great White Way, adding, “I have so much respect for Broadway and all who work within.” “I’m excited for audiences to see it,” she continues. “I’ve been in the theatre watching as the first reactions came in, including the often very emotional reaction from young people. It’s very moving.”

[From People]

Previously, Angelina described Vivienne as someone who loved to work with creative people behind the scenes. Angelina said that Viv reminds her of her mother, Marcheline Bertrand. Which is really beautiful… Angelina lost Marcheline in 2007, and then welcomed Viv and Knox in 2008. Can’t believe Knox and Viv turn 16 years old in July!!