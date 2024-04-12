Andersen: Prince Harry is ‘eager to return to London’ & work as a part-time royal

In four years, the royalist-commentary class has completely rewritten the history of the Sussexit. They’re repeated certain lies so many times, they’ve actually believe them, despite Prince Harry refuting many of those lies on the record, in interviews and in his memoir. Harry has made it perfectly clear that he wants a relationship with his father but that he loves living in America with his wife and children. He considers California to be his home now, and his wife and children are his top priorities. There’s a concerted effort to portray Harry as desperate to go back to the UK, desperate to be a working royal again, desperate to beg his brother and father for forgiveness. The latest effort is centered around this fakakta “church service” to mark the ten-year anniversary of the Invictus Games in London next month. Will Harry go, will he bring Meghan, and now: will Charles order Meghan and Harry to become part-time working royals?

The Duke of Sussex is said to be “eager to return to London” to help “take up some of the slack” as the royal family faces low resources, amid King Charles and Princess Kate’s cancer diagnoses. In an exclusive interview with HELLO! Canada, Christopher Andersen, author of The King: The Life of Charles III, argued that Prince Harry is looking forward to coming back to the UK next month for the 10th anniversary celebration of the Invictus Games – and that he believes Harry would be open to the idea of working as a part-time royal. “In fact, he’s eager to return to London and help take up some of the slack now that the medical issues of the King and the Princess of Wales have thrown the monarchy into a state of crisis,” the author told HELLO! Canada contributor Chris Daniels. He also believes it would be in the King’s best interests to grant the Duke and Duchess of Sussex the part-time roles they had originally asked for. “If they could all put these perceived slights and resentments behind them, Harry and Meghan could be hugely valuable assets to the monarchy at a time when it could use all the help it can get.” However, even if Harry is ready for reconciliation, his closest family members might not be. Given just 45 minutes with his father after he flew to the UK following news of the King’s cancer diagnosis in February, Harry also asked to meet with his brother, “but William refused,” said Christopher, who maintains “bitterness” still exists between the brothers since Harry released his take-no-prisoners memoir Spare in 2023. “Keep in mind that the Prince of Wales is saddled with the enormous responsibility of holding both his family and the monarchy together while his wife and father cope with their serious medical issues. He simply doesn’t have the bandwidth to deal with the baggage that inevitably accompanies Harry. Having the ‘spare’ back in the royal fold would simply be an enormous distraction, despite his good intentions.”

[From Hello]

William “simply doesn’t have the bandwidth to deal with the baggage that inevitably accompanies Harry.” I don’t think William has the bandwidth for much of anything, and that’s the larger (unspoken) issue. “If they could all put these perceived slights and resentments behind them, Harry and Meghan could be hugely valuable assets to the monarchy at a time when it could use all the help it can get.” In fact, they were prepared to put aside the very real trauma and abuse they suffered to be part-time royals and still work for a dying institution. That offer was refused, so they built their lives apart from the institution. This fantasy where Harry somehow “offered” to come back to work is not coming from Montecito, it’s a fantasy being spun… seemingly by Buckingham Palace, as a way to pit the two brothers against each other and get William off his ass.