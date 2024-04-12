Andersen: Prince Harry is ‘eager to return to London’ & work as a part-time royal

In four years, the royalist-commentary class has completely rewritten the history of the Sussexit. They’re repeated certain lies so many times, they’ve actually believe them, despite Prince Harry refuting many of those lies on the record, in interviews and in his memoir. Harry has made it perfectly clear that he wants a relationship with his father but that he loves living in America with his wife and children. He considers California to be his home now, and his wife and children are his top priorities. There’s a concerted effort to portray Harry as desperate to go back to the UK, desperate to be a working royal again, desperate to beg his brother and father for forgiveness. The latest effort is centered around this fakakta “church service” to mark the ten-year anniversary of the Invictus Games in London next month. Will Harry go, will he bring Meghan, and now: will Charles order Meghan and Harry to become part-time working royals?
The Duke of Sussex is said to be “eager to return to London” to help “take up some of the slack” as the royal family faces low resources, amid King Charles and Princess Kate’s cancer diagnoses.
In an exclusive interview with HELLO! Canada, Christopher Andersen, author of The King: The Life of Charles III, argued that Prince Harry is looking forward to coming back to the UK next month for the 10th anniversary celebration of the Invictus Games – and that he believes Harry would be open to the idea of working as a part-time royal.
“In fact, he’s eager to return to London and help take up some of the slack now that the medical issues of the King and the Princess of Wales have thrown the monarchy into a state of crisis,” the author told HELLO! Canada contributor Chris Daniels. He also believes it would be in the King’s best interests to grant the Duke and Duchess of Sussex the part-time roles they had originally asked for.
“If they could all put these perceived slights and resentments behind them, Harry and Meghan could be hugely valuable assets to the monarchy at a time when it could use all the help it can get.”
However, even if Harry is ready for reconciliation, his closest family members might not be. Given just 45 minutes with his father after he flew to the UK following news of the King’s cancer diagnosis in February, Harry also asked to meet with his brother, “but William refused,” said Christopher, who maintains “bitterness” still exists between the brothers since Harry released his take-no-prisoners memoir Spare in 2023.
“Keep in mind that the Prince of Wales is saddled with the enormous responsibility of holding both his family and the monarchy together while his wife and father cope with their serious medical issues. He simply doesn’t have the bandwidth to deal with the baggage that inevitably accompanies Harry. Having the ‘spare’ back in the royal fold would simply be an enormous distraction, despite his good intentions.”
William “simply doesn’t have the bandwidth to deal with the baggage that inevitably accompanies Harry.” I don’t think William has the bandwidth for much of anything, and that’s the larger (unspoken) issue. “If they could all put these perceived slights and resentments behind them, Harry and Meghan could be hugely valuable assets to the monarchy at a time when it could use all the help it can get.” In fact, they were prepared to put aside the very real trauma and abuse they suffered to be part-time royals and still work for a dying institution. That offer was refused, so they built their lives apart from the institution. This fantasy where Harry somehow “offered” to come back to work is not coming from Montecito, it’s a fantasy being spun… seemingly by Buckingham Palace, as a way to pit the two brothers against each other and get William off his ass.
My God I need the Rota and Royalists to leave this non story alone.
Harry is NEVER COMING BACK.
I concur!
They have been writing this same exact story for over 4 years now. Are they not tired? We all know Harry loves living in the US ( because he has TOLD us) and they ignore where Harry said he was considering becoming a U.S. citizen.
This story, like so many, tries to be everything to everybody. (paraphrasing) “Harry wants to come back, but he might not be welcome.” “Harry could be an asset, but his father only granted him 45 minutes.” “William can’t handle everything and needs help, but Harry would be an enormous distraction.” “H&M could be part-time royals, but THEY have to forget all the ‘perceived’ (gotta love that one) hurt and pain.” If you say all the things to all the people, couched in a veneer of fantasy, who can tell you you’re wrong? Not sure who the audience is here, it’s certainly not fanfic, but it’s not un-fanfic either. It’s noise. They’ve been reduced to “paid-by-the-word” quota writing, and by their own hand.
@Darlington
Thank you! LOL
I was wondering if the m0r0ns at Hello were as stupid as this article makes them look. And it appears the answer is a resounding ‘yes!’ LMFAO
It sells advertising space.
The boats, the trains, the planes for Harry are all gone since 4 years and Harry is free and is loving his american life in Californiaaaaaaawith his beautiful smart hard working wife Meg and family!!!!!
^^ Tee hee 😂😂😅😆🤭@StillDouchesOfCambridge! You beat me to it. I was gonna say something similar. 😜
Apparently, it still hasn’t sunk in fully to all these salty isle nonces that they been done missed the boat; the plane; the bus; the train; the cabbie; the cruise ship; the yacht; the canoe; the redeye; the blackhawk; the eagle; the motorbike; the bicycle; the tricycle; the streetcar (named ‘desire’ 😉); the ski lift; the rickshaw; the kite; the blimp; the hot-air balloon (just barely cuz they be full of hot-air delusions); the fighter jet; the Concorde; the Titanic; the ski jump; the deep dive; the bungee jump; the Last Airbender; the horse and carriage; the golf cart; the laundry pickup; the stallion; the mare; the polo pony; the bull; the quarter horse; the unicorn; a lift from Superman, Batman, and Spiderman combined 🤌🏽; the tornado🌪; the hurricane; the lightning; the cloud; the radar; the SOS; the rainbow; the roller coaster 🎢 and the merry-go-round!!; the eclipse; the rocket launch 🚀; the landline voicemail; the mobile phone text; the news broadcast; the red light, the yellow caution, and the green light, combined; the Last Train to Clarksville; all the Netflix streaming events 😳🍿; the ground shipment; the airmail delivery; the mailman; the telegram; the tea leaves; and obviously, the entire 21st-century! 👀
Clearly, the clueless and delusional have also missed their wakeup call, cuz they chose to skip reading and understanding Harry’s memoir, ‘Spare.’
More fanfic, I see. I guess it’s the tabloids’ bread and butter, but puffing up this nothingburger of a story into an “EXCLUSIVE” is hilarious. Andersen is just a mouthpiece. They’ve really got nothing.
Yeah I guess the dumbfuqs at ‘hello’ went to press before H&M’s latest netflix announcement. LOL
Bet theyre kicking themselves by now.
Or not. These putzes have no self-awareness and even less regard for their readers.
Yep @LurkingWriter, Andersen is just an ‘Uninformed Mouthpiece.’
No…. Harry married well, had cute kids, shows up to work, and got himself/his family out of the UK to avoid being Will-not’s punching bags into perpetuity. He is never coming back and the rota is stuck with the lesser brother and 70 plus year olds to cover. Deal with it. HARRY moved on and it is time for Willy to grow up, get treatment for all his ails and stop scapegoating his younger brother.
Hear, Hear!
And his real family is in California, not the UK!
Exactly. Why should Harry return to England, after all he’s got 50 bathrooms.
Sometimes when I read the bizarre stories of “Harry coming back” Eminem’s “Without Me” plays through my brain.
Now I’m listening to “Without Me” 😅🤣👏🏼🎯
+ 1
Was eager one of the reasons why he left the Asylum or was it after the rats and company tried to unalived his wife and son? Sure Jane he is definitely eager to return back to the island and continue to be the scapegoat.
I commented on another post about a mention that Palmer (who is an officious, unctious, slithering toad) was sacked. It’s time for the Fall of the Ratchets. Let the rota lose their jobs–they cannot call themselves journalists anyway. They are the Ministry of Propaganda, and in the absense of royal appearances, there isn’t much for them to do. Oh well. Just line them up like dominoes and watch them fall. I wonder if any of them will tell the truth on their way out.
I won’t even pretend I am not looking forward to the redundancies.. can’t wait to see who’s next. YouTube is waiting🤭
New rumour about Gammon Broadcasting’s massive losses and shedding staff…
” other specialist pundits may follow – those like the low moaning sound of “royal” specialist Angela Levin”
Karma’s a busy girl.
@Dot Gingell you just made my day! Definitely something to look forward too 🤗
@Lanne was any reason given for the sacking by the Daily Express or is he spinning that it was his decision to go, ahem, freelance like Moron and Danny Rotten?
The cooking show, Polo and gardening will give the something to write or “correspond” about. I’m sure they are rubbing their fingers together. The upcoming shows will give them enough content to sustain or revive a few of their diminishing jobs.
Anna M – No doubt they are lining up body language experts to interpret the hidden meanings in how Meghan stirs a spatula.
Umm…. No he isn’t coming back part time or other. He left salt isle and the evil institution to make a beautiful life for himself and his family. They can say this till they are blue in the face but it doesn’t change the facts. HARRY IS DONE!!!
This is the bed that the Rota has helped make and now they have to lie in it. Harry and Meghan have a life stateside and are free from salt island and it’s racists.
What is that idiot smoking? Hello! has become as bad as The Enquirer. It’s more full of it than a sewage plant.
Rota Rats, I’d like a word. It’s way past time to transition from denial and bargaining and now move into acceptance. You racists despised the biracial Duchess and you figured forcing them to flee would break them up and your prodigal son would slink back to England defeated.
Too bad. Too sad. Not gonna happen. Harry and Meghan are thriving and probably thanking their lucky stars and all of their righteous Ancestors for delivering them and their children safely out of the viper pit.
They’re NEVER returning to that miserable, vicious gilded cage.
@Beverley, very well said 👍
This guy Anderson is just making stuff up. These people are just lying to make the monarchy seem desirable. Saying Harry is eager to do royal events is made-up but this guy is saying it like it’s something real. It feels like a face-saving move. They want people to think the monarchy is so great that Harry is begging to be a part of it. Meanwhile, Harry has an actual job at BetterUp and is producing a polo show. And he’s getting ready for the next IG. How is that man supposed to be a working royal again? The monarchy is not so great and Harry is not begging to come back. And that’s so embarrassing for them that they have to make up a complete delusion that Harry is eager to come back and help. The desperation, my god. The Sussexes broke up with y’all. You are never ever getting back together.
Awwwww, the british media really is trying with this one, aren’t they? They are so desperate for Harry to come back.
this feels like a veiled threat against William though – Harry will do it! Harry is ready and willing! If you want to be the Zoom King, Harry is ready to cut some mother effin’ ribbons!!!!!!! Don’t make us get him back here!!!!
Pretty sure kindergarten registration has already been done and I’m going to bet it wasn’t for an elementary school in Britain.. Prince Harry’s family has a life established and prospering in California why would they move when things in Britain haven’t changed but only become more hateful and dangerous for his family there? This narrative makes zero sense and it just sounds desperate especially four and a half years after the broken SA and the official separation.
Harry has several jobs and a young family. When is he supposed to have time to do extra “work” in another country? It’s funny that they think the “school run” is important enough that their actual FK doesn’t need to “work”, but PH’s children shouldn’t take up any of his time.
Harry’s children are mixed so the British press doesn’t think they are so important.
Meanwhile Harry is in San Francisco at the BetterUp conference and announcing a new show centered around polo. The reality of his life and schedule does not match up with this spun narrative . Agree these type of Harry stories are put out there to agitate/motivate the other royals because Harry doesn’t respond to it.
@L4Frimaire
LOL San Fransisco was Wednesday, honey. Today he’s in Miami at the charity polo match for Sentebale.
Those lazy bastards on Backwater Isle will not be able to write their fiction fast enough to keep up with this busy man’s real life.
This story was never going to be believable but this coming out the same week Harry was pictured looking happy and fine af at bis BetterUp event and a day after it was announced that he has a new Netflix project about his favored pasttime polo that is currently being filmed in Florida makes this story straight up laughable. Harry has said over and over again: he wants a family not an institution(and by a family he mostly means a relationship with the onlyliving parent he has no matter how terrible of a father he is). He does NOT want to go back to England and be a part of the monarchy. He offered a half in solution 4 years ago that they rejected so he moved on and started a good life for himself and his family in California.
He of course cares about his father and as a decent person put out a kind statement about Kate but that doesn’t mean he wants to be back there and give up his independence to be the scapegoat again; it just means he’s a decent human being (far more decent than they deserve).
Wasn’t it just a year ago that the amazing-ness of a “slimmed down monarchy” was being touted repeatedly?
The universe has caboosed that spectacularly.
Charles wanted a slimmed down monarchy, and he sure got it!
This year saw Willy transition seamlessy into less than part-time royal, where half-in, half-out is too generous a description for his performance, with pronouncements that even less is to come. That’s the men in grey’s problem if they want future jobs, not Harry’s.
And isn’t it a little too late in the Royals With Cancer story to still be talking about H coming back to pick up the workload? It’s been 3 months of indisposed/AI royals already.
All of this is setting Harry up to be the scapegoat for William’s familiar to “King/Adult”. Harry seems to be going about his business as usual. I will hold that Chuckles did ask him to step in and Harry gave him a firm ” NOPE!” and left. Frankly, I think the ROTA is terrified in the face of William’s incompetence and think he’s going to bring the entire thing down and then what will they do?
Honestly, they should fly all the Rota out to Montecito for the weekend and see how many actually want to return to their drab lives after.
Montecito doesn’t need that infestation. Like the characters say in Fiddler on the Roof “may the Tsar stay…far, far away from us!”. Let them rot in the stink of their own bigotry from whatever holes they live in on their dreary island.
None of them could afford it anyway, but it would surely have to shut one or two of them up about the possibility of Harry crawling back. Cuz, seriously.
It sounds like Hans Christopher Anderson is playing to both the king and the resident prince, as it’s unclear how the power struggle will resolve itself.
I don’t doubt the king and his advisors would like Harry back and are willing to make it work for all involved. The palaces have bought themselves time … and they need to find the least objectionable way to resolve their hardly hidden whoops-I-did-it-again crisis.
William, OTOH is, well, William…
Once again “I believe” and “If they could” have come out to play. Followed soon by “It may very well be” and “It is thought”. In other words Anderson has no clue but has to come up with something to fill the pages. And its funny how all the stories end with it ” being highly unlikely that Baldemort, err William, will ever be able to forgive his brother!” So again , talking loud and saying nothing.
Two and two equals fking eternity with this lot.
Does Harry have to hire a plane and paint it across the sky in the UK, NO, NIET, NONE, NEIN I’m not fking interested.
The latest news is, Harry is in production of his polo documentary, Megan is doing her cooking show, both for Netflix who this moron cloned last year had ended their contract 😂😂😂😂, so yeah they are sat twiddling their thumbs in montecito, waiting for the call to say Billy has boiled over and can they please come and help, NO THEY AREN’T AND NO THEY WON’T
Now, I notice this was fed to the CANADIAN Hello and we all know what’s taking place in Canada next year don’t we!
They are still trying to make fetch happen, and still nothing about the church service!!
At this point I have to invoke Judge Greg Mathis’ famous question to the RR: “Is it crack? Cause I know a crackhead when I see one”. These people are crack level delusional with these Sussex stories here lately. Y’all drove this blood born Prince of the Realm out of the country cause he married a black woman and now that you realize you were left with geriatric and bargain basement royals you fantasize scenario after scenario about him being wanted, but not really. He wants to help but no one wants his help. Pick a struggle. You literally had a couple of bad bitches on the squad and you traded them for D-List Bil lol and Cathy and can’t cope. Harry and Megan aren’t coming back for half in half out when you’ve shown your entire ass for 4 years.
I love the fact that the two projects that Meghan and Harry are working on came out when this did. I’m scratching my head trying to figure out why they think that H&M would not honor any contracts they have, plus Harry’s BetterUp employment, plus their charity foundation work. I believe they’re just writing stories at this point, because they don’t have anything else to write about.
Listen up, bm, you have LOTS of stuff to write about with the brf. If you CHOOSE not to write it because of some agreement you have with the brf, that’s on you. Why don’t you write about all of those agreements on things you can’t talk about? That would keep you readers engaged.
Anderson Cooper asked him point blank if he ever saw himself going back, and he answered “no” so quickly the cameraman’s head spun.
So now black wife & black children are “baggage”? These RR, Royal commentators & Royal biographers are beyond disgusting. To BRF, BM,
and these Royal Whatevers: All the problems you are experiencing now & in the future are a YOU problem. Not Harry & Meghan’s problem. Leave them alone.
This is wishful thinking, they think that if they say it long enough, Harry would abandon his family and run back to them. No way! They are acting like an abusive ex insisting that their ex that left them would be back for a happily ever after because they are meant to be together. Please Harry, keep ignoring these loons, 🤦♀️
He basically packed his family and escaped in the middle of the night because BRF left his wife suicidal and whole family physically in danger but yeah, totally eager to go through it again.
These fantasies. I can’t wait for the meltdown when Harry doesn’t stay long after the church service. Maybe then they will get that Harry’s not interested in returning to royal duties.
Are all these putzes on Salt Island forgetting this very crucial piece of H&M’s now canceled offer of half-in/half-out: H&M even spelled it out more than once in their netflix docu:
– they would LIVE. IN. ANOTHER. COUNTRY. (they referenced N. Zealand/S. Africa/Canada)
– “YOU GET ALL THE FRONT PAGES”
– then we could go about our business, doing some work on behalf of THE Q.U.E.E.N. (who is now dead so everything is moot.)
BWAAAAAAAAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAAA
Every. Single. Day. We get new exercises in fiction writing. What a load of hot garbage.
The way the rota conveniently forget that Charles yanked the security protection for Harry, Meghan, and Archie when they were in Canada AND leaked their location in an attempt at scaring them into playing ball with William who was protecting Christian Jones (or whatever his name is) from being exposed in a lawsuit…is a choice.
Like, do they think *Harry* has forgotten that? He may love his pa but he sure as hell does not trust him.
Harry is not going back to The Firm. Ever.
“In fact they were prepared to put aside … the abuse …and still work part time for a dying institution. That offer was refused…”
10000% agree. And now it’s coming back to haunt them. It looks like the future of their monarchy will be WFM, if that’s the case they will all be Unemployed 🙄🙄🙄. They are sooo stupid for kicking 2 of their best assets out of the country in the first place.
With the CA lifestyle and freedom that HM currently has with their children, that’s hard to give up to go back to that toxic/miserable environment.
Californians embrace them and are leaving them alone to live their lives. And the sunny weather, being close to the beach does wonders to one’s mindset 😀.
“..get William off his ass”
Agree but it seems they’re too afraid to tell him or Question.
Every time I read this crap, Taylor Swift’s “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together” comes to mind.
When you said you needed space
Then you come around again and say
“Baby, I miss you and I swear I’m gonna change, trust me”
Remember how that lasted for a day?
Did I miss the part where they were going to reinstate the Sussex family residence at Frogmore Cottage? Or any other secure royal residence for Harry, Meghan, Archie and Lili? Used search terms “Frogmore,” “housing,” “residence,” but came up with zero hits. Sorry, didn’t bother to actually read this palace dictated swill.
I read somewhere that Charles ‘was prepared’ to pay off Meghan and the children with a million pounds so they’d have no ‘call’ on Harry? These people aren’t just dangerous they have no normal human emotions . All Narcissists.