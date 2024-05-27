Nicki Minaj was arrested & held for six hours in Amsterdam for carrying drugs

On Saturday, Nicki Minaj was arrested in Amsterdam on suspicion of carrying drugs. She was arrested at the airport, as she was trying to fly from Amsterdam to Manchester for a concert. She filmed/live-streamed and live-tweeted the encounters she had with some of the Dutch police and airport security and honestly, from what I saw, they were trying to be nice to her. But yeah, she was clearly carrying. While many drugs are legal in The Netherlands, you can’t carry drugs on international flights.
Nicki Minaj has been released from police custody in the Netherlands, just hours after the rapper recorded herself being arrested by Dutch officers for allegedly “carrying drugs.”
In a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday, May 25, the Royal Netherlands Marechaussee confirmed the release of the rapper.
“We have just released a 41-year-old American woman who we arrested this afternoon at Schiphol on suspicion of exporting soft drugs. After consultation with the Public Prosecution Service, the suspect was fined and can continue her journey,” the statement read, translated from Dutch.
In an Instagram Live video that was posted on X by a Minaj fan account, police officers in Amsterdam could be heard telling Minaj that she was “under arrest” for “carrying drugs,” before asking her to get in a van to go to the police station.
After denying the claims and asking for a lawyer multiple times, Minaj (born Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty) then got into a van at what appeared to be an airport.
Minaj was on her way to Manchester, England, for a show part of her Pink Friday 2 World Tour when she filmed the incident.
Minaj was apparently held in jail or whatever for about six hours before they released her with a fine. Which honestly sounds like they might have given her preferential treatment? I’m sure she’s not the first American tourist caught with drugs at the airport, and I’m sure those other tourists have dealt with more than a six-hour jail mess and a fine.
Anyway, Minaj ended up making it to Manchester but she canceled her Manchester show, then she performed last night in Birmingham, England. She also posted a statement to her social media, claiming that her security guard was carrying “pre-rolled joints” and they weren’t hers. She also claimed that her lawyers would take care of everything, and that she would reschedule her Manchester show.
Nicki Minaj was just arrested in Amsterdam while live on Instagram. pic.twitter.com/jms0vDk70q
— Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) May 25, 2024
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
Clearly Nicki’s arrest was a mistake. The drugs were not hers and marijuana is going to be legal soon in many countries of the western world. I am pretty sure her lawyers will make sure her security guard will only suffer minor consequences. There is really nothing to see in this case. By the way Nicki is awesome.
Weren’t they on her luggage? Why would her security’s drugs be on her bags? Her security probably volunteered to be the fall guy.
Throwing her security guard under the bus is gross, she is disgusting. 🙄
You know what else you can’t carry across international borders? Sex offenders. Which explains her criminal husband’s absence.
Exactly!
What a fantastic legal argument. It doesn’t matter that it’s illegal now when they committed the offence because maybe some time in the future it might be legal.
She has thrown her support behind 3 rapists and quite possibly is still threatening the life of her husband’s rape victim, she was still doing so only a few years ago. Not to mention her ridiculous threats to other people and artists. She just has access to great lawyers. A judge recently stated her husband can travel with her despite his sex offender status. I wouldn’t be surprised if she thinks she can get away with anything.
It may be legal everywhere soon but it is not, yet. I have my medical card to consume at home but I will never bring anything to Europe while traveling. Too risky.
What’s the MOST awesome part about Nikki Minaj? Is it the fact that she has openly supported her kiddie-rapist brother, writing letters to the court in attempts to get him a lighter sentence???
Or is she awesome for MARRYING a sex offender??
Nikki is just DROWNING in awesomeness!
Calling herself roman zolanski doesn’t help either. She is really leaning in on supporting sex offenders. That woman neeeds all the therapy.
Don’t know about preferential treatment.
I don’t think Dutch customs see soft drugs as the most shocking thing you can bring, though it is forbidden.
Bit stupid to bring it at all, seeing how easy it is to get it in Amsterdam.
They got the drug in Amsterdam. Nicki and her staff were flying to Manchester England. And you’re right, that country is very progressive when it comes to harmless drugs such as marijuana.
Do not confuse relative ease of access to unlimited legality. You can go to a coffee shop in Amsterdam and smoke but if you are smoking on the street the police are more than capable of punishing you for it.
No country in Europe has legalized it yet recreationally. Many people assume that European attitudes are different towards weed. Maybe they are but the laws are not.
Can someone explain to me what drugs are legal in the Netherlands, because as a Dutchie: weed isn’t even legal. The recreational use of it is just decriminalized.
And transporting it from one country to another (trafficking) is definitely illegal
This whole drugs are legal in the netherlands is a myth. From what I understand a small quantity of certain things are tolerated for residents in special places like coffee shops. You can’t come as a foreigner buying or carrying weed and think it’s ok. I think up until some time ago the dutch police ignored some of the illegal activity but they have had enough of people travelling there as tourists to just do drugs basically.
She’s trash. And of course it was preferred treatment. It’s too bad, she & she rapist husband could have matching jail stories.
I’ve noticed a poster who only trolls, with terrible takes & clearly to rile others up.
I’m not engaging anymore with that poster, as it’s a waste of my time.
Tried to blame it on her security. Dutch police clearly didn’t fall for it. She was only delayed for 6 hours. Instead of almost a year in Russian jail. Or 6 months separated from her children in Turks & Caicos. Come on, my fellow Americans, dump out your luggage and repack before the airport.