Nicki Minaj was arrested & held for six hours in Amsterdam for carrying drugs

On Saturday, Nicki Minaj was arrested in Amsterdam on suspicion of carrying drugs. She was arrested at the airport, as she was trying to fly from Amsterdam to Manchester for a concert. She filmed/live-streamed and live-tweeted the encounters she had with some of the Dutch police and airport security and honestly, from what I saw, they were trying to be nice to her. But yeah, she was clearly carrying. While many drugs are legal in The Netherlands, you can’t carry drugs on international flights.

Nicki Minaj has been released from police custody in the Netherlands, just hours after the rapper recorded herself being arrested by Dutch officers for allegedly “carrying drugs.” In a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday, May 25, the Royal Netherlands Marechaussee confirmed the release of the rapper. “We have just released a 41-year-old American woman who we arrested this afternoon at Schiphol on suspicion of exporting soft drugs. After consultation with the Public Prosecution Service, the suspect was fined and can continue her journey,” the statement read, translated from Dutch. In an Instagram Live video that was posted on X by a Minaj fan account, police officers in Amsterdam could be heard telling Minaj that she was “under arrest” for “carrying drugs,” before asking her to get in a van to go to the police station. After denying the claims and asking for a lawyer multiple times, Minaj (born Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty) then got into a van at what appeared to be an airport. Minaj was on her way to Manchester, England, for a show part of her Pink Friday 2 World Tour when she filmed the incident.

[From People]

Minaj was apparently held in jail or whatever for about six hours before they released her with a fine. Which honestly sounds like they might have given her preferential treatment? I’m sure she’s not the first American tourist caught with drugs at the airport, and I’m sure those other tourists have dealt with more than a six-hour jail mess and a fine.

Anyway, Minaj ended up making it to Manchester but she canceled her Manchester show, then she performed last night in Birmingham, England. She also posted a statement to her social media, claiming that her security guard was carrying “pre-rolled joints” and they weren’t hers. She also claimed that her lawyers would take care of everything, and that she would reschedule her Manchester show.

Nicki Minaj was just arrested in Amsterdam while live on Instagram. pic.twitter.com/jms0vDk70q — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) May 25, 2024