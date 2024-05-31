Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck ‘are still living separately… she seems okay’

Here are some photos of Jennifer Lopez on May 24th – her Atlas promotion was over and she was back in the dance studio, preparing for her tour, one would assume. Her manager Benny Medina was with her. I have to say, I find it fascinating to see how Benny is handling the Bennifer drama. He’s really keeping calm and not panicking – he’s letting the split rumors hang around (there doesn’t seem to be anything he can do about that), but he’s not making it worse or making any big pronouncements about “it’s over” or “of course they’ll absolutely reconcile.” That’s the general vibe coming from J.Lo and Ben Affleck too – it’s like they’re giving each other time and space, and in that time and space, they’re not consumed with melodrama about their marriage. This seems to be the message coming from Jennifer’s camp:
Jennifer Lopez is keeping up her busy work schedule as rumors continue to surround her and Ben Affleck.
“They’re still living separately,” a source close to Lopez tells PEOPLE. “She’s back in L.A. for tour rehearsals. She seems okay. She’s very focused on work.”
Lopez, 54, and Affleck, 51, spent Mother’s Day apart and have been living under different roofs in Los Angeles. Lopez’s latest film Atlas debuted over Memorial Day weekend as the No. 1 movie on Netflix in 55 countries, according to the streaming service, adding that the sci-fi movie attracted 28.2 million views. On top of the new movie, Lopez is also preparing to embark on a North American summer tour that begins in Orlando on June 26.
It feels possible, to me, that this is less about a permanent estrangement and more about Ben and Jen’s busy schedules this summer. Ben is still filming The Accountant 2, Jennifer is preparing to go on the road in a month. Hopefully, they’re too busy to get a divorce and after a summer apart, they’ll get back together and everything will be all good. This is me being a delusional Bennifer stan. Speaking of, Jennifer Garner also hopes for the best with Ben and J.Lo:
Jennifer Garner is hoping for the best for Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. As Affleck, 51, and Lopez, 54, experience marriage troubles just under two years since tying the knot, a source tells PEOPLE that Garner “wants the best for” ex-husband Affleck.
“She wants him happy and healthy so he can be the best dad possible,” says the source. Garner, 52, and Affleck share three kids: Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12.
The source adds that Garner, who is dating chairman and CEO of Cali Group John Miller, “likes that [Lopez] lives a healthy lifestyle and supports Ben’s sobriety. Jen wants that for Ben.”
Yeah, while I have never believed that Garner and Lopez get along, I think they appreciate each other. Lopez loves Garner’s kids, Garner loves that Lopez is sober and healthy. I don’t know, I don’t think there’s a lot of drama there.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
I think Jennifer Garner had his ‘best’ years so she doesnt care. Some people get grumpy when they are sober and it takes a toll on those around them.
His best years? While he was drinking and cheated on her?
I dont think he started his spiral until later in the marriage,i think there was a real period of love,marriage and kids between them. With Jlo barely two years and he is a sad grump,it must sting he couldn’t give that to her too.
At one point Gwyneth Paltrow had broken up with him, and she said something along the lines of him having demons or issues or something like that years ago. I think Jen Garner said something about his love being like the sun—it was great when it was shining, but when it wasn’t… something along those lines. I question if JG and Ben stayed together longer than JG might have because of the kids (no judgment).
I feel for Jen. But the reason she’s not saying anything is because anything can happen and she has no control over ben and what he might decide to fo, because if she had it her way, they would have pap strolls to calm things down and keep up with her image. But bens not up for it, he’s a “fck that sht” kinda guy. i wish them well, but i have no hope for these 2, it was a question of time
There is a pap picture of her with Ben and his mom going to another graduation party at Jen garner’s house at daily mail. Both of them couldn’t look more grim so it did nothing to calm anything. Commenters wondered why she would want to go considering he’s leaking all this “Ben is worn down by the marriage” stuff and some people thought it was because his daughter wanted her to come. Apparently they had lunch earlier in the week.
I thought their marriage would last 5 years so this is way ahead of schedule.
As I approach 50, I know I want less drama and I want to focus on being healthy and happy and enjoying life. I think Garner is feeling the same.
Why can’t they remain married but only see each other on a weekend once a month. That way they can have breathing space and they won’t get on each other’s nerves.
We know that Ben is living elsewhere. Did he leave or was he asked to move out for a bit?
I’ll just say that I love her bag.
I maintain that Jen Garner is firmly in the “you two better work this out because I don’t wanna deal with him anymore“ camp. And I can’t blame her one bit.
I think Jen G wants Ben to stay sober. When he falls off the wagon it affects the whole family. I bet it was a relief that Ben was seeing someone who is sober.
She’s losing weight and I wonder if it’s work or relationship related. I agree with @lolo86lf, married but separate sounds like a great option – for me anyway because I do NOT want them to break up!
Sounds like a trial separation for the two to see if the heart grows fonder when apart. I think JL will want to work things out. I have no faith in Ben in wanting the same. I think he’s mentally and emotionally checked out and is just going through the motions right now. He has been like this in every. past. relationship. Again, I know Lopez has an impulsive and problematic need to spotlight their romance in the media, but I do feel sorry for her. Garner’s concern has always been he needs to stay sober for the kids. Then there’s Ben. He should have “enter at your risk” printed on his forehead as a warning to women. He’s messy, can’t be changed, and eventually lose interest within a year or two.