Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck ‘are still living separately… she seems okay’

Here are some photos of Jennifer Lopez on May 24th – her Atlas promotion was over and she was back in the dance studio, preparing for her tour, one would assume. Her manager Benny Medina was with her. I have to say, I find it fascinating to see how Benny is handling the Bennifer drama. He’s really keeping calm and not panicking – he’s letting the split rumors hang around (there doesn’t seem to be anything he can do about that), but he’s not making it worse or making any big pronouncements about “it’s over” or “of course they’ll absolutely reconcile.” That’s the general vibe coming from J.Lo and Ben Affleck too – it’s like they’re giving each other time and space, and in that time and space, they’re not consumed with melodrama about their marriage. This seems to be the message coming from Jennifer’s camp:

Jennifer Lopez is keeping up her busy work schedule as rumors continue to surround her and Ben Affleck. “They’re still living separately,” a source close to Lopez tells PEOPLE. “She’s back in L.A. for tour rehearsals. She seems okay. She’s very focused on work.” Lopez, 54, and Affleck, 51, spent Mother’s Day apart and have been living under different roofs in Los Angeles. Lopez’s latest film Atlas debuted over Memorial Day weekend as the No. 1 movie on Netflix in 55 countries, according to the streaming service, adding that the sci-fi movie attracted 28.2 million views. On top of the new movie, Lopez is also preparing to embark on a North American summer tour that begins in Orlando on June 26.

[From People]

It feels possible, to me, that this is less about a permanent estrangement and more about Ben and Jen’s busy schedules this summer. Ben is still filming The Accountant 2, Jennifer is preparing to go on the road in a month. Hopefully, they’re too busy to get a divorce and after a summer apart, they’ll get back together and everything will be all good. This is me being a delusional Bennifer stan. Speaking of, Jennifer Garner also hopes for the best with Ben and J.Lo:

Jennifer Garner is hoping for the best for Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. As Affleck, 51, and Lopez, 54, experience marriage troubles just under two years since tying the knot, a source tells PEOPLE that Garner “wants the best for” ex-husband Affleck. “She wants him happy and healthy so he can be the best dad possible,” says the source. Garner, 52, and Affleck share three kids: Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12. The source adds that Garner, who is dating chairman and CEO of Cali Group John Miller, “likes that [Lopez] lives a healthy lifestyle and supports Ben’s sobriety. Jen wants that for Ben.”

[From People]

Yeah, while I have never believed that Garner and Lopez get along, I think they appreciate each other. Lopez loves Garner’s kids, Garner loves that Lopez is sober and healthy. I don’t know, I don’t think there’s a lot of drama there.