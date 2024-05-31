Hardman: Prince Harry was, effectively, ‘taking notes’ at QEII’s funeral

Back in January and February, Robert Hardman was promoting his royal book, Charles III: New King, New Court, The Inside Story. Hardman clearly had authorized sources in Charles’s camp, and Hardman was tasked with abusing the Sussexes. One of the big storylines was that QEII was incandescent with rage over Harry and Meghan naming their daughter Lilibet. The story landed so badly and the palace’s lies were so obvious, Hardman quickly had to come out and refute his own book. Even funnier is the fact that Hardman was also tasked with taking Prince William down a few pegs, but Hardman made William sound like an illiterate moron AND an atheist. Anyway, Hardman recently attended the Hay Festival and he had a lot of new tea, straight from his Buckingham Palace sources. This always kills me – Charles authorizes all of these hatchetmen to write all of these biographies, and then every book ends up focused on the Sussexes and how badly Charles has bungled one of the most significant moments of his reign. As it turns out, that’s mostly what Hardman’s Hay Festival appearance was about too.
Speaking at Hay Festival, Robert Hardman suggested that Prince Harry’s explosive memoir Spare is still casting a long shadow over family relations. “The problem that exists is, at the moment, there is still a trust issue. People are still very wounded, particularly Prince William, that these intimate private childhood family moments all spilled out in Harry’s book. It’s not what Harry said, it’s the fact that he said it, and he gave away so many secrets. And he was, effectively, at the time of the Queen’s death, you know, he was taking notes.”
Hardman also suggested that Harry hadn’t told the full story – but there might be a cynical reason for that. “If you do read that book, and as I said it’s amazing, but if you get to the bit about his wedding to Meghan, it boils down really to about four or five pages. Now, as an author, that says to me one thing and one thing only: part two might be on its way.”
Asked how the row was affecting King Charles as a parent, Hardman said that “he definitely finds it unsettling, it makes him unhappy. There he is, he’s got two sons, one he hardly sees, and two grandchildren he’s barely ever seen, and yes, I think he would like some sort of modus vivendi. Clearly they can’t come back to royal life, I don’t think they want to. And, after all that’s happened, it wouldn’t work,” the biographer said.
Hardman, who has authored numerous royal books, including 2022’s bestselling Queen of Our Times, said the first step to repairing the relationship would be “normalising” it.
“I thought it was telling that when the cancer diagnosis came through back in February, Prince Harry came straight over. People said why didn’t he stay longer, why didn’t he talk to his father? I mean, there is so much to be worked through, but this was absolutely not the moment to have some sort of summit with Harry about all of Harry’s grievances. But I think the fact he came was important, the fact he was received was important, I think what encouraged people at the palace and encouraged the king was the fact that afterwards, we didn’t then read about it or hear about it. It remained private.”
The author suggested a first step to “normalising” things would be if Harry could “come over with Meghan, with the children, privately, for a few days maybe in the summer. Once that happens it’s not such big news when it happens again. Then you start to get somewhere.”
A few things. First of all, I genuinely hope that Harry does write a second memoir and God knows that enough sh-t has gone down in the past two years to make it a must-read. He can call it And Another Thing. As for “he was, effectively, at the time of the Queen’s death, you know, he was taking notes,” Harry was not taking notes – he was being abused by his family on the global stage. He had already wrapped up on Spare, but following QEII’s death, Harry basically just added a chapter at the end. “It’s not what Harry said, it’s the fact that he said it, and he gave away so many secrets.” Ah, yes, how dare Harry reveal the Very Important Secrets of “being neglected after his mother’s death” and “being assaulted by his psycho brother.” Doesn’t Harry know that the biggest Windsor crime is publicly revealing how horribly they treat each other?
Charles could have seen the sussexes. And the grandchildren. Charles is so fake
“I think what encouraged people at the palace and encouraged the king was the fact that afterwards, we didn’t then read about it or hear about it. It remained private.” PH didn’t talk about it, but there were thousands of articles telling how Cam was aggrieved or detailing KC’s and PW’s feelings. I guess, if they leak about stuff it doesn’t count.
One rule for Harry and another rule for the rest.
He didn’t reveal secrets he just told the truth about his childhood and all that went down with Meg. I think there may be secrets in the 400 pages he left out of the book and I think that is what scares them because if Harry wanted to he could write another book and include those pages. If Chuckles is unhappy about how he was truthfully portrayed as a father well it’s what he deserves. He is a terrible father and grandfather and King. Cry harder.
Seriously! The way these people think Harry has no right to talk about his own life… his own experiences. It’s mind-boggling.
If there is a second book, it should be called Spared.
@Seaflower, YES! Perfect.
“It’s not what Harry said, it’s the fact that he said it, and he gave away so many secrets.” As opposed to letting one of the “royal experts “ write about it instead. We see you Robert, we see you. We know it just kills you thinking about all of those millions Harry made. Cry harder, I feel so, so bad for you.
These people don’t go near why Harry felt the need to tell his own story, do they? William was absolutely treacherous for years – and continues to be so – via back channels to client journalists (and biographers!). Just because he couldn’t cope with Harry’s choice of wife.
These people don’t get it. Harry had to write about the Queen’s death and funeral because the Palace continued to smear him and Meghan after the Queen died. I would love a second book but I’d be surprised if he did. He and Meghan have moved on and have said that they’re finished with the look back projects. Harry bringing Meghan and children over is not going to solve the deep issues in that family so Hardman and the rest of the press should let that go.
Interesting. One of the BRF minions finally acknowledged (amidst the now constant begging them to return), that the Sussexes might not want to return to Royal life. Apparently, they don’t! And how about normalizing “the relationship” by treating your offspring and his family decently and with respect, not throwing them under the bus just so you, your mistress and heir can get good press and bc you’re all so hateful, but most importantly, NOT ABUSING them in the first place. Its really not that hard. But the BRF will continue their one sided vendetta against the Sussexes bc they can and bc they want to.
You see all these MAGA & Deranger freaks trolling anyone who even says they read the book.
They don’t even realise that a book like Harry’s would have been reviewed every which way by the publisher’s lawyers. What we read was what was considered safe to publish.
Ah yes. Those pesky missing 400 pages. You should be worried, KP and BP. They never said Harry lied; just told the family secrets. Bad news for you, Queen side chick..more is coming if Harry is pushed too far.
Every time I read anything from one of the recent biographers all I can think is “and how well did your book sell”? No matter who they are supposedly writing about, Charles, the Queen, whoever, it ends up being another chance to bash Harry and Meghan. And I am sure they have dollar/pound signs in their heads thinking they will have the same astronomical sales that Spare did. But they don’t. Why pay for a book when you can just read the Daily Mail?