The bestselling cuticle oil, a seasoning that tastes like pickles & lotion with magnesium



From Rosie: We’re big into trying different seasonings in my house, especially on snacks like popcorn or nuts, meals like roasted chicken, or side dishes like broccoli or potatoes. The biggest hit over here is Pork King Good’s Dill Pickle Seasoning. It’s really tasty. Their other seasoning flavors include pink himalayan sea salt & vinegar, bacon, ranch (also a good alternative if you like the ranch taste but don’t want to eat the dressing), sour cream & onion, taco, and smokey jalapeno. People love how they can add their own flavor to some of their favorite foods. “This brand is an amazing brand with great flavors. We love the salt and vinegar, sour cream and onion, and would try any flavor this brand puts out. We use on popcorn mostly.” “I recently started a Keto diet. Love that this product adds a flavor that is not boring. I used it in my hamburger with Worcestershire sauce. Really good!!” “Good for on baked potatoes. With butter, broccoli, and sour cream.” Here are some sales and some of the other things that CB and I are looking at on Amazon this week.

Thermoregulated sheets that keep you cool all night long



From Rosie: The great duvet debate the other day sent me searching for new, comfortable sheets. I had read about bamboo sheets being amazing a while ago and the Hotel Sheets brand showed up on a lot of lists. They keep you cool all night, in every season, and have “moisture wicking” to prevent sweat. Each set comes with two pillow cases, a fitted sheet, and yes, for all of your top sheet lovers out there, a flat sheet. (Duvet covers are sold separately, as are the option for just pillowcases.) There are 16 different colors to choose from and they come in the whole range of sizes, from twin to California king. They have a 4.4 star rating, more than 34,600 reviews, and an A on Fakespot. In reviews, people comment on how comfortable and cooling they are. “Wow!! These sheets are nothing but awesomeness!! They are of GREAT quality! Soft yet durable” “These sheets are so incredibly soft and comfortable, I couldn’t part with them…These sheets do have a nice cooling effect on my skin and they stay on all night.” “I can’t believe I waited so long to buy bamboo sheets. These are so comfortable, they’re soft, breathable and feel cool. I have tried many different fabric sheets, these are absolutely the best I’ve tried, I’ll never go back”

An eyelash comb easily eliminates mascara clumps



From Rosie: This eyelash comb helps remove extra mascara clumps to make your eyelashes look more defined, fuller, and nicer. You simply apply your mascara and then as it’s drying you run the comb through to eliminate clumps and reshape. You can pick between five different colors and each one is only $5. It has a 4.3 star rating, more than 28,200 reviews, and a B on Fakespot. Users say that it’s great for removing clumps and makes their eyelashes look beautiful. “This eyelash separator tool is a game-changer! It effortlessly separates each lash, giving my lashes a fuller and more defined look. I’m amazed by how easy it is to use and how beautiful my lashes look after using it.” “Simple and to the point. Works perfectly to clean up any mascara lumps and separate my lashes. Easy to clean. Comes with a cover as well to keep it clean in the mix of all my makeup tools.” “This eyelash comb has been a game changer. My eyelash curler was not catching all my eyelashes. Combing beforehand and then after I apply my mascara works perfectly.”

A food thermometer that makes cooking to the proper temp super easy



From Rosie: We eat a lot of chicken and salmon in our house and after many, many years, my precious $10 food thermometer from Target is finally on the fritz. Since I use it three or four times a week, I decided to upgrade to a “nicer” one. This one monitors the temperature of your food without even having to open up the oven to check. You put the probe in, which is attached to a magnetic reader via a long cord. It will alert you when your food is at the correct setting. It’s currently on sale for $20, with an additional 10% off coupon applied at checkout, and comes in either silver or black. It has a 4.6 star rating, more than 45,600 reviews, and a B on Fakespot. Users say that it’s accurate, easy to use, and has made cooking so much easier. “I am very happy with this purchase. Used it for a Ham in the oven. Was very accurate and alerted me when the set temperature was reached. Very easy to use as well.” “I used this thermometer almost daily and it performs great. Easy to use with the prest temps/food types and it can also be set manually…Great battery life too.” “Wow. I wish I had bought one of these years ago. This tool has enabled me to cook perfect pulled pork and roast chicken without ever worrying if the meat has reached the correct temperature. The controls and simple, intuitive and easy to use.”

A three serum set that’s so effective and affordable



From CB: Tree of Life serums are some of the best I’ve tried. The three serum set, of Vitamin C, retinol and hyaluronic acid, is currently on sale for 20% off at just $28 for three one ounce bottles. These serums have over 133,000 ratings, 4.4 stars and a B on Fakespot. Reviewers rave at how much smoother, clearer and brighter their skin is after using these. “These work wonderfully. The Vit C makes my skin bright and evens the tone and fades any hyperpigmentation. The retinol smooths my skin and makes it super soft. The hyaluronic acid provides really nice all day moisture. I have sensitive skin so most moisturizers tend to irritate and/or cause breakouts. These Tree of Life products make my skin feel and look great.” “On a whim I ordered these serums. OMG! I have never had softer, clearer, smoother skin and I’ve only been using them a week. I haven’t even tried their other products yet (ordered them yesterday though!) my skin looks better this week than it has since my teens.”

A magnesium lotion that may help you sleep better



From CB: Magnesium is known for helping treat muscle aches and for aiding relaxation. This magnesium lotion by Life-flo comes in unscented and vanilla versions. It’s hypoallergenic and made with magnesium sourced from the sea. This listing has over 5,300 ratings, 4.4 stars and a B on Fakespot. People say the lotion really works to help them sleep and that it reduces muscle pain. “I saw a video that said that magnesium lotion on the bottom of your feet would help you sleep – I take pills already but still have trouble sleeping – this lotion is like magic. I couldn’t believe I actually felt sleepy!! I also felt better rested when I woke up so I think I’m getting a deeper sleep using this.” “Great stuff n it might be my imagination but bc I use it every night on my feet and arms, believe I sleep better.” “If my legs are fatigued I get up and put this on them and within minutes they feel better. I used it when I have muscle aches anywhere. It smells great and I am never without it.”

An inexpensive toiletry travel kit for your car, gym bag and more



From CB: Setting up my toiletries for the gym and for trips is always a pain. These TSA approved travel kits would be excellent to keep in a gym bag or in the car and would be great as gifts or donations. There are versions for women and men starting at just $7. You can also get a more deluxe women’s travel kit for under $21. These kits have between Bs and Ds on Fakespot and are very well reviewed with 4.6 stars and above. People say they’re perfect for travel. “I got this for my hospital bag with baby number one and I just purchased it again for baby number two. It’s so convenient and honestly cheaper than me buying everything separately.” “I had to jump on a plane short notice and didn’t want to check my bag. Love this little kit. It was my life saver!” “Amazing value and has everything you need.”

A cuticle oil for stronger, softer nails



From CB: Cucio cuticle oil is the number one bestseller on Amazon in cuticle oils. It comes in several different varieties including fragrance free, citrus, vanilla, lavender and almond, with most under $10. This listing has almost 124,000 ratings, 4.7 stars and a B on Fakespot. Reviewers say this saved their chipped, weak nails and that it smells so light and nice. “This has absolutely transformed my nails! I no longer get any hangnails, the skin around my nailbed doesnt look dry, and my once brittle nails are now strong and dont break off as soon as they get to the tip of my finger.” “My nail technician uses this same product at her job on me and it’s wonderful. It’s lightweight, nice fragrance but light, and after applying twice daily to my cuticles I have seen a marked improvement in the condition of them.”

A mineral powder foundation that gives great coverage



From CB: bareMinerals matte loose powder foundation comes in 30 different shades to match all skin tones. It gives great coverage while looking natural and is said not to irritate sensitive skin. It also has SPF 15 so it protects your skin as it covers. This listing has over 9,400 ratings, 4.7 stars and a B on Fakespot. People say it’s especially good at covering up blemishes while not causing breakouts. “Best make up ever if you are prone to breakouts. I have combination skin n this make-up works great to even out my complexion.” “I’ve used this for like 15 years now. It’s my go to and I always get compliments on my make up.” “This powder replaces the need for a liquid foundation. It is easily removed, thereby reducing clogged pores. With the… targeted brushes, it acts as a concealer as well as a foundation. It lasts remarkably longer than a liquid foundation.” “Leaves a beautiful finish on my skin.”

