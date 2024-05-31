‘Royal sources’ are still traumatized by the Sussexes’ successful Nigerian tour

Embed from Getty Images

LMAO, the Windsors and their “sources” are still incredibly salty about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s successful Nigerian tour. While I believe the Sussexes’ tour would have always been seen as a massive win, the fact that the Windsors and their sycophants are still throwing tantrums about the tour, weeks later, has only added to the perception/reality that the Sussexes are doing everything right. The Windsors are mad that they can’t control the Sussexes or control their travels. But even more than that, the Windsors are mad that the Sussexes are doing everything better, including these “royal tours.” The last time Prince William and Kate went on a royal tour, it was the Caribbean Flop Tour of 2022, which was such a racist, colonialist disaster, it’s still being used to this day as an example of What Not To Do On A Royal Tour. Royal sources are super-mad that Harry and Meghan get to travel around, not being racist prigs and not wildly offending everyone they come in contact with.

Prince Harry and Meghan Meghan’s recent Nigeria trip was such a glossy PR success they’re likely to set up more faux “royal” tours — much to the chagrin of actual working royals, insiders told Page Six. The couple’s visit earlier this month came on the heels of a much-publicized February trip to Canada to promote the 2025 Invictus Games. But well-placed royal sources with knowledge of royal tours worry that such splashy, high-profile jaunts could create a “major diplomatic incident” for other countries. One well-placed royal source told Page Six, “Harry and Meghan’s trip was very interesting since it didn’t fit any of the normally accepted royal categories. This would have given the High Commission in Nigeria a headache. If a prince lands in your patch, officially or otherwise, you have protocol, security and media issues which have to be right.” Normally, the royal source added, “This would all be part of the planning of a proper royal tour. But Harry and Meghan’s tour showed their ‘all about me’ media strategy and how they divert from royalty’s role as super ambassadors for Britain. When Harry and Meghan break all the usual norms of royal visits, it somewhat looks like the royal family can’t manage itself properly.” This all comes as the most popular working royals are not able to travel on official tours. Kate Middleton, along with Prince William, last went on tour to Belize, Jamaica and the Bahamas — a trip fraught with political issues — in 2022. But the Princess of Wales is now out of the public eye as she battles cancer. King Charles and Queen Camilla, meanwhile, were meant to visit Australia later this year, but Charles, 75, is also battling cancer. “A high-profile royal visit overseas has one main function — to promote British interests: diplomatic, trade, cultural and humanitarian. That’s their job,” said the royal source. “By the grace of god there wasn’t a major diplomatic incident this time, but it’s a risk for the future that Harry and Meghan seem to be willing to disregard.” A British official with knowledge of royal tours told Page Six that Harry and Meghan’s attention-drawing travels would cause a “medium headache” for embassies and high commissions. It would be up to the British embassy and the host country to decide how to engage with them, the source said, admitting, “The foreign office feels the impact of having fewer working royals. It’s like having a little bit of gold dust, and you can only sprinkle it so far.”

[From Page Six]

“A high-profile royal visit overseas has one main function — to promote British interests: diplomatic, trade, cultural and humanitarian. That’s their job.” After screaming and lecturing everyone about how the Sussexes are out of the institution, why would they be expected to promote British interests or do any kind of “job” for the UK or monarchy? Why is there this refusal to acknowledge that two private citizens were invited to do a tour, organized between Nigeria’s Defense Department and Archewell, which highlighted the Sussexes’ private work and not “British interests”? As for the lack of a “major diplomatic incident” – considering that the heir is a gaffe machine who can’t even attend the BAFTAs without offending people, maybe just focus on the diplomatic incidents of the working royals?

Anyway, I think this story is sort of fascinating because it’s an admission that the left-behind Windsors suck at tours AND the Windsors keep rooting for the Sussexes to fail only to be continuously traumatized by the Sussexes’ many successes.

