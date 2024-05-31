‘Royal sources’ are still traumatized by the Sussexes’ successful Nigerian tour

LMAO, the Windsors and their “sources” are still incredibly salty about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s successful Nigerian tour. While I believe the Sussexes’ tour would have always been seen as a massive win, the fact that the Windsors and their sycophants are still throwing tantrums about the tour, weeks later, has only added to the perception/reality that the Sussexes are doing everything right. The Windsors are mad that they can’t control the Sussexes or control their travels. But even more than that, the Windsors are mad that the Sussexes are doing everything better, including these “royal tours.” The last time Prince William and Kate went on a royal tour, it was the Caribbean Flop Tour of 2022, which was such a racist, colonialist disaster, it’s still being used to this day as an example of What Not To Do On A Royal Tour. Royal sources are super-mad that Harry and Meghan get to travel around, not being racist prigs and not wildly offending everyone they come in contact with.
Prince Harry and Meghan Meghan’s recent Nigeria trip was such a glossy PR success they’re likely to set up more faux “royal” tours — much to the chagrin of actual working royals, insiders told Page Six. The couple’s visit earlier this month came on the heels of a much-publicized February trip to Canada to promote the 2025 Invictus Games. But well-placed royal sources with knowledge of royal tours worry that such splashy, high-profile jaunts could create a “major diplomatic incident” for other countries.
One well-placed royal source told Page Six, “Harry and Meghan’s trip was very interesting since it didn’t fit any of the normally accepted royal categories. This would have given the High Commission in Nigeria a headache. If a prince lands in your patch, officially or otherwise, you have protocol, security and media issues which have to be right.”
Normally, the royal source added, “This would all be part of the planning of a proper royal tour. But Harry and Meghan’s tour showed their ‘all about me’ media strategy and how they divert from royalty’s role as super ambassadors for Britain. When Harry and Meghan break all the usual norms of royal visits, it somewhat looks like the royal family can’t manage itself properly.”
This all comes as the most popular working royals are not able to travel on official tours. Kate Middleton, along with Prince William, last went on tour to Belize, Jamaica and the Bahamas — a trip fraught with political issues — in 2022. But the Princess of Wales is now out of the public eye as she battles cancer. King Charles and Queen Camilla, meanwhile, were meant to visit Australia later this year, but Charles, 75, is also battling cancer.
“A high-profile royal visit overseas has one main function — to promote British interests: diplomatic, trade, cultural and humanitarian. That’s their job,” said the royal source. “By the grace of god there wasn’t a major diplomatic incident this time, but it’s a risk for the future that Harry and Meghan seem to be willing to disregard.”
A British official with knowledge of royal tours told Page Six that Harry and Meghan’s attention-drawing travels would cause a “medium headache” for embassies and high commissions. It would be up to the British embassy and the host country to decide how to engage with them, the source said, admitting, “The foreign office feels the impact of having fewer working royals. It’s like having a little bit of gold dust, and you can only sprinkle it so far.”
“A high-profile royal visit overseas has one main function — to promote British interests: diplomatic, trade, cultural and humanitarian. That’s their job.” After screaming and lecturing everyone about how the Sussexes are out of the institution, why would they be expected to promote British interests or do any kind of “job” for the UK or monarchy? Why is there this refusal to acknowledge that two private citizens were invited to do a tour, organized between Nigeria’s Defense Department and Archewell, which highlighted the Sussexes’ private work and not “British interests”? As for the lack of a “major diplomatic incident” – considering that the heir is a gaffe machine who can’t even attend the BAFTAs without offending people, maybe just focus on the diplomatic incidents of the working royals?
Anyway, I think this story is sort of fascinating because it’s an admission that the left-behind Windsors suck at tours AND the Windsors keep rooting for the Sussexes to fail only to be continuously traumatized by the Sussexes’ many successes.
“A high-profile royal visit overseas has one main function — to promote British interests: diplomatic, trade, cultural and humanitarian. That’s their job.”
So, why is the host country paying for it? Isn’t that stupid? These countries are paying for royals to promote the british interests to them? I hope, all those countries ditch the monarchy in a very near future for their own sake.
It also is a snub to all the other countries who still retain the monarchy and to the commonwealth that KC is supposed to be head of. They should have disregarded QE’s wishes and selected a head of the commonwealth who would be concerned with their countries and not just with British interests.
The just don’t get that they were invited to promote and discuss Invictus nothing more. If it looked like they were well received (they were) and that people were happy to engage with them it makes them incandescent with rage. If it causes them a headache then maybe they should have treated them better and then they could have had this dynamic duo.
For real. So British people can’t go to other countries on their own business? They were there on Invictus business, not representing Great Britain.
“It’s like having a little bit of gold dust…!” Chuckles (a known cheater and taker of suitcases/bags of cash money for reasons) and his Side Chick (a known cheater and bully to a teenage bride) are not gold dust, just dusty, dull, overly coddled fuddy-duddies. Heir Peggy can’t speak without putting his foot in his mouth. Button Girl is promoting “early years knowledge” that’s forty years out of date–yes, she’s having preventative chemotherapy; I hope she’s doing well. A known paedophile prince has been allowed to be front and centre at important events. How inappropriate and embarrassing. The rest of that sodden lot occasionally meander about, sometimes cos-playing in unearned uniforms, trying to be more important than they are. H&M don’t need gold dust or any of their titles to be successful now. Having said that, would we care about them if they were simply Harry and Meghan from Toronto? No, we would not. We do care, though, because they’ve left an out-of-touch, openly racist, toxic, and redundant way of life to create a better way of being in California. As former royals, they can do more without the forced hierarchy restrictions of an ancient institution that itself should be made redundant. That’s the problem. H&M show that the royal family isn’t necessary and is now mostly unwanted for all of the above reasons.
Every single time they totally skip over IG being the reason and focus. Of course, Meghan had a personal connection but that still doesn’t make it in any why a royal or faux royal tour. Ugh. It’s like Trump saying the judge is highly conflicted every single day, it’s never true but when repeated enough people not paying attention remember it.
“… they were invited to promote and discuss Invictus nothing more.”
Not true @Susan. And this is what the left overs and many other folks seem not to get. If you look on sussexDOTcom at H&M’s individual profiles, especially H’s, you will see all the organizations in which he is involved at the leadership level, including Invictus, Sentebale, Scotty’sLittle Soldiers, Travalyst, African Parks, etc. HE AND HIS WIFE WILL ALWAYS BE TRAVELLING TO PROMOTE THESE ORGANIZATIONS AND THE PARTNERSHIPS THEYVE FORMED WITH ORGANIZATIONS INSIDE THE COUNTRIES THEY VISIT.
And of course, as you have seen AND AS THE WORLD WILL COME TO SEE, this is how they plan to move in the world under their philanthropic arm, Archewell.
Archewell has been partnering with diff organizations in Nigeria for at least 2 years. H&M build and then they reveal. THATS their M-O.
UNLIKE the grifting, selfish, self-aggrandizing british royal leftovers and their puppet masters in govt and media, who only go abroad to “promote british interests,” H&M go abroad to promote the interests of the organizations in diff countries with whom they have built strong partnerships.
Their simple motto and M-O: “Show up; Do good” will never be bested or defeated.
“… it somewhat looks like the royal family can’t manage itself properly.”
Hahahahahahaha. Phew, you don’t say!
Technically, there isn’t anything stopping William, for example, from doing a half-week visit to promote British culture right now.
Right? What’s this? Are you finally realizing the British monarchy is utterly pointless, and the reason Harry and Meghan are so successful is they are results oriented, so there are always tangible benefits to highlight? Welcome to the reality of your obsolete institution! They can neither show up OR do good.
It’s time that the leftovers admit defeat..
Get it through your thick skulls. They are no longer “Brand Britain” or “Brand Royal Family”. They are “Brand Invictus”, “Brand Archewell”, “Brand Sussex” and soon “Brand American Riviera Orchard” and whatever else the fuck they want to promote or sell.
I’d love to see American Riviera Orchard do a British-style (very) bitter orange marmalade.
Those gutter rats fail to acknowledge that Harry has been visiting foreign countries at the behest of his birth country for decades. Pretty sure he knows what quagmire’s to avoid. In addition prior to her marriage to her love, Meghan as a United States citizen was carrying out diplomatic visits of her own. If any two people are equipped to represent their organizations it is these two.
I wouldn’t call what Meghan did diplomatic visits. She never represented the US overseas but I get what you mean she was a global ambassador and she would have knowledge of how these visits are done.
Meghan does have a degree in International Relations and worked for the US Embassy in Buenos Aires after she graduated.
When you are representing the UN, I consider it diplomatic. But see your point clearly.
@Mairzy: being an intern and studying IR doesn’t make a person a diplomat.
@Maxine Branch: To my knowledge Meghan never paid visits to any country representing the UN. She was a UN advocate but that didn’t make her a diplomat. She was an activist.
She did a tour with the USO.
One side orders Charles to strip H&M of their titles. The other side demands that H&M travel as royals.
Or, it could be the same side on different days.
Definitely. Somedays in the excess you read down the side column of the 40 or so stories about Meghan and Harry and they are actually contradicting other stories that they have published.
The Sussexes were representing Invictus and Arch well, not the Crown and the UK government. The real reason is fear is Harry and Meghan’s trip to Nigeria would make the left behinds look more useless and raise more questions about the monarchy. What’s the need for the royals?
Why would the British embassy be involved? I imagine even if they had any issues during travel that H&M would go to the American embassy, not British.
These well placed sources sound upset that the British Government and the Royal Family were not involved in Harry and Meghan’s visit. Well they should have thought of that before rejecting Harry and Meghan’s proposal for half in half out.
The Sussexes are making the royals look so incompetent! We must get them under control! The royal sycophants are so transparent.
So in their mind if Harry and Meghan go anywhere on the planet promoting Invictus or Archewell it’s wrong because people are going to think they are going in behalf of the royal family? Even when they say they are there for Invictus and Archewell? Even when people know they haven’t lived in the UK for 4,5,17 years? Even when there’s articles daily transmitted worldwide saying how they “aren’t working royals, are on the outside, aren’t trusted, aren’t liked in the UK, etc.” It’s so bizarre how they continuously say Harry and Meghan don’t represent the BRF, but somehow all the world citizens and governments are too stupid I guess, or don’t have access to media to understand that and are being” tricked ” somehow? That colonial mindset is a doozy.
Palaces are mad that Sussexes are thriving in this role, outshining them; and they’re also mad that they drove the Sussexes out and can’t claim their star power for their own anymore.
They don’t want the Sussexes, but they desperately want them back.
They claim “they’re doing it all wRoNg” when neither has put a foot wrong either in Jamaica, Canada, or Nigeria. Unlike Ford Fiesta, her garden gnome of a husband, and the walking disaster that has been the Waleses.
How the crying, howling courtiers and the hobgoblin press that lives off their racist drippings, haven’t turned into actual pillars of salt four years after the Sussexes escaped the abusive BRF is something that needs to be studied by scientists.
If only Harry and Meghan weren’t so self-serving when they travel to promote the IG…which… helps wounded veterans. They’re so freaking selfish. Jeez.
“Actual working royals”? Which ones are those again?
“….high-profile jaunts could create a “major diplomatic incident”…”
The only major diplomatic incidents are created by the BM, the commentators and royal experts. In their attempt to despise Harry and Meghan they insulted and offended anybody and anything, from Nigeria as a country to the people Harry and Meghan met.
“…. how they divert from royalty’s role as super ambassadors for Britain.”
Harry and Meghan visited Nigeria in private capacity to promote their philanthropic work. They are not anymore working for Britain. There is no role for the British embassy or the High Commission to Nigeria.
If a prince lands in your patch?? He didn’t fall out of the sky he was invited. The officials that needed to be involved were. That wasn’t the royal family and British consul
“When Harry and Meghan break all the usual norms of royal visits, it somewhat looks like the royal family can’t manage itself properly.”
— LOL, you don’t say… 😁
Ah, so this source admits that there has to be security for their visit. Anywhere but in the UK, right?
Speaking of the Nigerian tour: The other day I was talking to the parents of one of my former students, a Senegalese woman and her Nigerian husband, immigrants themselves who run a travel agency. They mostly arrange return trips for other immigrants from West African countries, along with heritage tours for African-Americans now that many of them are discovering their roots by testing. But they told me that, in the past couple of weeks, they were being contacted by more and more people who wanted to visit Nigeria purely for leisure. They were even receiving calls/messages from white people who expressed interest but wanted help to do it the “right way”, a conscientious visit that wouldn’t exploit or be disrespectful towards the locals. Some of these even cited H & M as their inspiration. So yeah, anecdotal, but it seems like that tourism boost might be real!
@ Miranda I love this!
It’s hard not to draw parallels between the Royal family’s treatment of Harry and Megan vs the non-primarily white Commonwealth countries.
Both H&M and the Commonwealth countries were treated like personally owned second class property by the Royal family.
Both H&M and the Commonwealth countries had an awakening of their treatment based on race issues.
Both H&M and the Commonwealth countries said they deserved better, were denied and have decided to separate from the Royal family to seek better fortune on their own.
Wonderful assessment Karen!
It is pretty incredible that barely 5 years into the “remaking” of William as a “global statesman” he hasn’t been sent abroad as a representative of his family’s government for over 2 years. God help the Foreign Office if Charles passes away before Louis is 25.
The Sussexes help organizations, countries, businesses and invidiviuals in some way whenever they do something, go somewhere, or wear something, or support someone or something. They are always value added. The rest of the royals have declined into an expensive burden for everyone. They don’t unify, uplift, or properly support anything.
Additional tours by Harry and Meghan would be a nightmare — for Charles and William to have their own incompetence at royal tours pointed out.