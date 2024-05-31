Eden: King Charles should invite the whole family, minus the Sussexes, onto the balcony

For a week and a half, the Windsors have desperately tried to figure a way out a trap they built themselves. Last week, Prince William’s cousins joined him for a soggy palace garden party and this became a larger conversation about why those cousins cannot simply “pitch in” and take on some royal work given the fact that King Charles and the Princess of Wales have cancer. The cousins can’t do “royal work” because the Windsors have spent the past four-plus years ranting and raving about how the Sussexes are no longer working royals and they should never be allowed the honor of royal busywork! They did all of that to snub the first Black duchess, and it boomeranged right back on to the left-behinds.
Speaking of, the Windsors have also spent the better part of five years ranting about how the Sussexes are “not allowed” on the fakakta balcony, one of the most idiotic and racist punishments designed by this cadre of morons. Now that the Princess of Wales is likely to be missing for much of the year and no one is saying much about the Wales kids, the Trooping the Colour balcony will absolutely be pretty sparse. Especially if they’re only doing “working royals.” Enter Richard Eden at the Mail, who thinks he has a brilliant idea: perhaps the balcony should just be for the whole family? Gee, why didn’t anyone think of that years ago???
With both King Charles and his daughter-in-law, the Princess of Wales, undergoing treatment for cancer, this has been a tough year for the Royal Family. Rarely has there been more need for an uplifting royal occasion – the sort of thing that Trooping the Colour might provide in a fortnight’s time.
Traditionally, Trooping has also been an opportunity to toast the extended Royal Family on the monarch’s official birthday. Inviting minor royals to join her on the Buckingham Palace balcony had been the late Queen Elizabeth’s way of thanking relatives for their support. Meanwhile, the public enjoyed a glimpse into what was, in part, a private family occasion. I’m sure I wasn’t the only one who enjoyed seeing the younger royals and how they’d changed in the past 12 months. They added a dash of colour, youthful appeal and even glamour.
When Trooping the Colour returned in 2022, it was a double celebration as the nation also marked the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee – 70 years of her record-breaking reign. Although all members of her family were invited to join the party, including Prince Harry and Meghan, as well as Prince Andrew, only ‘working royals’ were invited to appear on the balcony. This meant that the Queen avoided offending either the Sussexes, who had quit royal duties, or Andrew, who had been stripped of them. Yet it also ended decades of tradition. The minor royals were now banished from view.
For me, there was something slightly sad about the sparsely populated balcony that remained – and still remains, as King Charles has decided to stick with this rather radical change after coming to the throne in 2022. Once again, we saw only the ‘working royals’ and their families on the balcony last June. This included the King and Queen, the Prince and Princess of Wales and their children, Princess Anne and her husband Sir Tim Laurence as well as Prince Edward, Sophie and their two children. We also saw the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, who have stepped into the breach in recent months, the Duke of Kent and Princess Alexandra. In my opinion, this year should mark a return to the former tradition.
The King should invite all members of the extended Royal Family to join him and Queen Camilla when they step outside to acknowledge the crowds. What about Zara and Mike Tindall for example, who are so popular with the public? Or, the Duke of Kent’s children, such as Lady Helen Taylor, or even the duke’s glamorous granddaughters, Lady Amelia Windsor and her sister Lady Marina?
All, that is, except for Prince Andrew, whose presence would be an embarrassment. And the Sussexes, whose inclusion would be an insult to the Royal Family and its millions of supporters.
A full balcony would cheer the nation. It would be a fillip to the monarchy at a difficult time. It would be a powerful display of unity and strength.
They twisted themselves in knots to explain why the Black duchess wasn’t allowed on their precious all-white balcony and now they’re not even keeping up the We’re Very Much Not A Racist Family appearances. “The balcony should be for the whole family, except Harry and Meghan!” Despite Eden giving the greenlight to the Windsors to throw caution and “working royal” pretzel logic to the wind, we’re once again confronted with the simple fact that Charles and Camilla are extremely worried that someone will steal their thunder. That, too, is why the balcony remains pale and stale.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
This is precisely what is wrong with the entire notion of royalty. All of this energy and thought about the most useless, stupid thing ever, standing on a fliipin balcony. You can crowd all of those people on there and it doesn’t make them “supporters” of Chucks and side-horse, it doesn’t “cheer” the nation, it doesn’t do a dang thing.
Oh my gosh they need to stop with snubbing of a couple who has moved on and isn’t part of the institution and hasn’t been for 4 years. Stop slipping them into your articles just for clicks from derangers. Write articles about where is Can’t people will click on those articles if you grow a pair and start revealing the truth,
This. I’m not British so I’m sure on some level I don’t understand but for my friends that are, my understanding is they would be much more cheered by a stable economy and housing prices that make the housing crisis in the US look like kids play. And that’s saying something.
Those who aren’t “working” royals would be wiser to avoid this. What the media really wants are new victims. Some of the extended family likely have more appeal than the older “workers”. They would probably love to get more access to pictures of Eugenie and Bea’s children. Interesting how everyone gets a title before their names except for Sophie and H&M.
Hey! We are having a huge party to celebrate xyz! Hope you guys can come!
Will we be allowed on the back deck?
….. wtf? Of course. Back deck, front porch- whatever! Just come help us celebrate the happy occasion!
(Normal people)
Dear Lord! Why can’t they write a story that does not include the Sussexes, who left more than 4 years ago.
Nevermind who’s going to be on the balcony; who will care enough to show up and watch? I feel like they’re really overestimating the public’s interest in the RF these days.
That’s why they try to get big names for the concert so people will show and they can pretend it is excitement about the RF. Plus there are those who would show to support the military or who have relatives in the parade. And, I guess, some who come for the airshow. Hopefully there will be plenty with signs for another great shot of KC with the “not my king” in the background.
It would be smart to invite the wider family like the Queen did previuosly because if not it will look sad and empty, kind of like last year. The only reason they started emphasizing working royals on the balcony was so they wouldn’t look bad excluding Meghan and Harry. But Richard is an idiot, I’m not sure how including the King’s own son and his family would be an insult.
They would, of course, whine about it, but the BM would be ecstatic if H&M were on the balcony.
Never mind all that…what makes me wonder: are Zara and Tindall really so popular? 🤔
Zara and Mike who?
Most of the public don’t know who are the members of the Royal Family so this plea is being made on behalf of the press. Let’s be real the balcony scene is so that the press can get some pictures so I doubt Harry and Meghan care about being on the balcony. They won’t be coming for Trooping so why even mention them in this piece anyway.
I’m keeping my fingers crossed that the Sussexes need to do some grocery shopping on Balcony Day. Or get some flowers from the market, or anything.
Does Maureen ever think before publishing his endless ranty word salads? Seriously, Shrek the Chav on the balcony? The harrasser of female TV employees? That guy is neither royal, nor married in, and I highly doubt his popularity.
Who’s next? Queen Side Piece’s bratty offspring, the druggie cook?
Or the purveyor of Windsor the dog’s kibble bribes?