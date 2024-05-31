Zara Tindall & the York princesses believe in the monarchy & want to support it?

Last week, Prince William’s cousins joined him at a rain-soaked palace garden party and the British media has not shut up about it since. To be fair, some of this seems to be coming from Kensington Palace as well, as they twist themselves in knots to explain why William wants his cousins to help him out constantly, but they can never be “working royals,” because of the Sussexes! Something has to give – the heir is lazy, the king is jealous and the cousins just want to be included at family events. Well, there’s yet another piece about how Zara Tindall and the York princesses genuinely want to help out this year, all to support their (p)eggy cousin.

Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie and Zara Tindall ‘want to support Prince William and King Charles’ unique circumstances’ and are ‘closer than most cousins’, a royal insider has claimed. The King’s nieces stepped up last week to help host a garden party at Buckingham Palace with the Prince of Wales – amid the monarch and Princess of Wales’ cancer treatments. Zara, 43, Beatrice, 35, and Eugenie, 34, appeared in high spirits for the event and co-ordinated in matching pink-and-white dresses. Speaking to Hello!, a royal insider commented on the royal women’s bond and why they wanted to help William with the event. The source said: ‘They are closer than lots of cousins might be – they have that unique shared experience and unusual life they all lead. This is an institution that they all belong to, perhaps in slightly different ways in terms of how they serve it, but they all believe in it and its future and want to do what they can to support it.’ According to the publication, Zara, Beatrice and Eugenie were asked to help at the garden party because of the ‘unique circumstances’ the Prince and Princess of Wales are facing. Kate was unexpectedly taken into hospital at the start of the year for major abdominal surgery. She remained in The London Clinic for two weeks before going home to recuperate.

[From The Daily Mail]

“Zara, Beatrice and Eugenie were asked to help at the garden party because of the ‘unique circumstances’ the Prince and Princess of Wales are facing.” This is what I keep saying too – if Kate was up and around, the cousins wouldn’t have been invited to jacksh-t. Kate and William have spent years bullying the cousins and letting it be known that they (W&K) are the most important people around and they don’t need the Sussexes or the cousins. As many have said, it’s more than likely that the cousins were asked to do the garden party because the Spencer family came out for Prince Harry’s Invictus service. The Windsors’ big “we’re snubbing Harry, he’s all alone” scheme was blocked by the Spencers turning up at St. Paul’s Cathedral. This is William desperately trying to convince everyone that he has a lot of family support too.