Yeah, Prince Andrew doesn’t really care about King Charles’s latest threats

Over the weekend, the Times decided to do a revival of the “King Charles wants evict Prince Andrew from Royal Lodge” story. The same story has been around for the better part of two years, and the latest version is that Charles is threatening to withdraw his funding of Andrew’s lifestyle and security, something around $5 million annually. The money comes from the Duchy of Lancaster, which is the monarchy’s “personal” piggy bank. This was the deal worked out by Charles and his mother – when she died, Charles would continue to bail out and finance Andrew, and in exchange, QEII gave her blessing for “Queen Consort Camilla.” Charles promises that he will still fund Andrew’s lifestyle, just not to this degree – Charles wants Andrew to move into Frogmore Cottage, the home which the Sussexes renovated at great personal cost, then they were promptly evicted.

As this story goes on and on, I have to think that Andrew is waiting for his brother to make him a good offer. “Eviction and a downgraded house” is not a good offer, especially given that Andrew has a valid lease with the Crown Properties or whatever. The more I think about it, I genuinely believe Andrew is telling Charles to buy him out of the lease with an eight-figure settlement and Charles has balked. I would too, in Charles’s position, quite honestly – the Duchy of Lancaster provided the money for Andrew to settle out of court with Virginia Giuffre, and Andrew still hasn’t “paid back” that money either. Still, Charles doesn’t want Andrew making a horse’s ass out of himself or selling out the family secrets, so some deal will eventually be made. That’s also what Andrew is holding over Charles’s head: Andrew knows where the bodies are buried, etc. Andrew knows that ultimately, Charles isn’t going to do jacksh-t. Which is probably why Andrew has been photographed a lot in recent days, looking like he doesn’t have a care in the world:

Smiling Prince Andrew seen horse riding around Windsor Castle after King Charles 'threatens to sever all ties' with duke unless he leaves the Royal Lodge for Frogmore Cottage https://t.co/wW8N3WRCgR pic.twitter.com/VVPeW3Qreb — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) June 3, 2024

Meanwhile, there continues to be a weird focus on Frogmore Cottage, which has apparently been standing empty for a year. If you believe that, if you believe that *someone* hasn’t quietly moved in already. The Mail ran this piece over the weekend: “Andrew WON’T move out, much to brother Charles’ frustration – which means that William CAN’T move in….so WHO will end up living in Harry and Meghan’s Frogmore Cottage?” That piece is just a history of the three properties (Royal Lodge, Adelaide Cottage and Frogmore) and a summary of what is already known, including the fact that Prince William is the one really pushing for Andrew’s eviction from Royal Lodge.

One of the wildest parts of this whole thing is that everyone involved is behaving like Frogmore and Royal Lodge are the only two homes in the Royal Windsor estate. Like… there are several mansions, castles, forts and palaces on the larger estate. These people are just obsessed with gloating about how they evicted the Sussexes and now the king is going to force a human trafficking dumbass in that home. I still don’t understand why Prince William won’t move into any of the other properties either??