Maya Hawke on nepotism: ‘I’m comfortable with not deserving it & doing it anyway’

Maya Hawke is a nepo baby. She’s the 25-year-old daughter of Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman. One nice thing is that she seems equally close to both of her parents, because I remember that their marriage did not end on a high note. Still, Uma and Ethan managed to figure out a way to coparent successfully and Maya and Levon both seem like decent people. But yeah, Maya had tons of connections in the industry and her parents helped her and nurtured her artistic/musical/actor’s side. Maya doesn’t deny that, and for what it’s worth, I think this is how more nepo babies should handle those questions – an acknowledgement and a shrug, like what are we really going to do? Maya recently chatted with the Times of London about all of this and more. Some highlights:
Whether she feels like she deserves to be where she is professionally: “‘Deserves’ is a complicated word. There are so many people who deserve to have this kind of life who don’t, but I think I’m comfortable with not deserving it and doing it anyway. And I know that my not doing it wouldn’t help anyone. I saw two paths when I was first starting, and one of them was: change your name, get a nose job and go to open casting roles.” She is comfortable about picking option B, even if it opens her up to jokes. “It’s OK to be made fun of when you’re in rarefied air. It’s a lucky place to be. My relationships with my parents are really honest and positive, and that supersedes anything anyone can say about it.”
Working with her dad on ‘Wildcat’: “We were both being asked constantly if we were nervous to work with each other but we weren’t nervous, because I spent my whole life making art with that guy.”
After her parents’ divorce, she lived with her dad at the Hotel Chelsea: “I ran a lemonade stand in the lobby and there was a vacant elevator shaft in the back of my dad’s closet that I used to love to hang out in. He used to make these incredible treasure maps that we would follow around the Chelsea and the neighbourhood. It was a magical time.”
She wanted to be a stage actress: Hawke’s first ambition was to act on the stage, “but I had this counterweight of being desperate to become financially independent.”
Getting a role on Stranger Things: “I feel so lucky that my, for lack of a better word, breakout role was this smart, funny, awkward and goofy person. I didn’t have to be a femme fatale — not that I have what it takes to be one.”
Whether Maya hesitated working with Quentin Tarantino, given Uma’s sometimes tortured history with QT: “I had a lot of different conversations around it with my mum and it was always wildly supported…[he] had been such an influential part of my mum’s life was really meaningful to me”. In 2021, Tarantino raised the possibility of making Kill Bill 3, saying: “Being able to cast Uma and her daughter Maya would be f***ing exciting.” Hawke admits that nepotism influenced her being cast as Flower Child, one of Charles Manson’s followers, in Once upon a Time … in Hollywood. “I’ve been wildly made fun of for this clip when I said, on the red carpet, that I auditioned,” she says. Although she did make an audition tape, “I never meant to imply that I didn’t get the part for nepotistic reasons — I think I totally did”. Tarantino, she adds, loves a bit of postmodern casting and “was making an active effort to cast a lot of young Hollywood.”
Inside baseball: “People have accused it of being inside baseball when they make these stories about the industry itself, but I just love them. Maybe it’s because my whole life has been inside baseball.”
“I think I’m comfortable with not deserving it and doing it anyway.” I get that. She wanted to be an actress and she got there on talent and work… and connections and famous parents. It’s not about “deserving,” and I appreciate that she acknowledges that “there are so many people who deserve to have this kind of life who don’t.” And incidentally, I do think she’s talented and watchable. She does have that indefinable “it factor.” I would probably feel differently about this interview if I thought she was just some hacky trust fund kid with the on-screen appeal of a head of lettuce.
“hacky trust fund kid with the on-screen appeal of a head of lettuce”
That’s exactly what she is, though.
Speak for yourself I guess. I find her incredibly captivating
Same. She was really good in Asteroid City and Stranger Things. I also think she’s being pretty thoughtful about the roles that she takes, so she doesn’t have a huge body of work yet.
@ h same. I liked her way before learning about her parents. It is normal for a kid of two actors to get that gene.
I like her as well. She plays interesting characters and she’s fun to watch.
I feel like the jury is out on this one. We haven’t yet seen her in a challenging role.
She really hit the nail on the head with the “deserve is a complicated word” stuff, though. So many people “deserve” lives and careers and financial security that they worked hard for but haven’t had the right opportunities to achieve. One of the things you hope for as a parent is that you can open doors for your kids that you didn’t have, whether it’s college or jobs or travel, whatever. So I don’t really get rattled over the nepo-baby stuff in acting any more than I do in, say, finance or real estate UNLESS they’re blatantly undeserving, unskilled (Dakota Johnson, that Eastwood kid) or trash humans (ahem, Trumps & Kushners).
LMAO @ Dakota Johnson. She’s a second generation untalented nepo baby. I’ve been mocking Melanie Griffith since her whiny mess of a performance in Working Girl.
TBD if Maya’s role as Flannery O’Connor in Wildcat will be challenging, but the trailer sure looks interesting.
ETA: I 2nd your opinion of Melanie Griffth’s Working Girl performance. I remember scratching my head over her Oscar nom on that one.
Yes, I don’t see the “it” factor – I see that she was a relatable character on a show that was hugely popular and successful for a wide audience.
There is a difference between “deserving” it and “working for it” and was undoubted breezed into the role once her name came up.
This is, though, one of the best answers someone has given to this question. Having PR around since you were born helps I am sure.
I think she was cast in Stranger Things as a wink to her parent’s popularity in the 1980s. Her acting has improved over time, but she’s never going to win awards.
My phone randomly showed me a clip from Dead Poet’s society yesterday. I need to rewatch that.
I think she has an interesting “look.” She doesn’t really look cookie-cutter. I can’t really tell if she’s beautiful but her face is easy to remember. In the era of the Kardashians, her face seems somewhat distinctive to me.
I think she looks mostly like her dad, but in that photo of her in the gold dress, she looks a lot like her mom–who had a very distinctive look. Has. Has a very distinctive look.
I couldn’t disagree more. I find her quirky and awkward and totally charming. She has a lot of talent and I can’t wait to see her in more things.
That could describe Nicola Peltz, though. And Dakota Johnson.
Agreed, she is godawful. Can’t act, has no charisma or screen presences. I will say I do appreciate the honesty.
To YOU. That’s what she is to you.
I really liked her in Stranger Things before I knew who her parents were.
She’s a natural on screen, and I think her attitude is one of the best I’ve heard from someone who benefited from nepotism.
This is a sensible, honest Nepo Baby stance: be grateful for what you’ve been given and use it well.
Yep. There’s nepotism in so many industries, not just acting. And even if she had tried changing her name, casting directors probably would have known who she was. What else can you do but shrug, admit your advantage, and make the most of your opportunities.
Yeah, and who could honestly expect anything else from her? She seems about as level-headed as they come. I think she’ll be working for a long time to come. I wouldn’t be surprised if she moves into directing at some point.
Yes, exactly. People always kind of misunderstood the point of cultural debates (e.g. about casting, nepo babies, cultural appropriation). They think the criticism of nepo babies is about their work ethic. But you can work hard and STILL be a nepo baby. You can work hard and STILL benefit from having very successful parents in the industry. And people just want nepo babies to acknowledge their benefits, their advantages, all the things that bolster their likelihood of success. That’s all. Maya does this…and she can handle the nepo baby criticism because she’s aware that she’s living a pretty privileged life.
As opposed to whatshisname, Ben Platt, who was so defensive. If you can’t handle the very mild “nepo baby” charge, you certainly can’t handle the kind of criticism/rejection that all the non-nepo babies encounter regularly.
Poor thing you can just hear her struggling to not upset the Nepo Baby police.
The thing is that most people loved her in Stranger Things without even knowing who she was at first, so even though she has gotten her career start through nepotism, she definitely got fans and great reviews because of her talent
I def loved her character without knowing who she was. I wouldn’t say it displayed an especially strong acting range, but it’s a fun show not a hard hitting drama. I’m curious to see what kind of part QT would write for her of he weren’t retiring.
I thought she was great as a member of the Manson family, and I just learned whose daughter she is from this post!
She was my favorite character in season 3 of Stranger Things, and that was before I knew who her parents were. Admittedly she might not have risen so far and so fast without her family connections, but she’s talented in her own right.
Exactly! I had no idea who she was until recently and I always though she was perfectly cast. So yes she is a nepo baby, but she is great in that role…I honestly can’t imagine anyone else playing Robin Buckley.
Exactly this. She took the opportunities she was given and then did the work well.
It’s a matter of tastes. I don’t feel compelled by her acting and found really cringey past attempts to portray her as the next Toni Colette or something. They could remove her character from ST without causing for any losses. (Same goes for other characters btw). But I appreciate her honesty and the fact her parents have made sure she appreciates and acknowledges that most doors are opening for her bc of who they are, and that she needs to put in the effort if she wants differently.
Maya Hawke is someone who sure gets lots of profiles for very little work of substance. I’m glad she’s relatively down to earth but she’s not really someone who makes you take notice and listen when she’s talking, unless she’s talking about her parents.
Like Lily Rose Depp.
Boring boring.
The best answer I’ve read about nepotism went like this: I’m very lucky, & I’ll do my best to pay it forward every chance I get.
Because it IS luck of the draw. So I found her reply to be very problematic. You are undeserving, your “acting” is blank, & you can be comfortable because you have this huge built in parachute.
Why is it so hard for these people to acknowledge it?!
This. I’m waiting for one of these doofuses to say “I get it and I am also interested in equality of opportunity and expanding access to working in creative fields. I’m looking into ways I can help with that, or I already donate time and money to x, y, z.” Their ATTITUDE towards being a Nepo baby is meaningless. What they do about receiving the benefits of a rigged system could be interesting.
“NB I must have seen Hawke’s acting because I saw Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, but she didn’t register with me one iota.
I rather enjoyed her eschewing of stage work because she wanted to become financially independent as soon as possible. 🙄 Not even money in that for me, thank you very much! It’s movies & TV or nothing!
IMO no actor ‘owes’ us a statement acknowledging how their family helped their career. No more than they need explain how they might have been mentored or helped along by someone in the business. Nepotism isn’t only about blood relatives.
What exactly isn’t she acknowledging here? And why is it a BAD thing that she want to be financially independent? I don’t understand these complaints, y’all.
She might pay it forward at some point. She’s only in her twenties. I think the expectation that she pay it forward at this early stage in life is a bit much. Also, I think making that promise in an interview right now could also lead to disappointment from the public. Hollywood has so any problems from harassment to objectification. I’m not going to expect a nepo baby to try and field all those systemic issues while also creating opportunities for others.
I do appreciate it when they’re willing to acknowledge this privilege, makes me more likely to give them a chance.
Same, this should be every nepo baby’s response.
“It’s OK to be made fun of when you’re in rarefied air. It’s a lucky place to be.”
Exactly. Acknowledge the privilege that got you a foot in the door. That’s it.
Yeah, this is a pretty good answer. Of course being the daughter of Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke helped her. Do I think she’s the best actress ever? No, but I think she’s enjoyable and she definitely nailed her role in Stranger things.
She’s acknowledging that nepotism has helped her and she’s not making a big deal about how she hid her identity or how her parents had nothing to do with her breakout roles etc. Other nepo babies should take note. Acknowledge the privilege.
I think the nepo baby thing opens doors for her, but once inside that door she still has to deliver. If she were blatantly awful at her craft, word would get around and opportunities would dry up.
I like Maya. Should she not work because she may get jobs as a result of nepotism? On one hand she acknowledges that she’s a nepobaby but I think she sets the boundary that it isn’t her job to fix a system that allows the nepotism. I think that’s fair for her because she has proven to have talent. For those who have no talent, I think it’d be less fair.
Prefer her just saying yeah I had advantages others did not. She talked about not doing theater bc she wanted to make money and be financially independent. Which sure. So before that, she had parents who financially supported her and she was dependent on them. That’s not a knock against her. She was lucky to that advantage along with her parents’ name. But compare it to Ayo and others who are working to pay rent and balancing what days they can take off to make an audition. It’s just not the same. I prefer those that acknowledge that and don’t play in people’s faces.
I commented on that, too. For people who want to be actors, getting that job on stage would be a thrill. And a paycheck is a paycheck. Getting to paid to act? Whether on stage–apparently seen as less than–would be a thrill for most people trying to get a start.
“So before that, she had parents who financially supported her and she was dependent on them”… as a child? Yeah. That is lucky, but certainly not unusual.
She’s very talented. But it’s a tricky subject. Sort of related, my husband and I are both artists. We had kids and we encouraged them to get well rounded educations, even hoping they might go for something science related. Nope. One of them even got into an architecture program and got great marks but after one year he switched to an illustration program. Despite our efforts to open them up to everything, our kids grew up in an arts environment and that’s what they’ve chosen. It’s very common for kids to stay in the family “business”.
I’m not a huge ST fan, I watched all of the seasons but lost a lot of interest with the third one. Maya’s character brought a lot of levity to the series and a big reason I kept watching. I appreciate that she seems to be a very grounded Hollywood baby. Our local public radio network has a station that plays more indie stuff and they aired her latest song the other day and it’s really good. A little reminiscent of early Sheryl Crow – easy to drive and sing along and still feeling gritty and a little bit ironic.
I think she can act. I don’t have a problem with her success. I don’t think she’s really shoving herself in our faces either. She acts, shows up for promo, and then kind of disappears until her next performance.
Considering how much her dad pontificates about art and the usefulness of it, I don’t think she was going to wind up as a doctor or lawyer. I’m sure the influence of her dad had some effect on the profession she chose. I bet he stuck an easel in her crib.
First noticed Maya while watching the new TV adoption of “The Little Women”. She popped. Very fresh take as “Jo”. After watching that then I found out she was Maya Hawke. I don’t listen to her music so have no idea about her music talent. As an actor, I agree with Kaiser, she is fine actor. Her role in TST really didn’t have a lot to show her acting skill but she caught your attention when she was on that show.
Great attitude.
I think Bono and Ali’s daugter, Eve Hewson, is very talented, but she was very funny about nepo baby talk and an article that came out.
“Actually pretty devastated I’m frustrated I’m not featured in the nepo baby article like haven’t they seen my hit show Bad Sisters??? The Nerve,“ she jokingly tweeted.
“Gonna get Nepo Baby tattooed on my ass,“ she added.
2023 Goals: be successful enough to get recognised as a nepo baby
Eve clarified her position on the nepo baby saga on on December 24.
“For those of you who have just tuned in to my existence, I am asked about my privilege a lot. And I have always been very keen to state how much my father’s name helped me get a start in acting. I am beyond grateful for the opportunities I’ve had in my life. I chose to make a few jokes about it this round. So please don’t take my tweets too seriously. I’m just having the craic. And if I can’t laugh at myself.. well then I really am a privileged cunt.”
She really isn’t very good, so she is an example of it is too bad she got all this when someone with talent could have, but her attitude and the way she spoke about it is correct.
I’m glad she didn’t get a nose job
I don’t read see this as Maya Hawke being self-aware at all, especially if you keep in mind her previous comments on being a nepo baby. I applaud character development when it happens, but I am weary here. Feels more like a brag to me.
Anyway, everyone should read Allison Williams’ take on being a nepo baby. She’s the only nepo baby that gets it, and the one I fully support ✨
In addition to having an interesting face, I think she has an interesting voice.
The idea that having a Hollywood career can ever be fair will forever be unrealistic. Take away the nepo baby connections, then superior looks or wealth will be the next complaint as to why someone gets a better career over someone else. Actresses like Jennifer Lawrence, Emma Stone, or Natalie Portman were not born into Hollywood families (I think) but I guess you could complain that their parents’ wealth or slimness or (other advantages) give them an edge to survive the Hollywood rat race. It’s not possible to make things completely fair and equitable in a world like Hollywood. The number of people who make in Hollywood from poor families seems comparatively small. Dig deep enough in 2024 and you’ll generally find an advantage that an actress had or has in some regard.
The complaint about Maya Hawke having wealthy parents seems rather odd since even the kids of non-famous parents seem to have enough money to keep their kids afloat until they make their big breaks.
Adore
One could argue that Uma was a nepo baby, too. Her mother was a top model, married young into high 1960s counterculture society: first to Timothy Leary, next to Tibetan Buddhist scholar Bob Thurman, a close friend of both the Dalai Lama, and Richard Gere. So many connections. Uma was introduced by her mom to the New York modeling scene when still in high school. Soon after, she was cast in Baron von Munchausen as the goddess Venus—not for her acting chops! Uma was (and remains) beyond gorgeous. An otherworldy beauty. Maya is arguably the better actress. She sounds highly intelligent, is great looking, and has made smart career choices so far. I wish her the best.
Ok, ok, so her acting talent is a very subjective argument, but did y’all know she is also a recording artist? She has a couple of albums and a few singles, and I challenge you to listen to them and claim she didn’t get those released due to nepotism.
I don’t think anyone would dispute she has benefited from nepotism.
I just think she was bound to wind up in the arts in all or different scenarios because of how much her dad believes in art’s capacity to move us. He’s more outspoken about art’s influence on society than other actors I can think of.
I thought she was awesome in Wildcat. And as someone else pointed out, her fan group from Stranger Things has no idea who Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman are. Hawke has always been open about occasionally doing work like The Purge to pay for filmmaking endeavors like Blaze. I think his kids had great exposure to life as a “working” artist via him – maybe more comfortable than most but certainly not shopping at Erewhon in Pacific Palisades. She’s a pretty decent musician, too, and is doing the work – playing the small clubs. She got accepted into Juilliard and that’s not easy, no matter who your parents are.