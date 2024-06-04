Palmer: The left-behind Windsors could teach the Sussexes about real royal work!

This year, royal reporter Richard Palmer left the Daily Express. There’s been a lot of turnover in the royal rota over the past year, and someone (hilariously) claimed that King Charles’s slimmed-down monarchy is really a slimmed-down rota. Still, the rot at the heart of the rota system remains, and Palmer is still getting “jobs.” I don’t know if he’s now got a real gig with the Mail or whether this new column was his audition, but it’s pretty funny: “As Kate’s absence leaves a gaping hole in the monarchy… what Harry and Meghan could learn from the quiet royals who are keeping The Firm going.” Yes, Harry and Meghan left more than four years ago, but they should “learn” from the left-behind Windsors. Honestly though – I think the original headline was “what William and Kate could learn” and the Mail changed it. Some highlights:

Kate’s Trooping rehearsal absence: The announcement by the Palace last week that the Princess of Wales will not be present for the traditional rehearsal of Trooping the Colour was not a particular surprise. As much as I am sure she treasures her role as Colonel-in-Chief of the Irish Guards and would have loved to be present for the formal review of ‘her’ troops on June 8, Kate will be keen to focus on her recovery as she continues cancer treatment.

Kate’s larger absence: Her absence will again leave a gaping hole at the heart of the Royal Family. It remains unclear whether or not she will lift everyone’s spirits by joining her family for the actual event on June 15. We will have King Charles, who is continuing his own cancer treatment, waving from the Buckingham Palace balcony – but he will not appear on horseback as he has in previous years. That too is no surprise. In the past few months, as His Majesty’s reign has been blown off course by illness, it has been the quieter royals who have kept the firm going.

The Sussexes should have stuck around! If they hadn’t walked away from the monarchy in 2020, Harry and Meghan would have been key figures in this troubled period – and others who are now front and centre might not even have a role. In fact, their attitude could certainly teach the Sussexes – ensconced in their California mansion – a thing or two. It also contrasts with the Prince and Princess of Wales, who for years have been advocating a style that involves fewer public outings but a great deal of social media exposure.

How much things have changed: A decade ago, senior royal aides were telling me that the view inside the Palace was that neither Edward, his wife Sophie, nor Andrew would have a role to play when Charles became King. But Edward, 60, who famously quit the Royal Marines in 1987 a third of the way through the 12-month commando training course, has seen his star rise dramatically – as Andrew’s has plummeted.

The Waleses’ selective approach to work: William and Kate’s more selective approach to royal duties and their passionate campaigning may well be something that will appeal to younger people and make the monarchy more relevant. It is something that should be supported. But it seems clear that the Firm is going to need royals like Anne, Edward, Sophie and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester in future to cover the hard yards. Under a future King William V in, say, 20 years’ time, it’s not easy to see who that might be. By then, the working Royal Family might be down to William, Kate, George, Charlotte and Louis. Many more charities and other organisations will have to forgo royal support unless there is someone prepared to do the heavy lifting.